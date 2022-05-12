Finance
CPA Offers – How to Find the Best Online Money-Making Alternative
Since the groundbreaking breakthrough of the internet in the world, there are countless online money making options that people are trying to imbibe in order to generate income. One of the online marketing practices most net citizens resort to is Cost per Action or CPA. CPA offers innumerable ideas and sure ways of making money online which operates when an advertiser is paid for specific actions through his efforts. Some of the specified actions may include as simple as when you fill in a zip code or an email address.
How to find companies with CPA offers?
CPA networks are the companies that give these kinds of offers to potential affiliates who wish to join the bandwagon. CPA networks specifically bring together the publishers or advertisers and the online products and services marketed. In the system of this network, affiliates sign up to join and place CPA offers on their respective web sites, eventually forming the network. On the other hand, the advertisers or publishers join the network in order to put their offers to the affiliate members of the network.
The CPA offers are then placed and coordinated between the affiliate and the publisher by the CPA company which is considered the mediator of both parties. Every placement of offers done between the publisher and affiliate is equivalent to a fee. The venture is actually a beneficial alternative for the advertisers, affiliates and the CPA network as well. Advertisers only pay for verified leads and sales while affiliates receive in exchange of the CPA offers they posted which generates sale to the publishers.
In joining a CPA network, you will find hundreds of ways to make use of your internet resources at home while earning money online. Furthermore, the CPA offers you placed on your website certainly makes an amazing return with every sale you help generate.
Key Considerations To Keep In Mind When Applying For Working Capital
All businesses need working capital to start their operations. Working capital is also essential if your business needs an injection of cash to tide you over from one order to the next. There are definitely many uses you can find for working capital that business owners definitely work hard to get an approval for their application for this type of loan.
If it’s your first time to apply for working capital, there are certain useful tips and considerations you have to keep in mind so that you can get approval and avoid rejection. Below are some of these:
Evaluate your capital needs first.
Prior to starting the hunt for capital investment, it is important that you accurately assess the amount you need first. This is because if you ask for too little or too much, you can end up hurting the relationship you have with possible investors or lenders. You might also end up giving up far too much in return for funds you don’t actually require.
To accurately assess your capital requirements, consider the following:
• Use benchmarking data to influence your costs and return on investment (ROI) forecasts.
• Always include inflation and commodity prices when you forecast your cash flow because your costs will likely rise slowly over the years in many areas.
• To improve your overheads and margins, make sure to cut out any needless expenses.
• You can consult an accountant to review and double-check your findings.
Make sure you present a good business case.
Once you have an accurate assessment of your business’s capital requirements, you should look at how you will present your business case to your potential investors or lenders. Begin by crafting an interesting and engaging business plan. Possible investors and lenders will want to see your business case presented in black and white in this accepted format.
Your business plan should contain all the vital and honest information for potential investors and lenders. These details should include:
• The amount of capital you need.
• Evidence and predictions to support your assessment.
• Your detailed plans on how the capital will be spent.
• The ROI you estimate for investors, including the amounts and timeframe.
• A summary of the business’s ability to repay debts for lenders.
• Proof that you have taken precautions to minimise your capital requirements.
Consider bootstrapping.
Lastly, if you’re still in the pre start-up phase, learn about bootstrapping and find out if this might be the best option for your business. Bootstrapping refers to the practice of structuring a start-up business so it can be launched with low capital costs and funded purely from profit when it is established. This permits the start-up business to avoid the need to raise capital by either taking on debt or yielding equity.
Read more about applying for working capital here.
How To Save Money On Groceries
Unlike a fixed monthly cost such as your mortgage or car payment, the amount you spend on groceries each month is somewhat flexible. While the common advice of clipping coupons and buying generic brands to save money while shopping is sound, by far the best way to truly keep your grocery shopping expenses under control is by understanding how grocery stores entice you to spend more than you really want. By fully understanding the ways grocery stores encourage you to spend, many of which you probably never even noticed before, you can combat their strategies and spend money only on the merchandise you really need.
Although a grocery store may appear to be simply a place to purchase food and other household necessities, in reality it’s a cutting edge example of “how to sell more than consumers really need.” Since you are the consumer, it’s important that you realize these sales tactics so that you walk into a grocery store to get only what you need while avoiding everything else that the grocery store wants to sell you. Here are some ways that grocery stores manipulate you into spending more than you had planned and some simple steps you can take to counter them:
Smell: One of the first things you’ll notice when you enter a grocery store is the mouth-watering smell. There is a specific reason why grocery stores smell of freshly baked goods, and also why the bakery is almost always found near the store entrance. The reason is that a bakery making bread and desserts gives off an enticing smell, and that smell is likely to make you hungry. The grocery store also knows that if you feel hungry while you shop, you are likely to spend more money – a lot more – than if you are not hungry.
