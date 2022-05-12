News
Alex Call lifts Clippers to another 12-inning victory over Saints
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers liked the way Tuesday’s 12-inning game went so much that the two Triple-A teams put on a repeat performance Wednesday night.
One night after Alex Call doubled in the winning run for the Clippers in the bottom of the 12th, Call did it again, this time producing a line-drive single to center field to score Bryan Lavastida from second base to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Saints before a crowd of 5,449 at Huntington Park.
Columbus won 7-6 on Tuesday.
The game was every bit a pitchers’ duel until the very end, with the Saints clinging to a 1-0 lead through eight innings.
That’s when things took a turn for the dramatic. St. Paul (15-15) scored three more runs in the top of the ninth to take a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the inning, just three outs away from an impressive victory. But Columbus (20-12) was having none of it, scratching out four runs to tie the score 4-4 and send the game into extra innings.
The teams added one run each in the 10th inning. After a scoreless 11th, the Saints failed to score in the top of the 12th and then the Clippers scored in the bottom of the 12th to earn another walk-off win.
Curtis Terry paced the Saints’ nine-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate. Teammate Cole Sturgeon was 2-for-5.
News
Tylor Megill struggles, doesn’t make it out of second inning in loss to Nationals
WASHINGTON — Tylor Megill’s seventh start of the year was foul enough to be flushed down the toilet.
Megill, who entered this outing having given up just nine runs across his previous six starts, put his team in an early hole that spelled disaster in the Amazin’s 8-3 loss to the Nationals at Nationals Park Wednesday.
The Mets’ Opening Day starter didn’t have his command and made a mess of things as early as his first batter of the night. Juan Soto, one of the best hitters in the game and not one to miss a mistake, clobbered Megill’s 97 mile per hour fastball that had no zip and flattened right in the middle of the zone. Soto’s two-run homer was just the beginning.
Megill allowed 11 of his first 14 batters to reach base, including a three-run homer to Nelson Cruz, and also plunked Josh Bell. Manager Buck Showalter saw enough as soon as the second inning. Megill turned in his shortest outing, 1.1 innings, and by far his worst start of the season.
In some ways, Megill was due for a start like Wednesday. He had been confident and unflappable since his Opening Day start, when he took the mound in place of Jacob deGrom and dominated on that very same Nationals Park mound. Megill rolled through his next five starts, against tougher opponents like the Phillies, Giants and Braves, and continued to find success.
Megill entered Wednesday carrying a 2.43 ERA. After being charged with eight earned runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout across 54 pitches, he left the ballpark with a ballooned 4.41 ERA.
Just about the only silver lining the Mets can recognize from Wednesday’s loss is something Mets manager Buck Showalter pointed out earlier in the road trip: it’s easier to save the bullpen in a loss than it is in a win.
After Megill left his outing in the second inning, Showalter used just two pitchers to cover the remainder of the distance. Trevor Williams ate 3.2 innings, giving up just two hits and walking one in that span, across 51 pitches — three fewer pitches than Megill. Williams handed the ball to Stephen Nogosek to start the sixth inning. Nogosek, in his season debut, copied Williams and kept the Nationals from scoring.
In hindsight, the bullpen’s strong performance setup the perfect opportunity for the Mets offense to chip away at the Nationals. But Mets hitters, after attacking Nationals right-hander Aaron Sanchez for three runs in the first inning, went cold against him for the next handful of innings. Sanchez retired 11 in a row until a Pete Alonso comebacker caused him to exit his start with an apparent injury to his wrist.
There was a block in the middle of the Mets lineup on Wednesday, as Showalter and other team officials decided to put the struggling Dominic Smith and the 1-for-21 Eduardo Escobar back-to-back in the order. Somewhat predictably, the structure did not lead to positive results for the majority of the game. It wasn’t until the ninth inning that Escobar and McNeil collected back-to-back hits, but this game wasn’t being played at Philly, where the Mets rallied for a thrilling seven-run ninth-inning rally. On Wednesday in the nation’s capital, the rally rat was nowhere to be found.
()
News
Veteran QB Nathan Peterman signs a 1-year deal with the Chicago Bears, who also add a tight end and receiver
Veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday..
The signing adds QB depth behind starter Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian.
