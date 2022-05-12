Blockchain
Bitcoin Remains Fragile, What’s The Next Major Support Area?
Bitcoin has shed close to 20% of its market value over the last week. King coin underwent six consecutive weeks of bearish pressure. The coin has retested levels that it touched in August, last year.
Price had tried to briefly recover as BTC tried pushing the $32,000 price level over the last 48 hours. Ever since Bitcoin breached the $37,000 level, it has been a free fall for the asset. Bitcoin’s all-time high was $68,000 which it secured in November 2021.
The $37,000 price mark had acted as a support level for multiple months. The continued long liquidation spree has made Bitcoin revisit the $30,000 price mark.
An upside seems unlikely considering sellers have taken hold of the market at the time of writing. Continued downslide will cause BTC to tumble below $30,000.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Hour Chart
Bitcoin was seen trading at $30,100 at the time of writing. The $30,000 price level has been acting as a strong support level for the coin, however, prices can break below the same with continuous selling pressure.
The above support level is also acting as a strong demand zone for the coin and if buyers find their way back, BTC might propel to touch the $37,000 mark again. Panic selling can push BTC to trade near the $22,000 price level.
The fear index of the market continues to remain high amid the major sell-off noticed across the industry.
Bitcoin displays downward momentum (white) on the one hour time frame, this reading affirms the consistent bearish action action. Volume of Bitcoin traded was seen in green, this could highlight that price of the asset might be trying to present a comeback, however it is unlikely, as BTC trades close to the major support area.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin was trading beneath the 20-SMA line, this indicates that sellers were still active in the market. Price momentum was being driven by sellers in the market. At the time of writing, BTC was bordering oversold territories. Push from buyers would help BTC to trade above the 20-SMA line.
Interestingly, the Relative Strength Index had something else to say. Price of BTC has caused an influx of selling pressure, however, the chart displayed bullish divergence (white). Bullish divergence on the RSI could mean that BTC can climb north, however, chances are quite slim.
Bitcoin had been forming a bearish flag over the past couple of months. This was a signal that BTC was about to go on a downward price action. Despite forming a falling wedge pattern (yellow), which is considered bullish, a break from within the same caused price of BTC to tumble further. Chances of rebound cannot be ruled out but the bearish pressure seems too intense at the moment.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates the price momentum and it continues to paint a bearish pressure. Confirming the same, Awesome Oscillator also depicted minimised green signal bars under the zero-line, highlighting negative price movement on charts.
Featured image from UnSplash, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Unmoved Despite Plunge To $30,000
Bitcoin funding rates had taken a plunge at the beginning of May. While this had not been a pronounced bear trend at that point, the price of BTC was already showing some signs of weakness. That weakness has now seen the digital asset plunge below $30,000 for the first time in 2022 and back up. However, funding rates that had returned to neutral had remained unmoved by this volatility in the market.
Bitcoin Funding Rates Are Unshaken
Bitcoin had seen some massive sell-offs around the $35,000 level. This was mainly triggered by investors panicking that they may lose more of their holdings and as such, had tried exiting the cryptocurrency to mitigate these losses. The resultant fear and liquidations that had erupted had worked together to push the price of the digital asset even further down, and like clockwork, every other thing in the market had followed this downtrend.
Funding rates would prove to be one of the few immune to this downtrend. After recovering from its crash at the start of the month, it had gone back to the neutral level and this is where it stayed even as bitcoin had broken down below $35,000. Even when its price had fallen lower, funding rates had remained unshaken.
Funding rates remain neutral | Source: Arcane Research
This follows the same trend that had been recorded since the December 4th crash. Funding rates had started on a trend of being at or below neutral and have not deviated from this since then. It was obviously the result of negative sentiment across investors which had led to low momentum.
Another group that this is indicative of is the perp traders. These perpetual traders have been following the spot market closely. This is obviously a deviation from the norm because as seen in previous market trends, the funding rates fall when the price of the digital asset falls.
BTC crumbles to $29,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
This indicates that these perp traders are leaning towards adding more long exposure with the digital asset. Mostly, this is happening near what is perceived to be the bottom of the one-and-a-half-year trading range.
The average funding rate is pulled from cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Bybit, both of which have proven to have the most presence from perp traders. Even though the whole Terra UST issues, funding rates have refused to budge.
