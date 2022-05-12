News
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
By SETH BORENSTEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The world got a look Thursday at the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy.
Astronomers believe nearly all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape, making it extremely hard to get images of them. Light gets chaotically bent and twisted around by gravity as it gets sucked into the abyss along with superheated gas and dust.
The colorized image unveiled Thursday is from the international consortium behind the Event Horizon Telescope, a collection of eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. Previous efforts had found the black hole in the center of our galaxy too jumpy to get a good picture.
The University of Arizona’s Feryal Ozel called the black hole “the gentle giant in the center of our galaxy” while announcing the new image.
The Milky Way black hole is called Sagittarius A(asterisk), near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. It is 4 million times more massive than our sun.
This is not the first black hole image. The same group released the first one in 2019 and it was from a galaxy 53 million light-years away. The Milky Way black hole is much closer, about 27,000 light-years away. A light year is 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometers).
The project cost nearly $60 million with $28 million coming from the U.S. National Science Foundation.
___
Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears .
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Elon Musk’s Co-Investors May Curb Him From Doing Whatever He Wants With Twitter
It’s difficult to understand Elon Musk’s true intention with Twitter. One minute he says he wants to take the company private and his purchase is not movtiated for money; the next he is touting aggressive user growth and revenue prospects when talking about his plan to rebuild Twitter.
Musk is the world’s richest man, but is apparently struggling to come up with enough cash to pay for the deal. He initially offered to buy Twitter outright but is now interested in partnering with existing Twitter investors.
To entice other investors to get on board, Musk promised a great deal. He vowed to double Twitter’s monthly user number and revenue by 2025, the New York Times reported, citing multiple people familiar with the discussion. He also said he would serve as the new company’s CEO, at least for a time, according to these sources.
If everything goes according to his plan, Musk said he may take Twitter public again in as soon as three years—meaning a potentially big pay day for investors.
His more near-term plans will involve rewriting some of Twitter’s policy, including lifting the permanent ban of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Musk said during an interview with the Financial Times on May 10. Twitter, under the leadership of then-CEO Jack Dorsey, banned Trump’s personal account in January 2021, after the former President used the platform to incite the violent riots at the Capitol. Musk said Dorsey, Twitter’s then CEO, now shares his opinion that any permanent ban should be reversed.
Under Musk’s financing plan, he needs to come up with $21 billion in cash and borrow $23 billion to fund the $44 billion acquisition. Since the deal was announced on April 25, he has sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares. More recently, Musk has secured $7.14 billion in additional funds from 18 investors, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on May 5.
These co-investors include several of Musk’s friends, well-known venture capital firms, mutual fund companies, Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, and a cryptocurrency company. Among the potential co-owners is Dorsey, who now owns 2.3 percent of Twitter. Musk is in talks to roll over Dorsey’s stake and keep him on as a shareholder of the privatized Twitter.
Twitter’s new owners may complicate Musk’s plan
Once the deal closes, they will all be Twitter’s new owners and potentially have a say in the company’s key decisions—although its new governance structure is still unclear.
“I suspect that behind the scenes everyone will seek to provide guidance and insights about strategic directions,” said Jason Schloetzer, a professor who teaches corporate governance at Georgetown University.
If Musk’s initial vision of Twitter appeared to be something between a vanity project and a laboratory for free-speech experimentation, it now appears to resemble something much more like a business, with partners seeking a return on their investments. That means Musk may find that he has to rein in his more radical ideas about the future of Twitter’s, lest he disrupt its business model.
Twitter’s new owners will likely support any policy as long as it brings profit to the company, Schloetzer said. “It would seem that, ultimately, these stakeholders want to earn a return on their investment more so than shape notions of speech.”
The investors revealed in last week’s SEC filing include Larry Ellison, the cofounder of Oracle and a board member of Musk’s Tesla, and venture capital powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz. Ellison and Andreessen Horowitz’s founders are vocal supporters of Musk’s business decisions, including his plan to reshape Twitter.
