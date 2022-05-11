Today in the Market – Wed 08/01

Prepaid credit cards for teens and preloaded credit cards are increasingly popular for or all ages. There is no risk of credit card debt with these cards because prepaid cardholders can only access the funds preloaded to the card. Fair play to the card people for giving us the chance to avoid overspending!

There are different types of prepaid card, ranging from ePurses, to gift cards, to travel cards. They include a wide range of payment products, such as gift cards, payroll cards, teen cards, and travel cards. Despite significant product innovations, it is unclear whether and how existing federal and state laws that apply to other financial products (e.g., checks, credit cards, deposit accounts) apply to the different varieties of prepaid cards. Although the legal system may be slow to pick up on the prepaid trend, don’t let if put you off using one.

These cards are particularly useful for parents with young families. Your youngsters are probably used to seeing you pull out your card to pay, but have they ever looked at the statement’s bottom line or watched you write a check to pay the bill? Concepts like paying with plastic can be abstract without a reality check. Most of all, kids want to enjoy the card and the freedom it provides – it is natural that the problems of payment may not come to their mind when they start using a card. These cards are great because if you do overspend and there is no cash in the card to draw on, the effect is that you cannot just go and get any more money out, with one of these prepaid cards. This soon teaches them a stern and rapidly assimilated lesson.

One way to impress on them how easy it is to overspend and to get into financial trouble is to explain the following true fact to them: Let kids know that people who use credit cards spend more compared with those who use cash or checks.

The extra they spend is substantial as well. One study found that customers at fast-food restaurants spend 50% more when they pay with plastic rather than cash, says Baylor University Marketing Professor James A. T.

When I got my first credit card I was 19. I was financially clueless, and when I got my first card I had left home so my parents were unable to keep an eye on me, or guide me through the youthful danger period with my early cashless purchases. I do wish I has started with a prepaid card.

So, be a responsible parent by ensuring that they are regularly tracking their spending activity. That way your teen will always know how much they are spending, where they have spent it, and how much is on the card.

This helps them to understand budgeting and the value of money, and it makes shopping with their so-called “Visa Bucks” easy. The best repaid cards cost very little, there is no interest that you will be paying, and the companies profit by charging merchants and service providers a fee each time a customer uses the company’s credit card in the merchant’s establishment.

Among the major European countries, Italy and Spain seem to have taken an interest in prepaid products the most avidly. In Asia-Pacific, prepaid cards barely exist although retail gift cards have expanded over recent years.

There are various providers. Naturally, both Visa and Mastercard have their own offerings. However, there are a number of other providers in this market providing a variety of products.

The Blackhawk Network is another prepaid and payments network. They describe themselves as a market leader in card-based financial solutions and the largest provider of third-party prepaid cards. Blackhawk Network describe themselves as developing unique products in easy-to-use formats and it then delivers them to consumers through an exclusive retail network of leading grocery, mass, drug, convenience, and specialty retailers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

One new prepaid debit card worth mentioning is linked to a Virgin Mobile phone, allowing users to earn free airtime. The extended offering of features includes peer-to-peer money transfers and wireless text alerts to manage spending and prevent fraud, as well as online account management and a savings program. The need for a payment product that gives security and allows them to do something they currently cannot do is almost enough to sell cards in itself these days it seems, as the popularity of this type of card rises.

The ease of obtaining these cards without complex form filling is a big selling point and BanqueCardGold says that now anyone can have a stored value card BanqueCardGold account. This unique new system guarantees an electronic, checkless and virtual bank account for anyone.

Contrast this with increasing security concerns about standard credit card offerings where you may not know you have been hacked until it is too late, and by then the charges may have pretty much wiped out the use of the card. Luckily, the banks realize what fraud is and offer you protection – but this doesn’t mean you get peace of mind.

Teen pp credit cards are a great way to help your teen develop their money management skills and also learn how to save and make wise spending decisions with their money. For those of you who would like to have a debit card without a major commitment something like a Prepaid Visa or Mastercard should work out just fine for you.