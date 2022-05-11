Finance
Why You Can’t Attract More Money Using the Law of Attraction
It’s all in the mind.
Attracting money is all in the mind. I know that may sound silly at first but stick with me for a moment.
First of all, think about the experiences in your life you’ve had with money. Has it been difficult for you to earn? Do you find it hard to save money? Have you ever started a new business or project – planned it out – taken action and eventually given up.
What’s going on here?
What happened is your subconscious mind won’t let you attract money. Over time, it has been “programmed” (by yours and other peoples’ beliefs) not to. We all have different parts to our brain. One part we’re all familiar with is our “conscious” brain. Our conscious brain is what allows us to make day-to-day decisions, analyze data, and filter out what we see, hear, say, and do.
However, we have another part to our brains – a much more powerful part called the “subconscious.” This is the part of ourselves that literally controls us. It has no idea what is right and wrong – it only accepts what we tell it. So, if you’ve struggled to attract money in the past, its’ likely because you’ve been giving your subconscious brain the “wrong” commands.
For example, have you ever found yourself saying to yourself, out loud or silently, “No matter what I do, I just can’t seem to attract any money.” I know I certainly have. What I didn’t realize at the time is how detrimental this is. That statement is actually a command. When you say things like that, your subconscious brain doesn’t judge the words, it just acts on them. It says “OK, that’s what you want me to do, I’ll go to work to make that happen for you.”
And, it produces that result for you every time. Here are a few other common statements we give ourselves when it comes to money.
“Money doesn’t grow on trees”
“Money is hard to come by”
“The economy has made it very difficult for me to make sales”
“I’m just not cut out to earn money”
Now, that you know how the subconscious brain works, you can see how dis-empowering these statement are.
So what’s the good news?
The good news is you can begin installing “new” programming into you mind that will go to work for you to create new results.
You can “flip” each one of those statements around to give yourself new programming, new beliefs, new attitudes, new feelings, and new actions – which will lead to new results.
The great part about process is once you’ve done it (and it “sticks”), your subconscious mind will go to work to make whatever you tell it a reality – just as hard as it has in the past to make the things you didn’t want a reality.
What’s the secret to doing this?
State your statements in the present tense.
“Making money is easy for me.”
“I no longer struggle to make money”
“Money is good”
“I’m good at earning and saving money”
Your mind may reject the statements at first.
That’s OK.
It is used to your old programming and may take some time to feel comfortable with the new thoughts. Rest assured if you tell yourself these “new” powerful statements often enough and with enough conviction, your subconscious mind will accept them and make them happen for you. Once you’ve identified the statements holding you back from attracting more money and consciously changed them, there’s nothing holding you back from attraction more money, wealth, better relationships and even happiness.
Finance
Floods Happen All the Time On Planet Earth – It Is Not Global Climate Warming Hope or Change
Is your family ready for the 100-year flood? Most of mine is but a good number of them live close to the beach and it’s hard to get out of our heads that footage of the Japanese Tsunami a few years ago. It turns out that of all the potential natural disasters, floods have killed more humans on planet earth than any other – that is if you consider tidal surges from Hurricanes, Cyclones and Typhoons. Yes, let’s talk about all this because the National Flood Insurance Program is busy re-drawing the flood maps for our entire country.
Dark Government online news had an interesting article posted on September 15, 2013 titled; “500 Missing as Colorado Flood Continues to Rage,” which told of the disaster in the summer of 2013 there, the article noted, amongst other things:
“Heavy rains caused flash-flooding from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs; Residents are urged to leave now or risk being stranded for weeks with no water or power; National Weather Service says over 1 foot of rainfall since September 1, breaks 73-year-old record for month; Surging floodwaters in Boulder, evacuation of 4,000 and; Obama approved federal disaster assistance & National Guard dispatched.”
I nearly blew a fuse when I listened to a global warming alarmist and PR blog writer who said; “this is proof that humans are altering the weather on our planet, causing terrible natural disasters.” Well, I am sorry, but that is just horse-dung, let me explain why.
You see, that canyon is there for a reason, it was carved over millions of years by water flows just like this one, how arrogant for humans to think that it couldn’t happen again and build there, then deny to leave when all the warnings were out. Amazing these folks in a highly academic area with all their PhD population density average were so naïve. Now they will probably say it was global warming – no, it’s called “life on the surface of planet earth.”
