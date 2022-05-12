Finance
Affiliate Marketing – Yahoo You’ve Got Money
Yahoo offers one of the most comprehensive affiliate marketing programs on the internet today making it one of the best ways to make money as an affiliate. Currently Yahoo claims over 425 million users in over 20 countries, with more than 200 million registered users, speaking 15 different languages. Why is this so important to an affiliate marketer? The more people looking through a website, the more money you stand to make.
Yahoo offers several different services that are now included as part and parcel of the whole affiliate package. By choosing an affiliation with Yahoo you have the opportunity to work with a well known name worldwide, as well as with their excellent management team, who are always there to help you.
Yahoo has teamed up with Commission Junction to provide you with the latest tracking software, real time reports and regular monthly payments. Each of the separate sections of Yahoo pays differently but by joining the affiliate program you will have access to all of them, giving you multiple opportunities to earn money.
No matter which of the Yahoo “properties” you choose to place on your site, and in fact you can use more than one, Yahoo will keep it up to date with the latest ads and appearance. You can set up the ads to target your particular audience or highlight a particular product, it is your choice.
The following are the current rates offered by Yahoo on each of their properties; one of the advantages of a Yahoo affiliate is that if someone downloads one service and then decides to add another one, you get the commission for both sales.
-Yahoo web hosting: For every business hosting solution sale you will earn $60.
-Yahoo web domains: For every domain sale you will earn $2.50
-Yahoo custom mailbox: For every custom mailbox sale you will earn $5.00
-Yahoo business mailbox: For every business mailbox sale you will earn $10.00
-Yahoo merchant solutions: For every completed sale you will earn $90.00
-Yahoo personals: For every new subscription you will earn $22.00
-Yahoo music unlimited: For every free trial signed up you will earn $15.00
-Yahoo autos: for every new car lead you will earn $4.50
-Yahoo games: For every completed download sale you will earn $5.00
As you can see Yahoo offers a wide range of services and they all pay quite well. Proper placement of one or more these services can bring the affiliate marketer a tidy income on a monthly basis. Yahoo pays once a month through Commission junction and offers a host of services to help you maximize your earnings potential.
A Brief Introduction To Blockchain – For Normal People
Crypto-what?
If you’ve attempted to dive into this mysterious thing called blockchain, you’d be forgiven for recoiling in horror at the sheer opaqueness of the technical jargon that is often used to frame it. So before we get into what a crytpocurrency is and how blockchain technology might change the world, let’s discuss what blockchain actually is.
In the simplest terms, a blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions, not unlike the ledgers we have been using for hundreds of years to record sales and purchases. The function of this digital ledger is, in fact, pretty much identical to a traditional ledger in that it records debits and credits between people. That is the core concept behind blockchain; the difference is who holds the ledger and who verifies the transactions.
With traditional transactions, a payment from one person to another involves some kind of intermediary to facilitate the transaction. Let’s say Rob wants to transfer £20 to Melanie. He can either give her cash in the form of a £20 note, or he can use some kind of banking app to transfer the money directly to her bank account. In both cases, a bank is the intermediary verifying the transaction: Rob’s funds are verified when he takes the money out of a cash machine, or they are verified by the app when he makes the digital transfer. The bank decides if the transaction should go ahead. The bank also holds the record of all transactions made by Rob, and is solely responsible for updating it whenever Rob pays someone or receives money into his account. In other words, the bank holds and controls the ledger, and everything flows through the bank.
That’s a lot of responsibility, so it’s important that Rob feels he can trust his bank otherwise he would not risk his money with them. He needs to feel confident that the bank will not defraud him, will not lose his money, will not be robbed, and will not disappear overnight. This need for trust has underpinned pretty much every major behaviour and facet of the monolithic finance industry, to the extent that even when it was discovered that banks were being irresponsible with our money during the financial crisis of 2008, the government (another intermediary) chose to bail them out rather than risk destroying the final fragments of trust by letting them collapse.
Blockchains operate differently in one key respect: they are entirely decentralised. There is no central clearing house like a bank, and there is no central ledger held by one entity. Instead, the ledger is distributed across a vast network of computers, called nodes, each of which holds a copy of the entire ledger on their respective hard drives. These nodes are connected to one another via a piece of software called a peer-to-peer (P2P) client, which synchronises data across the network of nodes and makes sure that everybody has the same version of the ledger at any given point in time.
When a new transaction is entered into a blockchain, it is first encrypted using state-of-the-art cryptographic technology. Once encrypted, the transaction is converted to something called a block, which is basically the term used for an encrypted group of new transactions. That block is then sent (or broadcast) into the network of computer nodes, where it is verified by the nodes and, once verified, passed on through the network so that the block can be added to the end of the ledger on everybody’s computer, under the list of all previous blocks. This is called the chain, hence the tech is referred to as a blockchain.
