Westworld Season 4: When Is HBO Planning To Release It In 2022?

The biggest threat to humanity can be the development of AI into a self-conscious being. With AI becoming more and more developed, the days are not far when they will control everything. Westworld is such a show where two partners who are hosts and create robots for humans.

Westworld is an exclusive theme park. Only those who have the funds to afford the tickets can be a part of it. The main purpose of the park is for the guests to be able to live out their fantasies without any harm. But a lot of things don’t go like how they are supposed to. Let us see when the show is going to release its 4th season in the coming year.

Release Date & Where to Watch

With three seasons done, the fourth season of the series has probably wrapped up its shooting. The new season will drop soon in the summer of 2022. The series hasn’t been confirmed by HBO yet, but it will surely be coming out in the summer. The new season should be available to stream on HBO Max. the previous seasons are also available to watch on HBO Max. The previous seasons are also available on Disney+.

What to Expect?

With the hosts leaving the park, it could very well mean the end for our Favourite robots. The war between humans and robots will reach its peak which will make the final episodes even better. The robots can withstand and survive this kind of story because they have the mortality. We also see Bernard stepping into the Sublime. He is only expected to be out of it after this pandemic goes away and he comes out fully vaccinated. With not knowing where his life is headed, we are surely expected to see a changed man.

Recap of Previous Season

In the third season, we see the hosts not being limited to only the park. They go out in the real world to lead a revolution and find the truth. We see Dolores leaving with many copies of herself and familiar faces. She was also able to find the truth that an AI called Rehoboam was the one behind all the ruckus. Serac uses Maeve’s concern for her daughter and a life with her. She joins Caleb and helps him in the revolution. Bernard remains confused as to why he has been brought back.

We also see William turning on them and shooting Stubbs. Another shock was when everyone believed Dolores had the key to the forge memorized but in reality, it was Bernard. As soon as he accessed it, his body went limp. With the fighting coming to its climax, the series will also be ending with its 4th season in a suitable and satisfying manner.

Cast

The show has the ability to bring back its dead members in the form of hosts. With this, we are surely going to see some dead people from the previous seasons. The cast list includes Thandiwe Newton, Jeffery Wright, and Aaron Paul who play Maeve Millay, Bernard Lowe, and Caleb Nichols respectively. Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton are also expected to be a part of the new season.

