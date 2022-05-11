News
Twins put Carlos Correa on 10-day injured list
Carlos Correa will be forced to watch his former team from the dugout this week as the shortstop was added to the 10-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of the Twins’ series opener against the Houston Astros.
Correa is still recovering from a right middle finger contusion he suffered on May 5 at Baltimore after fouling a ball off his hand. He pushed to return against Houston, but the bone bruise on his finger didn’t heal quickly enough and he could not hit or throw on Monday without “a lot of pain.” Acting manager Jayce Tingler said they “took it down as far as we could before we had to make a move.”
“Really bummed, man. I was really trying.” Correa said of getting back for the Houston series. “But I’ll take a week or 10 days over 8-10 weeks. I dodged a bullet there for sure, and I’ve got to be smart about it.”
Correa was hitting .412 (14 for 34) with three doubles, one home run, eight runs batted in and a 1.033 OPS in eight games leading up to the injury.
Correa said he hopes to be ready for Minnesota’s road trip to Oakland, which begins Monday. And while he wasn’t available to play, he spent much of batting practice chatting with former teammates and coaches.
“I’m very happy I get to see them again, get to spend some time with them,” he said. “They were not teammates. They were family.”
Correa has spoken glowingly of the Astros since arriving in Minnesota and said he still checks in on their performance every day, even calling former teammates to give advice when they’ve struggled.
“I always keep that connection with them, and I’ll always have that bond with my ex-teammates. Especially because they’re not in-division. If they were in the division, that’d be a different story.”
Correa will have to wait until August to officially play against them. The Twins travel to Houston for a three-game series on August 23-25.
Paddack heads to the IL too
Correa isn’t the only notable name headed for the injured list. Starting pitcher Chris Paddack (right elbow inflammation) was also added to the 10-day injured list, and his injury could keep him out much longer.
Paddack is still awaiting a complete diagnosis from doctors, but he’s been through this type of injury before. Paddack said the injury feels “pretty similar” to a UCL sprain he suffered in September last season that shut him down for the season, though scans have not yet revealed the injury is the same this time around.
He did not get surgery after the UCL sprain last season, opting for a stem-cell procedure that left him feeling good through spring training and his first four starts of the season. However, he is bracing for surgery this time around, if the imaging reveals anything serious.
“Unfortunately at this point in my career, if it is torn, or anything crazy like that, I think I’m just going to move forward with surgery. Just because, I would already miss the majority of this season if I did get a stem cell,” Paddack said.
Paddack has made five starts for Minnesota this season, going 1-2 with a 4.03 earned-run average. He was removed in the third inning of his last start against the Oakland Athletics.
“It’s crushing from afar to have to see him go through this,” Tingler said. “We gotta wait and see where the inflammation takes, what the next step in the process is.”
To replace Correa and Paddack on the 26-man roster, the Twins have selected the contracts of outfielder Mark Contreras and right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton from Triple-A St. Paul.
Contreras played in 26 games for the Saints this season, hitting .239 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. Cotton made four relief appearances for the Saints, posting a 2.08 ERA. He made the Twins’ Opening Day roster and appeared in two games prior to being designated for release or assignment on April 13.
Twins COVID Update
Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy are getting closer to returning as both were cleared to the team Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 on May 5. Arraez went through workouts before Tuesday’s game and Bundy threw as well. Arraez is expected to return to action before Bundy, who is expected to need a rehab start before pitching again, Tingler said.
Tingler added manager Rocco Baldelli, who also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day as Bundy and Arraez, is “feeling better” but still needs to test negative before returning.
Briefly…
Starting pitcher Bailey Ober (groin) threw an 18-pitch bullpen session on Saturday. Ober has been on the injured list since the end of April due to a right groin strain.
“I feel like I’m getting better every single day,” Ober said. “I’m not quite back to 100 percent, so I’m trying to not push it so I have a setback or anything like that.”
Brittanee Drexel Disappearance: “PERSON OF INTEREST” ARRESTED
UPDATE ON 11th MAY 2022: A man named Raymond Moody has been arrested in relation to Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance case. Moody was arrested on May 4 by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department. According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Moody is a Person of Interest in the Brittanee Drexel case soon after her disappearance police lacked strong evidence to pin Moody as a prime suspect. Raymond Moody is a registered sex offender. He also raped and kidnapped children in California in the 1980s. Moody is a Georgetown County resident and is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center without bond.