A simple way that you can combat this is by going grocery shopping only after you have had a meal and are full. If timing doesn’t allow for you to do this, at least drink a couple of glasses of water before leaving to make you feel full before shopping. Shopping while you’re full makes it much easier to resist the great smelling temptations that the grocery store will flaunt in front of you.
Overall Store Layout: Did you ever notice that when you only need to buy a few staple items, you have to travel the entire grocery store floor in order to get them? While one might assume that the convenience of putting basic staple items in the same general area would make happier customers, grocery stores know that the longer that they can keep you in the store, the more money you are likely to spend. They also know that making you walk as far as they can inside the store will make it more likely that you’ll pick up impulse items. Stores are specifically designed in such a way as to make you spend as much time as possible inside them and walk the entire store floor to get the basic staples that everyone needs.
Although there is no way around going to the far corners of the store to get the groceries you need, you can avoid the trap of impulse purchases on the store floor by taking the time to make a list of the items you need and sticking to it when shopping. Getting into the habit of making a single trip once a week to take care of all your grocery shopping needs instead of several smaller trips throughout the week will also greatly reduce your time in the store and the chances that you’ll buy items you don’t really need.
Item Display Layout: Manufactures of brand named products pay hefty stocking fees to stores to have their merchandise placed on the shelves at adult eye level (and child eye level in the case of products aimed at children such as cereal). Manufactures are willing to pay these prices because they know that you are much more likely to purchase something that you can easily see as you are walking down the aisle than something you have to stop and search for. The result is that the products placed at eye level are usually the most expensive.
Before grabbing the first item you see, take a few seconds to look at the upper and lower shelves. Similar products are placed together and simply looking will often reveal the same product at a much better price.
“Sale” Merchandise: Grocery stores will advertise a certain number of items at rock bottom prices (called “loss leaders”) to get you to come to the store. While these can be genuine bargains, don’t get fooled into thinking that everything that has the words “sale” or “bargain” above it is really that. While aisle ends are reserved for these “bargains,” they aren’t always the deals they seem to be and the discounted products are often displayed along side higher price products. You can sometimes even find similar products in the regular aisle section that are less than the end of aisle “sale” merchandise.
The important thing to remember when grocery shopping is to focus on the price of the product and not all the fancy advertising and slogans promoting the product. Take the time to check the other brands and see if there is a better deal. Also, remember that if you weren’t planning to buy the item and you don’t really need it, then it really isn’t a bargain for you no matter what the price. Only consider those items that you regularly use and you have a need for.
Product Appearance: Product packaging at grocery stores is bright, usually in red and yellows since these colors attract the eye. Just because something grabs your attention, however, doesn’t mean that you have to buy it. Keep focused on your shopping list and don’t get distracted by products you don’t really need.
Packaging will also be much larger than the actual product for many food items. Manufacturers know that shoppers assume that larger sized packaging equals a better deal. It would make sense since bulking items together saves the manufacturer on packaging, shipping and stocking which they can pass along to you. With a mantra “buy in bulk” now firmly grounded in most people’s minds as a way to save money, manufacturers are taking advantage of this. While still not the norm, more and more larger sized packages are less of a deal than their smaller sized counterparts since manufacturers know you will make the above assumptions and probably not compare the per unit cost.
Before grabbing the largest box of a product, take the time to calculate the per unit or per weight cost. More often than you would expect, smaller packages of an item are actually a better deal than buying the same item in a larger package.
Check-Out Layout: The check out aisle of a store is like a mini mart in itself. This is because grocery stores know that they have a captive audience while you wait in line to pay for your groceries. They squeeze in every little thing that might remotely peak your interest to rack up a large amount on impulse sales.
The best way to avoid these temptations to is plan your shopping during off peak hours. Avoid the weekend if at all possible since this is when grocery stores are most crowded, as well as the evening when everyone has just gotten off work. With many grocery stores now staying open 24 hours a day, late night and early morning trips when the aisle and check out lanes are practically bare are the perfect time to get in and out of the grocery store as quickly as possible.
By taking the time to understand how the grocery stores try to influence your shopping and spending habits, you have now put yourself in control. Utilize the suggestions about how to counter the grocery store’s selling techniques and you will be able to control your grocery spending to a much greater extent and should have a much easier time keeping to your monthly food budget.
Falling in Honey Book Captures Life and Love on a Greek Island
“If you knew you only had a year to live, how would you live it?”
– Jennifer Barclay, Falling in Honey; Life and Love on a Greek Island
Have you ever dreamed of packing up and moving to a Greek Island? Author Jennifer Barclay did just that and shared her experience in her book, Falling in Honey, Life and Love on a Greek Island. A delight to read, Falling in Honey charts Jennifer’s journey of following her dream and moving to the tiny Greek island of Tilos.
