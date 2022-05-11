Finance
Understanding The Different Types Of Commercial Lenders
There are different types of commercial lenders that will loan you money for your projects. The type of lender you use will be dependent on several factors: property type, LTV’s, amortization, recourse, interest rates, time to close and other factors.
Lets take a look at the major commercial lenders in the market.
Conduit Lenders
These CMBS (Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities) are long term, fixed rate financing that is typically permanent and non-recourse.
Portfolio Lenders
Banks or Savings & Loans
They have shorter terms (3-5 yrs) with fixed or variable rates. Usually they are for permanent and construction financing and they are full recourse.
Credit companies
They offer long or short term with fixed or variable rate financing. As well as permanent and construction.
Life Companies
These commercial lenders are institutional quality with long term, fixed rate financing. Typically the loans are permanent and non-recourse.
Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE)
Fannie Mae/DUS and Freddie Mac
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are purchases loans from commercial lenders. The rates on 5+ multifamily apartments are comparable to CMBS loans, but they are properties that would not otherwise qualify.
FHA HUD 223(f)
FHA loans are backed by the U.S. government. They offer higher LTVs and better terms & rates on 5+ unit multifamily apartments for properties that would not otherwise qualify.
Small Business Administration (SBA)
Backed by the U.S. government, these are loans for 51%+ owner occupied properties.
Non-Bank Lenders
These types of loans are also known as Stated Income, Low or No doc, private and hard money. These loans are more flexible with fast closings (great if you’re in a pinch for financing). But they also tend to have higher interest rates and back end or participation fees.
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association of America, about 20% of commercial mortgage loans done in the U.S. are with conduits, 20% are done with commercial banks, 20% done with life insurance companies, 13% with Fannie Mae and 8% with FHA. The top commercial/multifamily originators in 2005 were:
- Wachovia for commercial bank/savings institutions and Conduits
- Capmark Financial Group for Freddie Mac and FHA/Ginnie Mae
- MetLife for life insurance companies
- Deutsche Bank Berkshire for Fannie Mae
- TIAA-CREF for pension funds
- Cohen Financial for credit companies
- Key Bank for REITS, mortgage REITs, investment funds and for other investors
- Tremont Realty Capital, LLC for specialty finance companies
In general, there are basically two types of commercial lenders in the market: those that hold the loan on their balance (portfolio lenders) and those that sell the loan into the secondary market (conduit lenders). The secondary market represents Wall Street funds, also known as Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS).
A portfolio lender makes their profits from the spread or margin above the interest rate index. A conduit lender makes their profits based on the difference from what they can sell the bond for on Wall Street and the value of the sum of all of the loans in the pool. That is the main reason why conduit lenders are able to price a commercial mortgage loan more aggressively than a portfolio lender.
So which lender is the best for you?
Well…it depends. It really depends on your project and investment strategy. So ask yourself some questions:
- Is this a development project or is it fully developed?
- What are your short term and long term plans for the property?
- What are your needs in regards to interest rate?
- As you build equity, will you want to refinance?
Portfolio loans have fixed-rate structures, such as fully amortizing loans, with no calls or balloons tied to a long-term, historically, stable index. Portfolio loans can better meet the needs of rehab or development projects.
Conduit loans are good for properties that are stable with good tenants (such as NNN properties). They offer low, fixed rates with long amortization and are non-recourse. While both portfolio and conduit lenders may have a lock-out period and yield maintenance, conduit loans also have defeasance issues if the loan is refinanced. This is because if the loan is refinanced, you are pulling the loan out of the pool of loans that backs the bond, thus changing the risk structure of bond. As such, the borrower has to pay to have another bond with similar risk, yield, duration, payment priority put in place of their loan. Conduits also don’t allow for secondary financing and have high pre-payment penalties. Conduit lenders are not known for moving quickly–typically taking 4 to 6 months to close.
Generally, regardless of the loan size, the fees for doing the loan (3rd party and closing costs) are the same for conduit and portfolio lenders.
Because there are so many different factors when looking for a commercial lender, it really pays to have a good commercial mortgage broker on your team, that can provide the know-how in getting the best lender for you.
Merchant Services – What Is the Current Market Trend?
In the merchant account industry things are changing rapidly to adjust to the ever shifting market. Due to the economy businesses are continuing to adapt to the consumer and this is changing the industry of merchant services and business practices on a global level.
What we are finding more recent is that a majority of small business merchant accounts are being shut down due to high charge back ratios resulting in instability of merchant services. When this happens your business creates a negative merchant history which is not favorable to the bank giving a sense that your product or service is not satisfying the consumer. In essence this produces higher rates and more liability to the bank for taking a risk with your business.
With that in mind, store front companies are thinking bigger and are opening on the internet creating an e-commerce shopping cart to handle catalog requests in large volume. Doing this allows companies to sell all across the world instead of just in their community resulting in more revenue. This business trend is becoming more and more popular as merchants can now market to a massive pool of consumers all over the world increasing their customer base resulting in profits increasing capital which creates stability in their business with favorable merchant services.
