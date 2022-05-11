Win Prizes for Hockey Bets in a New 1xBit Tournament!

Hockey games have continued to gain more prominence from time to time as it keeps welcoming more fans from every part of the world.

The Ice on Fire is a new tournament from 1xBit. Interestingly, players have a better chance to claim massive prizes and the rules of the tournament are simple. Starting from the 6th of May, users can place bets on any hockey matches, and players with the longest winning streak of bets get a reward. Therefore, you can increase your winning chances based on the number of bets placed.

Benefits of 1xBit for Ice on Fire

As said earlier, the more players bet during the promotion on hockey, the higher the chances of winning. More interestingly, players can cash out if their predictions are not going as planned. Thanks to the massive reward of over 40 mBTC for ten lucky bettors, this is more promising. However, players can also claim and enjoy massive rewards in other hockey matches beyond this Ice on Fire tournament.

To take part in the tournament, players need to begin with a stress-free registration process that only requires an email address. 1xBit Players enjoy maximum anonymity, instant payouts, and no additional charges or fees. A successful registration on the site earns you a welcome bonus of 7 BTC. Players from the first to the tenth position will share more than 40 mBTC. Does this not sound amazing enough? A single click can earn you all these promotions, although terms and conditions apply. The following are the additional benefits on 1xBit:

Extensive sports lists: Beyond the Ice on Fire tournaments, 1xBit provides players with a wide range of sports lists. Players are provided with different market options such as live betting and esports with big titles. This allows players to pick their choice of market options and enjoy bigger odds during live gameplay.



Beyond the Ice on Fire tournaments, 1xBit provides players with a wide range of sports lists. Players are provided with different market options such as live betting and esports with big titles. This allows players to pick their choice of market options and enjoy bigger odds during live gameplay. Competitive cryptocurrencies: Among other competitive counterparts of 1xBit, the platform offers its players the biggest number of cryptocurrencies, even more than 40.



Among other competitive counterparts of 1xBit, the platform offers its players the biggest number of cryptocurrencies, even more than 40. Generous welcome bonus: New players can enjoy up to 7 BTC upon completing their registration successfully. However, they can get this welcome bonus after making their deposits for the 1-4th time. Each deposit stage has a certain number of BTC attached to it. The registration process comes easy and would not require too much sensitive information from bettors.



New players can enjoy up to 7 BTC upon completing their registration successfully. However, they can get this welcome bonus after making their deposits for the 1-4th time. Each deposit stage has a certain number of BTC attached to it. The registration process comes easy and would not require too much sensitive information from bettors. Free bets: 1xBit thanks players for their loyalty to the site. Apart from being a lucky winner of the Ice on Fire tournaments, players stand other chances of receiving massive free bets in their accounts to try out new games and can wager on events using the free bets.



1xBit thanks players for their loyalty to the site. Apart from being a lucky winner of the Ice on Fire tournaments, players stand other chances of receiving massive free bets in their accounts to try out new games and can wager on events using the free bets. 100% bet insurance: players’ bets are protected, even up to 100% with single and accumulator bets. A single game can be insured up to 100% for damage prevention. Players can build more confidence with this feature since they are assured that the covered proportion goes back into account should there be losses in their bets.

Conclusion

There is no end to the rewards that lie in 1xBit tournaments. Seize the opportunity to make endless cashout, massive reward and welcome bonus, and other amazing rewards.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.