News
Today’s Chicago White Sox game is postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Cleveland Guardians
Wednesday’s Chicago White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Guardians organization, Major League Baseball announced.
MLB will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.
More to come.
()
News
Despite offseason criticism, Yankees GM Brian Cashman stuck with his shortstop plan
Yankees GM Brain Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner took a lot of criticism this winter. With a record class of shortstops available on the free-agent market and that spot being an obvious need for the Bombers, fans of expected a big splash. Instead, they got some trades that underwhelmed at the time.
Now, with their team sporting the best record in baseball, Cashman wasn’t exactly taking a victory lap, but he’s very pleased with the plan coming together as they saw it.
“Criticism comes with the territory. … Our players have to deal with that all the time. The only thing that matters is going out there and winning and these guys are winning their games right now,” the Yankees GM said Wednesday. “And it’s great to see and it makes it easier to sleep at night in April and May right now.
“So hopefully we can keep the healthy side of it going and the good mojo going, but I know we have a good crew. We knew that before the season started but it’s nice to see these guys have come together really well and do what’s necessary‚ which is finding every which way to win on a consistent basis,” Cashman continued. “[Giancarlo] Stanton said something earlier in the year. The games we lost we actually could have won so even the ones that got away from us right to the very end we had a chance to take another W so we’ve been in every situation which is great to see.”
Instead of signing a Carlos Correa or Corey Seager, Cashman made the deal to bring in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, an infielder they had been linked to for a while. Kiner-Falefa has been an upgrade over Gleyber Torres defensively at shortstop.
“He’s done a nice job. Yeah, I mean, it was a while this winter with a lot of discussions of trying to solve that area. It was one of the stated areas of need,” Cashman said. “We failed on getting him directly from Texas. We tried and then he went to Minnesota, that was a disappointing period of time. And then within 24 or 48 hours we were able to spin it around and pull him down from Minnesota. He was one of the many that we were knocking on the door on, but it’s not easy to pull down whether it’s a free agent or make a trade but thankfully, at the end of the day, we’re able to secure somebody that we liked.”
()
News
Aaron Judge hits game-winning 3-run home run to end heated game between Yankees and Blue Jays
For the last year, the rivalry has been building. The Blue Jays pushed the Yankees to the end of last season, just missing a chance to play them for a playoff spot. Tuesday night, they added some bad blood to the mix. In an intense and heated game that had three Blue Jays ejected and both teams on the verge of hopping over the dugout fences, Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run to walk off a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays at the Stadium.
Judge said he really got motivated after the Blue Jays hit Josh Donaldson on the arm with a pitch and the umpires ejected Toronto pitcher Yimi Garcia and pitching coach Pete Walker.
“They started off and then got an early lead and I think when Josh got hit, I think that kind of locked us in and gave us a sense of, ‘okay, let’s go,’” said Judge, who had one leg over the dugout fence as Donaldson walked down to first base holding his arm. “Especially me, it got me going a little bit.”
Garcia had just given up a game-tying, three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton. Two pitches later, Donaldson was hit with a 94-mile an hour fastball. The umpires met and without warning ejected Garcia, which caused the Blue Jays bench to go crazy. That’s when Walker was ejected.
“Earlier in the game there were some words exchanged between Donaldson and Toronto’s catcher, so that definitely played into it. There were pretty strong words. Then you have a game-tying home run and the second pitch, which we deemed intentional, which was the reason for the ejection,” umpire crew chief Alfonso Marquez said. “All that really played into it. It had nothing to do with Donaldson’s reaction. It had everything to do with the game situations that led up to that specific incident.”
Donaldson said in his “heart of hearts,” he didn’t think it was intentional, but that he understood why the umpires saw it that way. The veteran third baseman, who played for the Jays, said that he did have a conversation with the Blue Jays catcher “about baseball.” And when asked if it was contentious, Donaldson said that they are out there to be competitive.
Later in the game, when Jonathan Loaisiga threw a little too close to Bo Bichette’s head — after warnings were issued to both benches — the Blue Jays went nuts. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected after that.
“It wasn’t deemed intentional, it was just a pitch inside,” Marquez said.
The Blue Jays had jumped on Luis Severino early. George Springer hit a leadoff homer and the Blue Jays got a two-run double from Santiago Espinal in the second.
Stanton chipped his seventh homer of the season, 331 feet the other way to tie the game at 3-3. Immediately after that, Donaldson got hit. Chad Green gave up an RBI-double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., scoring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from first base. He then gave up a sacrifice fly to Alejandro Kirk to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.
Judge hammered a slider that hung over the middle of the plate 455-feet to the second deck in left field. It was his first career walkoff homer and his second walkoff hit of any kind.
“I was just excited to get the team a win and help out a little bit, because I couldn’t really get anything going early on. We got no-hit for a while and then (Stanton), I think, had the biggest hit of the game, tying it up for us and giving us a fighting chance.”
With one out, catcher Jose Trevino worked a walk off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano. DJ LeMahieu followed with another walk before Judge crushed his 10th home run of the season.
The Yankees (21-8) have won five of the eight games they have played against the Blue Jays (17-14) and the American League East rivalry is getting a little chippier. And every win against them will mean something as they both jockey for playoff positioning.
“They’re just a complete team and anytime we scratch out a win against them or scratch a series win against them is big time. So going back and fighting back, climbing back in and getting this win, it’s just gonna continue to keep setting us up.”
()
News
Bob Lanier, Hall of Fame center for Pistons and Bucks, dead at 73
Bob Lanier, the former Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks center who averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game during a dominant Hall of Fame career, has died at age 73.
The eight-time All-Star battled a short illness before his death on Tuesday, the NBA announced Wednesday.
“For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
“It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around.”
The 6-foot-10 Lanier, who was born in Buffalo, was the first overall pick in the 1970 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and quickly emerged as a star, making the all-rookie team in 1971.
Lanier scored 25.7 points per game in his second season — the highest mark of his career — and also averaged 14.2 rebounds that year. He set a new career-best with 14.9 rebounds per game the following season.
The hulking center with a rumored size-22 shoe was an All-Star in seven of his 10 seasons with the Pistons, and averaged at least 21 points per game eight times with the team. His career average of 22.7 points per game with Detroit is the best in team history.
Lanier was traded mid-season from the Pistons to the Bucks in 1980 and played five seasons with Milwaukee, making his final All-Star team in 1982.
His No. 16 is retired by both the Pistons and the Bucks, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. He averaged 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds across his 14 seasons and was a 51.4% shooter for his career.
“His enormous influence on the NBA was also seen during his time as President of the National Basketball Players Association, where he played a key role in the negotiation of a game-changing collective bargaining agreement,” Silver said.
“I learned so much from Bob by simply watching how he connected with people. He was a close friend who I will miss dearly, as will so many of his colleagues across the NBA who were inspired by his generosity. We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s family and friends.”
()
Floods Happen All the Time On Planet Earth – It Is Not Global Climate Warming Hope or Change
Today’s Chicago White Sox game is postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Cleveland Guardians
Online Discount Stock Broker Trading
Despite offseason criticism, Yankees GM Brian Cashman stuck with his shortstop plan
How To Get An Oracle DBA Job As A Fresher
Aaron Judge hits game-winning 3-run home run to end heated game between Yankees and Blue Jays
Bank of Israel Moves a Step Closer to Introduce CBDC in the Country
Make Money Online Opportunity: A Free Guide
Bob Lanier, Hall of Fame center for Pistons and Bucks, dead at 73
Yankees GM Brian Cashman on struggling Joey Gallo: ‘A lot of different ways he can contribute’
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments