As downtown St. Paul COVID testing site closes, Midway location opens
The Minnesota Department of Health is closing its COVID testing site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul on Thursday and at the Stillwater Armory on Friday. A new site opens Monday on University Avenue in the St. Paul Midway.
The Department of Health said it is adjusting testing resources to meet both demand and need. The new location will be in the former Herberger’s department store, within the strip mall at 1400 University Ave. West, just off Hamline and University avenues. It will offer rapid antigen testing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Fridays.
State officials said they expect the new site will bring greater consistency because it will not be subject to the occasional closures that took place at the auditorium and armory. The new site, located near the Green Line and other transit options, will be able to conduct up to 5,000 tests per day. Appointments are encouraged but not required.
Minnesotans can also access testing through health care providers and pharmacies, as well as free rapid at-home tests offered by the federal government (CovidTests.gov) and health insurers.
Food banks, public health agencies and community groups may also have free tests available. Residents should check with their health plan before purchasing at-home tests to ensure they are following steps to have costs covered.
Minnesota residents can order two sets of two at-home rapid tests at mn.gov/covid19.
Ben Simmons will play point guard and center in a re-imagined Nets offense, says Steve Nash
The Nets are expecting Ben Simmons to be a part of the team moving forward, and head coach Steve Nash says the All-Star acquired in the James Harden trade will play both point guard and center — among other positions on the floor.
Which makes it very interesting to think about what this team’s offense could look like if they veer from the iso-heavy, play-through-the-stars approach that came up empty this season in Brooklyn.
If Simmons is initiating the offense, it takes loads of pressure off Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s shoulders. It became apparent this season, and especially during the playoffs with each one of Durant’s 21 turnovers in a four-game series, that Harden’s absence hurt the Nets most by removing their chief facilitator from the floor.
It also moves the stars back to their natural positions. Remember, when Durant won a championship twice with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry played point, Draymond Green was a secondary facilitator, and Durant created opportunities within the flow of the offense. As for Irving, his best role has always been as a bonafide scorer while LeBron James initiated the offense on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
And remember, Simmons didn’t just play point guard in Philly, he excelled at it, ranking Top 20 in assists in each of the four seasons he played to go with his all-world defense and athletic ability to finish at the rim.
If the Nets project Simmons as the starting point guard, they don’t have to go searching for one this offseason. Instead, they can utilize their resources to build the roster with two-way, three-and-D wings who possess the size the Nets lacked this season, size that ultimately led to their undoing in a sweep by a much more physical Celtics team.
“I think he plays both [point guard and point forward],” Nash said during Wednesday’s end-of-the-season press conference at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City. “I think he’s going to handle the ball, initiate offense, particularly in transition. He’s an incredible playmaker, but we have the luxury that Ben can also be a roller, playmaker out of the pick and roll.
“He’s just such a well-rounded, versatile athlete and skilled, 6-10 player that I think it would be limiting to say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to handle the ball all the time. You have to facilitate the offense all the time.’ I think that’s what’s special about him is the varied skills he brings to the table, so yes he will facilitate and be the point guard. He will also sometimes be the center. Other times he will be the guy that’s just playing positionless basketball trying to create offense in the halfcourt.”
What the Nets can’t afford, however, is a season’s worth of Simmons floating about the court, watching Durant and Irving dribble.
That’s what the Nets offense looked like in almost 80% of the games the stars suited up together and even more so after the Harden deal. Either Durant was going for 40 or Irving was going for 50, but far too often, the offense went stagnant while the stars looked to score.
The lack of creativity made the Nets easy to scout and game plan against. With little to no wrinkles in their offense, taking Durant or Irving (or both) away rendered Brooklyn helpless.
Nash, however, said the time away from the court, coupled with the fashion with which the Nets lost and the urgency they have for winning big, gives him a new lens to view the team’s scoring attack. The coach fell short of decreeing full-scale changes to the team’s offense, but in his defense, the Nets never truly had an opportunity to implement complex offensive sets given they started the season with 10 new players on the roster, lost Irving because of his decision not to get vaccinated, lost three-quarters of the roster to health and safety protocols, then lost Durant for a month-and-a-half to an MCL sprain — all before Harden forced his way to Philadelphia in a trade.
“This [offseason] allows us an opportunity to look at [the offense] under duress,” Nash said. “Regardless of who’s available, how do we want to play? I wasn’t happy with the way we played.
“How do we want to play? How do we want to attack? Where do we want to improve? I don’t think any of us loved the way we played and want to improve, so this is an opportunity for us to look deeper at how that can come to fruition, how we can put together a style of play where regardless of the continuity, regardless of availability, we feel what we learned over the last year or two puts us in a position to be better, to play better, to take those lessons and put them onto the court and in good use.”
Maryland treasurer: State’s decision to let Orioles keep Paul McCartney concert revenue doesn’t pass ‘smell test’
Maryland’s treasurer on Wednesday criticized the stadium authority’s recent decision to let the Orioles keep all of the profits from the upcoming Paul McCartney concert, questioning if it is in the best interest of taxpayers.
The Maryland Stadium Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed last week to opt out of financial participation in the McCartney show, scheduled for June 12 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The MSA, which owns the stadium and leases it to the Orioles, can opt in to non-baseball special events at the venue — receiving 45% of the revenue while the Orioles receive 55% — or it can opt out.
