Finance
You Can Earn Money With Blogs – Make Money Online At Home
I was just reading a list of known salaries for some of the great bloggers and could not believe my eyes! Now I knew that people, including me, were making money using their blogs, but even I was surprised by the amount some of these greats are making. The highest listed was $300,000,000 yes you read that right three hundred million dollars! In second place was 20 million dollars. Now a little bit more realistic for most of us is to think about $50,000 to $150,000 per year which is very possible with a little work and time. You can earn money with blogs and as your fan base grows so will your income.
There are hundreds and thousands of people looking for ways to make money online and one of the most simple ways to make money online is by blogging and there are many, as stated above, that are earning money with blogs. The nice thing about blogs is that you can set one up for free and write about anything and everything. In other words, whatever you know you can write about and earn money with your blogs. It will definitely help you if you know a little bit about what you are blogging about but the main source of income comes from the advertisements and affiliate marketing that you do.
I have learned a lot about blogging and how to earn money with blogs simply by trial and error. If we don’t learn from our mistakes we will keep making the same ones over and over again. Perhaps the most difficult thing I had to overcome was all the terminology used by internet gurus since I was a complete illiterate when it came to computer jargon. Of course there are a lot of good sources to learn all that stuff and it really is not hard to learn and understand. And believe me, if an old guy like me can learn to make money at home online, anyone can. Just remember to keep your blog interesting, full of good useful content and build a relationship with your readers and you will earn money with your blogs.
Finance
Teaching Online – Home Schooling Book Review
If you are considering teaching online, or if you are a homeschooling parent and would like to have your kids learn online while at home then maybe you need to do a little bit of research. Maybe you need to consider what’s out there, and the various hybrid courses and technology issues which surround the world of Internet courses and online teaching.
The other day, there was a very interesting article in the Wall Street Journal that discussed why there never needed to be any poor weather days that prevented school. If the inclement weather was so bad that the school buses couldn’t run, or the blizzard made it impossible to get to school, then each student could learn at home on their own computer. The article made some compelling arguments, and I found similar points of contention in a book on the subject.
In fact, I’d like to go out of my way right now to recommend this book to you, and it is a book that I do own of my personal library. The name of this book is; “Teaching Online – A Practical Guide” (College Teaching Series – Second Edition) by Susan Ho and Steve Rossen, Houghton Mifflin Company, Boston, MA, (2004), 339 pages, ISBN: 0-618-29848-7.
There is a great overview of online teaching and what it’s about, and although it is written from the perspective of the institutional educator, it surely helps parents understand what they are dealing with when they choose which courses, online syllabuses, and information they wish their children to read and learn. Teaching in an online classroom is not easy, but those that have the skill and talent to pull it off, are the most desired and sought after instructors.
Why not pick up a copy of this book so you can familiarize yourself with low-tech and high-tech solutions used in Internet education. You can also find discussion forums where you can interact with teachers, and how they use whiteboards, chatting features, and instant messaging to make the online classroom feel at home. Why not learn what the teachers go through when they put together their training programs, and how they prepare themselves for their students.
It seems to me as a parent I want to know how the online teaching system works, what type of software and hardware works the best, and how the teachers are going to interact with my kids. You need to know these things up front, it’s very important, and that’s why a recommend this book to you. Indeed I hope you will please consider all this and think on it.
Finance
JP Morgan and the Future of Direct Hard Money Lenders
Early December 2015, J.P. Morgan announced a strategic partnership with OnDeck Capital, an alternative lending company, to originate, underwrite, and distribute loans that are targeted specifically at small businesses. The news impacted the banking world, as evidenced by a 28% single-day spike in OnDeck share price and has long-term implications for alternative lenders – of which hard money lenders are a core part.
The partnership scared many private lenders into worrying that major banks may be thinking of controlling their realms. JP Morgan’s partnership with OutBack does seem to indicate as much. Banks are already large. Are they going to take over alternative lending, too?
On the one hand…
Banks, such as JP Morgan, do have definite advantages over direct hard money lenders. And they know it. These include the following:
Product Construct. The biggest names in the traditional lending institutions, such as Charles Schwab or Bank of America, are able to afford giving clients long-term loans and lines of credit that sometimes extend to five or more years. In contrast, alternative lenders who fund from their own pockets can only supply loans that at best cap three years. These suit people who are desperate for some sort of money even if ‘short term’. Banks have the advantage in that their loans last longer for cheaper rates. Moreover, some major banks (such as Wells Fargo) have recently rolled out evergreen loans with no maturity date. This makes it harder for direct hard money lenders to compete.
