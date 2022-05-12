5 Tips to Find Cheap Beach Holidays

Share Pin 0 Shares

We all dream of lying on an exotic beach with a glass of wine watching the sun go down, and most of us enjoy that experience once a year for our summer holiday. However due to the recession, for most of us this is just a dream even though holiday prices are at an all time low. Here are a few tips to find cheap beach holidays.

1. Shop around: Visit high street travel agents and online travel agents and get as many quotes as you can. There can be a massive price difference from agent to agent so just because one travel agent was “Nice” don’t accept their price until you have done more research.

2. Plan ahead: Don’t decide one day that your gonna book a holiday and book the first one you see, spend a 3-4 weeks searching and plan where you want to go. Don’t be too picky about where you want to go but make sure that there will be everything you want when you get there.

3. School Holidays: Prices shoot up during school holidays (Half term, Easter, Summer and Christmas Holidays) so try to avoid these weeks. If you don’t have any children this wont be a problem, but if you do it’s unavoidable. There have been cases were parents have taken their children out of school to go on holiday but it is not recommended.

4. Build your own: There are many websites that offer flights and by doing a simple search on their site you can find flights to your chosen destination, the results will appear starting with the lowest price first. There are also many websites that offer hotels and by doing a simple search on their site you can find hotels in your chosen destination the results again will appear starting with the lowest price first. Booking a flight and a hotel separately can bring the price down considerably. Don’t forget your travel insurance or it may end up costing a lot more.

5. Late Deals / Cancellations: These can save you a fortune as they are classed as “bad stock” and agents just want to get rid of them. The only problem is that you cannot book ahead as they are all to depart within a week and so the full price needs to be paid all at once (most travel agents want full payment 10 weeks before departure). You can still pick the week that you want to go on holiday well in advance and save for it as you would if you have pre-booked, then 1 week before start to look for your holiday. High street travel agent have all their late deals in the windows and for online travel agents simply search for “Late deals / Last minute holidays”. There isn’t as much choice but they are very cheap and the later you book the cheaper they go!

I hope this has helped in your search for Cheap Beach Holidays, and I hope you find a great deal.