With Adley Rutschman and other top prospects in Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles’ future is close: ‘It’s happening soon’
Look around the Norfolk Tides’ clubhouse, and the highly ranked Orioles prospects are everywhere. They’re knocking on the door, making their mark in Triple-A with an eye turned north at Baltimore.
There’s catcher Adley Rutschman, the top-ranked prospect in baseball. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and left-hander DL Hall are also here at Harbor Park, ranked as the No. 2 and No. 3 prospects in the Orioles’ organization, according to Baseball America. It’s hard to see that glut of prospects with the Tides and not think of the future.
“Got the boys here,” said left-hander Nick Vespi, a reliever who might not be far off from an Orioles debut, either.
While Baltimore’s top prospects stockpiled in Norfolk, that’s where they try to keep their focus. Rutschman is already savvy enough to dispel — at least externally — any thoughts beyond his next game, but Rodriguez admitted there’s no ignoring the inevitable, especially when future Orioles are all around.
During batting practice, playing catch, out to dinner — just about any situation, those conversations occur, dreaming of an ever-nearing day when one or all of them might be playing together at the major league level.
“There’s a lot of talk about it,” Rodriguez said, “and it’s happening soon.”
How soon depends on the prospect. Last Monday, Baltimore might’ve played its last game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards without Rutschman, before a road trip to St. Louis and Detroit. A call-up for next Monday’s game against the New York Yankees isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, especially after his rapid rise from a rehabilitation assignment at High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk.
Rodriguez feels ready, although the promotion path has been slower for pitchers. Hall will be slower still, needing to build up more after making his Triple-A debut Tuesday at Harbor Park, throwing 53 pitches in three innings of one-run ball.
“It’s just exciting that we’re seeing guys move up,” Rutschman said, “and the fact that all those guys are such great dudes and we’re all so close.”
Before they arrive in Baltimore, though, the games at this level will decide the timetable. And no matter how many highly ranked prospects are with Norfolk, wins aren’t guaranteed. The Tides finished their most recent road trip at 3-9. They lost 11 of their previous 14 games before Tuesday’s 6-1 win.
It’s a reminder that, however bright the future might be, the focus still needs to be on the present.
“It’s great to have the talent, for sure, and we have a lot of it,” Tides manager Buck Britton said. “There’s still something to be said about playing good baseball. Our main focus here right now, even though we have the talent, the expectation is high. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing the things here to prepare us and stay on top of them so when they do go to the big leagues, they can perform. Because you make a mistake here, it gets amplified even more up there.”
As Rutschman rehabbed from a tricep strain suffered at the start of major league spring training that held him off the Orioles’ opening day roster, he admitted there was some frustration. He worked back from that injury in Florida, waiting for a chance to play everyday baseball with an affiliate once more.
The 24-year-old noticed he was trying to speed up the process at times, so he forced himself to take a step back, realizing that rushing his rehab process wasn’t the best way to return to the field at full strength. Now that he’s back in Triple-A — the level he reached in 2021 — he’s appreciative, even if this isn’t his end goal.
“There’s that aspect of just having that perspective of, I get to play every day,” Rutschman said. “Every day you get to come out here and play baseball is a blessing, so I’m just happy to be here now playing with the guys. To be able to be healthy, I think that’s the biggest thing, to have that gratitude. I think that escapes you when you’re just caught up in the grind of baseball.”
And while Rodriguez said his ideal situation would be to pitch 100 to 110 pitches every fifth day, he understands the more methodical approach from the organization, holding him to a maximum of 82 pitches thus far.
“I’m ready,” Rodriguez said, and the bulk of his six appearances back up that claim. He struggled in two appearances against the Gwinnett Stripers, allowing a combined eight runs, but has otherwise conceded two runs in 19 2/3 innings.
Britton has still told just one player in his time as a minor league manager that he has received a major league promotion. The circumstances for that discussion — telling right-hander Dillon Tate at 3 a.m. in a Binghamton, New York, hotel — weren’t ideal.
And when right-hander Kyle Bradish was called up earlier this year, Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt broke the news, which Britton admitted was “disappointing.”
He should have more opportunities throughout this season, though, with Rutschman, Hall, Rodriguez and others all approaching Baltimore. And when that time comes, Britton is developing a plan between him and pitching coach Justin Ramsey to make it a special moment.
