CNBC Investing – News on Business

CNBC investing could be interpreted in many ways; it could be that you are involved in trading using CNBC stocks. Well, it is a media entity and you are probably investing your time watching their updates from time to time relative to your business because it is naturally a business oriented news media. Having CNBC investing is a having a guide at which you will be making a decision in your business. CNBC investing almost covers all business entities around the world.
Source for Business Information
The network is a good source on a daily basis on business, they are very informative and you could have smart decisions using their guidance and publications. They are not biased that is why they are entrusted to inform business enthusiast ahead of time the things or scenarios on a particular country where status of that countries stocks are known and the trending of their markets. CNBC investing is purely of business concerns, with less of the other side of the news being of second priority as their slogan would say “first in world business”. Practically CNBC investing is a good source of business news.
People who gets bored with watching business news are people who do not have much concern about business, they may even say it’s none of their business where in fact, business news is suppose to be everybody’s business. Just take a look at what happened to the economy the recent years, the business community went down and it dragged a lot of people affected much of the living conditions. A lot of people didn’t saw that coming, not even some of the speculators in the stock market. A lot of businesses needed to close down, mass lay-offs of various companies took effect it was one of the worst conditions experienced not just in the business world but the whole country and eventually the whole world particularly economies that are tied with the economy of the United States.
Our Involvement
Now, what can we do to contribute to the development of the economy, this would rather be something that many people would say “leave it to the economists” but we are actually a part of it. This does not suggest that you watch CNBC investing news regularly or any other news media pertaining to business. What I am trying to tell you is that we can contribute by spending on what we need and save more for tomorrow; if you can think of something that you can earn from aside from employment, the better. There are times when your country would need you more than you need it, the successes of the individual in a country is also its success, it will not have many money if you don’t patronize what it offers. And how can you buy if you have nothing? Do you have to rely on your country to give you something all the time, think out of the box and improvise on how you would earn more than what employment can offer, CNBC investing may help.
Affiliate Marketing – Can I Earn Multiple Streams Of Income Starting Today?
O YES YOU CAN!!!
“Definition: Affiliate Marketing is a system of revenue sharing between one site (the affiliate merchant) which
features an ad or content designed to drive traffic to another site (the advertiser). The affiliate will receive a
fee based on the amount of traffic generated.”
Fact: Affiliate marketing is a $95 billion industry that is expected to grow to approximately $230 billion by 2008.
(Source: Forrester Research)
The aim of this article is to introduce you to a system that has the potential of propelling you towards realizing
your dream of creating multiple streams of income.
This system is called cbGlobe’s Clickbank Mall – A clickbank products portal.
This is A FREE Clickbank Mall, That Enables You To Automatically Promote Over 10,000+ Clickbank Products With Your
Affiliate ID Embedded In Them, Earning You Multiple Streams Of Income…
You don’t need a website or Experience in affiliate marketing. Plus IT IS ABSOLUTELY FREE!
Yep! It is. You can grab your very own ClickBank Mall TODAY at no cost! (See the author’s link for more details)
Not convinced you can make huge profits with a Clickbank Affiliate mall?…Hmmm…
I guess I understand your reservations and hesitation.
Alright, let me show you a few of the benefits of owning your very own Clickbank Affiliate Portal:
** Earn Money by Giving Away Free Websites! – (This is too important to ignore!!!)
** Ad Tracking feature that you can use and give away to your website visitors. (You have unlimited tracking urls,
so you can even track ALL your advertising here and know where your visitors are coming from)
** Clickbank Portal plugin to place on other websites you own and sell more than 10,000+ digital products and
services, which are embedded with your Clickbank affiliate ID, earning you up to 75% commissions per sale!
** Adsense-like ads – You choose what they are about, and whether you want a banner or a tower, and how they look,
so they can blend in with your own content. Just by pasting a small snippet of code on your pages, you can have
your own AdSense style type of ads, generating huge commissions instead of pennies (tip: you can use these for any
kind of niche you operate in!)
Are you ready to take advantage of this “insane” offer?
If your answer is “I Do” then visit the link below to grab your very own Cash-Generating Clickbank Mall In
Minutes…Absolutely Free! (This is too important to ignore!!!)
Still not sure?….
Okay. What EXACTLY are people saying about this affiliate marketing opportunity?
*********************************
CbGlobe is perfect for promoting ClickBank products and is easy to set up.
I have had my ClickBank portal for a few months now and I am generating a steady affiliate income. It compliments
my eBook website perfectly.
