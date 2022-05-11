Finance
Today in the Market – Wed 08/01
Powered by Apple Inc.’s strong earnings, the S&P 500 index was lifted higher at the open. Registering the day’s high at 2825.83 led by Technology and Financial stocks, the index reversed gains as investors remained cautious ahead of the closely watched FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) statement release.
Sentiment was further dampened on renewed trade tensions following news that the Trump administration plans to increase tariffs on Chinese goods valuing to $200 billion to 25% from the previously announced 10%.
The index fell sharply alongside the FOMC statement release, registering the day’s low at 2805.85 as the Federal Reserve signaled another imminent rate hike. Paring some of the losses as investors digested the Fed announcement, the index closed off session lows at 2813.36, down a slight 2.93 points and losing 0.10% over previous session’s close.
Energy sector led the day’s declines, losing 1.33% in today’s session. Oil prices remained volatile and closed lower after an EIA (Energy Information Administration) report indicated a surprise increase in crude output by 3.8 million barrels for the week, coupled with a decline in output. Chesapeake Energy Corp. led the sector decline, losing 5.72% after reporting a decrease in its revenue as a result of a fall in oil and gas sales.
Renewed trade war concerns weighed down on trade sensitive Industrials, Materials and Consumer Discretionary sectors. These sectors shed 1.28%, 0.97% and 0.44% respectively after the White House announced its plan to increase tariffs on Chinese goods valuing $200 billion to 25% from the previously announced 10%. Hanesbrands Inc. was the worst performer in the index, tumbling 19.32% after reporting disappointing earnings.
Other notable losers were Utilities, Consumer Staples and Telecommunications sectors, down 0.83%, 0.88% and 0.07%. On the other hand, limiting day’s losses were gains in Technology, Real Estate and Health Care sectors, up 0.97%, 0.70% and 0.05% respectively.
The broader Financials sector closed the session unchanged, reversing day’s gains after FOMC statement release. The Federal Reserve left the interest rate unchanged but hinted at an imminent rate hike next month citing strong economic fundamentals. The 10-year Treasury yields settled at 3.006%, crossing the psychologically important 3% mark for the first time since June.
Technology stocks continued their rebound, up 0.97% as Apple Inc. rose to record highs, gaining 5.89% intraday and nearing a $1 trillion milestone after the tech giant reported robust iPhone sales and a higher full year guidance. Real Estate and Health care sector also closed higher, 0.70% and 0.05% respectively.
On the economic data front, private sector employment added 219,000 jobs in July compared to the expected 178,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management’s ISM manufacturing index came in below expectations at 58.1% in July as against the expected 59.5%. The fall was primarily due to the shortage of skilled labor and higher cost of raw materials.
How to Pick the Best VPN Service
VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network which provides basically a safe connection that keeps the hackers and scammers at a bar from your network. There are two VPN technologies which are currently in use: remote access VPNs and site-to-site VPNs. We are not going into its details rather providing some useful tips regarding the choice of the best VPN services.
There is no dearth of various VPN service providers in the global market but how to get the best service provider among them, is somewhat a challenging task. One wrong decision might bring you closer to the risk of losing your personal details or important credentials. There is few black sheep among them which are scammers with some mean intentions of stealing your email addresses, bank or credit card details. So it is not an easy task to get the best choice without knowing their credibility. Some top UK service providers include; Pure VPN, Hideamyass, Strong VPN, IAPS VPN and Express VPN etc.
In order to make a wise and correct decision, one must keep in mind the various factors. Some important and key factors may include the type of their security, anonymity offered by the such services and their customer support services. Besides this one must also check whether it facilitates and offers smooth media streaming expertise. Many good such service providers also offer the trial period and offers you the money back guarantee in order to give you a check about the quality of their services. Moreover, a check should be made also whether they provide the dedicated IP to their users or not.
So what are the benefits of getting the best UK VPN service? Indeed there are many which may help you in deciding to avail these for the sure. Getting a UK based VPN service allows you to watch various famous UK internet TV channels like BBC iplayer, Zatoo, and ITV on demand, no matter which part of the world you are residing. If someone is living the area which bans it user to access various services like social media sites, then by using any good service in UK, he may reclaim his freedom. The best service also provides the facility of full date encryption. They mask the original IP with their server generated UK based IP.
There are various VPN plans with the diversity of features. It is up to you which plan is best suited for you keeping in view your requirements. The normal issue could be the limited bandwidth in various plans. If you no longer wish to be constrained in your usage by having fixed bandwidth, then you should try to notice VPN services, which have boundless bandwidth. It may cost you a bit, but it would rather remove the need to worry about regardless whether you are on the verge of exceeding your VPN plan limits or not.
Accomplish Treasurer Duties With a Church Management System
In religious organizations like churches, a proper functioning body includes four major officers – treasurer, secretary, president and vice president, to conduct the errands of the church. The financial secretary and treasurer are basically responsible for all the monetary aspects of the church. The duty of treasurer involves tasks such as preparing ledgers, the budget, tax forms, and financial reports of the congregation. Most of the online church management software have inbuilt functions to eliminate complex reckoning, thus saving time and funds.
In most of the cases, the treasurer is burdened by a high number of responsibilities along with bookkeeping.
A majority of them are listed here –
Keeping Up with the Funds – This is done by maintaining a record of forms, cheques, invoices, and verification of every transaction that takes place in the church. After complete information is collected, it is updated on weekly, monthly and even yearly basis to keep the record of donors. Also, another major task of the treasurers involves depositing the total amount into the church’s bank account and paying the recruited staff of the church.
Possessions are a Prerequisite – Having a proper record of possessions- their damage, charges, freights etc. is mandatory in case, they get damaged to estimate their cost.
