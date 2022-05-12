Finance
Affiliate Marketing – Can I Earn Multiple Streams Of Income Starting Today?
O YES YOU CAN!!!
“Definition: Affiliate Marketing is a system of revenue sharing between one site (the affiliate merchant) which
features an ad or content designed to drive traffic to another site (the advertiser). The affiliate will receive a
fee based on the amount of traffic generated.”
Fact: Affiliate marketing is a $95 billion industry that is expected to grow to approximately $230 billion by 2008.
(Source: Forrester Research)
The aim of this article is to introduce you to a system that has the potential of propelling you towards realizing
your dream of creating multiple streams of income.
This system is called cbGlobe’s Clickbank Mall – A clickbank products portal.
This is A FREE Clickbank Mall, That Enables You To Automatically Promote Over 10,000+ Clickbank Products With Your
Affiliate ID Embedded In Them, Earning You Multiple Streams Of Income…
You don’t need a website or Experience in affiliate marketing. Plus IT IS ABSOLUTELY FREE!
Yep! It is. You can grab your very own ClickBank Mall TODAY at no cost! (See the author’s link for more details)
Not convinced you can make huge profits with a Clickbank Affiliate mall?…Hmmm…
I guess I understand your reservations and hesitation.
Alright, let me show you a few of the benefits of owning your very own Clickbank Affiliate Portal:
** Earn Money by Giving Away Free Websites! – (This is too important to ignore!!!)
** Ad Tracking feature that you can use and give away to your website visitors. (You have unlimited tracking urls,
so you can even track ALL your advertising here and know where your visitors are coming from)
** Clickbank Portal plugin to place on other websites you own and sell more than 10,000+ digital products and
services, which are embedded with your Clickbank affiliate ID, earning you up to 75% commissions per sale!
** Adsense-like ads – You choose what they are about, and whether you want a banner or a tower, and how they look,
so they can blend in with your own content. Just by pasting a small snippet of code on your pages, you can have
your own AdSense style type of ads, generating huge commissions instead of pennies (tip: you can use these for any
kind of niche you operate in!)
Are you ready to take advantage of this “insane” offer?
If your answer is “I Do” then visit the link below to grab your very own Cash-Generating Clickbank Mall In
Minutes…Absolutely Free! (This is too important to ignore!!!)
Still not sure?….
Okay. What EXACTLY are people saying about this affiliate marketing opportunity?
*********************************
CbGlobe is perfect for promoting ClickBank products and is easy to set up.
I have had my ClickBank portal for a few months now and I am generating a steady affiliate income. It compliments
my eBook website perfectly.
I have seen similar products on sale for $97+ so the fact Stelios is giving this website away means you really
can’t lose.
John Thornhill
planet-e-books.co.uk
*********************************
*********************************
Having been associated with Internet Marketing for approximately 5 years or so; I was about to give up on some of
the Affiliate programs.
Stelios has brought an open and renewed sense of business to the field. I appreciate how he has thoughtfully taken
the time and patience to help new marketers as well as veterans who may still need coaching. His strategic
instructions and breakdown on questions, technical issues, how to promote products, reselling them as well as
getting a niche of your own has enlightened me.
With CBGlobe, Stelios has captured a brilliant way to market Click Bank. I believe we will all do well if we keep
up with these positive actions.
T Lowery
piedmontgiftsmarket.com
*********************************
Well, what more can I say?
If you are ready to make some Serious Money,
sign up at the link below to get started today Absolutely Free!!! (See the author’s link for more details)
YOU WILL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Finance
Corporate Governance & Compliance – India
Corporate governance is the set of processes, customs, policies, laws, and institutions affecting the way a corporation is directed, administered or controlled. Corporate governance also includes the relationships among the many stakeholders involved and the goals for which the corporation is governed. The principal stakeholders are the shareholders, management, and the board of directors. Other stakeholders include employees, customers, creditors, suppliers, regulators, and the community at large.
Corporate governance has emerged as an important both in India and globally. Expectations of stakeholders are extremely high and the scrutiny by regulators and investors incredibly stringent. As a consequence, Indian companies are proactively implementing measures for the same. Going forward, one of the most important challenges for Board members is to build a foundation of trust with management, the investment community, regulatory agencies and the public. The stakes are high and the margin for error is low and while new standards are emerging, one thing remains clear: the responsibility to adopt sound governance practices has been placed squarely on corporate Directors and officers.
