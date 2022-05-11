Blockchain
Which One Will Survive The Crypto Carnage?
Shiba Inu is proving that despite the previous weeks’ turmoil in the broader crypto market, it can stand its ground and be unfazed by what’s going on.
Following a severe selloff in the previous session, major crypto tokens recovered on Wednesday. However, the increases were modest, indicating sluggish market confidence.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, commonly known as “meme cryptocurrencies,” have seen the most growth in recent years, but they have also suffered significant losses as a result of this meltdown.
Except for Terra’s LUNA and the dollar-pegged Tether, other major crypto tokens saw rises. Shiba Inu was up nearly 10%, followed by Avalanche, Solana, which rose 5%. BNB and XRP both climbed by 3%.
The cryptocurrency market showed signs of life on Wednesday, following the previous day’s precipitous drop, during which many of the leading coins lost 10% or more of their value.
Shiba Inu is weathering the storm better than its rivals (The Goa Spotlight)
Shiba Inu Outperforms Dogecoin
Overall, the market is up a couple percentage points today, and when it comes to meme coins and tokens, Shiba Inu is outperforming its main competitor, Dogecoin.
Despite a 70% collapse in the first three months of 2022, which left the token severely bruised and likely on the verge of extinction, it managed to crawl back up and remain in survival mode.
According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB is up roughly 5% in the last 24 hours as of this writing, and is currently trading at $0.00001615. Dogecoin (DOGE), on the other hand, is currently trading at $0.109833, up less than 1%.
Given the influential people behind Dogecoin, it’s likely that its drop was not as worrisome in comparison to other cryptos on the market.
In the wake of the broader crypto market upheaval, Shiba Inu struck a seven-month low yesterday, while Dogecoin is down to its lowest point in more than a year — since April 2021.
SHIB total market cap at $8.15 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
LUNA Being Hammered
The destabilization of UST caused panic selling of heavyweights such as BTC and ETH, increasing overall market volatility.
The recent UST crisis exposed big weaknesses in the algorithm-backed stablecoin system, which will need to be addressed openly in order to regain investor trust.
The value of UST’s counterpart, LUNA, has roughly halved in the last 24 hours. It was recently trading at $32 per share.
The recovery of LUNA will be dependent on the remedial actions made by the parent network/Luna Guard Foundation, which has amassed a sizable Bitcoin reserve through a series of large-scale BTC acquisitions.
… So Does Bitcoin
Meanwhile, over the previous week, Bitcoin’s value has dropped by more than 20%.
This affects everyone who has money invested in any sort of cryptocurrency, which is why many people are disposing of their holdings at an alarming rate.
The exact day and time of when or if this decrease will come to a stop is unknown.
Lina Valentina’s “No More” NFT Collection Denounces Domestic Violence
Los Angeles, United States, 11th May, 2022, Chainwire
Renowned and respected feminist artist Lina Valentina is preparing to launch her first NFT series. Under the “No More” banner, the collection will solidify women’s position within the Web3 environment and denounce domestic violence.
The name Lina Valentina is synonymous with the artistic scene across New York and Los Angeles. Lina has created various impactful art on walls from New York to Brooklyn. Furthermore, her works can be found in the most prominent contemporary art galleries in Los Angeles and on the covers of INKspired and GoodweekendMag, and more. Additionally, Lina’s collaboration with Adidas in 2018 is still fresh in people’s minds.
Lina Valentina uses painting and other art forms to encourage women to speak out against domestic violence, a pressing matter even today. She borrows elements from Salvator Dali and her favourite music, creating some interesting artwork capable of kickstarting a meaningful conversation.
The NFT collection, dubbed “No More”, follows the same path as Valentina’s paintings and other artwork. It is a tribute to women who suffer[ed] from domestic violence and decided to denounce it. Additionally, the collection will offer courage and hope to women who face this abuse but remain silent about it.” No More” will feature 7,777 unique NFTs representing a female face.
Lina Valentina comments on her upcoming collection:
“NFTs and art seem obvious, a new way for artists to express themselves and be heard. Many artists around me position themselves in the NFT sector. Unfortunately there are still too few female artists in the field, only 5%. The “No More” series also aims to encourage women to invest in this booming sector.”
The collection will serve several utilities as the project unfolds, including:
- Creating a digital gallery in the metaverse to promote works by Lina Valentina and other artists promoting beneficial causes.
- 300 “No More” owners will receive a digital frame valued at $800, bringing the digital artworks to the real world.
- A special exhibition for fans to meet Lina Valentina at The Cool HeArt Gallery in Los Angeles. NFT Holders receive preferential prices on physical works being exhibited.