Featured image from The Economics Times, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Bitcoin Market Cap Falls By $280 Billion As Crypto Adoption In 2022 Fails
Cryptocurrencies’ values have been diving due to the current bloodbath in the crypto market. Likewise, the largest and most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, also continues to lose its value. The coin has consecutively dropped since the year 2022 has turned.
Per the statistics provided by Tradingview.com, the market value of the giant Bitcoin was fledging around $883.89 billion on January 1. However, after the continuous downtrend in the value, its market capitalization as of May 10 stands around $568.55 billion.
It means that the Bitcoin market cap has lost more than 35% by outflowing $315 billion since the beginning of the year.
The DeFi asset’s drop in price has similarly declined the DeFi market cap. Meanwhile, Bitcoin faced an ever-decreasing price falling from $46,726 on January 1 and trading at $29,865 as of May 11.
In other words, the BTC price at the time of writing had lost 35%. Or say the price has decreased by $17,861 compared to its value before the year started.
Crypto Bloodbath Occurs Amidst Bitcoin’s Growing Adoption
Bitcoin’s inability to capitalize on the crypto adoption of 2022 across the global industries, became the reason for these year-to-date (YTD) losses. It also encircles the recent adoption of Bitcoin in the Central African Republic (CAR), the second country after El Salvador to make Bitcoin a legal tender.
In terms of the adoption, the Bitcoin network has reportedly installed 3,000 ATMs in 2022 where users can buy and sell Bitcoins. The number of such machines is 37,338 as of May 11.
Players in the industry put their efforts in 2021 to spread the growth of Bitcoin, installing over 10,000 ATM machines globally.
It is not only Bitcoin that recorded increasing adoption; nearly 700 new cryptocurrencies and 30 crypto exchanges have rolled out solely in March. At the time of writing this news piece, 19,384 cryptocurrencies are circulating in 525 total crypto exchanges.
Cryptocurrency Is Now Linked With Stocks
Cryptocurrencies’ relationship with stocks has grown up since many financial institutions have adopted blockchain technology over the past year.
Traditional financial markets, alongside the crypto industry, have been seeing a big sell-off due to tightening monetary policies of the Federal Reserve spreading fear. Therefore, Wall Street is having difficulty, and its index has decreased by 3.75%.
Bitcoin’s price lastly went below $30,000 in July 2021 when its value reached the $29,301 mark before rebounding.
“Bitcoin could perhaps receive a mini-bounce near $35,000, but unless we break the trend line at around $37,000, I’m predicting for $29,000 in the coming weeks or week,” said Wendy O, a crypto analyst, in a new social media video.
Many investors called BTC the gold of the digital era and a potential safety investment posing inflation hedge. But, seeing the volatile price actions of cryptocurrencies, the market doesn’t consider virtual assets as a reliable value repository.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Whopping 324.7 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burnt in Last 24 Hours
- The owner of the “BlueWhale0073” wallet acquired 191,883,317,886 Shiba.
- Shiba Inu has been down 27.78% in the last 24 hours.
The Shiba Inu community has transferred 324.7 million SHIB to dead wallets in the last 24 hours, according to a tweet from the @shibburn platform, which tracks SHIB burn transfers via Etherscan. These addresses keep tokens in a locked state, preventing them from being spent or withdrawn ever. By @shibburn’s estimations, there are now 324,735,210 Shiba Inu buried in dead wallets, making the second-largest meme cryptocurrency tougher to obtain.
Shibburn Leading the Charge
After a total of 27 transactions, this outcome was attained. The biggest one was produced by Shibburn, which delivered 123,456,789 canine tokens to a dead wallet. Over the last 24 hours, millions of tokens have been permanently withdrawn from the circulating supply, with a burn rate increase of 338.20 percent compared to 70 million tokens.
One of the biggest Ethereum whales has purchased yet another enormous quantity of SHIB, according to the WhaleStats crypto analytics portal. The “BlueWhale0073” wallet holder purchased Shiba worth 191,883,317,886 in the last 24 hours. At the transaction time, the value is estimated to be worth $3,098,915. The same whale, rated 210th by WhaleStats, acquired another enormous chunk of this currency on May 10. 311,816,880,855 Shiba – almost twice as big as the previous one was acquired.
The whale “Bombur,” which purchased 60,606,002,938 SHIB, also participated. The whale now has $20,781,068 in Shiba Inu tokens in its wallet. On May 9th, this whale added 56,946,679,217 SHIB to its hoard. According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000012 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,471,496,446 USD. Shiba Inu has been down 27.78% in the last 24 hours.