“Elon is the one person we know and perhaps the only person in the world who has the courage, brilliance, and skills to fix all of these and build the public square that we all hoped for and deserve,” Ben Horowitz, cofounder of Andreessen Horowitz, said in a tweet on May 5 that confirmed his firm contributed $400 million to the acquisition.
Oracle’s Ellison has committed $1 billion in exchange for about 2.3 percent of Twitter, making him the largest incoming investor after Musk. Other notable co-investors include venture capital firm Sequoia, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, Dubai-based investment firm Vy Capital, and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
But not every new Twitter owner is a friend of Musk’s. The platform’s largest individual shareholder before Musk came along, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, will roll over his approximately 5 percent stake to the privatized Twitter and stay on as a large shareholder, according to an SEC filing on May 9.
Prince Alwaleed initially rejected Musk’s offer to buy Twitter, saying the offered price of $54.20 per share is nowhere “close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects.” Musk fired back by mocking the prince’s small stake in Twitter and his country’s notorious repression of speech.
It remains to be seen if Musk vision of Twitter as a free-speech paradise can co-exist with Alwaleed’s plans for the company as an investment. At the very least, it should make for some interesting board meetings.
News
Yankees think Luis Gil ready to pitch in despite season’s early struggles in Triple-A
CHICAGO — Luis Gil arrived before he was ready. The 23-year-old right-hander was rushed to the majors last season before the development he needed in the minors was finished. With the Yankees going through health issues and a COVID outbreak, Gil was rushed into service — and he held his own for the most part. Gil has great potential, but is still young and working on his command and pitch mix.
Thursday night, Gil will be back. He is scheduled to start the series opener against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, because the Yankees are in another pickle. With back-to-back rainouts last weekend, the Bombers are scheduled to play 23 games in 22 days starting last Sunday. With a doubleheader, the Yankees needed a sixth starter to keep their rotation on schedule and healthy.
Gil comes up this season with some red flags.
Through five starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gil has a 9.53 ERA. He’s struck out 25 and walked 12 in 17 innings pitched.
“He got off to a tough start. I think he was dealing with a little bit of some weather issues like some cold and is having a tough time making those kinds of adjustments, but word of his work in between his last couple of starts was really good,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And then his last start was really good.”
In his last start on May 5, Gil allowed two earned runs and struck out nine in five innings of work.
“Having a guy with a pitch count that’s built up and coupled with when he came here last year, he has that experience,” Boone added. “He stepped in and he’s not over overwhelmed by being here. He knows he can do it, and certainly has the talent to do it and just felt like he was the right guy and in this moment of time.”
A scout who watched one of Gil’s starts this season agrees that the stats early this season are not really a big concern. He also added that this is still a big step for him.
“He’s had command issues,” the scout said. “It’s not that surprising, the weather’s been cold, hard to grip the ball. He’s got great talent, but he definitely needs more development.
“But not too much more.”
Gil showed he is close last season. He did not give up a run through his first three starts in the big leagues. He ended up making six emergency starts for the Yankees as they dealt with injuries and finished with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 38 over 29.1 innings pitched, but also walked 19.
“The fastball is solid,” the scout said, “he’s got good movement on it and throws hard. He just is inconsistent with it. The slider is his best pitch. It’s really good, but again he loses the strike zone with it. The changeup is where he needs the most work.
“He’s like a lot of young pitchers, he has really good stuff, he just has to figure it out. Some guys take longer than others. Some don’t figure it out. I think he will. I think the chance to pitch in [the big leagues] last year will help him.”
The Yankees weighed their need against the fact that Gil has struggled this season. Ultimately, they figured he was their best option, because he is built up to give the Yankees about 100 pitches. That not only gives the rotation a chance to stay on turn through their next scheduled off-day on May 29, but his ability to give them length helps a bullpen that will be leaned on heavily over the next 17 days.
Boone doesn’t think they will need to use a sixth starter again in this stretch.
