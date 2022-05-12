Dandadan Chapter 57: Release Date and Read Manga Online

Kaichou wa Maid-sama is the story of a prince and a maid who fall in love despite their circumstances. Misaki Ayuzawa is the maid in Kaichou wa Maid sama. She is also known as the Demon President of the student council president in her school. You need this list of best anime like kaichou wa maid-sama.

Misaki secretly works as a maid café and doesn’t want people to know about her work there. But, things are out of hands now as Usui Takumi, the prince, has found out about her secret.

The questions that now arise are whether Misaki will maintain that image at the school or not. Takumi doesn’t seem to be a regular guy as he has a plan in his mind. Does love guide his actions? Or is it revenge that Takumi wants? One thing is for sure that both Takumi and Misaki will have a lovely high school experience.

The story and execution of Kaichou wa Maid-sama are very different, leading to the series being highly liked by the audiences. Fall in love with this series and best anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama. The show will make everyone laugh, and you can find no better anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama, which falls in this genre.

40. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Director: Shinichi Omata

Shinichi Omata Writer: Aka Akasaka

Aka Akasaka Cast: Kaguya Shinomiya, Miyuki Shirogane and others

Kaguya Shinomiya, Miyuki Shirogane and others IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

94% Streaming Platform: Hulu

The nation’s top students need to hold on to their reputation, and the same is being maintained at Shuchiin Academy. Miyuki, the school council president, is the son of a well-known professor. The student council president aspires to succeed at all odds while studying in that prestigious school.

Kaguya Shinomiya, the vice president female student council president, is well known for her intelligence and is equally famous among the students and teachers. She takes time out of studying to do other works and is perfect in every field.

These both individuals- the female student council president and the student council president already had feelings for each other but are unwilling to accept that as the first one who’ll confess will assume to be the lesser. Kaguya and Miyuki are set to achieve victory but have their pride and honor at stake.

These two lovely main characters from the student council have mutual feelings, but their sense of pride drives them away. But unfortunately, the same pride doesn’t allow them to confess their love.

39. Horimiya

Director: Masashi Ishihama

Masashi Ishihama Writer: Hiroki Adachi

Hiroki Adachi Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Kouki Uchiyama, and others

Haruka Tomatsu, Kouki Uchiyama, and others IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Funimation

Izumi Miyamura and Kyouko Hori would get along seemed impossible and was the last thing that would come to any individual’s mind. But, a fateful meeting between the two led them to reveal their inner self. She is famous in school, and Hori takes a little time to socialize because of the work at the house.

They both become friends real quick and spend time at Hori’s home. Both know each other very well and explored similarities. But, Kyouko’s world crumbles when things become complex.

38. Ouran High School Host Club

Director: Takuya Igarashi

Takuya Igarashi Writer: Bisco Hatori

Bisco Hatori Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others

Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Hulu

Ouran High School Host Club ordinary high school girl Haruhi Fujioka is an average girl in all ways. Yet, surprisingly, she got herself enrolled in an elite school- Ouran High School. But, despite being average, she is a good student and deserves to be in that very place.

When she searched for a quiet place to study, she came across a weird music room (a host club). This same schoolroom was the place of Ouran High School Host Club or Ouran Academy Host Club. Unfortunately, she accidentally broke an expensive vase in the Ouran koukou host club and got herself into a strange situation.

Now, she has to work as a host, living like a boy. She will now have an unforgettable high school experience. Audiences will sure end up loving this series Ouran High School Host Club.

37. Kamisama Kiss

Director: Akitaro Daichi

Akitaro Daichi Writer: Julietta Suzuki

Julietta Suzuki Cast: Alexis Tipton, Jād Saxton, and others

Alexis Tipton, Jād Saxton, and others IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Hulu

Because of difficult circumstances, Nanami Momozono, a high school girl, has become poor and doesn’t have a home. This, however, doesn’t change her nature of being kind. When she finds a man being harassed by a dog, she intervenes to help him. This man thanks Nanami and gives her a new home. But unfortunately, her new home is not an ordinary shrine.

She didn’t know that the rundown shrine was not just any ordinary shrine, and she lived there, which meant that she now had to be a new shrine deity. But, of course, being one comes with a different set of problems.

A demon and a snake have their intentions related to Nanami. The former wants to devour her, and the latter wants to marry her. She gets help from a fox spirit, which eventually leads to romance between the two.

Kamisama Kiss is a great anime to watch, and there are many similarities between this and Kaichou wa Maid sama.