- Donate 10% of the income generated by the “No More” drop to the Safe Horizon association, helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The upcoming “No More” NFT collection by Lina Valentina combines strong utility with a clear message and has the backing of a renowned artist. It may become the next major iconic collection sparking important conversations regarding a topic that is often avoided. Additionally, Valentina plans collaborations with famous personalities, with more information to be revealed in the coming months.
Keep tabs on the latest information on the series by following the social accounts of “No More” as well as those of Lina Valentina and The Cool HeArt.
Asia Broadband’s Holdings Explode by 500% as the Company Continues Connecting the Dots Between Gold and Digital Assets
Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) is a resource company centered around the production, supply, and sale of metals, focusing primarily on Asian markets. They acquire highly prospective gold projects in Latin America and then distribute production throughout their extensive global sales network.
Asia Broadband currently holds over $100 million in assets, a 500% increase from last year. The company is trading in consolidation mode and reached new highs in February, leading to the year-to-date stock being up over 1,500%.
Recently, the company announced it had received $2.8 million. The source of their new capital came from four directors of Asia Broadband for the purchase of preferred shares.
The 28 million non-convertible, preferred shares were issued at $0.10 per share with each share, with 100 voting rights and equal participation with common shares for all future dividends.
Asia Broadband President and CEO Chris Torres purchased $2.4 million of the total preferred share issuance, stating: “Our entire management team is committed to the company’s growth and profitability and we have emphatically demonstrated this with a substantial long-term investment to fuel the expansion of our gold production and digital asset divisions. Our focus and determination to succeed in every area of the company’s business has intensified now with our capital contribution.”
All capital received will be distributed among Asia Broadband’s capital expansion programs.
On top of their dealing with metals, Asia Broadband also has multiple digital asset sectors, including a digital asset wallet and a gold pegged digital asset.
AABB Wallet
Last year, Asia Broadband launched its own digital asset wallet called the AABB Wallet. The wallet was designed to keep your digital assets secure and your data private. The AABB Wallet collects no data, and every transaction made through them is entirely invisible to third parties.
The AABB Wallet is open to trades and purchases for those looking to transfer AABB Gold tokens (AABBG) to other AABB Wallet users. This is done to increase AABB Gold token circulation and generate revenue to support and stabilize the token price once AABBG is openly tradable.
The wallet has many stand-out features that make it a unique option amongst other digital asset wallets. This includes instantly sending and receiving digital assets with no deposit fees and low transaction fees. The iTransfer feature allows users to securely send AABB Gold and other digital assets via email, text, social media, and more.
The wallet will also be releasing a Merchant API feature which will allow B2B and B2C transactions to be made using the AABB Wallet. This feature will allow merchants to establish loyalty programs while also letting customers earn cashback.
Finally, Asia Broadband is developing an online digital asset payment processing solution allowing businesses to accept global digital assets from their site.
AABB Gold
The previously mentioned AABB Gold is Asia Broadband’s digital asset and is backed by physical gold. Being pegged with gold allows the asset to benefit from both gold and digital asset features, ensuring it will maintain the potential for price appreciation from both markets.
While AABB Gold is a traditional digital asset, it has the qualities of a stablecoin. The token’s price is supported at a minimum of 0.1 grams spot price of gold and is backed by $30 million in physical gold.
AABB Gold’s most unique aspect that sets it apart from other digital assets is its vertical integration of Mine-to-Token gold-backing. Asia Broadband holds physical gold assets to entirely back the token from the mining production segment of the company.
As the company progresses, it will continue to optimize its capital utilization by implementing its mining production and acquisition strategy in regions of Mexico. Also, the company’s digital asset divisions like the AABB Gold token, AABB Wallet, AABB Exchange and NFTs will continue expanding and developing at an accelerated rate as time progresses.
Ethereum Nears Breakout Zone, Why ETH Might Start Recovery
Ethereum started an upside correction from $2,200 against the US Dollar. ETH might gain bullish momentum if it clears the $2,400 resistance zone.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above $2,300 and $2,320.
- The price is still trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,385 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady recovery wave if there is a close above $2,400 and $2,450.
Ethereum Price Faces Breakout Resistance
Ethereum extended its decline below the $2,400 level. ETH even traded below the $2,300 before the bulls appeared near the $2,200 support zone.
The price started a recovery wave above the $2,300 and $2,320 levels. The bulls pumped the price above $2,400, but they failed near $2,450. Recently, there was a fresh decline to $2,250. A low is formed near $2,263 and the price is now rising.
There was a break above the $2,320 level. Ether price is trading above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,455 swing high to $2,263 low.
However, it is still trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,385 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,385 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $2,400 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $2,455 level. A close above the $2,455 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,550 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,455 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,300 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,260 level. The main breakdown support now sits near the $2,225 level. If there is a downside break below $2,225 and the $2,200 zone, ether price extend losses. In the stated case, it might even visit the $2,000 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly moving in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,260
Major Resistance Level – $2,455
