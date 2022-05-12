Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 13

Published

4 mins ago

on

  • On May 13, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $69040.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 13, 2022, is $20155.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 13, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on May 13, 2022, is explained below with a weekly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Descending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart shows the Descending Triangle Pattern. A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern that is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trend line that connects a series of lows. It is a sign for traders in a short position to accelerate a breakdown. Among traders descending triangle is a very popular chart pattern because it clearly shows the demand for an asset.

Currently, the price of BTC is $29159. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $69040 and the buy level of BTC is $34340. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $20155, and the sell level of BTC is $28955.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

TopGoal Brings Football to Klaytn Blockchain

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

The metaverse isn’t merely tech jargon. It’s a whole new virtual reality, evolving rapidly to change lives and industries. Beginning as a sci-fi fantasy two decades ago, the metaverse has now become intertwined with modern life. The estimations of it being a $1 trillion revenue opportunity is thus no surprise. The excitement also gripped corporates recently, with the Facebook rebranding to Meta and launching metaverse-focused initiatives in 2021.

But above all, the metaverse is Web3’s poster child. It’s critical to the internet’s new era, leveraging technologies like blockchain, crypto, NFTs, and DAOs. Thus, quite naturally, its scope is expanding across domains. The sports sector, in particular, is witnessing a dramatic upheaval, with significant sporting events going virtual. Even VR-based sports gaming is quickly becoming a popular pastime among sports enthusiasts.

Many projects have already launched their NFT-based sports game. One such GameFi protocol is TopGoal. It’s a football fantasy metaverse with a built-in digital marketplace for fans to access official NFT-collectibles of their favorite players, clubs, and moments.

TopGoal’s association with Binance, football institutions, and world-famous players has made it a reputed metaverse project recently. And now, it has announced a strategic partnership with the Kakao-powered public blockchain, Klaytn, to expand its sports gaming ecosystem. Exploring the Asian Crypto Land

TopGoal’s collaboration with Klaytn explores cooperation opportunities in the football industry, leveraging the network’s strong influence across Asia, particularly in South Korea. Klaytn is the dominant blockchain in Korea, facilitating the Bank of Korea’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiative. Moreover, the platform is well-known for connecting with the nifty app, KakaoTalk, via its crypto wallet, Klip.

Klaytn adopted a bullish stance towards the metaverse, tailoring its solutions for metaverse-oriented use-cases. These include AAA-grade Play-to-Earn games, NFTs, and additional DeFi services. The platform is well-positioned to thrive in this space, given its governance council members’ expertise in blockchain, social networks, digital assets, gaming, and entertainment.

TopGoal and Klaytn jointly envision a framework to introduce a new dimension to the sports metaverse. The mission is to serve a prolific crypto market with friendly policies, high penetration, and entrepreneurship clusters, hoping to address a wider audience.

The partnership will involve launching co-branded Korean sports players certified IPs as Klaytn-based TopGoal NFT cards on OpenSea. Upcoming NFTs will, in turn, introduce novel utilities for Klaytn users through TopGoal metaverse.

Its extensive expertise in sports gaming, along with Klaytn’s clout throughout Asia, will open a door of opportunities for sports lovers.

Towards a Collaborative Web3 Ecosystem

The metaverse enables a plethora of new possibilities. While sports gaming is one application of this virtual environment, many others are up for exploration in the near future.

Besides prolific innovators, we are witnessing a steady rise in collaborative enterprises like the one involving TopGoal and Klaytn. The continuation of such trends is key to boosting mainstream adoption of the metaverse. And that will ultimately strengthen the foundation of Web3. A better world is thus around the corner.

 

 

Image: Pixabay
Blockchain

Coinbase CEO Refutes Rumors of Bankruptcy Amid Loss in Q1 2022

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 12, 2022

By

14 mins ago |