Finance
4 Easy Ways to Get More Referrals Without Feeling Aggressive
Non-Pushy Examples on How to Use Word of Mouth Marketing to Grow Your Business
Word of mouth marketing works.
In fact, referrals are often one of the key factors influencing someone to work with you. For us, we account for about 90-95% of new business coming from referrals.
How many times do you see someone asking for recommendations on social media? When someone needs a professional, 9 times out of 10 they ask their network who they know who does what they’re looking for.
So having a referral marketing plan in place helps ensure raving fans are telling others about you.
However, while we know the importance of asking for referrals, when it comes down to it, the asking part can feel awkward or even aggressive.
But when you believe in the value of what you offer you can feel good about having others tell the world about you. When you have the right mindset and a proven process in place, getting referrals is easy.
Here’s 4 ways to get more referrals that don’t feel desperate with examples you can use right now:
1. Set an Expectation for Referrals
Before you begin working with a new client, you can condition them to think of you as someone to send business to. That can look something like this:
“I am excited to work with you. When our project is completed, I know you will be thrilled with the work we did together. If you are happy with our work would you be willing to share us with others? Your referrals are how our business grows.”
You can also mention the incentive you offer for those referrals that result in a sale. For instance we offer $100 towards any website, SEO or marketing work as our way of saying “thanks”. (See point number 4 below for more details on this.)
2. Ask for a Virtual Introduction
A really terrific way to get referrals is to ask a contact to do a virtual introduction with the prospect. Here’s how an email like that goes:
Subject: Henry and Mike – A Virtual Introduction from (your name)
Hi Mark,
I’ve been working with Mike for three months and he’s done a terrific job at getting our bookkeeping up to date. I know you’re looking for a qualified bookkeeper so I thought I’d put you two together.
Mike, meet Henry from Company A. I have known him for five years and he has really made a name for himself in the industry. He’s been a really valuable to have in my circle. He mentioned he needs a good bookkeeper and I thought you could help.
Henry, meet Mike from Company B. Mike and I go way back. He is a real rock star when it comes to accounting. He makes sure our books are balanced at all times.
Here’s both of your contact information. Now reach out and connect!
Henry: 555-555-5555 <a href=”mailto:[email protected]”>[email protected]</a> companywebsite.com
Mike: 444-444-4444 <a href=”mailto:[email protected]”>[email protected]</a> mikecompanywebsite.com
3. Ask Happy Clients
The best time to ask a client for a referral is right after you finished working with them. They are excited about the results you generated and are ready to sing your praises to the world.
Here’s an example of such an ask:
Subject Line: FIRSTNAME, Quick Question.
I’m so glad you’re happy with our PRODUCT OR SERVICE. I love helping people like you so knowing you’re excited with the results made my day. Actually, it’s because of this that I was hoping to ask you a favour…
It’s my goal to help many more people like you. So I was wondering if you knew of any other people who could use my help? I’d love it if you could send a short note to them with a few kind words and asking them to connect with me?
With Gratitude.
4. Offer a Gift for Referrals
Giving a referral takes time and energy. When you make it worth their while, people are more likely to take the time to do it.
As a sign of your appreciation for their efforts, offer to give them a gift card, a referral fee, discount, or other gift if someone they refer you to hires you.
You can make a referral page on your website. Write an email to send to your clients and connections. Ask people in your Facebook groups. Let your vendors know you give rewards for referrals. Even put a teaser on the back of your business card letting others know.
Here’s some example text to use:
Get X for Referring Friends and Family: I’d love to give you [insert your referral gift here] for every person who ends up hiring me. It’s just a small token of appreciation as referrals are how we grow our business. Thanks for thinking of us!”
I hope these quick and easy examples have inspired you. Referrals are by far the most cost-effective way to build your business.
Being intentional about asking for referrals can unlock the door to unlimited growth. Here’s wishing you endless referrals!
Finance
Types of Investment Decisions
One of the classifications is as follows,
• Expansion of existing business
• Expansion of new business
• Replacement and moderation
Expansion and Diversification
A company may add capacity to its existing product lines to expand existing operation. For example, the Company Y may increase its plant capacity to manufacture more “X”. It is an example of related diversification. A firm may expand its activities in a new business. Expansion of a new business requires investment in new products and a new kind of production activity within the firm. If a packing manufacturing company invest in a new plant and machinery to produce ball bearings, which the firm has not manufacture before, this represents expansion of new business or unrelated diversification. Sometimes a company acquires existing firms to expand its business. In either case, the firm makes investment in the expectation of additional revenue. Investment in existing or new products may also be called as revenue expansion investment.
Replacement and Modernization
The main objective of modernization and replacement is to improve operating efficiency and reduce costs. Cost savings will reflect in the increased profits, but the firms revenue may remain unchanged. Assets become outdated and obsolete with technological changes. The firm must decide to replace those assets with new assets that operate more economically. If a Garment company changes from semi automatic washing equipment to fully automatic washing equipment, it is an example of modernization and replacement. Replacement decisions help to introduce more efficient and economical assets and therefore, are also called cost reduction investments. However, replacement decisions that involve substantial modernization and technological improvements expand revenues as well as reduce costs.