Accurate Bookkeeping – The most productive duty of the treasurer is to match the ledgers of the church to the bank statement. For this task, most of them on monthly basis set a meeting with all the other members of the church. The treasurer assembles all the details regarding the expenses, expenditure, investments, etc. that have been done. Finally, a report is generated that helps in sending the newsletter containing the financial updates.
Faultless Accounting Practice – Auditing the internal and external revenue statement of church and preparing the budget for next year is one of the trickiest accounting practices. The treasurer makes mistakes in these tasks most of the time. But with effective charity management software treasurers, financial coordinators and secretaries can manage their fiduciary errands without panic.
All these tasks may sound impossible to be handled by a single person, but with charity management software the daily chores of treasures such as filling the tax, scrutinizing the flow of cash and tracking the donors can be simple. The majority of them incorporate the following functions.
Get Reports Simultaneously – You can generate a report of the current down payments, liabilities, accruals, investments, etc. done to the church in a fraction of seconds.
Manage Funds in an Efficient Way – The funds that are submitted to the church have to be categorized into different types. Not every time you will collect funds from the same person or organization that is why the charity management system is awesome! You can keep the record of restricted funds, incomes, transactions, and expenditures.
Accounting on Your Tips – The best part is that you can perform the journal entry, which means you have a proficient process of determining the assets, debtors, and creditors, etc. The advanced functionality includes reconciliation statements, accounting year closure, calculations of import from donations coordinator. The accounting structure of these systems is usually dominated by the receipts and payments’ practices & prepayments and accruals systems.
Today modern online charity management systems have integral functions that are important for smooth administration of the church. They are affordable enough that they can be used by both the small and large nonprofits. This article summarizes for you a list of treasurer duties using an effective church management system.
Prepaid Credit Cards For Teens And Preloaded Cards For All Ages
Prepaid credit cards for teens and preloaded credit cards are increasingly popular for or all ages. There is no risk of credit card debt with these cards because prepaid cardholders can only access the funds preloaded to the card. Fair play to the card people for giving us the chance to avoid overspending!
There are different types of prepaid card, ranging from ePurses, to gift cards, to travel cards. They include a wide range of payment products, such as gift cards, payroll cards, teen cards, and travel cards. Despite significant product innovations, it is unclear whether and how existing federal and state laws that apply to other financial products (e.g., checks, credit cards, deposit accounts) apply to the different varieties of prepaid cards. Although the legal system may be slow to pick up on the prepaid trend, don’t let if put you off using one.
These cards are particularly useful for parents with young families. Your youngsters are probably used to seeing you pull out your card to pay, but have they ever looked at the statement’s bottom line or watched you write a check to pay the bill? Concepts like paying with plastic can be abstract without a reality check. Most of all, kids want to enjoy the card and the freedom it provides – it is natural that the problems of payment may not come to their mind when they start using a card. These cards are great because if you do overspend and there is no cash in the card to draw on, the effect is that you cannot just go and get any more money out, with one of these prepaid cards. This soon teaches them a stern and rapidly assimilated lesson.
One way to impress on them how easy it is to overspend and to get into financial trouble is to explain the following true fact to them: Let kids know that people who use credit cards spend more compared with those who use cash or checks.
The extra they spend is substantial as well. One study found that customers at fast-food restaurants spend 50% more when they pay with plastic rather than cash, says Baylor University Marketing Professor James A. T.
When I got my first credit card I was 19. I was financially clueless, and when I got my first card I had left home so my parents were unable to keep an eye on me, or guide me through the youthful danger period with my early cashless purchases. I do wish I has started with a prepaid card.
So, be a responsible parent by ensuring that they are regularly tracking their spending activity. That way your teen will always know how much they are spending, where they have spent it, and how much is on the card.
This helps them to understand budgeting and the value of money, and it makes shopping with their so-called “Visa Bucks” easy. The best repaid cards cost very little, there is no interest that you will be paying, and the companies profit by charging merchants and service providers a fee each time a customer uses the company’s credit card in the merchant’s establishment.
Among the major European countries, Italy and Spain seem to have taken an interest in prepaid products the most avidly. In Asia-Pacific, prepaid cards barely exist although retail gift cards have expanded over recent years.
There are various providers. Naturally, both Visa and Mastercard have their own offerings. However, there are a number of other providers in this market providing a variety of products.
The Blackhawk Network is another prepaid and payments network. They describe themselves as a market leader in card-based financial solutions and the largest provider of third-party prepaid cards. Blackhawk Network describe themselves as developing unique products in easy-to-use formats and it then delivers them to consumers through an exclusive retail network of leading grocery, mass, drug, convenience, and specialty retailers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
One new prepaid debit card worth mentioning is linked to a Virgin Mobile phone, allowing users to earn free airtime. The extended offering of features includes peer-to-peer money transfers and wireless text alerts to manage spending and prevent fraud, as well as online account management and a savings program. The need for a payment product that gives security and allows them to do something they currently cannot do is almost enough to sell cards in itself these days it seems, as the popularity of this type of card rises.
The ease of obtaining these cards without complex form filling is a big selling point and BanqueCardGold says that now anyone can have a stored value card BanqueCardGold account. This unique new system guarantees an electronic, checkless and virtual bank account for anyone.
Contrast this with increasing security concerns about standard credit card offerings where you may not know you have been hacked until it is too late, and by then the charges may have pretty much wiped out the use of the card. Luckily, the banks realize what fraud is and offer you protection – but this doesn’t mean you get peace of mind.
Teen pp credit cards are a great way to help your teen develop their money management skills and also learn how to save and make wise spending decisions with their money. For those of you who would like to have a debit card without a major commitment something like a Prepaid Visa or Mastercard should work out just fine for you.
