APE, AVAX, SOL, SHIB All Lose 20% In Crypto Crash
The crypto market has deep-dived to 11% in just 24 hours. It’s been in the hole or behind and most coins (led by LUNA) have been suffering major losses such as Avalanche, ApeCoin, Solana, and Shiba Inu, to name a few.
So, what’s happening here?
It’s like a ripple or domino effect that has hit one and is now derailing the rest of the cryptocurrencies.
Not Just LUNA
LUNA has lost 97% of its value following the major dip of UST stablecoin. The losses of other coins are not as massive as Terra but they have also suffered devastating double-digit losses over the 24-hour time frame.
Altcoins In The Red
Most altcoins are in the red at this time. It’s a major blow in the crypto space and people are trying to analyze their cards. Avalanche has plummeted to 34% or under $32 and it even crashed below $28 which is far worse than its slump in August 2021.
More so, Solana is now down by 26% which has further dropped to around $52 as of this writing. Luna is the cryptocurrency of Terra. Following the collapse of USDT or the dollar stablecoin, Luna also suffered a massive slump at 97% or below $1.
BTC total market cap at $550.71 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
ADA of Cardano has also slid down by 16% or $0.56 displaying tremendous dips comparable to what transpired in February 2021. Additionally, Polkadot (DOT) has also crashed to around 24% over the past 24 hours, or about $9.
Other tokens and meme coins are also extra volatile and dipping today like Dogecoin which is down 23% or $0.087 and Shiba Inu, which has lost over 27% in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, ApeCoin is also falling rapidly and has scraped 37% off its market value over the past day with the current prevailing price at $5.90. The price has now plunged to 85% compared to its winning streak of $39.40 following its launch in March of this year.
Trouble In Metaverse?
Even the metaverse is having trouble Decentraland and The Sandbox have plunged to 28% or $0.85 and 28% or $1.32, respectively. These metaverse gaming tokens were selling like hotcakes especially following Facebook’s switch to Meta but are now losing out on value.
The crypto market has slumped by 11% in a quick span of 24 hours led by the king of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin which suffered a dip of 6% or a price below $29,900. Meanwhile, Ethereum is also down to 8% or $2,180.
Featured image from Physics World, chart from TradingView.com
Cardano Struggles Beneath $1, Will It Rest Above Its Crucial Support?
Price of Cardano (ADA) has been unstable following larger market trends. Bitcoin slid upto 20% over the past week and major altcoins followed through. Bitcoin’s revisit to levels that it hasn’t touched for months has caused other altcoins to plummet considerably.
In just 24 hours, ADA nosedived 20% and over the last seven days, the coin posted over 30% loss in market value. ADA has been one of the worst performing altcoins of the month causing investors and buyers to flee the market.
Continued sell off could cause the coin to dip further and rest near the $0.40 mark. Amidst other worrying factors, such as increasing inflation, hiked interest rates and an impending recession, broader market weakness could continue to bother the stability of the crypto industry.
Cardano Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
ADA’s price at the time of writing stood at $0.50 which marks more 60% fall from its all all time high of $3 last year, September. The coin has almost noted a 35-week downtrend and the recent bearish price movement has made it nearly impossible for the coin to display chances of rebound. The coin continues to paint extreme oversold conditions.
The coin depicted a downward trend (yellow) affirming the bearish thesis. At the current price level, Cardano might find a support level at $0.40.
Investors might fight that scenario to be a buying opportunity which could lift ADA’s prices upward. In case of a rebound, which looks quite difficult, ADA could target $0.62.
Volume of Cardano displayed a red bar which is indicative of bearishness, it also means that the coin is experiencing sell off at the time of writing.
Technical Analysis
Cardano had tried to retest its $0.62 level in the past few days but the bears kept dragging the altcoin down. At the time of writing, ADA was trading far below the 20-SMA line. This means that sellers were driving the price momentum of the coin in the market.
After breaking from the downward trend, ADA had briefly tried to rally which had made the coin revisit the overbought zone as buyers gained confidence for a brief span of time as seen on the Relative Strength Index. Following this however, ADA barely recovered in terms of buying strength as the coin continued to juggle between the oversold zone and underbought zone.
Ongoing bearish thesis has dampened the spirit of investors, the coin is currently experiencing a distribution phase owing to a sell-off.
The Chaikin Money Flow which determines capital outflows was seen below the halfline. This reading signified that capital outflows were far greater that inflows.