“If I have enough time in advance, I’d like to possibly get the Norfolk Police Department involved,” Britton said. “But we’ll keep it to that.”
For now, he and the rest of Norfolk’s players can look around the clubhouse. There’s no shortage of highly anticipated prospects to find exciting.
“All these prospects, man, Adley, DL and everybody else, right?” outfielder Robert Neustrom said. “It’s going to happen soon. They have the talent. They’ll always have the talent, that’s for sure. I think sometime soon, we’re going to be seeing the O’s winning games.”
US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation slowed in April after seven months of relentless gains, a tentative sign that price increases may be peaking while still imposing a financial strain on American households.
Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, the government said Wednesday. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest since 1981. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.3% from March to April, the smallest increase in eight months.
Still, Wednesday’s report contained some cautionary signs that inflation may be becoming more entrenched. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped twice as much from March to April as they did the previous month. The increases were fueled by spiking prices for airline tickets, hotel rooms and new cars. Apartment rental costs also kept rising.
Those price jumps “make clear that there is still a long way to go before inflation returns to more acceptable levels,” said Eric Winograd, U.S. economist at asset manager AB.
Even if it moderates, inflation will likely remain high well into 2023, economists say, leaving many Americans burdened by price increases that have outpaced pay raises. Especially hurt are lower-income and Black and Hispanic families, who are disproportionately squeezed by costlier food, gas and rent.
For now, a fallback in gas prices in April helped slow overall inflation. Nationally, average prices for a gallon of gas fell to as low as $4.10 in April, according to AAA, after spiking to $4.32 in March. But since then, gas prices have surged to a record $4.40 a gallon.
Grocery prices are still spiking, in part because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened the cost of wheat and other grains. Food prices rose 1% from March to April and nearly 11% from a year ago. That year-over-year increase is the biggest since 1980.
Turmoil overseas could accelerate inflation in the coming months. If the European Union, for example, decides to bar imports of Russian oil, world oil prices could rise. So could U.S. gas prices. And China’s COVID lockdowns could worsen supply chain snarls.
In April, airfares soared a record 18.6%, the largest monthly increase since record-keeping began in 1963. Hotel prices jumped 1.7% from March to April.
Southwest Airlines said last month that it is expecting much higher revenue and profits this year as Americans flood the airports after postponing travel for two years. The company said its average fare soared 32% in the first three months of the year from the same period last year to $159.
There are signs that supply chains are improving for some goods. Wednesday’s report showed prices for appliances and clothing both fell 0.8%, while the cost of used cars dropped 0.4%, the third straight decline. Used cars and other goods drove much of the initial inflation spike last year as Americans stepped up spending after vaccines became widespread.
The escalation of consumer inflation has forced many Americans, particularly people with lower or fixed incomes, to reduce their spending on things like driving and grocery shopping. Among them is Patty Blackmon, who said she’s been driving to fewer of her grandchildren’s sports events since gas spiked to $5.89 in Las Vegas, where she lives.
To save money, Blackmon, 68, also hasn’t visited her hairdresser in 18 months. And she’s reconsidering her plan to drive this summer to visit relatives in Arkansas.
She was shocked recently, she said, to see a half-gallon of organic milk reach $6.
“Holy cow!” she thought. “How do parents give their kids milk?”
Blackmon has cut back on meat, and “a steak is almost out of the question,” she said. Instead, she is eating more salads and canned soups.
David Irby, 57, of Halifax, Virginia, said he is also cutting back on food and other expenses. A veteran who retired on disability in 2015 as a police officer, Irby said he has switched to chicken from beef, quit buying bacon and doesn’t buy junk food like his favorite treat, Cheetos.
Irby’s biggest worry is replacing his 22-year-old Ford truck, which isn’t reliable on long trips. A new one costs $50,00 while a five-year old used version is about $40,000.
“I don’t know how people on a fixed income can buy a vehicle now,” he said. “It takes me almost two years to make $40,000.”
Beyond the financial strain for households, inflation is posing a serious political problem for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats in the midterm election season, with Republicans arguing that Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial support package last March overheated the economy by flooding it with stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment aid and child tax credit payments.
On Tuesday, Biden sought to take the initiative and declared inflation “the No. 1 problem facing families today” and “my top domestic priority.”