Another useful way of classify investments is as follows
• Mutually exclusive investment
• Independent investment
• Contingent investment
Mutually exclusive investment
Mutually exclusive investments serve the same purpose and compete with each other. If one investment is undertaken, others will have to be excluded. A company may, for example, either use a more labor intensive, semi automatic machine, or employ a more capital intensive, highly automatic machine for production. Choosing the semi-automatic machine precludes the acceptance of the highly automatic machine.
Independent investment
Independent investments serve different purposes and do not compete with each other. For example, a heavy engineering company may be considering expansion of its plant capacity to manufacture additional excavators and addition of new production facilities to manufacture a new product light commercial vehicles. Depending on their profitability and availability of funds, the company can undertake both investments.
Contingent investment
Contingent investments are dependent projects; the choice of one investment necessitates undertaking one or more other investment. For example, if a company decides to build a factory in a remote, backward area, it may have to invest in houses, roads, hospitals, and many more. For employees to attract the work force thus, building of factory also requires investment in facilities for employees. The total expenditure will be treated as one single investment.
Finance
The Benefits of a Computerised Accounts Record Keeping Package – One Less Thing
Long gone are the days of green columned ledgers and pencils. Today’s businesses, large and small, have an easier time keeping the book thanks to the benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package or software. Rather than juggling multiple books and handwriting double entries, transactions can be entered into the program in one place and automatically credited or debited to the appropriate accounts. Computerised accounting has to be the single best time saving advancement for small business owners since the automobile took over from horse drawn carriages.
The benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package go so much farther than just making data entry easier. Many software packages allow you to easily create reports and financial statements to give you an instant, real-time view of your business’s financial health. Reports can be customised to show trends in sales to specific customers or market segments, or to compare marketing expenses to changes in sales patterns. Just about any report you might need can be generated at the press of a few keys. Those reports can then be emailed to partners or employees, with many programs providing the capabilities from within the program itself.
Banking activities such as reconciling bank statements can be handled automatically by linking the record keeping software with online banking services. Updating bank balances to include ATM or debit card transactions can be handled with the click of a mouse. Additionally, payments for expenses like utilities and suppliers can be entered into the system. Some packages even offer the ability to create a printed cheque for the payment without the need to enter any additional information. Simply click a button and the cheque is printed, the payment credited, and the capital account debited. As you can see, the benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package keep account activities more accurate while saving time.
The benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package are numerous and vary according to each program and each business. However, with the many features and timesaving options available, these packages help business owners have one less thing to struggle with or do. Bookkeeping, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payroll transactions no longer have to cause grief and grey hairs for the small business owner. There is no need for hours of studying accounting procedures, or to hire expensive bookkeeping staff. A simple computer program can do more in five minutes than a person could do in twenty. In business, time is money, so any time saved is beneficial.
Finance
Steps to Be Considered When You Are Choosing a Perfect Web Design Company for Your Business
If you are planning for designing a brand innovative website for your private business or an e-commerce industry, it is an identified truth that website design will be a daunting assignment. It is thus significant to get a perfect web design company to build your company website. There are numerous key factors which you should take into concern when thinking about the designing of your business website.
Step 1 – Know the significance of having a good website
Initially, you should know the value and significance of having a good website design, as this is the foremost impression any user will have about your entire business. Usually, badly designed or chaotically organized websites are some of the most irritating issues both existing and potential customers nag about. This makes the visitor move to your competitor based on the user experience he felt while visiting your company website.
Step 2 – Know your business model and the requirements you are looking from your website
It is important to have a clear idea about your business and your expectations that you are looking from designing a proper functional business website. It would be always beneficial to have a rough sketch of your business before you start your web design. Such a well-built plan will definitely help the web design company to create a perfect website that depicts your business model and meet your expectations too.
Step 3 – Check out different web design agencies and get a better quote
When you are having a clear idea of your investments on the website, spend your time in getting several quotes from different web design companies and go for a better quote with all the benefits. Make sure that you are not compromising on good quality over small price variations. No doubt, a professional website is a direct reflection of your business.
A good web design company will struggle to engage you in each and every move and guarantee that the changes necessary at the design stage are noted early on and constantly worked upon your project. A superior web design team will also approach you with a feasible schedule of designing and developing your business website. Further to this, meet the design team frequently to discuss the design issues if any. The website design should be user-friendly and easy to navigate for your users.
Step 4 – Check out the background of the web design company
As you are spending your precious time and money, there is no harm to check the background of that company to get a proper website for your business.
A good team should have numerous booming projects under their strap and should not negotiate on quality at any cost. It is desirable to get a proficient team or a designer with a good experience. Their experience is bound to come in versatile when you call upon them to seek out latest things or troubleshoot any other design issues that may yield out. Skilled designers typically give some very precious advice about websites and other biased issues.
Step 5 – Confirm whether they offer customized and responsive web designs
Before you employ the services of any web design company, make sure that they can convey a functional and exclusive site. This will make certain that your website stands out in the online market. It is also essential to know about the tools that they are using to have an idea on the programming language and its compatibility with search engines.
Step 6 – Additional Benefits
Most of the professional web designing companies provide a host and other related services such as Website Hosting, Search Engine Optimisation, Digital marketing and many more. Some companies also offer supple and easy to use Content Management Systems with their websites. Getting all the services under a single roof is moderately cheaper, more valuable and more efficient.
Issues regarding hosting and maintenance of the website should be examined in detail and fixed upon. If the company is offering the hosting facilities from a third party, know the reliability and the long run cost. Check out their working timings and verify if they have a 24/7 customer support.
