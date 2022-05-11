Why You Can’t Attract More Money Using the Law of Attraction

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s all in the mind.

Attracting money is all in the mind. I know that may sound silly at first but stick with me for a moment.

First of all, think about the experiences in your life you’ve had with money. Has it been difficult for you to earn? Do you find it hard to save money? Have you ever started a new business or project – planned it out – taken action and eventually given up.

What’s going on here?

What happened is your subconscious mind won’t let you attract money. Over time, it has been “programmed” (by yours and other peoples’ beliefs) not to. We all have different parts to our brain. One part we’re all familiar with is our “conscious” brain. Our conscious brain is what allows us to make day-to-day decisions, analyze data, and filter out what we see, hear, say, and do.

However, we have another part to our brains – a much more powerful part called the “subconscious.” This is the part of ourselves that literally controls us. It has no idea what is right and wrong – it only accepts what we tell it. So, if you’ve struggled to attract money in the past, its’ likely because you’ve been giving your subconscious brain the “wrong” commands.

For example, have you ever found yourself saying to yourself, out loud or silently, “No matter what I do, I just can’t seem to attract any money.” I know I certainly have. What I didn’t realize at the time is how detrimental this is. That statement is actually a command. When you say things like that, your subconscious brain doesn’t judge the words, it just acts on them. It says “OK, that’s what you want me to do, I’ll go to work to make that happen for you.”

And, it produces that result for you every time. Here are a few other common statements we give ourselves when it comes to money.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees”

“Money is hard to come by”

“The economy has made it very difficult for me to make sales”

“I’m just not cut out to earn money”

Now, that you know how the subconscious brain works, you can see how dis-empowering these statement are.

So what’s the good news?

The good news is you can begin installing “new” programming into you mind that will go to work for you to create new results.

You can “flip” each one of those statements around to give yourself new programming, new beliefs, new attitudes, new feelings, and new actions – which will lead to new results.

The great part about process is once you’ve done it (and it “sticks”), your subconscious mind will go to work to make whatever you tell it a reality – just as hard as it has in the past to make the things you didn’t want a reality.

What’s the secret to doing this?

State your statements in the present tense.

“Making money is easy for me.”

“I no longer struggle to make money”

“Money is good”

“I’m good at earning and saving money”

Your mind may reject the statements at first.

That’s OK.

It is used to your old programming and may take some time to feel comfortable with the new thoughts. Rest assured if you tell yourself these “new” powerful statements often enough and with enough conviction, your subconscious mind will accept them and make them happen for you. Once you’ve identified the statements holding you back from attracting more money and consciously changed them, there’s nothing holding you back from attraction more money, wealth, better relationships and even happiness.