36. Toradora!

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai

Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer: Yuyuko Takemiya

Yuyuko Takemiya Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Yasuko Takasu and others

Rie Kugimiya, Yasuko Takasu and others IMDb Ratings: 8/10

8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: 4anime

Taiga Aisaka and Ryuuji Takasa are high school students stuck in desperate situations. They’re both in love with their best friend and therefore have come up with an alliance.

Taiga is known as Palmtop Tiger, and Takasu is always offending. Finally, they work together towards their common goal, but things change when they get closer as new feelings start developing.

35. Skip Beat!

Director: Kiyoko Sayama

Kiyoko Sayama Writer: Kiyoko Sayama

Kiyoko Sayama Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others

Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Shoutaro Fuwa is a rising star, and Kyuoko Megami is dedicated to him. She has done everything she could to support his journey, but one day she realizes that whatever she did for him has gone into vain. He took everything she did for granted and didn’t value her.

Kyuoko is shattered after learning this and plans sweet revenge. The plan is to go into showbiz herself and become a more giant star than Shoutaro. However, the program can only pull off if she can focus and keep the negative things at the side.

Skip Beat has a great storyline and character development. In addition, both Skip Beat and Kaichou wa Maid sama share various similarities.

34. Lovely Complex

Director: Konosuke Uda

Konosuke Uda Writer: Aya Nakahara

Aya Nakahara Cast: Kazuko Kojima, Akemi Okamura and others

Kazuko Kojima, Akemi Okamura and others IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

It is often said that nothing matters in love, whether it may be gender, weight, height, or even age. High school students Atsushi Ootani and Risa Koizumi are the two for whom height is an essential criterion. Lovely Complex is their story.

Risa is 172 cm tall and Ootani is just 156 cm tall. They both have a height complex as both lie on the extreme ends of standard criteria for height. However, they both find comfort in each other after going through a breakup, and it seems that a lovely complex will build up.

33. School Rumble

Director: Shinji Takamatsu

Shinji Takamatsu Writer: Jin Kobayashi

Jin Kobayashi Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others

Todd Haberkorn, Caitlin Glass, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%

43% Streaming Platform: Hulu

Just by saying three ordinary words- I Love You things change, and such high school romance has been shown in School Rumble. Tenma Tsukamoto and Kenji Harima are in love with two different individuals but haven’t confessed their love.

Tenma has not been able to do so because she is scared of how that person will react to this, and she has no prior dating experience. However, Kenji dates a bit more but is well aware that his confession won’t be an easy task, mainly because of the rumors surrounding him.

School Rumble is a romantic comedy with relatable situations and is must watch for all lovers of this genre. Tenma and Kenji constantly try to win the hearts of their loved ones in School Rumble.

32. Snow White with the Red Hair

Director: Masahiro Andō

Masahiro Andō Writer: Sorata Akizuki

Sorata Akizuki Cast: Josh Grelle, Ian Sinclair, and others

Josh Grelle, Ian Sinclair, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Hulu

Shirayuki is a cheerful red-haired girl who lives in the country of Tanbarun. She works at a herbal shop as an apothecary. However, her life changes for good when she meets Prince Raji. He tries to force her to become a concubine and doesn’t give her any say.

Shirayuki cuts off her hair goes into the forests, and is rescued by Raji. He is the second prince of the neighboring country. So that she can pay off her debt, Shirayuki works in Clarine’s court as a herbalist.

We see Shirayuki’s journey at Zen and Clarine’s royal palace in this anime. As friendship becomes loyal, enemies are formed, and the main characters learn to support each other as they move on their paths.

31.Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You

Director: Hiro Kaburaki

Hiro Kaburaki Writer: Karuho Shiina

Karuho Shiina Cast: Daisuke Namikawa, Mamiko Noto and others

Daisuke Namikawa, Mamiko Noto and others IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Hulu

The character in Kimi ni Todoke: Kuronuma Sawako is just like The Ring. She is often misinterpreted by others and thus has no friends.

Kazehaya Shouta, a popular boy in her school, starts talking to her one day. Will this be the chance for Shouta to change and get free from the situation? Well, there is hope for love and romance between these two. This anime like Kaichou Wa Maid-Sama, is fun to watch.

30. His and Her Circumstances

Director: Hideaki Anno, Hiroki

Hideaki Anno, Hiroki Writer: Masami Tsuda

Masami Tsuda Cast: Atsuko Enomoto, Chihiro Suzuki and others

Atsuko Enomoto, Chihiro Suzuki and others IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Prime Video

His and Her Circumstances or Kare Kani is a manga series written by Masami Tsuda. The manga series Kare Kano was serialized in Lala and collected in 21 tankōbon volumes. The manga series was serialized from 1996 to 2005 in LaLa and organized into various books by Hakusensha.

The plot of His and Her Circumstances is about the romance between Yukino Miyazawa and Soichiro Arima. Yukino is the perfect student, and Soichiro is her academic rival.

In North America, the series was published and licensed by Tokyopop. In addition, the chapters from the initial seven volumes were adapted into the TV series of 26 episodes by Gainax.

Hideaki Anno and Kazuta Tsurumaki direct the series His and Her Circumstances. In Japan, the episodes were broadcasted on TV Tokyo from October to March 1999. In North America, the license for distribution was done by Right Stuf International.

29. Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits

Director: Yoshiko Okuda

Yoshiko Okuda Writer: Midori Yūma

Midori Yūma Cast: Shunichi Toki, Atsushi Tamaru, and others

Shunichi Toki, Atsushi Tamaru, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

98% Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Her mother abandons Aoi Tsubaki as a child. Instead, she can see spirits from the Hidden realm- also known as ayakashi. Her grandfather- Shirou, also has the same powers. So he took her under him and taught her to live with these spirits in peace.

When he passed away, Aoi was a young woman studying in college. She just had cooking knowledge for her protection, with which she protected herself from human-eating spirits. However, so that the humans eating ayakashi don’t eat other humans, she takes the responsibility to feed the hungry ones that cross her path.

When she gives her lunch to a mysterious spirit, she gets transported to the Hidden Realm. She learns that she was collateral for the debt her grandfather owned. Her grandfather’s debt was one hundred million yen.

What was her way out? The only way she could escape was through Mary Oodanna. So she refused her fate and decided to pay off her grandfather’s debt by opening an eatery in Oodana’s inn.

In Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits, we see Aoi’s journey as she changes the lives of many kayaks through her only weapon- her cooking.

28. Blue Spring Ride

Director: Ai Yoshimura

Ai Yoshimura Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Tomoko Konparu Cast: Yuki Kaji, Kenichiro Ohashi, and others

Yuki Kaji, Kenichiro Ohashi, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

53% Streaming Platform: VRV, Crunchyroll

Futaba Yoshioka was a popular girl in his school and was well-liked by the opposite sex but not liked by her female classmates. However, she overcame all these things due to Kou Tanaka. She never was this close to a guy before, and he also saved her many times.

They both shared many good moments and had plans made for the summer festival. When Futaba came to know about Kou’s disappearance, she was very disappointed. Futaba got sad and angry at him.

Futaba, a high school girl, wanted to try her luck in becoming the favorite of her class. But, unlike other girls, she was a tomboy and didn’t crave attention. So she gets surprised when her old classmate comes back into her life. His name is Kou Mabuchi and not Kou Tanaka.

The plot, the anime form, and the great soundtrack make this stand in the list of romance anime shows.

27. The World is Still Beautiful

Director: Hajime Kamegaki

Hajime Kamegaki Writer: Dai Shiina

Dai Shiina Cast: Rena Maeda, Tomokazu Sugita

Rena Maeda, Tomokazu Sugita IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: VRV, Crunchyroll

Soredemo Sekai Wa Utsukushii, or The World is Still Beautiful, consists of 12 episodes, and it aired between April 2014 to June 2014. Unfortunately, the World is Still Beautiful story is fantasy, and such anime shows haven’t been coming around lately.

Nike Lemercier is a princess of Rain, and Livius Ornivus Ifrikia is a young ruler of the Sun Kingdom. He is ruthless and doesn’t like forming attachments with anyone.

When Nike comes into the Sun kingdom due to her gift of a great voice and ability to call Rain, she struggles with the thoughts of whether it is possible to live without the Rain? Will Rain and Sun fall in love together? Will Rain and Sun develop feelings for each other?

26. The Wallflower

Director: Shinichi Watanabe

Shinichi Watanabe Writer: Tomoko Hayakawa

Tomoko Hayakawa Cast: Aya Ōmasa, Kazuya Kamenashi and others

Aya Ōmasa, Kazuya Kamenashi and others IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%

50% Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation Now

Similarities shared by Kaichou wa Maid sama and The Wallflower are hard to describe as superficially they have different plots but share a similar sense of humor. If you like the humor in Kaichou wa Maid sama, then you’ll end up liking this one as well. These anime shows have a lot of laugh-out moments.

Nakahara Sunako is a high school girl interested in coffins and horror movies. She is sent to live in an extravagant mansion by her aunt. In that same mansion live four handsome strangers. Living with these boys gives her nosebleeds, and she soon discovers that these boys have made a bet with her aunt.