Do you know what’s even more arrogant; to think that humans putting out more CO2, a trace gas in our atmosphere, can alter the planet’s weather so much as to cause things like Hurricane Sandy, this flood in Colorado, or even the beach erosion off the East Coast a couple of weeks later. The reality is we live on the surface of the planet, and all the terrain we have got there from storms, weather, and erosion over millions of years, along with Earthquakes and the occasional incoming asteroid – so, don’t worry about it – chill out. Please consider all this and think on it.
Finance
Online Discount Stock Broker Trading
Are you a new online investor wishing to buy sell stock? Are your online stock trading facts clear? Why do you think you should opt for online stock market trading? Answer these questions before you dive in stock trading arena. Being in this field for quite some time I wish to help you with some online trading facts.
Stock trading, an easy source of income, has attracted many investors to earn extra income. Many people have reveled on their fulsome profits and many have grieved over their losses. No matter what stock market has always been a luring hub for ambitious and adventure loving investors. The advent of Internet in this field has witnessed the birth of online stockbrokers. Those brokers offer the opportunity of cheap online stock trading to the investor, which is very helpful especially when you are new in the field.
The essence of the story is that when a newcomer enters the field, he is not generally prepared for investing large amounts for buying stocks. The person neither has enough money nor is he not mentally prepared to make heavy investments due to lack of confidence in this business. However, if he wishes to trade through a broker, he may be forced to invest a large amount so the discount stockbrokers can charge a handsome amount commission for their services. Hiring such an expert is no doubt expensive. Trading with this high commission rate will not let you earn a profit unless you make a good enough investment. You can imagine even an inchoate stock investor has to risk out a big amount from his pocket.
Online discount stockbroker is a different case. These websites provide online brokerage stock trading with an easy and helpful software program. Now, I can explain why it can offer low commissions. There are no real individuals serving you here but they offer day trader highly executive platform so, those online brokers can charge less commission per head and they are still able to gain big commission amounts by serving a large number of traders.
When you trade through an online stock brokerage firm, you can invest lower amounts and still earn profits because of the low commissions. Additionally, an online trading site offers valuable online stock trading information to the investor that helps investor in making the right investment decision.
Remember that stock trading is not that risky if you know how to choose a good online brokerage. It is our very own greed to earn huge profits, which turns it into a risky trade. Therefore, take my advice and keep your investments low until you gain some experience in the field. Enjoy the trading game but observe prudence while making your selections. There are many online trading companies claiming to be the best online stock trading company so you should choose carefully, read between the lines, and find a company that does what it claims.
Finance
How To Get An Oracle DBA Job As A Fresher
Every fresher dreams of getting a good Oracle DBA job in a reputed company after completing an Oracle certification course of database administrator. Most companies recruit freshers to offer services to their client across the globe. You may not get real DBA work immediately as a fresher, but gradually you can get hold of core DBA related work. Once you acquire the required aptitude, knowledge and confidence, you can take up big tasks.
The world of information technology is expanding every day. To be ahead in the race, it is very important to learn new things, skills, ideas and technology constantly without fail. Here are a few ways that can help you get a good job easily:
– Expand Your Technical Skills – While searching and applying for fresher Oracle DBA jobs, it is very important to do your own research and learn one new thing every day. A candidate should be prepared for expanding his technical skills. For example, if you have learnt Oracle 11g version, then you should also get knowledge of other versions including, Oracle 9i, Oracle 10g and Oracle 12c. This becomes important as when you get into a job, there is no surety that you will only get to work on the version you have learnt. Every company may be having one or more versions of Oracle and you should be well prepared to work on as many versions as you can.
– Prepare well for the Interview – There are several ways to prepare for an interview. You can find some good books on Oracle DBA interview questions at a bookstore near you. These books not only contain interview questions, but can also help you in learning more things about Oracle. Most interviewers ask scenario based questions, therefore you should practice for such questions. There are many blogs, forums and websites where you can find many scenarios based questions and their solutions. You can also search for YouTube videos which can help you gather a lot of information. Practicing for Oracle DBA interview questions before attending the job interview can be very helpful.
– Resume – It is important that you submit a concise, well-written resume without any spelling or grammatical errors. You should properly highlight all your qualifications and training related to Oracle in the resume.
Companies constantly require freshers who can work on various features of different Oracle versions. Extensive knowledge of the Oracle database administration skills can help a fresher in getting a good job easily.