Awesome Oscillator that tells the price momentum, indicated amplified red histograms. Red histograms underneath the zero-line means bearish price action for the coin.
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Remains Fragile, What’s The Next Major Support Area?
Bitcoin has shed close to 20% of its market value over the last week. King coin underwent six consecutive weeks of bearish pressure. The coin has retested levels that it touched in August, last year.
Price had tried to briefly recover as BTC tried pushing the $32,000 price level over the last 48 hours. Ever since Bitcoin breached the $37,000 level, it has been a free fall for the asset. Bitcoin’s all-time high was $68,000 which it secured in November 2021.
The $37,000 price mark had acted as a support level for multiple months. The continued long liquidation spree has made Bitcoin revisit the $30,000 price mark.
An upside seems unlikely considering sellers have taken hold of the market at the time of writing. Continued downslide will cause BTC to tumble below $30,000.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Hour Chart
Bitcoin was seen trading at $30,100 at the time of writing. The $30,000 price level has been acting as a strong support level for the coin, however, prices can break below the same with continuous selling pressure.
The above support level is also acting as a strong demand zone for the coin and if buyers find their way back, BTC might propel to touch the $37,000 mark again. Panic selling can push BTC to trade near the $22,000 price level.
The fear index of the market continues to remain high amid the major sell-off noticed across the industry.
Bitcoin displays downward momentum (white) on the one hour time frame, this reading affirms the consistent bearish action action. Volume of Bitcoin traded was seen in green, this could highlight that price of the asset might be trying to present a comeback, however it is unlikely, as BTC trades close to the major support area.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin was trading beneath the 20-SMA line, this indicates that sellers were still active in the market. Price momentum was being driven by sellers in the market. At the time of writing, BTC was bordering oversold territories. Push from buyers would help BTC to trade above the 20-SMA line.
Interestingly, the Relative Strength Index had something else to say. Price of BTC has caused an influx of selling pressure, however, the chart displayed bullish divergence (white). Bullish divergence on the RSI could mean that BTC can climb north, however, chances are quite slim.
Bitcoin had been forming a bearish flag over the past couple of months. This was a signal that BTC was about to go on a downward price action. Despite forming a falling wedge pattern (yellow), which is considered bullish, a break from within the same caused price of BTC to tumble further. Chances of rebound cannot be ruled out but the bearish pressure seems too intense at the moment.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates the price momentum and it continues to paint a bearish pressure. Confirming the same, Awesome Oscillator also depicted minimised green signal bars under the zero-line, highlighting negative price movement on charts.
Featured image from UnSplash, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000
Bitcoin funding rates had taken a plunge at the beginning of May. While this had not been a pronounced bear trend at that point, the price of BTC was already showing some signs of weakness. That weakness has now seen the digital asset plunge below $30,000 for the first time in 2022 and back up. However, funding rates that had returned to neutral had remained unmoved by this volatility in the market.
Bitcoin Funding Rates Are Unshaken
Bitcoin had seen some massive sell-offs around the $35,000 level. This was mainly triggered by investors panicking that they may lose more of their holdings and as such, had tried exiting the cryptocurrency to mitigate these losses. The resultant fear and liquidations that had erupted had worked together to push the price of the digital asset even further down, and like clockwork, every other thing in the market had followed this downtrend.
Related Reading | Market Downtrend Trigger Bitcoin Inflows From Institutional Investors
Funding rates would prove to be one of the few immune to this downtrend. After recovering from its crash at the start of the month, it had gone back to the neutral level and this is where it stayed even as bitcoin had broken down below $35,000. Even when its price had fallen lower, funding rates had remained unshaken.
Funding rates remain neutral | Source: Arcane Research
This follows the same trend that had been recorded since the December 4th crash. Funding rates had started on a trend of being at or below neutral and have not deviated from this since then. It was obviously the result of negative sentiment across investors which had led to low momentum.
Another group that this is indicative of is the perp traders. These perpetual traders have been following the spot market closely. This is obviously a deviation from the norm because as seen in previous market trends, the funding rates fall when the price of the digital asset falls.
BTC crumbles to $29,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
This indicates that these perp traders are leaning towards adding more long exposure with the digital asset. Mostly, this is happening near what is perceived to be the bottom of the one-and-a-half-year trading range.
The average funding rate is pulled from cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Bybit, both of which have proven to have the most presence from perp traders. Even though the whole Terra UST issues, funding rates have refused to budge.
Featured image from The Economics Times, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