They have an arrangement that says that they’ll make Nakahara a magnificent lady, and in return, they live rent-free in that mansion. But unfortunately, Nakahara has already set aside her femininity and decided to live in darkness, so she tries to nullify all their efforts.

25. Boys Over Flowers

Director: Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Shigeyasu Yamauchi Writer: Yoko Kamio

Yoko Kamio Cast: Naoki Miyashita, Koji Yamamoto, and others

Naoki Miyashita, Koji Yamamoto, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

71% Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yoko Kamio writes Boys Over Flowers. He also illustrated the Japanese shōjo manga series. The plot of Boys Over Flowers is based in Eitoku Academy, an elite school in which students from wealthy families study.

In this, Tsukushi Makino is the main character from a working-class family. He is a member of Flower Four, an elite group of Eitoku Academy, also known as F4.

Boys Over Flowers, or Hana Yori Dango, was serialized in Margaret’s bi-weekly magazine from October 1992 to September 2003. It was collected into 37 tankōbon volumes, and the manga series was adapted into 51 episodes anime series and an anime film.

In the US, the manga was licensed by Viz Media. Apart from this anime series, the manga has also been adapted into various dramas in various languages.

24.Itazura na Kiss (ItaKiss)

Director: Osamu Yamazaki

Osamu Yamazaki Writer: Kaoru Tada

Kaoru Tada Cast: Honoka Miki, Yuki Furukawa and others

Honoka Miki, Yuki Furukawa and others IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

100% Streaming Platform: Hulu

Kotoko Aihara, a third-year high school girl, is shaken when her house is razed due to an earthquake. She has to share her roof with Naoki Irie, the most brilliant student in Japan.

They both are not strangers, but Kotoko distanced herself from him after rejecting his love letter in the relationship they shared during their past.

She has no hopes of getting him back due to the interfering mother and the friends. But, Kotoko remains positive because now she has to live with him in the same house. Her crush has never been in her so proximity and reach.

23. Gakuen Alice

Director: Takahiro Omori

Takahiro Omori Writer: Higuchi Tachibana

Higuchi Tachibana Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Romi Park and others

Rie Kugimiya, Romi Park and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Hotaru and Mikanhave have been best friends for the longest time imaginable. Hotaru is emotionless, and Mikanhave is ditzy. They are inseparable until something strange happens in their lives. Hotaru was invited to attend a weird school that is far away. The school is for students with unique abilities and is known as ‘Alice’.

Mikan, unable to separate from her friends, goes on a mission to find her. Finally, after traveling far away, she finds Hotaru. But unfortunately, Mikan gets much more than she asked for and now is in a school filled with people with strange abilities.

Apart from students, there are strange animals, and she has now made rivalry with the most brutal punk that lives in that town. The themes of Gakuen Alice include comedy superpowers.

22. Working!

Director: Yoshimasa Hiraike

Yoshimasa Hiraike Writer: Karino Takatsu

Karino Takatsu Cast: Saki Fujita, Kana Asumi and others

Saki Fujita, Kana Asumi and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Souta Takanashi loves every small and cute thing. He works in Wagnaria family restaurant. His pay is okay, and the clients are also polite but are often irritated while he deals with the staff. Souta worries about his life as his every encounter with Inami makes him injured.

Working is among the best romantic comedies and is based on a 4-Koma manga. Both Kaichou wa Maid sama and Working! Show the main characters working part-time and having troubles through which they learn various life lessons. This anime also has similar humor and romance, just like Kaichou wa Maid sama.

21. Shugo Chara!

Director: Kenji Yasuda

Kenji Yasuda Writer: Peach-Pit

Peach-Pit Cast: Kanae Itō, Nanae Katō, and others

Kanae Itō, Nanae Katō, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

95% Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Shugo Chara, or Mu Guardian Characters being a Japanese shōjo manga series, is written by Peach-Pit. The story of Shugo Chara is about Amu Hinamori, an elementary school girl. She is a popular girl in her school and is often called cooly and spicy, but she is an introvert.

When Amu wishes to be reborn, she finds three eggs the following day. These three eggs hatch into three Guardian Characters: Su, Miki, and Ran. She wished for the courage to be born as her would-be self and surprisingly found three Guardian Characters.

Shugo Chara! was published by Kodansha and serialized by Nakayoshi in Japan. The English language manga rights were licensed by Del Rey, with the first volume released in March 2007.

