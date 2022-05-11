Twins put Carlos Correa on 10-day injured list

Carlos Correa will be forced to watch his former team from the dugout this week as the shortstop was added to the 10-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of the Twins’ series opener against the Houston Astros.

Correa is still recovering from a right middle finger contusion he suffered on May 5 at Baltimore after fouling a ball off his hand. He pushed to return against Houston, but the bone bruise on his finger didn’t heal quickly enough and he could not hit or throw on Monday without “a lot of pain.” Acting manager Jayce Tingler said they “took it down as far as we could before we had to make a move.”

“Really bummed, man. I was really trying.” Correa said of getting back for the Houston series. “But I’ll take a week or 10 days over 8-10 weeks. I dodged a bullet there for sure, and I’ve got to be smart about it.”

Correa was hitting .412 (14 for 34) with three doubles, one home run, eight runs batted in and a 1.033 OPS in eight games leading up to the injury.

Correa said he hopes to be ready for Minnesota’s road trip to Oakland, which begins Monday. And while he wasn’t available to play, he spent much of batting practice chatting with former teammates and coaches.

“I’m very happy I get to see them again, get to spend some time with them,” he said. “They were not teammates. They were family.”

Correa has spoken glowingly of the Astros since arriving in Minnesota and said he still checks in on their performance every day, even calling former teammates to give advice when they’ve struggled.

“I always keep that connection with them, and I’ll always have that bond with my ex-teammates. Especially because they’re not in-division. If they were in the division, that’d be a different story.”

Correa will have to wait until August to officially play against them. The Twins travel to Houston for a three-game series on August 23-25.

Paddack heads to the IL too

Correa isn’t the only notable name headed for the injured list. Starting pitcher Chris Paddack (right elbow inflammation) was also added to the 10-day injured list, and his injury could keep him out much longer.

Paddack is still awaiting a complete diagnosis from doctors, but he’s been through this type of injury before. Paddack said the injury feels “pretty similar” to a UCL sprain he suffered in September last season that shut him down for the season, though scans have not yet revealed the injury is the same this time around.

He did not get surgery after the UCL sprain last season, opting for a stem-cell procedure that left him feeling good through spring training and his first four starts of the season. However, he is bracing for surgery this time around, if the imaging reveals anything serious.

“Unfortunately at this point in my career, if it is torn, or anything crazy like that, I think I’m just going to move forward with surgery. Just because, I would already miss the majority of this season if I did get a stem cell,” Paddack said.

Paddack has made five starts for Minnesota this season, going 1-2 with a 4.03 earned-run average. He was removed in the third inning of his last start against the Oakland Athletics.

“It’s crushing from afar to have to see him go through this,” Tingler said. “We gotta wait and see where the inflammation takes, what the next step in the process is.”

To replace Correa and Paddack on the 26-man roster, the Twins have selected the contracts of outfielder Mark Contreras and right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton from Triple-A St. Paul.

Contreras played in 26 games for the Saints this season, hitting .239 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. Cotton made four relief appearances for the Saints, posting a 2.08 ERA. He made the Twins’ Opening Day roster and appeared in two games prior to being designated for release or assignment on April 13.

Twins COVID Update

Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy are getting closer to returning as both were cleared to the team Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 on May 5. Arraez went through workouts before Tuesday’s game and Bundy threw as well. Arraez is expected to return to action before Bundy, who is expected to need a rehab start before pitching again, Tingler said.

Tingler added manager Rocco Baldelli, who also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day as Bundy and Arraez, is “feeling better” but still needs to test negative before returning.

Briefly…

Starting pitcher Bailey Ober (groin) threw an 18-pitch bullpen session on Saturday. Ober has been on the injured list since the end of April due to a right groin strain.

“I feel like I’m getting better every single day,” Ober said. “I’m not quite back to 100 percent, so I’m trying to not push it so I have a setback or anything like that.”