4 Powerful Reasons to Opt for a Mobile App in eCommerce Business
Long gone are those days when using smart phones was a part of leading a luxurious life. Nowadays, most of the tech-savvy people owns smartphones and tends to do most of the things using it. For instance, ordering foods, booking movie tickets, doing banking jobs, checking out new places to visit – everything becomes easier using an effective mobile application. eCommerce business is no exception in this case. Here is a list of 4 persuasive reasons to opt for such apps in the eCommerce business industry.
#1 Improved Brand Loyalty
Installing an app does not mean offering the users a better shopping experience only. It makes sure to build a strong bond with the brand as well. When a customer is installing an application, it means he or she has that trust on the brand and he or she is installing it so that they can continue to shop from that particular brand in future as well. The improved brand loyalty is clearly a potential sign of business growth.
#2 Secured and Easy Payment Options
Online shopping means the customers have to pay either by debit card or by credit card for the things they buy online. Now, such card details obviously involve very sensitive customer information. Hence, until and unless customers are sure that sharing such details with your brand would not do any harm, they won’t buy from you. When you devise a potent mobile app for your eCommerce business, it comes up with more secure and easier payment options than the website. Now, when the customers would find the payment options more reliable, they would buy from your brand resulting in business growth for you.
#3 Online Shopping is Easier
Today, everyone is so busy with their lives that people look for time-efficient ways to buy necessary things. Using an effective mobile application, shopping becomes remarkably easier and faster. The customers just have to scroll through the mobile screen, choose the products they want, add them to their respective shopping carts and checkout by paying the total payable amount. Only a few clicks are enough to get what they want to buy and they can shop anytime they want. Thus, doing shopping using various eCommerce mobile apps is becoming extremely popular.
#4 Better Customer Relationship
This is an undeniable fact that an effective mobile eCommerce app is capable of maintaining better customer relationship. The more you can interact with your customers, the more they would be able to state their issues on your services or products and thus, you can improve those shortcomings. It would definitely help you to enhance quality of your services. Moreover, if the customers have any kind of queries, with the help of the effective interaction system available in the mobile app, they can state it and according to that, you can reciprocate to it. Thus, you can make your customers happy and satisfied and that is indication of business prosperity.
According to a recently made survey, the rate of online shopping using mobile apps is increasing following an exponential graph. Hence, this is clearly understandable that this is the new market trend. Hence, to cope up with the trend and to sustain successfully in this competing business market, an eCommerce business needs a dynamic and potent mobile application.
B2B Leads Management Tips For Your IT Managed Services
What do you do with your sales leads? How do you manage the data gleaned from them? How do you convert these into actual sales or business deals? These are just a few of the numerous questions that IT manage d services like yours need to answer. Properly managing these resources is essential to the success of your IT sales lead generation campaign. Getting face-to-face appointments from these prospects will depend on how well you used the information given to you. Now that is where the challenge is. There is no doubt that IT managed services and similar businesses are profitable ventures. Think of the many businesses that need an extensive IT network for their operations. They require expert support, something that your business can provide. The issue here is how you make your appointment setting efforts more successful.
It makes no sense to spend a lot of time on actions that will not bring immediate results. Proper B2B leads management practices are needed here. Here are some tips to remember: First of all, you need to define what exactly sales leads are ready. Here, you need to work side by side with your sales team. Based on the data they have, you can build a useful criterion. It can help you pinpoint who exactly are the prospects you should concentrate your marketing efforts on. Your criteria should include demographics, buyer behavior (like web visits or click-through), as well as the source of the leads (social media, telemarketing, email, etc). Another tip is to set up a good lead recycling system. In the course of your work, you will encounter prospects that are not yet ready to buy or sign up.
These are not wasted B2B leads, mind you. Sensible marketers would record these prospects and call them up on a future time. This would avoid wastage, as well as capture potentially profitable business deals. You just need to set up a good system for it. Next, you need to have some buyer monitoring system in place. Remember that your prospects have control of the buying process. Depending on your sales pitch, either they do business with you or not at all. Knowing where they are in the buying stage will help you time an appropriate response. In this way, you can improve your success in B2B appointments and conversion. Tracking anonymous visitors and relating them to new B2B leads is also another useful tip. A little tweaking on your website will allow you to track even anonymous visitors to your site. Once they complete forms on your website or landing pages, you can then obtain a complete record of their visit to your site. From the data gleaned, you can formulate a sales plan that will get them on board your business.
While these are very useful tips for your sales leads management processes, it might not be too much for your IT managed services to handle on its own. If that is the case, you can also have the marketing work outsourced to competent appointment setting services.