Brittanee Drexel was last seen on 25th April 2009 when she was seventeen years old. She was out of town with her friends and her boyfriend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Brittanee was last spotted around 8:00 pm at the Bar Harbor Hotel back in 2009. She was caught on the surveillance cameras at the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard where she supposedly went to meet her other friends. Brittanee Drexel was never seen after this again, this is where she disappeared.
What happened before she went missing?
Brittanee Drexel on asking her mother for permission to go to Myrtle Beach was denied. In spite of permission being denied, she went to Myrtle Beach saying that she was in her friend’s house. Her mother was unaware of the fact though they spoke on the telephone several times after she reached South Carolina.
Brittanee’s mother didn’t find out where her daughter was until she came to know her daughter disappeared.
Brittanee Drexel along with her friends and boyfriend was enjoying her spring break kind of weekend until she didn’t respond to her boyfriend’s call as claimed him. Brittanee’s boyfriend John Grieco sensed something was wrong as she was not picking up any calls, he knew something was going on.
After four to five hours of her not responding John finally thought that it was time to break the news of Brittanee’s disappearance to her mother along with where she was.
Her mother Dawn Drexel was shocked on hearing the news that no one could find Brittanee. Listening to this she said,” What do you mean she is in Myrtle Beach and they can’t find her?”
As reported she was wearing a white top and black shorts when she walked out of Blue Water resort. She went missing on 25th April and her phone last gave off a signal on 29th April 2009 in Georgetown County, South Carolina.
It was assumed that her phone’s battery was dead. Brittanee had left the hotel without taking any clothes and her beige purse and pink cell phone disappeared along with her.
Who killed Brittanee Drexel?
In the summer of 2016, investigators who looked into the matter stated that they knew what happened to Brittanee. They had named a suspect in the case and they firmly believed that she was held against her will for four days before she was killed. The main suspect marked was Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor who was witnessed by Taquan Brown.
The witness had testified that Timothy and several other people sexually assaulted Brittanee at a drug dealer “stash house” in McClellanville, South Carolina. Not only Timothy but also his father Shaun Taylor was present there.
According to the police, Timothy had something different in mind from the circumstances that led him to murder Brittanee.
The police stated that timothy had planned to indulge Brittanee in prostitution by force but her disappearance caused quite a stir and publicity, thus, he decided to kill Brittanee.
There even was an instance when Brittanee Drexel tried to escape from the house she was kept in, but unfortunately, she was caught pistol-whipped and taken back inside, as reported by the witness.
Taquan Brown the witness said that he heard two gunshots after she was taken back inside. The next thing he saw was Brittanee’s cloth-wrapped body carried out of the house. Her body was supposedly dumped in one of the many local alligator pits.
There is huge confusion in the Brittanee disappearance case as it is based on eyewitness Taquan Brown and has a lack of evidence. On the Other hand, Brown is currently awaiting trial for a robbery case in 2011. He was already convicted for the robbery case being sentenced to 18 months of prohibition. In July 2017 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.
The federal prosecutors usually don’t charge people who are already convicted by the state court. But in Timothy’s case, he was suspected of being involved in the Brittanee disappearance case.
Although, Timothy Taylor has successfully maintained his innocence in the disappearance case due to lack of evidence.
As there is no evidence to prove what Brown testified, Timothy has not faced any charges in connection to Brittanee’s disappearance. He even claims that he does not know Taquan Brown.
As of 2022, Brittanee’s case remains unresolved as Brown’s account for her murder has not been substantiated by other eyewitnesses.
7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Government told when it will be implemented, know
7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Government told when it will be implemented, know
Old Pension Scheme: There is a continuous demand for the implementation of the old pension scheme. Some time ago it was announced to implement it in Rajasthan. After this, employees of other states are also demanding to implement it.
New Delhi: Old Pension Scheme: There is a continuous demand for the implementation of the old pension scheme. Some time ago it was announced to implement it in Rajasthan. After this, employees of other states are also demanding to implement it.
Now this demand has arisen in Tamil Nadu. However, it was attributed to the founding leader of PMK (Patali Makkal Kochi) Dr. S. Ramdas has raised it, but on this issue the Finance Minister of the state has said that it is not possible to implement it.
DMK had promised to implement the old pension,
He has demanded the Tamil Nadu government to re-implement the old pension scheme in the state. He says that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had promised to implement the old pension scheme in its election manifesto.