Now for me, I find that whatever book I happen to be reading at any given time will often shape what I happen to be experiencing in my own life – usually by shifting my perspective in some way. So it was with Falling in Honey, which I was reading during my not-whatsoever-dreamy Christmas vacation in my home on not-so-tiny Vancouver Island a couple of years ago. My elderly Mom had come to visit and needed a great deal of help – and then my elderly dog collapsed and needed even more help.
So when the time came for me to collapse into bed (my couch rather) at night and read a chapter or two of Falling in Honey, I could temporarily put on the back burner the fact that my gravely ill dog was in emergency and my immobile, demanding and oddly ravenous mother was in my bed. But escaping one’s reality can only go so far.
For while reading about tzatziki and spanikopita, warm sandy beaches and refreshing swims in the sea soothed my soul during a very frazzling time, it also got me thinking about… well, about thoughts – and just how important a role they play in determining whether or not we are in a dream or a nightmare at any given time of our lives.
If I have learned nothing else in this life so far, I have learned this: happiness is a choice – a state of mind – versus a guaranteed result that comes from making a change in one’s external circumstances. And yet so many people, myself included, are notorious for fantasizing about how much happier they would be if they lived somewhere else, with someone else, doing something else.
And fair enough: maybe they would be.
But it’s also fair to say that regardless of where we live, the trials and tribulations of life still happen. They do for me, here in my little bungalow by the sea… and they certainly did for Jennifer on her rather rocky road to serenity. As such, I wouldn’t say Falling in Honey is a reader’s escape from reality. Rather, I think the book holds a deeper and more universally relevant message: home is where your heart is and if you can’t find the real treasure you seek in your own backyard, you probably won’t be able to find it elsewhere.
What may need to change first is how you live your life versus where you live it.
As it turned out, Jennifer’s heart was on the island of Tilos – without or without a special guy in her life. And because of this, Falling in Honey succeeds in providing exquisite examples of how to experience the joyful simplicities that the slower pace of island life can offer: buying local food, preparing delicious meals, taking long walks, reading in the sunshine, watching the sunset… basically slowing down enough to savour the simple pleasures of daily life versus rushing through the day at breakneck speed.
Indeed, the more I read of Falling in Honey, the more I began to salivate – both at the tantalizing descriptions of fresh tomatoes, basil and feta cheese drizzled with olive oil or the warm pita bread dipped in homemade tzatziki and at the delightful sense of serenity that Jennifer’s writing about island life evoked.
But then one night, I put the book down, sat up and looked around my living room – and gave my head a shake. Now wait a minute here, I thought to myself: I live on an island. A simpler life at a slower pace had my reason for moving here in the first place. I, too, had dreamed of being a writer by the sea – albeit the Pacific versus the Mediterranean.
But the sea is the sea and writing is writing… and since both are tremendous teachers, I obviously wasn’t a very astute student. Externally, I had all the necessary conditions in place for inner peace. Internally, my stress level indicated I may as well be an investment banker in Manhattan.
For guidance, I turned – yet again – to another author and pulled out my dog-eared copy of Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s classic, Gift from the Sea.
“Simplification of the outward life is not enough,” Anne reminded me. “It is merely the outside… a road to grace. The final answer is always inside.”
Ahhh… yes. Although my heart was in Sidney by the Sea, my mind was obviously still struggling to get with the slower-paced program. And that’s okay: awareness is an important first step. Changing – or accepting – one’s self, I’m learning, doesn’t happen overnight.
“Patience, patience, patience is what the sea teaches.”
-
Anne Morrow Lindbergh,
Gift from the Sea
To me, the most beautiful thing about Falling in Honey was how Jennifer made the change in her life that she knew she needed to make – and by finding the courage to do so, she fell in love with life again. And that’s what I did, too, by moving to Sidney.
But falling in love with life is rather like falling in honey: sweet as it can be, sometimes you get so stuck in the details you lose sight of the bigger picture.
Reading Falling in Honey – and writing about it – helped pull my perspective away from focusing solely on the present, rather sticky, situation by reminding me to see it for it really was: a small but stressful bump on the longer road of the life that I have chosen to take.
Perhaps it won’t come as a surprise that Jennifer and I have an interesting history together. She was my first editor on my book, A Widow’s Awakening. Jennifer patiently taught me how to write creative non-fiction. Though we never met in person in all the years we worked together, she painstakingly helped me transform my manuscript from the shattered ramblings of a heartbroken widow into a compelling story.
So I return now to Jennifer’s poignant question in the beginning quote of this article: If you knew you only had one year to live, how would you live it?
Well, since I finally figured out that how we spend our days is how we spend our lives, my answer is simple – but not easy: with tremendous gratitude for all that I already have.