Because there is risk that such an event can operate at a loss and because the Orioles told the MSA that participation from the stadium authority was a “disincentive” to bringing more concerts, the MSA “elected to acquiesce” to a request from the Orioles to opt out.
The MSA opting out prevents the Orioles from having to share the revenue with the state. Dereck Davis, the state’s treasurer, opened Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting by saying he had a problem with the MSA’s decision.
“For obvious reasons, the ball club asked the state to give up their interest in this, and we did,” Davis said, “and the explanation was, well, we don’t assume any of the risk and so forth. But my thing was, that didn’t really pass the smell test.”
Davis questioned why, if the risk of financial loss was a reason to opt out, the MSA didn’t opt out on its own accord, rather than waiting for the Orioles to ask.
“Why did we need the Orioles to come ask the state to not participate?” the Democrat said. “We would’ve just have done that ourselves, but we didn’t do that.”
During last week’s board of directors meeting, stadium authority Chairman Thomas Kelso highlighted that while the MSA will take on “zero risk” by opting out of the concert, the event would still generate roughly $700,000 or $800,000 in revenue for the stadium authority thanks to the amusement tax.
There is a 10% amusement tax on tickets to the McCartney concert, 20% of which goes to the city and 80% goes to the stadium authority — regardless of its financial participation in the concert.
“It’s a great thing. We take no risk and we make 8% of the total amount of tickets sold,” Kelso said.
The Orioles — who have only hosted one major concert at Camden Yards, Billy Joel in 2019, prior to next month’s McCartney performance — said MSA’s participation disincentives them to bring in future acts. The stadium authority, which argued that it’s better to get 8% than nothing, also opted out of the Billy Joel event.
But Davis said Wednesday that the Orioles have leaned on their agreement with the state in years past when it behooves them, and the MSA should be able to, too.
“If they can exercise their contractual right, why can’t we do the same?” said Davis, one of three members of the Board of Public Works. “We had a contractual right that both parties agreed to, and what I’m getting at is, the stadium authority has a fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of the state of Maryland. They’re not a grant program for any of these entities.”
The Maryland Stadium Authority did not respond to a request for comment on Davis’ criticisms.
The Board of Public Works’ other two members are Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor. Franchot thanked Davis for sharing his thoughts and said: “I loved the comments by the treasurer.”
When the Board of Public Works approved $3.5 million in rent credit to the Orioles to pay for modifications to the left field wall earlier this year, Franchot and Hogan voted in favor of it, but Davis did not, suggesting the team should pay for it.
The Orioles’ lease with the MSA began in 1992 and would have expired in 2021, but the club and stadium authority extended the lease through Dec. 31, 2023. The state recently approved the MSA to borrow up to $1.2 billion of bonds for improvements to Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium, which would require the Orioles and Ravens to sign leases for at least as long as it would take to pay off the bonds.
Baltimore Sun reporter Bryn Stole contributed to this article.
Murder charges brought against suspected shooter of 17-year-old in South St. Paul
A 17-year-old St. Paul boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of Anthony Skelly, also 17, outside his South St. Paul home Sunday night.
Casimir Anthony Semlak was charged in Dakota County on Wednesday by juvenile petition with three counts of second-degree murder — with intent/not premeditated as well as one count of drive-by shooting — without intent /while committing a felony.
A motion to certify Semlak as an adult was made at his initial appearance in juvenile court. Semlak will remain in custody at the Juvenile Service Center in Hastings until his next court appearance on May 17.
At around 10:42 p.m., South St. Paul police officers were dispatched to a residential area after a report of gunshots. Officers found Skelley lying in the street unresponsive and with gunshot wounds to his head, torso and shoulder. He was not breathing, and had no pulse.
Officers found a BB gun in Skelley’s hand, according to the petition, and shell casings from a 9mm firearm near him. A cell phone and small bag of marijuana were located in the street near Skelley.
Officers attempted CPR, but responding medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a small white or silver 4-door car with a damaged right taillight leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Several Ring videos showed portions of the incident and the car in front of Skelley’s home.
A male who had been inside Skelley’s home at the time of the shooting told officers that he heard Skelley on a phone saying something to the effect of “ok, I’m coming out.” He then walked outside and shortly after shots rang out.
A search was conducted of Skelley’s cell phone. It shows that last number called was linked to Semlak and also a string of texts between him and Semlak about the sale of marijuana.
In a text, the Skelley gave his home address to Semlak. The last text received on Skelley’s phone from Semlak was “here,” the petition read.
Through investigation, officers found that the buyer’s cell phone number — Semlak — was associated with the phone application “Cash App” and learned that the user information came back to a profile of “Ky Semlak.” Officers located a profile for “Casimir Semlak” in St. Paul.
Semlak was located and placed under arrest. At the time of his arrest, Semlak had in his possession a Springfield 9mm
Hellcat handgun with an inserted magazine containing several bullets. The bullets in the magazine were the same brand as the shell casing found at the scene of the shooting.
Semlak also possessed the cell phone that exchanged messages with Skelley which has been submitted to the Dakota County Electronic Crimes Unit for further examination, according to the charges.
