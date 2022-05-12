Connect with us

Blockchain

Anonymous Turns to CultDAO for Support Against Unjust Government Actions

Published

1 min ago

on

London, UK, 12th May, 2022, Chainwire

FAnonymous, the international activist group responsible for white-hat hackings, announced that it intensifies its fight against Russia and other unjust national governments. To this end, it will source funds from crypto projects with “similar conceptions,” such as CultDAO.

The announcement comes in the wake of the cyber warfare between Anonymous and Russia, which started shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on March 15th. The hacktivist group has often provided support against governments and organizations, which, in its views, act unjustly towards innocent people.

Shortly after the Anonymous announcement on Wednesday, CultDAO reiterated its support for the hacktivist group by “funding the revolution.”

CultDAO is a community-driven decentralized autonomous organization seeking to empower individuals into obtaining more financial freedom. This should happen by accelerating the mass adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi), which transfers financial control from centralized institutions into the hands of the people.

In its support-showing tweet, CultDAO said:

“$CULT is completely decentralized & can fund those causes & revolutionaries which are ordered offline by governments and centralized entities, as we saw in Canada.”

The statement makes a reference to the  action from Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in February. Then, the Canadian government froze the bank accounts of those donating to Ottawa’s Freedom Convoy protest and forced Just Giving to refund 9 million in donations for the protest. In return, people turned to Bitcoin to continue supporting the protests as the popular cryptocurrency cannot be subject to governmental or banking restrictions.

CultDAO functions according to its manifesto, which aims to support initiatives favoring decentralized financial systems. Showing support for Anonymous against unjust governmental actions aligns with the organization’s ultimate goal. So far, CultDAO has agreed to donate 13 ETH to the cause.

About CultDAO

Cult DAO is a blockchain-based DAO aiming to usher in the “decentralized finance revolution.” Its goal is to empower people with the necessary tools to “break away from societal, economic and other norms.” To this end, its members can vote on funding for projects focusing on decentralized applications. The protocol uses CULT, a hyper-deflationary token for its multiple operations in support of DeFi operations. For more information about Cult DAO, please follow the links below: 

Website | Cult DAO Manifesto| Twitter| Telegram | Discord| Medium

Contacts

Blockchain

Tether CTO Says, USDT-Dollar Remains Strong Amid Stablecoin Crises

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

USDT
The LUNA/UST affair has caused discrepancies in the BTC-stablecoin trading pairs on different global cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocurrencies are still feeling the effects of the TerraUSD disaster, with markets continuing to suffer significant losses. 

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Breaks $30K, Why This Could Turn Into Larger Downtrend

While Tether (USDT) traded under $0.99, showing a sign of stress – Paolo Ardoino, Tether and Bitfinex’s chief technology officer, took to Twitter to assure people that 300 million UDST tokens had been redeemed at their $1 peg over 24 hours.

Reminder that tether is honouring USDt redemptions at 1$ via http://tether.to .

>300M redeemed in last 24h without a sweat drop.

The CTO of Tether has the assurance that the $1 peg remains strong despite recent events. He points out they’ve maintained stability through multiple black swan shifters and highly volatile markets, never refusing redemptions with them either.

Ardoino stated; 

Tether continues to process redemptions normally amid some expected market panic following yesterday’s market. In spite of that, Tether has not and will not refuse redemptions to any of its customers, which has always been its practice.

Differences Between USDT And Algorithmic Stablecoins

When the market is uncertain, it can be hard to make decisions. Ardoino offered perspective about the technical differences between USDT and algorithmic stablecoins, which may have helped reduce some of the market’s fear, uncertainty, and doubt.

Unlike these algorithmic stablecoins, Tether holds a strong, conservative and liquid portfolio that consists of cash & cash equivalents, such as short-term treasury bills, money market funds and commercial paper holdings from A-2 and above rated issuers.

Ardoino believes that stablecoins will continue to be a vital cog in the cryptocurrency space, despite the Terra (LUNA)/UST situation causing some people to lose confidence in their ability to redeem token swaps for their $1.00 peg.

He said that he does not think people have lost trust in centralized stablecoins. On the contrary, he believes that people will always use them because they offer a way for traders to interact with the larger crypto ecosystem.

Bitcoin bounced back from $25,000 support currently trading above $27,000 | Source: BTC/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

Stablecoin UST and LUNA collapse have sent shockwaves through the markets. However, customers could exchange LUNA for 1 UST or vice versa as the relationship was pretty straightforward.

When the price of UST fell below its $1.00 peg, a lot of people started trading it for LUNA. This was called arbitrage trading. People were burning UST to get $1.00 worth of LUNA, which they would then sell for a profit. But because so many people were doing this, the value of LUNA kept dropping.

Related Reading | LUNA Not Alone In Crimson: APE, AVAX, SOL, SHIB All Lose 20% In Crypto Crash

The Crypto Fear and Greed index measures how people feel about cryptocurrencies. It is in the “Extreme Fear” range, which means that investors aren’t feeling good about it.

Stablecoins have been a keystone for stability in the cryptocurrency world. Still, recent events such as 2020’s bumpy ride and LUNA/UST teamed up to affect other prominent US dollar-pegged coins.

 

             Featured image from Flickr, and chart from Tradingview.com

Blockchain

LUNA Causes a Catastrophe in the Terra Ecosystem

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