20. Kaze no Stigma

Director: Junichi Sakata

Junichi Sakata Writer: Takahiro Yamato

Takahiro Yamato Cast: Kazuma Yagami, Ayano Kannagi, and others

Kazuma Yagami, Ayano Kannagi, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Hulu

In Kaze no Stigma, Kazuma returns from exile with a new mojo. But unfortunately, the charm is mighty, giving rise to rivalry in the family.

Kazuma Yagami uses Fuujustu, which is the ability to control the winds. Then, finally, he returns to his old home or the Kannagi noble household. He came after spending four years in exile because he could not control fire which led to his defeat in a duel with his younger cousin.

Kaze no Stigma is a fun comedy to watch, and those interested in magic, battles, humor, and great moments should watch this anime.

19. Kobato

Director: Mitsuyuki Masuhara

Mitsuyuki Masuhara Writer: Michiko Yokote, Nanase Ohkawa

Michiko Yokote, Nanase Ohkawa Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomoaki Maeno, and others

Kana Hanazawa, Tomoaki Maeno, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Peacock

Those who liked Kaichou wa Maid sama are suggested to watch Kobato as it is a light-hearted anime with a great plot. Both the anime shows are super fun and have a great story. Those who liked Kaichou wa Maid sama will also like Kobato as they both are light-hearted comedies.

Kobato Hanato is on a mission to collect a hundred konpeito and the heart-shaped candy-shaped trophies. To manage these, she has to heal the people’s hearts and go to a particular place. A stuffed animal is accompanying her on this journey. This stuffed animal has the role of counting her scores and reminding her that she has a year to complete the goal. So Kobato has to collect this konpeito so that her deepest wish can come true.

18. Sukitte Ii na yo (Say “I Love You”)

Director: Toshimasa Kuroyanagi, Takuya Satō

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi, Takuya Satō Writer: Kanae Hazuki

Kanae Hazuki Cast: Caitlynn French, Leraldo Anzaldua, and others

Caitlynn French, Leraldo Anzaldua, and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

98% Streaming Platform: Hulu

Mei Tachibana had a traumatic experience in her past, which led her to decide not to be with people in the future ever again. So now, she is considered to be aloof and gloomy.

Yamato Kurosawa, a boy one day, started to talk with her. He is the most popular boy in her school. Their little chit-chat led to an exchange of numbers, then they kissed. Will these things change Mei? Will things go well with Mei this time?

17. Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun (My Little Monster!)

Director: Sho Tsukikawa

Sho Tsukikawa Writer: Robico

Robico Cast: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Haruka Tomatsu and others

Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Haruka Tomatsu and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3/5

3/5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

My Little Monster! is about what happens when two completely different teenagers fall in love. Well, we can tell what all happens. There will be misunderstandings and emotional experiences.

Shizu Mizutanu has her goals set as she just wants to focus on her studies. She meets Haru Yoshida, just like her but has a violent nature. When two meet each other, they form a friendship. In this, his company, emotions, and feelings begin to develop.

Both are unaware of their feelings and don’t know what is happening. However, the friendship they share grows into love. My Little Monster! is a great anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama.

16. Special A

Director: Yoshikazu Miyao

Yoshikazu Miyao Writer: Maki Minami

Maki Minami Cast: Jun Fukuyama, Kazuma Horie, Yūko Gotō and others

Jun Fukuyama, Kazuma Horie, Yūko Gotō and others IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll

Hikari Hanazono and Kei Takishima knew each other’s, childhood friends. They had known each other since they were six-year-old. Now they are rivals and friends and attend an elite school Hakusen. They’re among the school’s best students as Kei stands first in class and Hikari comes second.

This is where the circumstances get worse. Kei has been at the top of everything since the start, which is the reason behind their rivalry. Hikari is trying hard to beat Kei no matter what it takes. They didn’t know that this rivalry was what would bring them closer to each other.

15. Seitokai Yakuindomo

Director: Hiromitsu Kanazawa

Hiromitsu Kanazawa Writer: Tozen Ujiie

Tozen Ujiie Cast: Shintarō Asanuma, Yōko Hikasa and others

Shintarō Asanuma, Yōko Hikasa and others IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

98% Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Takatoshi Tsuda is called due to his untidy unfirm by Shino Amakusa, the school council president. As she delayed Takatoshi, as an apology, she offered him the position as a vice president in the school council.

Another reason for doing so was that they needed male input. Boys are also getting admission into Ousai Private Academy now. When that happens, Takatosi finds that he became part of the council without even entering the school building itself.

