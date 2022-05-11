Connect with us

Blockchain

Unstable Market – Investors Seek Stablecoins Support

Published

4 mins ago

on

Unstable Market - Investors Seek Stablecoins Support
Altcoin News
  • The market capitalization of stablecoin is around $170 billion as of this month.
  • The only category of coin that is trading in green during the last 7 days.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to some fiat value or similar assets, usually, that is USD. The low-risk trading option has price fluctuation only between $0 to $1.According to FSOC 2021 annual report, the growth is 500% over the past twelve months and the current market capitalization is estimated to be around $170 billion.

The crucial use of stablecoin is to exchange between platforms and for keeping hold in investment rather than buying or selling. A potential amount is invested and the interests are gained as profit. Another usage is in the form of collaterals, for borrowing other crypto tokens such as BTC or ETH, stablecoins are submitted as collaterals. 

The Crypto market is in a bloodbath for the past week and one of the largest stablecoin Terra USD is trading downwards, the other stable seems to have withheld their position. USD Coin and Binance USD are the very few tokens that are trading up. 

Dominance of Stablecoins

The market fluctuation has been dreadful in the last week, even BTC and ETH have touched remarkable lows, this has made the investors focus to turn on stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, BUSD, and so on. According to CMC, USDC has been largely trading in green and even the low doesn’t go below $0.9.

By CoinGecko statistics, Tether USD (USDT) has gained 3rd market cap rank with 5.8% market dominance. But experts predict that this is not something permanent, once the market gains stability the investments will be again poured back into BTC.

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Whales Now Targets XRP – 100M Tokens is Transferred to Unknown Wallet

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Will Ripple Surge After Whales Shifting 90 Million XRP?
Whales activities and targets are rising on a daily basis, targeting popular cryptocurrencies in recent days. Today, the whale’s alert revealed, 100,000,000 XRP worth $50,341,416, been transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. As the transfer cases are rising in huge amounts, the risk level for the investors also spikes. 

More so, as the Whale’s are tracking the day to day transactions of all crypto platforms, their activities are also increasing on the same pane. At present, whales are targeting the trending crypto asset, Ripple (XRP). In addition, XRP values are facing a bearish state in the market, so it became an easy target for the whales. 

Whale’s Eye on XRP

Besides, the smart work of the whales is that they target all top exchanges for these huge transactions of the cryptocurrencies. However, Whales transfer and store these digital currencies at their downfall as to gain profits in future price rise. 

On May 11th, 2022, Whales focused on the popular altcoin, Ripple (XRP) transferring 100 million tokens from an unknown wallet address to an unknown wallet. Moreover, the market dip and market crash is now the biggest advantage for the whales to perform their smart transfers.

Furthermore, the crypto market is facing a massive crash and a bearish performance for the last three days. As a result, the entire crypto market cap has dropped down to around $1.5 trillion. Significantly, the value of top currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is also on the bearish level. Almost 50% of the price value, sloped down for the cryptocurrencies in just a week. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the value of XRP is trading at $0.474167 with a dip of almost 9.55% in the last 24 hours. As per the whale alert, the 100 million XRP is transferred in just a few hours. Thus, if the crypto market plunges continuously, it will be really a great meal for all giant whales in the marketplace.

Blockchain

Fully Onchain Game CryptoSandwiches Coming Out With New Route To Metaverse

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Fully Onchain Game CryptoSandwiches Coming Out With New Route To Metaverse
Singapore, Singapore, 11th May, 2022, Chainwire

CryptoSandwiches, a next-gen NFT game built on top of BNB Smart Chain (BSC), has announced to launch its version 1.0 in the coming May, 30th. Among a series of Tasty Galaxy games, CryptoSandwiches makes its appearance as the first fully onchain NFT game backed by BSC.

The new game exists in a food-themed metaverse (Foodverse) defined and shared by the community on basis of a sustainable tokenomic system. aiming to collaborate with offchain catering industry to build a brand-new sharing economy to users, the startup team behind the project is set to blaze a trail toward a full-bloom metaverse.

Fun & P2E Food Fight All Onchain 

Designed for both crypto newbies and experts alike, the game combines entertaining gameplay with simple rules that works magic. Players can look forward to play the official version from the CryptoSandwiches homepage and enjoy an impressive P2E gaming experience.. The Sandwiches heroes on the platform are all NFTs that can be synthesized and battled. Materials for getting ready the food-shape warrior can be collected from Big Belly Boxes on the planet. And they are all minted onchain in real time when opened. While the initial version of CryptoSandwiches is a slim package, they mean it by piling all rules, algorithms, blind box drop rates within the BSC chain. Touted as “fully onchain”, DappRadar and other rating/reviewing institutes can keep an close eye on their future updates as promised.

Virtual Land That Doesn’t Cost Users A Real Villa 

Virtual land price is shooting through the roof. Despite the fact that Sandbox and Roblox are leading the booming megatrend, $13,000 a land piece is literally costing users a villa, thus are simply pricing out the great majority, which sounds much too surreal for a so-called web3 project. On the other hand, CryptoSandwiches are inventing new access for investors/gamers to build passive wealth without burning a finger. An early version of the virtual land system called Tablecloth Grids is ready to go. The tablecloth is a battlefield where the magic fight against the infected takes place and synthesizing a hero through alchemy will pay CHI coin to the owner of Tablecloth. The tablecloth system of the game boasts of highly usable split ownership and handsome income from the passive earning of renting, which separates itself from its counterparts.