Previous signs that U.S. inflation might be peaking didn’t last. Price increases decelerated last August and September, suggesting at the time that higher inflation might be temporary, as many economists — and officials at the Federal Reserve — had suggested. But prices shot up again in October, prompting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to start shifting policy toward higher rates.
Wednesday’s figures will keep the Fed on track to implement what may become its fastest series of interest rate increases in 33 years, economists said. Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark short-term rate by a half-point, its steepest increase in two decades. And Powell signaled that more such sharp rate hikes are coming.
The Powell Fed is seeking to pull off the notoriously difficult — and risky — task of cooling the economy enough to slow inflation without causing a recession. Economists say such an outcome is possible but unlikely with inflation this high.
___
Associated Press Writer Anne D’Innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.
Revisiting ‘Buffy’ Season 6: The Slayer Vs. Toxic Masculinity
Twenty-five years ago, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer busted horror stereotypes wide open by subverting the “dead girl” trope. The titular heroine—a blonde cheerleader—wasn’t a helpless love interest to be saved or mourned, but a formidable fighter with ambitions of her own: the slayer. Then, about 20 years ago, a woman received the blame from fans for “ruining” the show during its controversial sixth season. At the time, series creator and showrunner Joss Whedon was stretched thin working on his new show Firefly and writing Buffy’s famous musical episode—his only writing credit during the series’s sixth season. As a result, executive producer Marti Noxon became de facto showrunner, catching the flack for the season’s darker tone and surprising plotlines.
During the show’s first four years, viewers basically knew what to expect. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) fought supernatural villains—vampires, robots, and even a giant praying mantis. But the show was more than just slasher tv. Buffy distinguished itself by using these otherworldly baddies as stand-ins for the trials and tribulations of adolescence, offering up smart commentary on relevant issues in unexpected ways.
In season six, however, the series abandoned metaphor, depicting very real struggles like addiction and gun violence and swapping out demons for a trio of human misogynists: Warren Mears (Adam Busch), Jonathan Levinson (Danny Strong), and Andrew Wells (Tom Lenk). The season’s bleaker storyline, abrupt twists, and devastating violence riled fans and critics alike.
Viewers continue to debate how much Noxon’s increased involvement contributed to the season’s new direction. After Buffy, Noxon went on to create television series of her own, including Unreal, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, and Sharp Objects, all of which center women and explore misogyny and power. Given Noxon’s post-Buffy credits, it’s not hard to see her influence on the show’s sixth season.
Buffy’s penultimate season is still as polarizing as ever. Yet, in light of recent allegations about Whedon’s abuse of power on multiple sets—including Buffy’s—season six was perhaps more revealing and ironic than viewers realized.
Aside from Buffy’s toxic relationship with her enemy-turned-lover, Spike (James Marsters), journalists and fans levied the majority of their criticism at one element of season six: Buffy’s main nemesis, the aforementioned Trio. As indicated by the critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, which labels season six a “series low,” audiences struggled to take the Dungeons and Dragons-playing nerds who decide on a whim to “take over Sunnydale” seriously as villains. In a 2017 Vulture ranking of all seven seasons of Buffy, Sarah D. Bunting deemed the Trio “less credible as Big Bads than they are tiresome.” (She ranked season six second to last.) Similarly, in 2020, Samantha Highfill wrote for Entertainment Weekly, “The Trio? That’s fun for an episode or two, but they simply don’t carry the weight of a real Big Bad.” The three even landed on Screen Rant’s 2017 list of Buffy’s most ridiculous foes.
However, two decades on, many critics’ and fans’ view of the Trio has shifted. Once thought silly, or at least too on-the-nose for a show that thrived using allegory to explore the human condition, the sexist threesome now appear more terrifying for being ordinary men. Twitter user @buffyforums recently thanked the actors who portrayed the Trio, noting that the villains “grow more relevant with each year.” In 2017, Vanity Fair contributor Joanna Robinson dubbed the season “a frightening look into the entitled, misogynist rhetoric that rose to the surface during the Gamergate culture wars of 2014, and has seemingly infiltrated everything since—the 2016 presidential election included.”
