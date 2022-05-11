William Bumpus: Gayle King’s ex-husband and Everything About Her

Share Pin 0 Shares

William Bumpus, Gayle King’s ex-husband, was born in Greenwich, South East London, England, in 1954. William G. Bumpus is his birth name.

He was born to British parents. He will be 67 years old in 2021. Bumpus had a close bond with his parents and spent his childhood in his hometown with his father and mother. He hasn’t said much about his parents, unfortunately.

In terms of his education, he attended Central Connecticut State University after finishing high school in his hometown. He eventually enrolled at Yale Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctorate.

Top 5 Facts About Gayle King’s ex-husband

By profession, William Bumpus is a lawyer.

William, as we previously stated, has had a successful career. He is a successful lawyer who served as Connecticut’s Assistant Attorney General. Aside from his long career as a lawyer, Bumpus has tried his hand at a variety of other professions.

He has a specialty in Urology Termination in addition to being an attorney. He represented DCF and was even a part of the anti-abuse and anti-neglect crusade for children.

He also worked as a CT Assistant State’s Attorney before becoming an Attorney Criminal Prosecutor.

William Is Famous As Ex-Husband of Gayle King

William, a wealthy attorney, rose to prominence after marrying Gayle King, an American television personality. In 1982, the couple married. They initially met a year before their wedding, in 1981, and began dating shortly after. It didn’t take long to decide to tie the knot.

Even though everything between the two appeared to be compatible and well-bonded, things between the two did not work out in the long run. After nearly eight years of marriage, the couple began to have difficulties in their relationship and filed for divorce in 1990.

Their divorce was finalized in 1993, almost three years after their court battle began.

The Reason For Their Divorce Could Be Bumpus’ Infidelity Towards Gayle

Few people realize it, but William and Gayle’s divorce could be due to his infidelity to her. Years later, during an episode of her radio show, XM Satellite radio show, where Will Smith was a guest, King discussed her ex-infidelity. husband’s

She disclosed to Will in a conversation that she had been married to a cheater for years, referring to William. She told up about how she got through the difficult time in a candid interview. She said,

“I was married to a cheater. I went to marital counseling. I have been divorced since 1993, so I’m all healed and everything. I have worked it out. I’m not bitter. I’m OK. I’m OK.”

She later shared the surprising information about her troubled marriage in a Vanity Fair questionnaire in 2016. When she saw Bumpus naked with a woman in 1990, she made the event public. She made the admission in response to the question “Which live person do you most despise?” on a survey. Well, she stated,

“‘Despise’ is a strong word. I’m not a huge fan of the woman I caught naked with my now ex-husband on June 24, 1990, at 9:16 P.M.—but I don’t remember the details.”

William Bumpus Publicly Apologized For His Mistake

Following Gayle’s revelation of her then-infidelity, her husband publicly apologized for his error. Bumpus accepted his guilt and openly apologized for his actions in a statement to ET. He also commended and thanked his ex-wife for bearing with him through all of his faults.

He said,

“I have been haunted by this life-altering choice. Though I have dealt with this privately, I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gayle and how she handled herself with grace. Despite the situation, she kept our children, as well as my relationship and involvement with them, as a clear priority.”

William Has Two Children With His Ex-Wife

If you didn’t know, William and King had two children. On May 12, 1986, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kirby Bumpus. Their second child, William Bumpus Jr., was born shortly after their daughter. The fact that TV icon Oprah Winfrey is their children’s godmother is fascinating.

Both of their children are now adults. Their daughter is already married. In February of this year, Kirby became engaged to Virgil Miller. During a CBS broadcast in February 2021, Gayle disclosed that they had married. Their wedding was said to have taken place at Oprah’s home.