A Big Picture of A Full-bloom Metaverse 

The whole series of Tasty Galaxy games can grow into a bundle of great IP resources that appeals to catering industry like fast food brands, such as McDonald’s, Subway, etc.  The full-functioning virtual space on the Sandwich planet derived from the Tablecloth can be a global online traffic hub that demands a more efficient underlying infrastructure. Beside the game series, the Karllit foundation behind CryptoSandwiches’s back is simultaneously coming up with an  enterprise level pub-chain sustaining the Foodverse ecology. Aiming at top blockchain performance and real-time scalability, the project paints a future web3 infrastructure that can accommodate booths and stores as committing nodes of their future blockchain network. At that time, tablecloths holders continue to benefit from offline catering ecology.

The IGO Rollout

CryptoSandwiches is currently campaigning for their 3nd round IGO. The team is swiftly answering their burgeoning community. Busy with jammed servers and crowding whitelist applicants, the team and their supporters are both seeing a new Axie and Sandbox combined in their mind’s eye. 

Blockchain

Drunk Robots Announces 4 Massive New Partnerships and a 5,000,000 $METAL Battle Prize Pool

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 11, 2022

By

Drunk Robots Announces 4 Massive New Partnerships and a 5,000,000 $METAL Battle Prize Pool
The post-apocalyptic city of Los Machines has become the hub of Play2Earn activity. After a sold-out IDO, Animoca Brands-backed Drunk Robots has partnered up with Infinity Force and 3 major guilds – has just rehauled its game economy after a sold-out IDO, increasing the rewards and making it even easier to enter the game.

Drink, fight, earn

After ‘play to earn’ and ‘move to earn’, has the time come for ‘drink and fight to earn’? At least that’s what the robots of Los Machines do all day long: consume vast quantities of beer, then thrash each other around.

Despite this violent premise, Drunk Robots is outrageously fun – and very well designed at that. In fact, the robots look so good that the original collection of 10,101 characters was immediately sold out on Liquidifty and Binance NFT. You can currently buy robots in closed containers on the Liquidifty marketplace.

While you do need a robot to fight in the Arena or scavenge $METAL, there are several mini-games that you can play 100% free – such as Knockout, where you have to shoot at other robots before they shoot you.

The project counts 23,000 Discord members, over 64k Twitter followers, and 39k Telegram channel subscribers – for a total of 126 thousand users in the community. Few P2E games can boast such a large following just weeks after the IDO.

Drunk Robots introduces a 5,000,000 $METAL prize pool for the Arena leaderboard

The Play2Earn element of Drunk Robots is also well thought-out. Players earn prizes for participating in battles – and then they get even more if they manage to rise to the top of the leaderboard at the end of the season. This creates a strong incentive to compete in the Arena every day.

On May 4, the team announced big changes to the game economy ahead of the second season, which starts on May 6.

First of all, the seasonal prize pool for PvP (player versus player) battles is increased to 5 million $METAL tokens. A single robot can earn a player around 3,840 $METAL a month.

The creators have also updated the prices of containers with robots, equipment, and energy booze (a special energy drink that robots need after a brawl).

Starting from the second half of the season, players will need to take part in at least 5 battles every 24 hours to keep farming $METAL – or face a drop in the farming speed.

4 major gaming projects already collaborate with Drunk Robots

Drunk Robots has also been expanding its roster of partnerships, adding three major gaming guild projects in a few weeks:

  • Yield Guild Games SEA (YGG SEA, $SEA): the Southeast Asia branch of YGG, uniting 30,000 scholars across 18 countries;
  • Avocado DAO ($AVG): a community of 11,000 scholars playing games like Axie Infinity and Revv Racing;
  • Skill Guilds: providers of an advanced guild manager dashboard and a guild-building SDK.

The latest partner to be announced is Infinity Force ($YNFF), a platform that connects players, guilds, and games.

These collaborations follow a strategic partnership with Merit Circle, perhaps the most influential DAO in the blockchain gaming industry.

Apart from these gaming partners, Drunk Robots boasts an exceptionally strong list of backers among venture firms, including Animoca Brands, Shima Capital, Moonrock Capital, and DEX Ventures, as well as Gate.io, ZB.com, and Oracles Investment Group.

$METAL IDO sold out on 3 launchpads

Amid all this partnership-building, Drunk Robots also held a highly successful IDO for its $METAL token. On April 7, three launchpads – Liquidifty, TrustPad, and GameFi – together sold 25,000,000 $METAL at $0.01 each, raising $250,000. Once $METAL was listed on PancakeSwap and Gate.io, the price rose over 300% above the IDO price to reach $0.43.

$METAL has many uses in the Drunk Robots economy:

  • reward payouts and scavenging (farming);
  • leveling up robots and their equipment;
  • drunk races (yes, it’s a completely legit activity for robots);
  • re-rolling opponents in PvP battles, and much more.

1652274965 216 Drunk Robots Announces 4 Massive New Partnerships and a 5000000

Drunk Robots’ roadmap for the next few months includes more detailed visualizations in the PvP arena; gangs and clans; farming virtual land, and more. To get your first robot and start earning $METAL, visit https://drunk-robots.com/ .