A triple-sized thank you to @Dannystrong, @adambusch and @tomlenk for your #Buffy roles as Jonathan, Warren and Andrew – the Trio. Your #BuffyTheVampireSlayer villains (and friends and allies) grow more relevant with each year. #BTVS #BuffySlays25 #Buffy25 pic.twitter.com/4GQPnXC0kj
— BuffyForums (@BuffyForums) March 11, 2022
Throughout the season, Jonathan, Andrew, and particularly leader Warren harass Buffy, the Scooby Gang, and most women they interact with. But as the season progresses, their violence grows from hurling disgusting, gender-based insults (“You really are asking for it, you know that?”) to attempted rape and successful murder. Fueled by woman-hating rage, the Trio exposed that any ordinary man—geeks and nerds, included—can become a monster.
Watching Buffy’s sixth season in 2022, the creative decision to center three prototypical incels as the heroine’s main antagonist seems less like a mistake and more like an insightful choice. But given Whedon’s reputation as a “fallen feminist,” it’s also an ironic one. In Sex and the Slayer (2005), Buffy scholar Dr. Lorna Jowett notes that Warren “uses his power to dominate,” views his brains as his most masculine quality, belittles others to bolster himself, and feels deeply anxious about his sexuality. Looking back, did Noxon really “ruin” Buffy by steering the show in a different direction during season six? Or did she—intentionally or not—allude to what was happening behind the scenes?
While Whedon has admittedly always seen himself in Buffy’s best friend Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon) — a sexually frustrated “nice guy”—Jowett’s descriptions of Warren are also eerily similar to accusers’ descriptions of the showrunner. In 2017 in a guest post for The Wrap, Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole called him a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals” and accused him of having multiple affairs. She alleges he once said to her, “When I was running Buffy, I was surrounded by beautiful, needy, aggressive young women. . . . Suddenly I am a powerful producer and the world is laid out at my feet.” In Vulture’s infamous 2022 interview with Whedon, in which he and journalist Lila Shapiro discuss his affairs and other accusations made against him, he said, “he had felt he ‘had’ to sleep with [young women on Buffy’s set], that he was ‘powerless’ to resist.”
In 2020, Ray Fisher claimed Whedon had been abusive on the set of Justice League, which fellow actor Gal Gadot soon confirmed. Then, in early 2021, Charisma Carpenter who played Cordelia Chase on both Buffy and Angel took to Twitter to stand with Fisher and share her own experiences, outlining the ways in which Whedon abused his power on both sets and personally targeted her. Multiple Buffy-verse crewmembers and actors corroborated Carpenter’s account or voiced their support, including Eliza Dushku, who portrayed slayer Faith, Marsters, Gellar, and Noxon. (When previously asked about Cole’s claims in a 2018 Vulture interview, she said she had “never experienced [Whedon] that way.”) The list of allegations goes on.
These claims against Whedon are all the more painful because of his self-described feminist beliefs and history of championing strong female characters who subverted stereotypes. (Of course, looking back it’s clear that while Buffy was groundbreaking in so many ways, it also peddled more insidiously toxic ideas about women.) The statements about Whedon’s on-set behavior also call into question the creation of villains like the Trio: Is it a form of cover, or confession, that Buffy’s creator recognized the threat of toxic masculinity in season six’s Big Bad, while allegedly abusing his power?
Judging by her Twitter bio, Noxon does accept at least some of the blame — or rather, the credit — for season six’s dark direction and the Trio’s presence. Given that most of her work also centers on women, and she has spoken out about other abusive showrunners in the past, her impact on the season seems clear. But Whedon’s influence was never wholly absent. In the 2018 Vulture interview, Noxon confirmed she had way more input over that season than others, but qualified that “anybody who knows Joss knows that his idea of taking a back seat is not every single thing.” Whedon has also insisted he was still intimately involved in season six despite his other commitments, remarking in a 2005 interview with a movie blog, “I love season six. It’s really important. . . . Instead of a bigger than life villain, we had the nerd troika. Instead of drinking blood and doing spells as sexual metaphor, we had sex. Things became very literal and they lost some of their loveliness.”
Over 20 years since the debut of Buffy’s sixth season, the Trio arc appears more relevant than ever, with viewers reassessing the once-hated storyline and dubbing it one of the series’ best. However, understanding how the Trio came to be and reconciling the season’s themes with the allegations against Whedon is a messy enterprise. This cognitive dissonance indicates that artistic expression is not necessarily the same thing as self reflection, and catering to feminist audiences does not necessarily make a showrunner a feminist. However, while you can’t always separate the artist from the art, the art can still be good.