Targeting Tamil Nadu Government
In a statement on Monday, the senior leader said that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister has argued that it is not possible to re-implement the old pension scheme. This is a great example of the false promises made on their part.
Rajasthan’s example given to Tamil
Nadu Government He called upon the Tamil Nadu government to immediately implement the old pension scheme like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. The PMK leader said the armed forces and the Indian judiciary did not implement the new pension scheme as it was not as socially protective as the old scheme.
Ramdas said the scheme, which has been rejected by the armed forces and the Indian judiciary, should not be implemented for state government employees.
The reasoning of the Finance Minister was told nonsense
He rubbished the argument of the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, in which he said that there are legal hurdles in transferring the money deposited with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Re-implementing the old scheme will put a financial burden on the state.
‘Don’t shy away from responsibilities’
The founding leader of PMK said that the legal hurdles that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister is talking about can be resolved by talking to the central government. The minister should make efforts to solve it, not shy away from his responsibilities.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Government told when it will be implemented, know appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Jacob deGrom takes big step toward return as Met ace starts to throw off flat ground
WASHINGTON – Jacob deGrom cannot return to the Mets rotation before June 6, but he’s progressing adequately in the meantime.
The Mets transferred deGrom to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, which in no way impacts his timeline to rejoin the team as he continues rehabbing from a stress reaction on the scapula in his right shoulder.
Encouragingly, though, the Mets ace recently started throwing off flat ground.
DeGrom is throwing from 60 feet at “light intensity,” per Mets GM Billy Eppler. His follow-up MRI – which will be his third round of imaging since April 1 – is scheduled in approximately one week. If that MRI shows more healing, and deGrom continues telling the Mets that he feels good, that will indicate to the medical staff and team officials that the right-hander is ready to increase his workload.
“Just taking this marker to marker,” said Eppler.
DeGrom received the green light to begin “strengthening and loading” his shoulder on April 26, after his second MRI of the month showed “significant healing,” according to the Mets. When pitching coach Jeremy Hefner was asked what exactly strengthening and loading means for deGrom, Hefner said he’s essentially building back the strength in his shoulder with low-intensity exercises.
“Loading and unloading is, you’re mimicking a throwing motion,” Hefner told the Daily News. “When you throw, you load your arm and you unload your arm with the throwing motion.”
Due to deGrom’s injury, a stress reaction on the back of his shoulder, he couldn’t externally rotate his arm for the three and a half weeks he was completely shut down – from April 1 to April 26. The loading aspect just means deGrom is strengthening his shoulder muscles back up after being shut down for almost a month.
DeGrom is also progressing through his rehab with isometric holds, Hefner said, where a trainer will hold his hand and deGrom will try to move his arm back and hold it there. Think: intense yoga for rotator cuffs and the shoulder to activate those muscles. Hefner said he checks in with deGrom about once a week to catch up with how he’s feeling.
The two-time Cy Young winner has not pitched in a major-league game since July 7, 2021. Especially if the Mets, a rolling team that entered Tuesday with the biggest divisional lead (six games) in MLB, keep winning, the club will be cautious with deGrom’s ramp-up. There is no need to rush the ace back to the rotation while his replacement, Tylor Megill, pitches like, well, deGrom.
METS ACQUIRE SOUTHPAW
DeGrom’s transfer to the 60-day IL allowed the Mets to pick up a southpaw who could potentially help out their thin bullpen.
The Mets claimed left-hander Locke St. John off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday, the team announced.
St. John, 29, appeared in one game with the Cubs this season before he was designated for assignment on May 3. He’s a former 13th-overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft and appeared in seven games with the Texas Rangers in 2019 – posting a 5.40 ERA (four earned runs, 6.2 innings).
The Amazin’s have left-handers Chasen Shreve (11.2 IP, 1.54 ERA) and Joely Rodriguez (9.2 IP, 4.66 ERA) in Buck Showalter’s circle of trusted relievers, but St. John represents depth in the event the team’s bullpen situation gets bit by the injury bug.
SEASON-ENDING TOMMY JOHN
Sean Reid-Foley will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, Eppler announced. The right-hander was diagnosed with a partial tear in his UCL at the beginning of this month and was weighing his options, whether it would be better to proceed with rehab or undergo season-ending surgery. As it turns out, he chose the latter.
Reid-Foley, 26-years old and born in Agana Heights, Guam, produced a 5.70 ERA over 10 innings and seven relief appearances for the Mets this season.