I have seen similar products on sale for $97+ so the fact Stelios is giving this website away means you really
can’t lose.
John Thornhill
planet-e-books.co.uk
*********************************
*********************************
Having been associated with Internet Marketing for approximately 5 years or so; I was about to give up on some of
the Affiliate programs.
Stelios has brought an open and renewed sense of business to the field. I appreciate how he has thoughtfully taken
the time and patience to help new marketers as well as veterans who may still need coaching. His strategic
instructions and breakdown on questions, technical issues, how to promote products, reselling them as well as
getting a niche of your own has enlightened me.
With CBGlobe, Stelios has captured a brilliant way to market Click Bank. I believe we will all do well if we keep
up with these positive actions.
T Lowery
piedmontgiftsmarket.com
*********************************
Well, what more can I say?
If you are ready to make some Serious Money,
sign up at the link below to get started today Absolutely Free!!! (See the author’s link for more details)
YOU WILL BE GLAD YOU DID!
Corporate Governance & Compliance – India
Corporate governance is the set of processes, customs, policies, laws, and institutions affecting the way a corporation is directed, administered or controlled. Corporate governance also includes the relationships among the many stakeholders involved and the goals for which the corporation is governed. The principal stakeholders are the shareholders, management, and the board of directors. Other stakeholders include employees, customers, creditors, suppliers, regulators, and the community at large.
Corporate governance has emerged as an important both in India and globally. Expectations of stakeholders are extremely high and the scrutiny by regulators and investors incredibly stringent. As a consequence, Indian companies are proactively implementing measures for the same. Going forward, one of the most important challenges for Board members is to build a foundation of trust with management, the investment community, regulatory agencies and the public. The stakes are high and the margin for error is low and while new standards are emerging, one thing remains clear: the responsibility to adopt sound governance practices has been placed squarely on corporate Directors and officers.
My favorite is one from the Harvard Business School. It found that “ethics-based” companies increased their net income 756 percent – versus just 1 percent for companies who put profit first. My message today is that principled economic behavior is a long-term investment in the security of nations. The world cannot afford economic misconduct. Now multinational corporations everywhere to lead the world to globalization’s next frontier – through principled codes of conduct that bolster the rule of law. Not just the letter of the law – not just minimum compliance with some baseline code. But, instead, something that will really make a difference! Principled codes of conduct that answer first to the moral underpinnings that support all law. Principled codes of conduct that set objective, quantifiable standards. Principled codes of conduct that use independent monitoring – and require transparent communication with the public.
Indispensable Principles of Corporate Governance:
o Discipline in operations
o Transparency in dealings and disclosures
o Accountability to shareholders
o Responsibility of company’s action
o Social Responsibility
o Improving group dynamics and harnessing individual talents
o Enhancing early-warning mechanisms for critical risks
o Mitigating exposure to liability
o Building credibility and trust with stakeholders
o Embedding sustainability as a corporate value
What is the Satyam fiasco all about?
For me, Satyam’s case is a typical example of fraud that are extremely difficult to detect and prevent. The chairman of Satyam diligently hatched a plan to defraud its stakeholders and to gain advantage to itself.
There is a sufficient law to deal with this kind of economic offences and corporate governance. In a global environment, principles are important because rules cannot cover all situations, however there are following observations that encourages the non compliance in India:
Non compliance is never taken seriously by the companies as there is minimum penalty for non compliance.
Minimum penalty of few hundreds rupees
Most of the offences for non compliance can be compounded by paying the fine.
The government department do have the appropriate expertise or manpower to detect the non compliance
The prosecution agency also do not have the expert who specialise in this kind of expertise, hence the most of the offender can not be prosecuted.
Lack of political will
Typical Indian attitude that is “chalta hai”
Suggestions:
Strong punishment i.e. life term for offenders
There should be specialised investigating agency and that should be allowed to hire the best professionals.
More power to independent directors and they should be allowed to engage the professional to explain the company’s record/ accounts.
Effective & ongoing training to all the employees
Whistle blowing policy be made compulsory to all companies
The principled conduct of multinational corporations is absolutely essential in planting the seeds of stability and prosperity for all. Multinational corporations account for one-third of the world’s Gross Domestic Product, and two-thirds of world trade. Multinationals can be a powerful influence for good – especially in countries whose governments lack a strong tradition of democracy and the rule of law. Therefore, it is no longer sufficient for multinational corporations to do merely what is legal. In every instance, multinational corporations must do what is right – through their conduct, not just their words.