The student council members are strange. Shino, the president, is studious and looks serious, but actually, he is full of perverted thoughts. At first glance, the secretary Aria Sichijou looks like a typical rich girl, but she is just like the president herself. However, Suzu Hagimaru is average-looking but is just like an elementary school student and is conscious of his body.

Surrounded by such cute and lovely girls, the newly made vice president now has to work hard through all the insanity and sexual humor. Seitokai Yakuindomo is undoubtedly among the best anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama.

14. Inu x Boku Secret Service

Director: Naokatsu Tsuda

Naokatsu Tsuda Writer: Cocoa Fujiwara

Cocoa Fujiwara Cast: Rina Hidaka, Yuichi Nakamura

Rina Hidaka, Yuichi Nakamura IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Ririchiyo Shirakiin lives with a renowned family, and she is their sheltered daughter. She has a slight build and is wealthy. For most of her life, she has been protected and was dependent. There is just one problem, though, she could not control her sharp tongue as she has no communication skills.

Ririchiyo, with the help of her childhood friend, goes to live in Maison de Ayakshi. She quickly finds out that this high-security complex was home to people with very different personalities. She had never seen anything like that before. However, this is not all as they were not ordinary humans, but half-humans and half-demons.

This was not all for the troubles brought in Ririchiyo’s life to stay in her home, and she even required a Secret Service Agent. Soushi Miketsumi is her newest partner, but he is clingy and creepy apart from a handsome stranger. He was well versed with the situations when she needed space and sometimes would be overprotective of her. Things began to worsen when she started going to school with these neighbors around her. Ririchiyo indeed had a difficult path ahead of her.

13. Mayo Chiki!

Director: Keiichiro Kawaguchi

Keiichiro Kawaguchi Writer: Hajime Asano

Hajime Asano Cast: Genevieve Simmons, Satoshi Hino, and others

Genevieve Simmons, Satoshi Hino, and others IMDb Ratings: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: HiDive

Kinjirou Sakamachi, with the help of his mother and sister, developed a strong body that could take on punches, kicks, and deadly bumps while being on a vehicle. However, he has gynophobia with this, i.e., he is afraid of women. If a girl even touches him, he faints or has nosebleeds.

His life changes to worse when he has a fateful meeting in the restroom with a girl. He was trying to escape from a girl and accidentally discovered that Subaru Konoe, the most popular student in their school, is a female. So naturally, Subaru attacks Kinjirou, and he falls unconscious. But, in exchange for keeping her secret, Subaru promises Kinjirou to help him overcome his phobia.

12. Peach Girl

Director: Hiroshi Ishiodori

Hiroshi Ishiodori Writer: Miwa Ueda

Miwa Ueda Cast: Laura Bailey, Cherami Leigh, and others

Laura Bailey, Cherami Leigh, and others IMDb Ratings: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Hulu

Peach Girl is yet another Japanese shōjo manga series written by Miwi Ueda. It was collected in 18 volumes and published in Japan from 1998 to 2003 in Bessatsu Friend by Kodansha.

Peach Girl is a high school drama where Momo Adachi is the lead character. This anime series shows her friendships, rivalries, and love life. This series was adapted as a Taiwanese drama and a Japanese anime series.

Tokyopop published the North American version of Peach Girl manga in two parts. Peach Girl covered the first eight volumes. Peach Girl: Change of Heart covered the subsequent ten volumes. In North America, Peach Girl was distributed by Funimation Entertainment.

11. Tokyo Mew Mew

Director: Takahiro Natori

Takahiro Natori Writer: Mia Ikumi, Reiko Yoshida

Mia Ikumi, Reiko Yoshida Cast: Saki Nakajima, Amanda Brown, and others

Saki Nakajima, Amanda Brown, and others IMDb Ratings: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Japanese shōjo manga series Tokyo Mew Mew is illustrated by Mia Ikumi, and Reiko Yoshida wrote the series. It was initially serialized from September 2000 to February 2003 in Nakayoshi. Later, the manga series was published in seven volumes from February 2001 to April 2003.

The plot of Tokyo Mew Mew is about five girls infused with animals’ DNA. This gives these girls special powers, and with these powers, they transform into Mew Mews. Ichigo Momoniya leads these girls, and they have to protect the Earth from aliens.

Tokyo Mew Mew is a 52 episode anime series by Nippon Animation and Studio Pierrot. On April 6, 2002, it was released in Japan on Tokyo TV and TV Aichi.