The statistics says that there are several internet opportunities that are proving to be lucrative such as online pharmaceuticals, travel agencies, multi-level marketing companies, downloadable software businesses and online retail stores. These types of merchants need what is called an online payment gateway and virtual terminals and some are considered high risk merchant services. If these business types are set up appropriately with the right merchant account they can be fruitful. There are several merchant service options and should be well thought out. The best choice for businesses may want to take advantage of a merchant account package so that the company is offering any and every payment type in the market today. This company is a business that thinks out of the box and always has a back-up plan in place for their merchant account.
Obtaining just your standard merchant account is almost a thing of the past considering that thousands of companies go out of business daily. As a business owner that wants to overcome the economy crash must begin to think differently. The ultimate entrepreneur that survives in this market thinks big. Start selling online domestically and internationally to grow your business, market to a larger pool of consumers and increase your cash flow substantially almost overnight. Expand your horizons and do not buy into what is happening in the economy just start doing something about it. This is the new high risk merchant account business development that is spreading like wildfire.
CSI Vs CRB Data – Who Has the Cleanest Data?
If you trade stock, forex, or the commodity market, you probably know that clean data is an enormous part of being a successful trader. Having clean data is imperative to your success, a small data error of a missing “0” or a decimal in the wrong place can kill you. In this tough market, having the cleanest and most accurate data around is imperative to success. Who has the cleanest market data: CSI or CRB Data?
Both CSI and CRB Data are both known players in the data industry. CSI has been around for over 35 years, and CRB is no newcomer either. In my quest for clean data, I have done a ton of research. In the past 10 years, there has only been one study that I could find that tested these end of day data providers against each other. It appeared in Futures magazine in the September 99 issue. It indicated that CRB Data committed 311% more errors than CSI.
Of the 13 data companies listed, the data firm that came in second committed 144% more errors than CSI. CSI’s data is nearly flawless compared to the other data providers. This is why CSI is the only market data I will use for my Forex trading, I definitely can’t afford a bad number. Basing a decision off of a bad number could lead to tens of thousands of dollars in loss in the commodity or forex market.
I would highly recommend CSI data to anyone with end of day market data needs. Not only is there data clean as a whistle, but the customer service is top notch, and the software is very easy to use.
Stopping Identity Theft
The Federal Trade Commission reports identity fraud occurs once every two seconds.
Someone right now is having their identity loss or compromised. Unfortunately many of those victims are located in my hometown, St. Louis, MO.
A good example of this growing problem, St. Louis ranks third among all Metro areas nationwide in identity theft. Missouri also ranked number one ahead of Connecticut and Florida in identity theft complaints according to the 2015 survey by the Consumer Sentinel Network, an online database of consumer complaints available only to law enforcement.
A 2016 Identity Fraud Study, released by Javelin Strategy & Research, found that $15 billion was stolen from 13.1 million U.S. consumers in 2015. In the past six years identity thieves have stolen $112 billion.
Identity theft can run the gamut from credit card fraud to loans and new accounts opened in your name. In many cases the victim will have to fight to get his or her name restored to good standing. The process can take months or even years to repair.
Both businesses and individuals may be vulnerable. Despite the high probability that your identity will be hacked, stolen and abused, there are steps one can take to help prevent ID theft from occurring.
These include guarding your information online. With the increase in shopping and banking online, your passwords and logins should be cleared regularly, especially if you work on a public computer. These should be changed on a monthly basis.
Credit cards should be used for online purchases. Federal law provides better guarantees for credit card protection than other options. Use these instead of online payment services or debit cards.
Avoid sites that may look like a bank but are really what is known as a phishing scam. They will try to get you to enter your personal information. Ensure that you are on a website that is familiar and secure before handing over detailed background data.
Bank and credit card statements should be monitored. Check for odd purchases, ones you are certain you did not make. Businesses may have dozens of pages to comb through each month. Individuals not too many. Regardless these reports should be checked regularly.
Credit reports should be perused several times per year. Individuals are entitled to a free annual credit reports by law. These are available from the three bureaus Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Businesses can check with Dunn and Bradstreet. Be aware of knock-off sites that will try to charge you for similar reports and other unnecessary services.
Your children’s activities may also be inadvertently opening doors to your family data. Forms for school and social organizations should be checked especially when social security numbers and credit cards are needed for participation. Parents should ask how the information will be used and how it will be stored to eliminate possible breaches.
Finally contracting with an identity theft prevention firm can provide a mix of preventive and reactive tools to help maintain your identity and credit. These can include fraud alerts and credit freezes. Some services provide unlimited protection without limits should your assets become compromised. Programs are available for the entire workforce as well as individuals.
As the old proverb states, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” A saying never more appropriate when your identity is at risk.
