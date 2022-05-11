Finance
Zoho Books Online Accounting Software in 700 AED, Call Today – 043866199
Zoho Books is FTA Approved VAT Accounting Software which is available on Yearly based Subscriptions of 700 AED in Emirates. You can download 14 days free trial of Zoho books.
With it you can work together with your colleagues, accountants, and customers. With the Client Portal in businesses can allocate their estimates, invoices and customer statements directly with their customers.
Perfonec Computer LLC, Dubai is registered partner for which is FTA ( Federal Tax Authority) approved VAT Accounting Software.
It is smart online accounting software that will simplify your back office operations, make routine business workflows and help you securely work together with your accountant online. Now you can get Easy And Quick VAT Reports in Emirates. Place of Supply as per FTA Rules in Tally ERP 9, QuickBooks and Zohobooks.
It is FTA Approved VAT Accounting Software which is available on Yearly based Subscriptions.
It is designed for all business sizes, from small businesses to large business, and works well for services, consulting and marketing companies
It allows you to invoice your clients in their currency and it’s also available in 11 different languages.
Zoho Books is a web-based function and is available on iOS, Android and windows app.
Important Features of Zohobooks:
1. Manage incoming money:- Using Zohobooks as your accounting tool you will get a clear picture of how much money your business is generating.
2. Manage Expenses:- Manage and control your expenses and cash outflow.
3. Take On the World:- Transact globally with our multi-currency capabilities.
4. Banking and Credit Cards:- Record and monitor bank accounts and credit card transactions like deposits, fund transfers, check, expenses, credits and refunds.
5. Stay on Top of Your Business:- can’t take quick look through the dashboard of accounting software to know what’s going well with your business and what’s not
6. Safe and secure:- We use 256 bit SSL encryption and software security to ensure the safety of your data. Your data is repeatedly backed up and replicated across secure locations.
7. Access anywhere, anytime:- You can access your data anywhere, anytime. All you need is a web browser and an internet connection.
8. Multi-user:- Work together with your accountants and colleagues at no additional cost.
9. Reporting:- Make informed business decisions based on accurate, real-time data to optimize your sales and purchases. Schedule reports and get insights into your finances to know what’s working for you.
10. VAT Returns:- Zoho Books helps you in filing and recording your VAT returns for your business. VAT Return report is generated with respect to the boxes that are given in the HMRC VAT return filing form.
Start using Zohobooks (FTA Approved) for Easy Filing of VAT Returns in Emirates.
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bounty Hunters
The age-old industry known as bounty hunting dates back to the Wild West, when wanted ads of local and national fugitives were posted throughout towns with rewards listed on them for the capture of those fugitives. Back then, rewards were roughly $5,000 per person, and it did not matter if the fugitive was brought to justice dead or alive. All the local law enforcement wanted was for the fugitives to be away from public, no matter the method. Bounty hunters, then and now, work for a percentage of the bail money the fugitive has to pay to the justice system. Bounty hunting has become a serious profession these days, with most bounty hunters being trained and licensed to operate where they live.
The following five items are some interesting facts you did not know about bounty hunters:
1. Bounty hunter is not the preferred name for this profession anymore. The name used now is fugitive recovery agent or bail enforcement agent. These two names are more politically correct in today’s society and are respected by members of the industry and of the justice system alike.
2. Some fugitive recovery agents have more authority to arrest fugitives than police officers. This all depends on the state the bounty hunter is operating in and its bounty hunting laws, which is legal across the country. Kentucky, Illinois, and Oregon prevent bounty hunting completely. A court order needs to be issued to a bounty hunter and then a police officer can make the arrest. The bounty hunter can then request that the fugitive be turned over into his or her hands.
3. Bounty hunters are no longer allowed to bring home fugitives dead or alive, they must be alive and not roughed up at all. Broken bones, bruises, scratches and other injuries will not be accepted by the justice system. Fugitives who have been beaten up will not be sent to jail because of the legal liability involved.
4. Believe it or not, most fugitive recovery agents wear Bail Recovery Agent badges these days so they are identifiable to local law enforcement agencies, the public, and the fugitives they are chasing so no problems arise during the chase.
5. Broad authority for bounty hunters arose in 1873 in the United States with the Supreme Court case of Taylor vs. Taintor. This Supreme Court case gave bounty hunters across the country authority to act on behalf of bail bondsmen and arrest fugitives who have skipped bail. This case also gave bounty hunters permission to chase the fugitive into another state and enter the fugitive’s place of residence to make an arrest.
Bounty hunting has become a multi-million dollar industry in the United States over the past couple of decades. A talented fugitive recovery agent can make roughly $80,000-$100,000 per year arresting fugitives. They will need to work anywhere from 50-150 cases to make this much money, which can be an exhausting task. Many bfugitive recovery agents spend 80-100 hours per week chasing fugitives, working on stakeouts, doing research and finally tracking down their target.
Business – Visiting Cards
You can define a a business card to be – a small card identifying a person in connection with his or her business, given to a client, potential customer, etc.
Business card in some parts of the world is also called a visiting card. It is one of the most important elements of a business. A business card introduces you to the others. It informs the others about your name and the activity you are involved in. A business person cannot live without a business card. It is the most important and elegant way of introducing you, your services and or products to the others who may be interested in what you have to offer.