In a speech titled “Globalization’s Next Frontier: Principled Codes of Conduct that Bolster the Rule of Law,” Parrett told global ethics and business leaders, and representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and academic institutions that globalization and world security itself could be jeopardized unless multinational corporations develop ethical conduct that adheres to values and principles rather than just written law.
Law makers in India, feel the need to ascertain the merits of encouraging a principle-based approach (like in the case of the combined code in the UK) to compliance – where the nature, size and complexities of a business govern compliance and disclosures – instead of a standard rules based approach for universal compliance (like in the US). Companies in India must have the flexibility to ascertain those aspects which are practical to comply with and others where they can provide suitable and logical explanations for non compliance. This will enable them demonstrate their true intend to comply, where practical, and make to transparent disclosures in other cases.
In India, guidelines for corporate governance are provided in clause 49 of the listing agreement and also in various sections of the Companies Act. Industry experts hold view that once appointed, the performance and contributions of these directors should be monitored and evaluated objectively with peer reviews serving as a means of such evaluations. A stronger corporate governance framework is needed to prevent Satyam-like financial frauds. There is a need to strengthen regulators and company laws to improve corporate governance, by the corporate ministry. A new Companies Bill, which is pending in Parliament, would make regulation more stringent for auditors. The new bill seeks to revamp archaic laws to help India’s growing corporate sector adopt international best practice, and make boards and senior management of companies more accountable.
What is to be kept in mind is that in India adequate safeguards are provided for in the form of various laws but the penalty stipulated for is comparatively meagre and thus the wrong doers have no fear of punishment. Only if the punishments to be imposed are made stringent and it acts as a deterrent can it be expected that such frauds can be controlled in future. More so, there is no expertise of the implementing authorities for detecting and curing the Economic Offences. There is a need to make a separate body to look into the affairs and implement the laws and other provisions to curtail such offences. There is also a lack of political will power to curb such offences, the politicians take a lenient view and leave the investigation and other vital steps into the hands of CBI which is not a body made to specifically deal with such white collar crimes. Unless there reason enough for the miscreants to be scared of penal provisions that send a shiver down their spine. Such offences will continue to happen and we will keep thinking of devising ways to tackle with them.
What Are Free Psychic Chat Rooms?
Free psychic chat rooms are virtual meeting rooms, where you meet other users online and chat about psychic matters. The psychic mediums that are attached to the psychic chat room or psychic forum, can also chat and share their psychic abilities with the users.
Free psychic chat rooms offer live online psychic reading, free psychic email readings, telephone psychic readings and similar psychic readings. Free psychic chat rooms are most valuable in reducing peoples misunderstandings, prejudices and fears towards the true nature of authentic psychic readings.
The psychic websites introduces the beginner to the world of real psychic readings through the psychic power network. Live online psychic reading are done by a number of different psychics:
- clairvoyants
- psychics experts,
- mediums
- and spiritual teachers
The different kinds of psychics have various tools to support them in their readings, these include:
- astrology,
- tarot card reading,
- crystal ball gazing,
- numerology,
- mediumship
These psychic mediums are gifted with first of all a highly evolved intuition but also a lot of other psychic abilities of extra sensory perception such as clairvoyance, precognition, telepathy and so on. They can give you a glimpse of the psychic possibilities in alleviating your suffering or solving other mental, emotional, spiritual or financial, relationship, property and business questions and problems. They often assist the police to trace criminals, murderers and stalkers with authentic psychic readings.
To become a member of psychic websites, all you have to do a register, for free, at the free psychic chat rooms and you are ready to get a live online psychic reading. The scope at psychic websites is enormous and you can discuss virtually any psychic matter.
You might like to learn about previous lives, life after death, angels, tarot meaning, psychic cards. You can also learn how to become a psychic medium, learn different psychic exercises to develop you own psychic abilities, so you can communicate with angels and spirits. Free psychic chat rooms can be a practice place, where those who wish to become a psychic can learn how to develop those skills.
In the free psychic chat rooms you will meet psychic masters, who you can approach to learn more. In the free psychic chat forums you can then practice what you have learns on the fellow users of the chat room or forum trying to answer their questions.
You might also want to try doing a live online psychic reading or free psychic email readings, just remember to state clearly that you are practicing your skills and that you are not yet a fully qualified psychic.
So, whether you are a horoscope junkie, who needs the daily horoscope to feel confident or you are the novice not yet familiar with all the different psychic possibilities, go ahead and join the psychic power network.Why not phone a psychic today?