Once approved and recorded into the ledger, the transaction can be completed. This is how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work.
Accountability and the removal of trust
What are the advantages of this system over a banking or central clearing system? Why would Rob use Bitcoin instead of normal currency?
The answer is trust. As mentioned before, with the banking system it is critical that Rob trusts his bank to protect his money and handle it properly. To ensure this happens, enormous regulatory systems exist to verify the actions of the banks and ensure they are fit for purpose. Governments then regulate the regulators, creating a sort of tiered system of checks whose sole purpose is to help prevent mistakes and bad behaviour. In other words, organisations like the Financial Services Authority exist precisely because banks can’t be trusted on their own. And banks frequently make mistakes and misbehave, as we have seen too many times. When you have a single source of authority, power tends to get abused or misused. The trust relationship between people and banks is awkward and precarious: we don’t really trust them but we don’t feel there is much alternative.
Blockchain systems, on the other hand, don’t need you to trust them at all. All transactions (or blocks) in a blockchain are verified by the nodes in the network before being added to the ledger, which means there is no single point of failure and no single approval channel. If a hacker wanted to successfully tamper with the ledger on a blockchain, they would have to simultaneously hack millions of computers, which is almost impossible. A hacker would also be pretty much unable to bring a blockchain network down, as, again, they would need to be able to shut down every single computer in a network of computers distributed around the world.
The encryption process itself is also a key factor. Blockchains like the Bitcoin one use deliberately difficult processes for their verification procedure. In the case of Bitcoin, blocks are verified by nodes performing a deliberately processor- and time-intensive series of calculations, often in the form of puzzles or complex mathematical problems, which mean that verification is neither instant nor accessible. Nodes that do commit the resource to verification of blocks are rewarded with a transaction fee and a bounty of newly-minted Bitcoins. This has the function of both incentivising people to become nodes (because processing blocks like this requires pretty powerful computers and a lot of electricity), whilst also handling the process of generating – or minting – units of the currency. This is referred to as mining, because it involves a considerable amount of effort (by a computer, in this case) to produce a new commodity. It also means that transactions are verified by the most independent way possible, more independent than a government-regulated organisation like the FSA.
This decentralised, democratic and highly secure nature of blockchains means that they can function without the need for regulation (they are self-regulating), government or other opaque intermediary. They work because people don’t trust each other, rather than in spite of.
Let the significance of that sink in for a while and the excitement around blockchain starts to make sense.
Smart contracts
Where things get really interesting is the applications of blockchain beyond cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Given that one of the underlying principles of the blockchain system is the secure, independent verification of a transaction, it’s easy to imagine other ways in which this type of process can be valuable. Unsurprisingly, many such applications are already in use or development. Some of the best ones are:
- Smart contracts (Ethereum): probably the most exciting blockchain development after Bitcoin, smart contracts are blocks that contain code that must be executed in order for the contract to be fulfilled. The code can be anything, as long as a computer can execute it, but in simple terms it means that you can use blockchain technology (with its independent verification, trustless architecture and security) to create a kind of escrow system for any kind of transaction. As an example, if you’re a web designer you could create a contract that verifies if a new client’s website is launched or not, and then automatically release the funds to you once it is. No more chasing or invoicing. Smart contracts are also being used to prove ownership of an asset such as property or art. The potential for reducing fraud with this approach is enormous.
- Cloud storage (Storj): cloud computing has revolutionised the web and brought about the advent of Big Data which has, in turn, kick started the new AI revolution. But most cloud-based systems are run on servers stored in single-location server farms, owned by a single entity (Amazon, Rackspace, Google etc). This presents all the same problems as the banking system, in that you data is controlled by a single, opaque organisation which represents a single point of failure. Distributing data on a blockchain removes the trust issue entirely and also promises to increase reliability as it is so much harder to take a blockchain network down.
- Digital identification (ShoCard): two of the biggest issues of our time are identify theft and data protection. With vast centralised services such as Facebook holding so much data about us, and efforts by various developed-world governments to store digital information about their citizens in a central database, the potential for abuse of our personal data is terrifying. Blockchain technology offers a potential solution to this by wrapping your key data up into an encrypted block that can be verified by the blockchain network whenever you need to prove your identity. The applications of this range from the obvious replacement of passports and I.D. cards to other areas such as replacing passwords. It could be huge.
- Digital voting: highly topical in the wake of the investigation into Russia’s influence on the recent U.S. election, digital voting has long been suspected of being both unreliable and highly vulnerable to tampering. Blockchain technology offers a way of verifying that a voter’s vote was successfully sent while retaining their anonymity. It promises not only to reduce fraud in elections but also to increase general voter turnout as people will be able to vote on their mobile phones.