Now there are two types of business cards that are available to you. One is the print business card and the other is the email business card. The print business card is used in the real world where you do meet people in person and give it to them. In the virtual world, that is on the Internet too you pass on your business card and it is called the email business card.
So how do you go about getting yourself a print business card? The best way is to have a designer design it for you. Where do you find the designer? Look in the local yellow pages or get onto the net and do a little research. You would find one. Though the professionals suggest that an entrepreneur should seek the help of a designer, a cash-strapped individual may not be able to afford one. So what is the other alternative?
The solution is you should observe the business cards of the others. You must have come across plenty of business cards over the years. Go through them. Write down the best features that you find on those cards. Make note of all those features that in your opinion you should incorporate in your card. It may not be always possible to have all those features on your card for various reasons. It depends on the paper stock, the number of fonts, their size, the ink colors used and the size of the card itself, leave alone positioning it. Business cards come in various sizes and shapes. They may be vertical or horizontal. It could be a simple card, a two fold card or may be even a three fold card. Some times there could be something struck on the card itself. The so called simple card could also have some content on both sides of the card.
Now what should go on your business card? The name of your business of course. Along with the mission statement you have coined after considerable thinking. Now look at the elements that should go into the card.
The first thing is obviously your name. This should ideally be given with the designation / title. You can also indicate your academic qualification right next to it. For example:
Joe Bill, B. Sc – Sales Executive
You could mention your affiliations if any here along with your other professional and or academic designations.
- You will also mention the department / division name followed by the name of the company.
- You will give the full and complete address of your company along with the postal code.
- You will also mention the land line numbers along with cell/mobile phone numbers.
- You will provide the company url along with your own email id.
- Of course you will also present the logo. In fact it is the most visible item on your business card.
While you can choose a simple single card and provide all the information on the one side, an innovative way of using the blank space would be to provide the address along with a street map or driving instructions on the other face of the card.
If you have a partner you can both share the same card. This is ideal in case of a wife and husband team. You both can use the same card giving out the details on either side of the card. In these times of recession it is only ideal that you save money where ever and whenever possible.
An innovative insurance sales person pasted a dime to his business card just so as to remind his clients politely, ‘you are never broke’ with my services.
It is helpful, however, to have something besides your name and location-just not too much. This distinguishes you from the competition. A minimum number of different typefaces should be used. A card should be simple in design yet eye-catching without being gaudy in color. Study other peoples cards to see which combinations present themselves best, and consider them for your own.
When you are making your calls make sure that you are fully prepared with ample business cards ready at hand. Keep your card where you can easily whip it out. Do not put them in your wallet or stash them in your briefcase. There are business card holders that would help you hold a number of cards. They keep the cards clean and in shape. They help you avoid giving out dog eared and or soiled cards. Put this card holder in your suit or shirt pocket. You do not have to dig it out of your back pocket while you are seated.
Try to find innovative ways of exchanging business cards while you are at parties or get to gathers, meets, conferences. A business card exchange need not necessarily happen at a formal business meet. When some one asks you where you live, pull out the card and give it.
At a restaurant or when you go out for a lunch, dinner let a card be there on the table. It would help someone reach you. Once in a while leave a card at the bank when you are filling in that deposit slip. Leave your card on the counter.
This little story appeared in a magazine. When this visiting British person, while in a Malaysian Hotel, asked a Japanese person in the swimming pool, “what do you do?”, the enterprising Japanese person, pulled out his business card from the trunks he was wearing and held it out.
With a little bit of searching on the net you can get some excellent free templates to help you create your very own business / visiting card.
Economic Crisis & Financial Climate Strategy For the General Public – Part 1
The current “Global Economic Crisis” is sadly but truly a deliberate tactic of the “American Based” and “U.S Administration Sanctioned” *Global Corporatocracy*. Each and every “Recession” and ultimately it’s consequent Big Brother, the “Depression”, is an intentional outcome that stems from the three most instrumentally influential organisations on the planet since 1913.
These three organisations are as follows:
– The Multinational organisations that comprise the “Global Corporatocracy”.
– The “U.S Administration”, and the “U.S Federal Reserve Bank”.
– The “Global Corporatocracy” is the most influential of the three, and commands the latter two like a puppeteer manipulates the strings of it’s puppet/s.
So the chain of command is deliberated like this:
The “Global Corporatocracy” control each “U.S President” by way of “Monetary Control” and usher him into power. They then command the President to request that the “U.S Federal Reserve Bank” create say 2 trillion dollars. This transaction is of course undertaken electronically, which is subsequently why the “C.I.A (Central Intelligence Agency)” don’t like “Computer Hackers”.
The “U.S Administration” then exchange “Government Treasury Notes” for this newly created capitol that it has requested from “The Federal Reserve Bank”. Again such a transaction is conducted via “Electronic Transaction”. This “Money” is then dispersed through the “Merchant Banking System” or “Major Financial Institutions” as “New Loans”. Where do they get this “New Money” I wonder? Well the obvious answer to that basic and simple question is – The “U.S Federal Reserve Bank” creates it out of “Thin Air”.
How does it go through the respective “Financial Institutions” and ultimately find it’s way to “YOU”? We will find out in my next article exposing the “Truth” of the System that we all revolve and devolve around. The System that forces us to rely on an “Oil Based Economy” that is controlled by the one System that actually in reality, cripples us all to varying degrees determined by how depend on it.