10. Ookami Shoujo to Kuro Ouji (Wolf Girl and Black Prince)

Director: Ryūichi Hiroki

Ryūichi Hiroki Writer: Ayuko Hatta

Ayuko Hatta Cast: Mariya Ise, Takahiro Sakurai and others

Mariya Ise, Takahiro Sakurai and others IMDb Ratings: 7/10

7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%

43% Streaming Platform: Netflix

High school girl Erika made a mistake that she could never reverse. Erika Shinohara told her classmates that she had a handsome boyfriend and showed them pictures of a stranger. But, the guy in the photo was a boy in their school, and he overheard all the conversation Erika had.

This is an embarrassing situation for Erika, but she had to do it in, and her circumstances led her to ask him to be her fake boyfriend. Little did Erika know that Kyouya Sata has a dark mode and a personality like the Black Prince. Erika, the female character, will realize soon what trouble she got herself into with this Black Prince.

Wolf Girl and Black Prince will be liked by the fans of Kaichou wa Maid sama. It is a fantastic anime, just like Kaichou wa Maid same.

9. Karin

Director: Shinichiro Kimura

Shinichiro Kimura Writer: Yuna Kagesaki

Yuna Kagesaki Cast: Sayuri Yahagi, Yuka Inokuchi and others

Sayuri Yahagi, Yuka Inokuchi and others IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

74% Streaming Platform: Funimation Now

There are few similarities between Kaichou wa Maid sama and Karin, but you’d like Karin if you liked Kaichou wa Maid sama. Both the anime shows are high school dramas and have a female protagonist that works hard. In addition, there are excellent laugh-out moments in both lovely male protagonists. Ironically, both the male main characters are named Usui.

Karin is a vampire, but she is a blood marker, unlike her kind. So she has to inject her extra blood into her victims, and things worsen when she cannot find a victim in time. If she doesn’t find a victim from time to time, she gets excessive nosebleeds. Nosebleeds are a significant problem as she sees it challenging to find safe victims.

A transfer student Usui Kenta comes to her school and is her classmate. He proves to be useful as he has the nature that vampires can enjoy. Karin is a lovely romantic anime show, and those who liked Kaichou wa Maid sama should watch this too. Karin is basically about a vampire, survival, and high school life.

8. Place to Place

Director: Fumitoshi Oizaki

Fumitoshi Oizaki Writer: Ishiki

Ishiki Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Hitomi Nabatame and others

Nobuhiko Okamoto, Hitomi Nabatame and others IMDb Ratings: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: HiDive, Spectrum On Demand

Tsumiki Miniwa believes that love is always in the heart. She has been in love with Otonashi for several years now. But, she has not been able to confess her feelings till now as he seems to know what she feels about him.

Both Tsumiki and Otonashi are great friends who often tease each other and share a great relationship. It is clear to everyone and the rest of the group that they would look great together. In school, Tsumiki spends her time with her friends in her daily life. Will she finally gather up the courage to confess her feelings?

7. Earl and Fairy

Director: Kōichirō Sōtome

Kōichirō Sōtome Writer: Mizue Tani

Mizue Tani Cast: Hiro Yūki, Hikaru Midorikawa and others

Hiro Yūki, Hikaru Midorikawa and others IMDb Ratings: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

70% Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video.

Mizue Tani wrote a series of light novels- The Earl and the Fairy. The anime adaptation of the same was released from September to December 2008. On April 30, 2009, a visual novel for PlayStation 2 was released.

The story of The Earl and the Fairy is based in Victorian Britain. It is about Lydia Carlton, a 17-year-old, and her adventures. She is also known as the “Fairy Doctor” because she is interested in fairies and understands them a lot.

Her life changes when she meets Edgar J.C Ashenbert and his crew during a sea voyage to London. Edgar is the Legendary Blue Knight Earl. The art style and the plot of the anime The Earl and the Fairy are unique. It is also a slow-burn love triangle and has shown romance in the purest form.

6. Haruka Nogizaka’s Secret

Director: Munenori Nawa

Munenori Nawa Writer: Gō Tamai

Gō Tamai Cast: Mai Goto, Mamiko Noto

Mai Goto, Mamiko Noto IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Gogoanime

Haruka Nogizaka’s Secret is set at a private school in Japan- Hakujō Academy. The anime plot is about Yūto Ayase and Haruka Nogizaka, his classmate. Yūto is an ordinary boy, but Haruka is not a typical high school girl. Instead, Haruka is brilliant and from a wealthy family. She is a popular school girl.

On one day, Yūto is asked to return some books to the school library by Nobunga Asaruka, his good friend. He goes to the library and finds Haruka there. It is there that he learns that Haruka is a die-hard fan of manga and anime. She also likes otaku culture. Yūto promises her that he won’t tell anyone about her hobby. Haruka wants to keep her hobby and likes a secret because this will be considered unworthy of her status and image.