The Most Lucrative and Safe Ways For Teens to Make Money
There can be numerous interesting ways for teens to make money by using the internet from their homes. The scope to work online has opened new avenues for creating automated wealth system for the tech-savvy and creative teenagers. Many of the online business opportunities are easy to undertake and induce beneficial returns. However, before jumping at the first chance, you must weigh the positive and negative sides of the ways to earn online to ensure full security from internet frauds and crimes.
Some basic and safe ways for teens to make money As a teenager, you can make money fast by pursuing some of the legitimate home based businesses. However, the web is full of ideas and unfortunately scams. You need to be the best judge while you choose. Use your brains to decide and your heart to choose. Some of the legitimate home based businesses are:
Paid surveyor – You can participate in online paid surveys, where marketers study teen opinion for evaluating a crucial market segment. You could earn quick bucks by either volunteering for such online opinion polls or by arranging for such paid surveys. You simply need to register in some credible ‘get-paid-to’ site for knowing the exact.
Freelance writer – If you have a creative flair, you can use freelance writing as one of the best ways for teens to make money. Freelance writing could include article, content, technical and business writing as per the requirements of a particular website. You could use the time-bound and fixed-rate freelancing tasks to make money. Another way of using your writing skills is to earn revenues by publishing your articles on blogs. Affiliate programs like Google AdSense uses pay-per-click or pay per view strategies to make you money. Such services are also available from MSN and Yahoo.
eBay Agent – If you have good marketing skills, you could use your talent to sell off some used personal belonging at online auctions and make easy money. You need to explore popular platforms like eBay where you can contact suitable prospects looking out for second hand goods.
Tutoring – You can setup an academic tutorial service or even provide services for music, games, drawing and computer. Be a tutor on the subject you are good at. Once you have made a name of your own, the tutorial service will be a success.
Other lucrative business ideas If all these sound too familiar to you and you are looking for more ideas, here are some:
- House cleaning service – You can earn by cleaning the garage or even the whole house.
- Car care service – You can offer regular service of washing, waxing, vacuuming of the vehicle.
- Pet sitting service – Taking care of pets when their owners are on vacation. You can also undertake daily pet care services like bathing, cleaning, and taking them for walks.
- Gardening service – Earn by mowing lawns, shoveling snow and raking leaves.
However, the best ways for teens to make money is to turn hobbies and pastimes into money making ideas.
How To Create Your Own Mobile Marketing Plan
Learning about mobile marketing can be very overwhelming, but just like anything else, it can also be very easily researched, learned, and applied. Now that you have found this list of tips, hopefully, you can come out a little more informed, so that you can refine your plan and become a great marketer.
Enhance your text messages with other forms of communication. Make use of multi-channel marketing. One form communication isn’t enough for today’s audience. Each style of communication has its own set of pros and cons. This is why it is best to use more than one. Try sending direct mail, e-mail and a text right before something important happens.
Only add telephone numbers from customers choosing to receive messages to build your database carefully. If you add telephone numbers of customers who have not elected to receive marketing messages, you are likely to see a high volume of complaints and requests to be removed from your list.
Understand that mobile marketing is necessary for your business. You need to have a direct method of communication with your customers, and this is an immediate way to do it. This is also a great way to truly understand what your customers are interested in, and how to cater to that.
Shop around for different companies. Mobile marketing companies all differ in their styles and methods. Finding the one that is best for your business and your customers can be as simple as visiting their websites. Never settle for the first one you find without checking out what the other companies may have to offer.
Be sure that you understand that a mobile site is not just a scaled-down version of your business, but it’s actually a summarized version. Many mobile marketers make the mistake of attempting to scale down their entire business and ultimately end up losing customers. You do not need to create two separate businesses here.
There’s no reason in the world why older media cannot make its way into your new marketing campaign. You’ll just have to rethink how this material is being presented to your customers. You’ll definitely have to think about streamlining it and making it shorter and a lot more poignant.
Because users will be viewing them on small screens, mobile advertising messages need to be brief, clear and express urgency. Every ad should focus on a call to action that tells the market to do something. Forgetting to include a call to action in your mobile advertising messages is a common mistake that beginners often make.
Make sure that any mobile apps your company releases deliver a service your customers want. If your app is something dumb or just duplicate information that could be found on your website, it’s just going to languish on the app store, unloved.
Like any other subject, the world of mobile marketing is vast and has a wealth of information available on it. Sometimes, you just need a little hint as to where to begin, so that you can get started. Hopefully, you have received that from the above tips.