Dave Hyde: A win, a shoulder-rub from DJ Khaled – the Heat have themselves a night
And then DJ Khaled gave Erik Spoelstra a shoulder rub.
“Wasn’t that fun?” Khaled said.
This whole Game 5 felt like fun Tuesday night for the Miami Heat.
“It was just something that happened,’ the disc jockey and record executive said of that shoulder rub on the sideline during the Heat’s 120-85 win. “I said to him, ‘Let’s go!’ ‘’
Khaled was walking from his seat beside the Heat bench and through the tunnel to the V.I.P. lounge with his wife and young son. People called to him. Security stopped trespassers. It’s a celebrity time in a celebrity town, but Khaled wasn’t sounding like glitz in this moment.
“We need one more (win),’ Khaled was saying to close out the series. “One more! These are my brothers – that’s how I think of them. My brothers! Let’s get one more!”
This night will get exaggerated in the manner it spoke of two teams. The Heat came out like the Heat typically do in a big game, all coiled energy and intense discipline. Heat president Pat Riley told Max Strus he wanted 10 rebounds out of him. Strus got a career-high 11. Enough said?
And Philadelphia? It’s problems began earlier Tuesday when the league’s Most Valuable Player voting came out and Philadelphia’s talented center, Joel Embiid, didn’t win. He sulked his way to 17 non-descript points and five rebounds. That’s a strange sentiment to take. Why not get mad? Get motivated?
To be fair, Embiid also took a hit basketball to his broken orbital bone in a measure of pain. But something more was at work in his lack of work.
“He’s not there tonight,’ TNT’s Charles Barkley said at halftime.
They all weren’t there. All the 76ers. It was odd to lack something as fundamental as effort this deep in a playoff series. That’s what you never second-guess with the Heat. You never doubt effort, will, desire, hard work – whatever you want to call it.
Rivers delivered the eulogy to Game 5 in a first-quarter time-out huddle.
“Hey, we’ve what are they doing?” he said to his players. “They’re playing harder than us. We’ve got to make physical, hard players ourselves. All right? We’ve got to get some stops. We’ve got to get some space. We’ve got to get the ball moving. The ball rarely touches the paint. Right? Right?”
He looked at his players.
“That’s what we’ve got to do,’ he said.
They didn’t do it. Strus missed a shot on the Heat’s first possession, got the rebound and drove for an uncontested lay-up. That was the start of 10 straight Heat points. It was in that run with the Heat up 69-51 that a ball went out of bounds by the Heat bench.
Khaled jumped up to get it. The security usher, Dick Bogash, handed the ball to Khaled, who gave it to Strus.
You appreciate these moments if you’re Strus. His career began at Division II Lewis College near Chicago. Now he wasn’t just starting on a playoff stage. He had 11 first-quarter points to set the tone of this night. He heard the crowd cheer as Khaled handed him the ball, then grow louder as Khaled pumped his arms to the crowd.
“There’s a lot of things that keep happening to me – it was pretty special,’ Strus said.
Khaled, who had walked to the scorer’s table while pumping up the crowd, then walked by Spoelstra to get to his seat. That’s when the famous shoulder rub came. It was a second, maybe two. But come on. Did anyone give Gregg Popovich a shoulder rub during a game? Pat Riley?
Spoelstra, with his laser focus, didn’t notice Khaled at first. But he heard the crowd. He noticed someone pumping his arms around him. And then – ahhh! – that shoulder rub.
“He’s such a great fan,’ Spoelstra said. “Over the years, I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first.”
Oh, it means nothing. But sometimes the little moments, the fun scenes, are part of big sports night. The Heat have had their share of celebrities. Jimmy Buffett once was kicked out of a Heat game for saying something to the referee.
“Do you know who you just ejected?” Riley, who was the coach, said to the referee.
Everyone knew Khaled. Jimmy Butler, who keeps turning in big nights, was laughing. Strus was smiling. Spoelstra loved the moment. But there was Khaled afterward, turning one final time in that V.I.P. lounge.
“We need one more!” he said. “One more!”
The home team has won by an average 18.5 points in this series. With Game 6 in Philadelphia on Thursday, that suggests a Game 7 is coming in Miami on Sunday. Khaled, to be sure, says he’s ready for another shoulder rub.