My favorite is one from the Harvard Business School. It found that “ethics-based” companies increased their net income 756 percent – versus just 1 percent for companies who put profit first. My message today is that principled economic behavior is a long-term investment in the security of nations. The world cannot afford economic misconduct. Now multinational corporations everywhere to lead the world to globalization’s next frontier – through principled codes of conduct that bolster the rule of law. Not just the letter of the law – not just minimum compliance with some baseline code. But, instead, something that will really make a difference! Principled codes of conduct that answer first to the moral underpinnings that support all law. Principled codes of conduct that set objective, quantifiable standards. Principled codes of conduct that use independent monitoring – and require transparent communication with the public.
Indispensable Principles of Corporate Governance:
o Discipline in operations
o Transparency in dealings and disclosures
o Accountability to shareholders
o Responsibility of company’s action
o Social Responsibility
o Improving group dynamics and harnessing individual talents
o Enhancing early-warning mechanisms for critical risks
o Mitigating exposure to liability
o Building credibility and trust with stakeholders
o Embedding sustainability as a corporate value
What is the Satyam fiasco all about?
For me, Satyam’s case is a typical example of fraud that are extremely difficult to detect and prevent. The chairman of Satyam diligently hatched a plan to defraud its stakeholders and to gain advantage to itself.
There is a sufficient law to deal with this kind of economic offences and corporate governance. In a global environment, principles are important because rules cannot cover all situations, however there are following observations that encourages the non compliance in India:
Non compliance is never taken seriously by the companies as there is minimum penalty for non compliance.
Minimum penalty of few hundreds rupees
Most of the offences for non compliance can be compounded by paying the fine.
The government department do have the appropriate expertise or manpower to detect the non compliance
The prosecution agency also do not have the expert who specialise in this kind of expertise, hence the most of the offender can not be prosecuted.
Lack of political will
Typical Indian attitude that is “chalta hai”
Suggestions:
Strong punishment i.e. life term for offenders
There should be specialised investigating agency and that should be allowed to hire the best professionals.
More power to independent directors and they should be allowed to engage the professional to explain the company’s record/ accounts.
Effective & ongoing training to all the employees
Whistle blowing policy be made compulsory to all companies
The principled conduct of multinational corporations is absolutely essential in planting the seeds of stability and prosperity for all. Multinational corporations account for one-third of the world’s Gross Domestic Product, and two-thirds of world trade. Multinationals can be a powerful influence for good – especially in countries whose governments lack a strong tradition of democracy and the rule of law. Therefore, it is no longer sufficient for multinational corporations to do merely what is legal. In every instance, multinational corporations must do what is right – through their conduct, not just their words.
In a speech titled “Globalization’s Next Frontier: Principled Codes of Conduct that Bolster the Rule of Law,” Parrett told global ethics and business leaders, and representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and academic institutions that globalization and world security itself could be jeopardized unless multinational corporations develop ethical conduct that adheres to values and principles rather than just written law.
Law makers in India, feel the need to ascertain the merits of encouraging a principle-based approach (like in the case of the combined code in the UK) to compliance – where the nature, size and complexities of a business govern compliance and disclosures – instead of a standard rules based approach for universal compliance (like in the US). Companies in India must have the flexibility to ascertain those aspects which are practical to comply with and others where they can provide suitable and logical explanations for non compliance. This will enable them demonstrate their true intend to comply, where practical, and make to transparent disclosures in other cases.
In India, guidelines for corporate governance are provided in clause 49 of the listing agreement and also in various sections of the Companies Act. Industry experts hold view that once appointed, the performance and contributions of these directors should be monitored and evaluated objectively with peer reviews serving as a means of such evaluations. A stronger corporate governance framework is needed to prevent Satyam-like financial frauds. There is a need to strengthen regulators and company laws to improve corporate governance, by the corporate ministry. A new Companies Bill, which is pending in Parliament, would make regulation more stringent for auditors. The new bill seeks to revamp archaic laws to help India’s growing corporate sector adopt international best practice, and make boards and senior management of companies more accountable.