Blockchain technology is still very much in its infancy and most of the applications are a long way from general use. Even Bitcoin, the most established blockchain platform, is subject to huge volatility indicative of its relative newcomer status. However, the potential for blockchain to solve some of the major problems we face today makes it an extraordinarily exciting and seductive technology to follow. I will certainly be keeping an eye out.
How Will You Start SEO Article Marketing Services at Your Own?
If you really want to make money, then you need to work independently. However, in order to acquire such financial freedom you should keep track of the business opportunities, which will give you the scope to prove yourself. Since, nowadays, everything is done online; you can also get in touch with the clients directly and can take up the projects at your own responsibility. Though, it may sound a bit difficult, but if you are an efficient worker you can easily handle the assignment properly.
Nowadays, search engine optimized contents are in high demand. So, many people are taking up the content writing as their profession. In recent times, several companies offer such SEO article marketing services to their clients. So, you can get attached with those organizations. But, if you really want to do something out of the box and earn incredibly high amount of profit you should go for the freelancing. But, taking up the projects at your own risk is not enough. You need to execute the work properly. In order to grow up your efficiency as a freelance SEO article marketing service provider, just go through the following points:
Develop Your Own Website
You need to develop your own website, which will act as the face of your online business. Make sure the website you have created look professional enough to draw the attention of your prospective clients. It should include great images and well-written contents. Make sure that the content of your website is good enough to prove your adequate efficiency in the field of online article marketing.
Attend Seminars
Reading newsletters, ebooks and articles is not enough; you also need to attend the relevant seminars. These events are indeed good ways to learn new things. Here debates are held on useful topics. So, you can also take part in those discussions, which will really help you to grow as a professional. In fact, nowadays, many of the seminars are conducted online. So, you can also attend those conferences sitting at your own residence. Isn’t that amazing!!
Expand your Online Connections
Always try to keep connected with your potential customers. Keep a record of their contact information; so that in case of any requirement you can make follow-ups through emails, phone calls etc. You should also try to send them newsletters at regular intervals. Beside this, also make sure you are providing your customers with sufficient attractive deals.
Drive Traffic
Always make sure that the website you have developed is good enough to draw the attention of the online visitors. Through blogging, social media marketing, search engine marketing and article marketing try to attract as many prospective customers as possible. Apart from this, you can also adopt viral marketing strategies as a part of a traffic-generating campaign.
To know more such tips on SEO article marketing service, you can get in touch with a good SEO company, which is operating its business in this field for a long time.
Find Out Technical Information on HP Pavilion Elite HPE-500z
HP Pavilion Elite HPE-500z is a new yet another high-class product rolled out into market by HP. HP has high-class customers in hand, who are always looking forward for something better and new. The system comes in a complete package which includes 3.0 GHz AMD Athlon X4 640 quad-core processor and has 4 GB of DDR-3 1333 MHz SD RAM, 640GB 7200 rpm SATA 3GB/s Hard Drive, and 512 MB NVIDIA GeForce Graphics card.
The processor installed in this machine gives a high-class speed which enables easy and fastest work. One can create high class graphics, stream videos, run diehard graphics games and all kinds of high-tech software without any worry of system being crashed. With a 4 GB of DDR-3 1333 MHz SD RAM, system will never go into any virtual memory error. This huge memory enables running all types of high graphical programs, videos, software, games and all types of business software which can be thought of.
Hard disk with 640 GB of space and 7200 rpm speed and SATA 3GB/s allows to store a huge amount of data, files, software programs, images and all kinds of programs. 512 MB NVIDIA GeForce Graphics card allows to run highest quality of graphical programs, games and provides a true quality performance running them flawlessly at a wonderful speed to allow user experience a true performance.
Besides these, Lightscribe 16-X max DVD reader and writer will let you play all types of high-quality HD DVDs, with high performance; it also allows playing DVDs, VCDs, and CDs having any kind of content with true and refined results. Integrated Ethernet port can connect with all types of local area networking systems giving complete output and completely reliable interactivity. 15 in one memory card allows reading, writing, re-writing memory cards which are compatible with windows operating system.
Other than this, HP Pavilion Elite HPE-500z is equipped with high quality USB keyboard, and an optical mouse to help you be more precise. This machine has Windows 7 premium home 64-bit genuine edition installed. System comes with a 2 years warranty which covers all types of hardware and software errors and problems and, along with it a complete 24/7 customer care center support is always there to guide through any type of error and problems occurring in the system. You can also get pretty good discounts and coupons by shopping this machine online from any reliable e-commerce technology store.
