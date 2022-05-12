Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Market Cap Falls By $280 Billion As Crypto Adoption In 2022 Fails

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies’ values have been diving due to the current bloodbath in the crypto market. Likewise, the largest and most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, also continues to lose its value. The coin has consecutively dropped since the year 2022 has turned.

Per the statistics provided by Tradingview.com, the market value of the giant Bitcoin was fledging around $883.89 billion on January 1. However, after the continuous downtrend in the value, its market capitalization as of May 10 stands around $568.55 billion.

It means that the Bitcoin market cap has lost more than 35% by outflowing $315 billion since the beginning of the year.

The DeFi asset’s drop in price has similarly declined the DeFi market cap. Meanwhile, Bitcoin faced an ever-decreasing price falling from $46,726 on January 1 and trading at $29,865 as of May 11.

In other words, the BTC price at the time of writing had lost 35%. Or say the price has decreased by $17,861 compared to its value before the year started. 

Crypto Bloodbath Occurs Amidst Bitcoin’s Growing Adoption

Bitcoin’s inability to capitalize on the crypto adoption of 2022 across the global industries, became the reason for these year-to-date (YTD) losses. It also encircles the recent adoption of Bitcoin in the Central African Republic (CAR), the second country after El Salvador to make Bitcoin a legal tender.

In terms of the adoption, the Bitcoin network has reportedly installed 3,000 ATMs in 2022 where users can buy and sell Bitcoins. The number of such machines is 37,338 as of May 11.

Players in the industry put their efforts in 2021 to spread the growth of Bitcoin, installing over 10,000 ATM machines globally. 

It is not only Bitcoin that recorded increasing adoption; nearly 700 new cryptocurrencies and 30 crypto exchanges have rolled out solely in March. At the time of writing this news piece, 19,384 cryptocurrencies are circulating in 525 total crypto exchanges.

Bitcoin price currently trades above the $30,000 mark. | Source: BTC/USD price chart from TradingView.com

Cryptocurrency Is Now Linked With Stocks

Cryptocurrencies’ relationship with stocks has grown up since many financial institutions have adopted blockchain technology over the past year. 

Traditional financial markets, alongside the crypto industry, have been seeing a big sell-off due to tightening monetary policies of the Federal Reserve spreading fear. Therefore, Wall Street is having difficulty, and its index has decreased by 3.75%.

Bitcoin’s price lastly went below $30,000 in July 2021 when its value reached the $29,301 mark before rebounding.

“Bitcoin could perhaps receive a mini-bounce near $35,000, but unless we break the trend line at around $37,000, I’m predicting for $29,000 in the coming weeks or week,” said Wendy O, a crypto analyst, in a new social media video.

Many investors called BTC the gold of the digital era and a potential safety investment posing inflation hedge. But, seeing the volatile price actions of cryptocurrencies, the market doesn’t consider virtual assets as a reliable value repository.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

 