High interest. Pricing hard money lenders charge notoriously high lines of credit – think of somewhere in the 70-80 percent range. Traditional banks, on the other hand, half this. To put that into perspective, consider that one of Bank of America’s basic small business credit cards (MasterCard Cash Rewards) carries an APR range between 11 and 21 percent – not for a term loan or line of credit, but for a credit card! Alternative money lenders may advertise their business by touting their efficiency and impressive speed, but it is the high interest factor that deters potential clients. And once again banks have the upper hand.
Borrower Risk Profile. Banks only accept applicants who they are convinced can repay. Banks consult credit history and FICO score to determine worthiness. Hard money lenders, on the other hand, get their business by taking on the more fiscally risky cases. As a result, and not surprisingly, hard money lenders have a median range of 16% default with forecasters predicting that many more borrowers will default in 2016 as prices stretch still higher. In short, one can say that banks bank the ‘cream of the crop’. Hard money lenders, on the other hand, tend to take the ‘cream of the crap’ (because those borrowers are the ones who usually have no option) and, sometimes, although not always, lose accordingly.
Macro Sensitivity. Just yesterday (December 16, 1015), the Federal Reserve issued its long-expected interest rate hike. The increase is insignificant (from a range of 0% to 0.25% to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%.), but it adds to an already onerous private lending interest rate. The slight increase may add little to the impact of the banks. It adds a lot to the already high interest rate of the private money lender.
Furthermore…
Most of all, banks have access to troves of data that private hard money lenders lack. Data banks include the years of experience and libraries of accounts, spending, and risk data. They are therefore able to underwrite credit with more predictive certainty and confidence.
Banks also have diversification and connection to one another. They are one homogenous body with access to shared information. Hard money lenders lack this. They’re theoretically unable to assess a single borrower’s creditworthiness based on metrics captured from a variety of bank-offered products.
On the other hand…
This is not to say that banks are going to dominate the industry of hard money lenders and capture their business. Hard money lenders have succeeded as evidenced from their growth and the industry is becoming more stabilized. Tom SEO of TechCrunch.com predicts that unconventional lenders – hard money lenders among them – will survive and may even thrive. This is because of three things that are happening right now:
- Hard money lenders lowered their loan-to-value (LTV) levels – That is huge. Until a month ago, one of the aspects that most frightened potential borrowers was the low LTV ratio where borrowers received pittance for their property (as low as 50-70%). More recently, competition pushed lenders to stretch it to 80%. Some offer complete percentage rates. This has gone a long way to increasing attractiveness of the hard money lending industry.
- Technology – Technology helps with online Directories sorting lenders according to localities, loan offerings, rates,and prices. Aggregation causes bidding which stimulates lenders to convenient and fast schedules – and, sometimes, to more reqasonable prices. The internet also assists hard money lenders in that it helps them investigate a client’s background. Banks may have access to helpful troves of data. But Google (and other engines) give lenders access to unprecedented resources. These resources improve with time. Private lending individuals use these data resources to guide their transactions.
- Alternative lenders that build full-service solutions will survive. Tom SEO believes that private lenders who offer a ‘a one stop shop’ for all sorts of banking needs will reach the finish line. By offering a range of products and service that are compatible to traditional banks, while at the same time avoiding excessive overhead and maintaining operational efficiency, these private hard money lenders could hew their own niche and displace trial banks for a certain population.
In short…
So if you are a direct hard money lender or thinking of becoming one, the future is not entirely grim. Banks, such as JP Morgan, may dominate at the moment, but will never displace you. You offer advantages that they don’t have and people need you.
Finance
How Can You Purchase an Effective Topical Herpes Treatment?
Those of you who wonder how to get an effective topical herpes treatment may be pleasantly surprised at how simple it is to get and start using. Unlike expensive prescription medications, getting this topical treatment gel is fast and convenient. Since the gel is an over-the-counter medication there’s no need to wait to get in to a doctor so he or she can write a prescription. There is also no need for an embarrassing trip to the pharmacy. Best of all, since no prescription is required you will even be able to order the product online.
There are huge advantages to being able to order this treatment online – convenience, speed, and confidentiality. Online ordering is fast, and worry and embarrassment free. You can even choose the next day delivery option so the product will be in your possession helping to relieve outbreak symptoms in a matter of days instead of the possible weeks necessary when waiting to see a doctor. Anyone who experiences recurrences knows that every minute counts when you are getting ready to have an outbreak!
Most people feel itching, tingling or burning in the infection area before lesions appear when an outbreak is imminent. The gel should be applied at this time to the area. The ingredients in the treatment gel are considered GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the FDA with no known side effects so you can even use the product on the inside of the mouth. It could be very beneficial to be proactive – learn where to buy this amazing topical gel and order it now. This way you will have a supply of the product before your next outbreak so you don’t waste precious time before beginning treatment.
It is recommended that you read the testimonials of those who have actually used the product before you buy it. Many say it has helped to reduce the number of outbreaks they get and in some cases the user has even become outbreak free.