They both come close and become great friends. Haruka and Yūto start spending time together. Yūto keeps his lips sealed just like he promised her. Haruka and Yūto begin developing a great relationship with each other.

5. Mazamune-Kun’s Revenge

Director: Mirai Minato

Mirai Minato Writer: Tiv

Tiv Cast: Ayaka Ohashi, Asuka Ōgame and others

Ayaka Ohashi, Asuka Ōgame and others IMDb Ratings: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Hazuki Takeoda wrote Mazamune-Kun’s Revenge’s manga series, and Tiv has illustrated it. The manga series was adapted into an anime TV series by Silver Link. It aired from January to March in 2017.

Masamune Makabe shared good relationship with Aki Adagaki. He is a chubby boy, and Aki is a beautiful rich girl. One day, she cruelly rejects him and names him Pig’s Foot. Seeking revenge, Masamune changed his name and began to work out to become handsome and fir.

When he goes to Aki once again, she cannot recognize him, and he decides to seduce her so that she falls in love with him. However, he rejects her to set the score equal.

Mazamune: Kun’s Revenge is a romantic comedy with 12 episodes and OVA. Masamune-Kun’s Japanese manga series of Masamune-Kun’s Revenge was published from October 2021 until June 2018. In the US, this series was given license by Seas Entertainment.

All the fans of the romantic comedy genre should watch Mazamune- Kun’s Revenge as it comes under great romantic comedies.

3. Citrus

Director: Takeo Takahashi, Naoyuki Tatsuwa

Takeo Takahashi, Naoyuki Tatsuwa Writer: Saburouta

Saburouta Cast: Megan Shipman, Amber Lee Connors

Megan Shipman, Amber Lee Connors IMDb Ratings: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA

NA Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Yuzu Aihara is constantly bothered by her appearance, and she loves fashion. She hasn’t dated anyone but likes to go out with her friends. However, things change for her when her mother remarries, and she has to go to an all-girls school. She can’t wear makeup and is not allowed to carry cell phones.

Yuzu decided to rebel and dressed up on the first day of her school. Due to this attitude, she is called in front of the entire school by Mei Aihara. Mei is the student council president and has the complete opposite personality compared to Yuzu.

Things get even more complicated when Yuzu visits her home and finds out that she has a new sister who is none other than Mei Aihara. To prove a point, Mei kisses Yuzu, but Yuzu cannot overcome that kiss and kind of likes that.

Citrus is a school romance anime and has a complicated plot. But, it also has the usual themes like the student council president having a new sister with the music of developed feelings.

2. He is My Master

Director: Shouji Saeki

Shouji Saeki Writer: Matsu

Matsu Cast: Ai Shimizu, Junko Minagawa and others

Ai Shimizu, Junko Minagawa and others IMDb Ratings: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

80% Streaming Platform: Gogoanime, Amazon Prime Video.

Izmir and Mitsuki are two runaway sisters, and they are facing problems. However, their difficulties ease up when they meet Yoshitaka Nakabayashi, a wealthy teenage orphan. He offers them jobs as maids, and it all seems like a dream come true to them.

Yoshitaka has a lot of spy cameras and stops at nothing to fulfill his perversities. He doesn’t even caretake the consent from the girls. Will these runaway sisters be able to save themselves from him?

1. School Days

Director: Keitaro Motonaga

Keitaro Motonaga Writer: Makoto Uezu

Makoto Uezu Cast: Daisuke Hirakawa, Shiho Kawaragi

Daisuke Hirakawa, Shiho Kawaragi IMDb Ratings: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

94% Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Makoto Itou loves the beauty of Kotonoha Katsura and has liked her for a long time. But, he was too shy to come up and confess his feelings. So, instead of approaching her, he took her photos and kept them hidden.

Sekai Sainoji finds those secret pictures, and instead of ratting him, she offers to help him get together with her. She even becomes good friends with her just for him. So, an impromptu friendship builds in this trio. In-School Days, we see the lives of three teenagers as they live their high school lives.

This was the list of best anime like Kaichou Wa Maid sama. We searched all the anime collections to make this list for the die-hard fan of Kaichou wa Maid same. More anime shows like Kaicho wa Maid sama and many great ones fall in this genre. If we missed your favorite anime in this list, let us know in the comments below. As more anime like Kaichou wa Maid-sama will release, we’ll add them to this list.

The post The 40 Best Anime Like Kaichou wa Maid-Sama of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.