Another body was needed after the Bears cut ties with Nick Foles last month. But it is unclear if general manager Ryan Poles expects to carry three quarterbacks on his roster into the regular season or whether Peterman will simply serve to help the Bears push through organized team activities, minicamp, training camp and the preseason.
Peterman spent the last three-plus seasons with the Raiders, with whom he attempted just five passes during regular-season action. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round in 2017, making four starts and playing in eight games over two seasons.
One of Peterman’s starts came in Week 9 of 2018 against the Bears, a woeful performance in which he was sacked four times and threw three interceptions in a 41-9 loss. With his team down 28 points on the final play of the first half, Peterman opted against throwing a pass into the end zone from the Bears 37-yard line and instead settled for a meaningless 24-yard scramble as time ran out.
That game marked his last performance in a Bills uniform. He was released a little more than a week later and signed to the Raiders practice squad the following month.
In Peterman’s 10 career outings in the NFL, he has completed 52.6% of his passes while posting a 34.0 passer rating. He is expected to join the Bears for OTAs next week as their third-string quarterback.
In other roster moves, the Bears claimed tight end Rysen Johns off waivers after he was let go by the New York Giants. Johns joined the Giants in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Simon Fraser University in Canada but spent the last two seasons on injured reserve.
The Bears also waived tight end Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation. Horsted was with the organization for three seasons. He spent all of 2019 on the practice squad, then totaled 10 catches, 108 yards and three touchdowns in limited action over the last two years.
The Bears also reached a contract agreement with veteran receiver Dante Pettis, a former second-round pick who has 52 career receptions for 739 yards with five touchdowns in 33 games over his five seasons in the league with the Giants and San Francisco 49ers. Pettis shared that news on Twitter.
()
News
Minnesota United’s U.S. Open Cup game delayed by severe weather
Allianz Field became Lake Allianz on Wednesday night.
With severe weather that delayed Minnesota United’s U.S. Open Cup game against Colorado Rapids, torrential rain flooded the field of the St. Paul stadium.
After 19 minutes were played in the fourth round of the national tournament and both teams had scored one goal, severe weather within eight miles of the stadium delayed the game 30 minutes. At the restart time of 7:51, players and staff began to return to the field, but by 7:56, a second delay pushed a potential restart to 8:26.
They didn’t come back out by 9 p.m., with the delay expected to continue for roughly another hour.
The fourth-round U.S. Open Cup game needs to be fit in. It could restart before 10:59 p.m. Wednesday to fit in before a St. Paul city ordinance kicks in at 11 p.m., a club spokesman said. If not, the game would be rescheduled for Thursday.
The Open Cup’s random draw for the Round of 16 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Clubs will be pooled in groups of four and by geographic regions.
Before the delay, the Loons scored a crisp team goal in the eighth minute. Adrien Hunou’s great through ball went to a streaking Franco Fragapane and his cross was tapped in by Abu Danladi.
Colorado responded in the 15th minute. The Loons blocked an initial 25-yard free kick from the Rapids and then denied a second attempt, but the ball took a weird ricochet and went to Nicholas Mezquida at the far post and he poked the ball past goalkeeper Tyler Miller.
Loons manager Adrian Heath had teased a three-man back line since preseason and will roll it out Saturday with a 3-4-3 formation: Bakaye Dibassy, Bent Kallman Kallman, Michael Boxall were the center backs in front of goalkeeper Tyler Miller; Oniel Fisher, Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga, D.J Taylor in midfielder; and attackers Fragapane, Danladi, Hunou.
Before the trio of attackers combined for a goal, MNUFC had been shutout for two straight MLS games, a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on May 1 and 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday.
Minnesota advanced to the Round of 32 by beating USL League One Club Forward Madison, 2-0, in Wisconsin on April 20. Miller kept the Flamingos off the scoresheet in that cup match.
Alex Call lifts Clippers to another 12-inning victory over Saints
The Importance of Business Tax Accounting
APE, AVAX, SOL, SHIB All Lose 20% In Crypto Crash
My Little Red Diary Part 4: Today I Got My Report Card
Tylor Megill struggles, doesn’t make it out of second inning in loss to Nationals
Overview of Zimbabwean Banking Sector (Part One)
Facts About Sending Money to Jamaica
Veteran QB Nathan Peterman signs a 1-year deal with the Chicago Bears, who also add a tight end and receiver
Why Are MEP Projects Late and Over Budget?
How to Earn Extra Cash Online Today
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry