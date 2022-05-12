Dane Mizutani: Kirill Kaprizov is the best player in this series. And that’s why Wild still have a chance.

Kirill Kaprizov did everything in his power to carry the Wild to a win over the St. Louis Blues in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

He went beast mode during a shift early in the game, shrugging off defenders like Adrian Peterson did for the Vikings in his prime. He continued his dominance a few minutes later with a laser beam on the power play to beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington clean.

Then came what very well might be the best 10 seconds of his two-year NHL career.

With the Wild back on the power play, a puck squirted toward Blues defenseman Colton Parayko for what easily could have resulted in an odd-man rush the other way.

Instead, Kaprizov exploded toward Parayko, pilfered the puck with a perfect stick lift, and pirouetted back toward the net. After keeping the play alive, Kaprizov carved out some space in front, and in an ode to fellow countryman Alex Ovechkin, the young Russian sniper found the back of the net with a blast from the left circle.

That sequence in and of itself is why the Wild still have a chance in this opening-round playoff series.

Never mind that Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko ultimately stole the show in Game 5 with a natural hat trick to lift his team to a 5-2 win.

Never mind that when a series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to advance nearly 80 percent of the time.

Never mind that the Wild will have to stave off elimination in front of a raucous crowd when they step onto the ice for Game 6 in St. Louis, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

At the end of the day, the Wild have Kirill Kaprizov on their roster. He is the best player in this series, capable of putting the Wild on his back on any given night.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kaprizov had more goals than any other player in the playoffs. After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1, he had a hat trick in Game 2, a goal in Game 3, a goal in Game 4 and a pair of goals in Game 5. That’s seven so far.

“This kid just continues competing his ass off,” coach Dean Evason said after the Game 5 loss. “He wills the team. He just didn’t have enough guys willing alongside him tonight.”

That’s something teammate Marcus Foligno also acknowledged after the game. As a leader on the team, Foligno was none too pleased that his line did very little to provide Kaprizov with any help.

“You need secondary scoring,” Foligno said Tuesday night. “It’s on our line to produce. We didn’t do that tonight.”

The same thing can be said about pretty much everyone on the ice. In reality, Kaprizov was only player who showed up in Game 5, and he almost willed the Wild to a win.

Asked about his performance after Game 5, Kaprizov immediately shifted the focus to Game 6. He had no interest in talking about his personal successes. Not during the team’s failures.

“The goal isn’t for a player to play well. The goal is for the team to play well,” Kaprizov said. “We didn’t win. Ultimately that’s what we play for. We have a chance to make some changes to get the series back home for Game 7 (on Saturday night). That’s what we have to do.”

The expectation for Kaprizov at this point, fair or unfair, is that he has to be at his best to for the Wild to have a chance.

There’s reason to believe he will rise to the occasion. He’s the only true superstar the Wild have ever had. No disrespect to Marian Gaborik, Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise or Ryan Suter before him.

“He’s unbelievable,” Evason said. “It’d be nice to have 20 of him.”

Unfortunately for the Wild, there’s only one Kirill Kaprizov in existence right now. Fortunately for the Wild, that could still be enough.