“It’s important that you know, the starters kind of carry a load right now through this stretch and they’ve done a great job so far at the onset of it,” Boone said. “But we’ll be in a position to always make that adjustment if we feel like we need to do it and if we feel like we need to protect the guy will absolutely do that. But as of now no plans [to use a sixth starter again in this stretch].”
()
News
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance of central employees will increase by ₹ 15,144! will get in August, know details
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance of central employees will increase by ₹ 15,144! will get in August, know details
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance for central employees may increase at the rate of 4% in August. It can be announced in late July or August. How much money will increase when DA increases, it is calculated on the basic salary.
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: The next dearness allowance (Central government DA News) gift to the central employees can be very big. Speculations are being made that next time there may be an increase of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance. This will be determined by the data of AICPI index i.e. inflation. So far the numbers from January to March have come. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the way inflation has increased rapidly. Similarly, the index has also shown a jump in March.
There is a discussion that the figure of April may also increase further. It is clear from this that there is a fixed increase of 3-4% in Dearness Allowance (DA Hike). But, if the figures for the next three months i.e. April, May and June increase continuously, then the dearness allowance hike is sure to increase by 4% and can be even higher.
Dearness Allowance may be 38%!
Under the 7th Pay Commission, now all central government employees and pensioners are being paid DA and DR at the rate of 34 percent. But, by August, it can increase to 38%. It will be paid with the salary of August. Now central employees can get an idea of the salary increase according to their basic pay and grade.
How is Dearness Allowance calculated?
The next installment of DA is likely to be paid along with the salary of August. It may also get delayed due to policy matter. But, before that we can guess how it will be calculated and how it will be decided. If there is a possibility of increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) by 4 percent, then it can be calculated on the Basic Salary. If someone’s salary is Rs 20000, then at the rate of 4 percent, his salary will increase by Rs 800 in a month.
This formula works
There is a formula for dearness allowance calculation. The formula for central employees is [(Average of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for the last 12 months – 115.76/115.76]×100. Now if we talk about Dearness Allowance of people working in PSU (Public Sector Units), then the method of its calculation is- Dearness Allowance Percentage = (Average of Consumer Price Index of last 3 months (Base Year 2001=100)- 126.33))x100
How much salary will increase, understand DA Calculation
According to the 7th pay matrix, there will be a bumper increase in the salary of officer grade. If someone’s basic salary is Rs 31,550. If you calculate on this then…
Basic Pay – Rs 31550
Estimated Dearness Allowance (DA) – 38% – Rs 11,989 per month
Existing Dearness Allowance (DA) – 34% – Rs 10,727 per month
On increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% – Rs 1262 (every month) will come more
Annual Dearness Allowance paid – Rs 15,144 (at 38% DA) after 4% hike
Calculation on 38% DA
Let us assume that if dearness allowance increases by 4%, then the total DA will become 38%. If you calculate in the maximum salary range, then Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month on the basic salary of Rs 56,900. The total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 2,59,464.
AICPI-IW index rose strongly in March
The data of AICPI-IW (All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers) for March 2022 has been released. In March, it climbed 1 point to 126 points. Whereas in February the figure was at 125 points. It has gained 1%. This paved the way for an increase in dearness allowance. After the figures of AICPI IW of the Labor Ministry, it is clear that this time dearness allowance will increase by more than 3 percent. Although the figures for 3 months are yet to come, but considering the pace of inflation, the central employees can see good growth.
The post 7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance of central employees will increase by ₹ 15,144! will get in August, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Save Money, Save the Earth
Elon Musk’s Co-Investors May Curb Him From Doing Whatever He Wants With Twitter
Yankees think Luis Gil ready to pitch in despite season’s early struggles in Triple-A
How Digital Marketing Companies in India Are Helping Businesses Stay Relevant Online
How Can I Make Money Online For Free?
Cannabis, Healthcare and the Law
LUNA Causes a Catastrophe in the Terra Ecosystem
Assure Your Family’s Well Being With Income Protection Insurance
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance of central employees will increase by ₹ 15,144! will get in August, know details
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special