What is to be kept in mind is that in India adequate safeguards are provided for in the form of various laws but the penalty stipulated for is comparatively meagre and thus the wrong doers have no fear of punishment. Only if the punishments to be imposed are made stringent and it acts as a deterrent can it be expected that such frauds can be controlled in future. More so, there is no expertise of the implementing authorities for detecting and curing the Economic Offences. There is a need to make a separate body to look into the affairs and implement the laws and other provisions to curtail such offences. There is also a lack of political will power to curb such offences, the politicians take a lenient view and leave the investigation and other vital steps into the hands of CBI which is not a body made to specifically deal with such white collar crimes. Unless there reason enough for the miscreants to be scared of penal provisions that send a shiver down their spine. Such offences will continue to happen and we will keep thinking of devising ways to tackle with them.
Finance
What Are Free Psychic Chat Rooms?
Free psychic chat rooms are virtual meeting rooms, where you meet other users online and chat about psychic matters. The psychic mediums that are attached to the psychic chat room or psychic forum, can also chat and share their psychic abilities with the users.
Free psychic chat rooms offer live online psychic reading, free psychic email readings, telephone psychic readings and similar psychic readings. Free psychic chat rooms are most valuable in reducing peoples misunderstandings, prejudices and fears towards the true nature of authentic psychic readings.
The psychic websites introduces the beginner to the world of real psychic readings through the psychic power network. Live online psychic reading are done by a number of different psychics:
- clairvoyants
- psychics experts,
- mediums
- and spiritual teachers
The different kinds of psychics have various tools to support them in their readings, these include:
- astrology,
- tarot card reading,
- crystal ball gazing,
- numerology,
- mediumship
These psychic mediums are gifted with first of all a highly evolved intuition but also a lot of other psychic abilities of extra sensory perception such as clairvoyance, precognition, telepathy and so on. They can give you a glimpse of the psychic possibilities in alleviating your suffering or solving other mental, emotional, spiritual or financial, relationship, property and business questions and problems. They often assist the police to trace criminals, murderers and stalkers with authentic psychic readings.
To become a member of psychic websites, all you have to do a register, for free, at the free psychic chat rooms and you are ready to get a live online psychic reading. The scope at psychic websites is enormous and you can discuss virtually any psychic matter.
You might like to learn about previous lives, life after death, angels, tarot meaning, psychic cards. You can also learn how to become a psychic medium, learn different psychic exercises to develop you own psychic abilities, so you can communicate with angels and spirits. Free psychic chat rooms can be a practice place, where those who wish to become a psychic can learn how to develop those skills.
In the free psychic chat rooms you will meet psychic masters, who you can approach to learn more. In the free psychic chat forums you can then practice what you have learns on the fellow users of the chat room or forum trying to answer their questions.
You might also want to try doing a live online psychic reading or free psychic email readings, just remember to state clearly that you are practicing your skills and that you are not yet a fully qualified psychic.
So, whether you are a horoscope junkie, who needs the daily horoscope to feel confident or you are the novice not yet familiar with all the different psychic possibilities, go ahead and join the psychic power network.Why not phone a psychic today?
Finance
Somalia: The Unemployment in the Country
SOMALIA: THE UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE COUNTRY Unemployment in Somalia has forced many youth to immigrate for search of better life through death-defying journey across desert and seas. Un employment is a word that no one likes if it’s those working and those looking for jobs Even though it’s not yet announced the number of alumni undergraduate’s in the country this year but it’s going to be quite large number an increase is expected to the number of graduates compared to the last year.
The government isn’t concerned more on creating new jobs. It seems that top officials in the government believe there is bigger matters than unemployment it’s the believe that the situation in the country stability & peace is the work of the government and that there is no need to give attention to creating jobs, ministry of labor is one of the government departments that have big responsibility that do absolutely nothing compared to the title they represent and it’s not only their fault it’s the president and prime minster that sees nothing special about it.
Somalia 27000 students sit for the unified higher school exam in the country this year as stated by the Somali ministry of education which is the highest number since the government exams restated which is the third year it’s done since the collapse of central government. This is an increase in the supply of labor and there is no clear increase in the demand of workers; there is no foreign investment or a new jobs created by the government it’s going to be a devastating to the country unless action taken.
By the time am writing this article we are at the end of the summer season and it’s pretty important and big deal for unemployment cause many fresh undergraduates, higher school graduates, postgraduates from local & abroad, unskilled labor and some looking for better jobs are coming to the market. Unemployment is increasing with the increase in supply of new graduates.
Some of the causes of unemployment in the country include:
Inexperience
Most of jobs or all require experience vary in depending on the position you apply so this pillar hinders the capability of many fresh undergraduates to be applicable to the vacancy they wanted. Many alumni didn’t worked during their university or school years thinking of they don’t have a degree and they will not get good jobs
The fresh graduates have higher expectations coming to the market number of them don’t have enough experience or at all. This inexperience halts most of the undergraduates from getting their dream jobs.
Clan and cultural prejudices
Discrimination in hiring is a huge cause of unemployment specifically in fresh graduates. In this case it’s not the knowledge of the employee that matters it’s the relationship the employee have with the employer that counts if it’s family/relative relationship, friendship, and any other relationships you may have with the one hiring employees.
Many women are forced to perform traditional low level jobs and that they are not the same level as the man.
Cyclical problem
This situation arises when the number jobs available are few compared to the applicants it happens during the recession phase of business cycle.
Lower consumer demands caused road blockades and instability in Mogadishu which diminished the number of customers organizations used to serve in the past.
The effect of road-blockades which reduced the consumers is boosting companies attitude to dismiss some of their employees to reduce costs forget about hiring so, the new graduates of Mogadishu becoming victims of government power excises.
Alumni’s dream & Ego
What do we mean graduate dream is that graduates dreams are unrealistic when reflected the reality in the market. Every alumni wants a high level position so whose going to perform the middle and lower level jobs instead of most graduates dreaming that they will start their job in office cause they graduated from a university or school which to be fair is not a bad dream but doesn’t reflect in reality.
Some of the graduates perceive some jobs that they are not “their kind” in this case they let their egos get over them and believe they rather remain unemployed instead of doing “that kind job” cause they deserve better but the reality is you have to earn it on your way to good position and no one is gonna give you what you deserve.
Lack of foreign investment
The country was unable attract foreign investment for security reasons even thought that seems it’s changing as time passes but it’s still a big factor in unemployment in the country cause of missing more jobs that many people would have benefited.
Lack of viable education, corruption, instability and many other reasons are creating unemployment in the country.
Suggestions
In reality it’s not the certificate you have that is essential but what is inside you is more important.
Am suggesting for anyone looking for a job or want a better a job than the one they have to:
ï¼ To connect with journals, T.V., radio programs that advertise jobs knowing that most companies promote job vacancies on their webs and social media.
ï¼ It’s not the certificate that is key it’s you so feed yourself with knowledge
ï¼ Read more, reading is essential that helps learn and explore more new staff.
ï¼ Adapt the changes in technology.
ï¼ Research more data surrounding your field of expertise and be aware the vacancies that may be available.
ï¼ Consult with experts on your way to a better job.
Accepting the fact that the world sees you as another human bullying their weight in to the globe they don’t care about you and your not especial to them but the good thing is you don’t need that, all you need is believe in yours and give your damn best effort in everything you do and become determined by you not what the people would say/think about you.
Conclusion
Unemployment is a huge problem in today’s world but it’s a situation that you can change so, looking for and not stopping trying to apply one after one is a key in the process of getting a job. The only solution to treat unemployment is to get hired.
The unspecified number of university alumni’s, 27000 higher school graduates, and the unskilled labor in this year, and the poor economy in the country isn’t functioning.
Watching back the speeches of the presidential candidates of federal republic of Somalia in 2017 it’s clear their main promise was peace and stability but didn’t talked about the economical causes of the instability which unemployment is the leading factor in that category.
Entrepreneurship is key not only it helps you but also create jobs for many other people. Improving your skills and learning new ones will increase your chances in to a better job and life.
Arising number are taking jobs that do not require degrees such as; waiters, checkout workers, army recruits.
The continues unemployment in the country plays a vital role in the instability in the country and the Mogadishu government is not giving attention or enough attention on creating new jobs while the president and the prime minster were giving so much promises and what seemed to be inspirational speeches that again don’t reflect to the situation in the country.
A research made in 2016 shows that Somalia had 66% of unemployment rate.
At the end of this article I hope that unemployment goes down and the country goes to the way of peace & prosperity and that this will help you a better job or a job if you didn’t have it.
