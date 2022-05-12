News
Dane Mizutani: Kirill Kaprizov is the best player in this series. And that’s why Wild still have a chance.
Kirill Kaprizov did everything in his power to carry the Wild to a win over the St. Louis Blues in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
He went beast mode during a shift early in the game, shrugging off defenders like Adrian Peterson did for the Vikings in his prime. He continued his dominance a few minutes later with a laser beam on the power play to beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington clean.
Then came what very well might be the best 10 seconds of his two-year NHL career.
With the Wild back on the power play, a puck squirted toward Blues defenseman Colton Parayko for what easily could have resulted in an odd-man rush the other way.
Instead, Kaprizov exploded toward Parayko, pilfered the puck with a perfect stick lift, and pirouetted back toward the net. After keeping the play alive, Kaprizov carved out some space in front, and in an ode to fellow countryman Alex Ovechkin, the young Russian sniper found the back of the net with a blast from the left circle.
That sequence in and of itself is why the Wild still have a chance in this opening-round playoff series.
Never mind that Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko ultimately stole the show in Game 5 with a natural hat trick to lift his team to a 5-2 win.
Never mind that when a series is tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to advance nearly 80 percent of the time.
Never mind that the Wild will have to stave off elimination in front of a raucous crowd when they step onto the ice for Game 6 in St. Louis, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.
At the end of the day, the Wild have Kirill Kaprizov on their roster. He is the best player in this series, capable of putting the Wild on his back on any given night.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Kaprizov had more goals than any other player in the playoffs. After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1, he had a hat trick in Game 2, a goal in Game 3, a goal in Game 4 and a pair of goals in Game 5. That’s seven so far.
“This kid just continues competing his ass off,” coach Dean Evason said after the Game 5 loss. “He wills the team. He just didn’t have enough guys willing alongside him tonight.”
That’s something teammate Marcus Foligno also acknowledged after the game. As a leader on the team, Foligno was none too pleased that his line did very little to provide Kaprizov with any help.
“You need secondary scoring,” Foligno said Tuesday night. “It’s on our line to produce. We didn’t do that tonight.”
The same thing can be said about pretty much everyone on the ice. In reality, Kaprizov was only player who showed up in Game 5, and he almost willed the Wild to a win.
Asked about his performance after Game 5, Kaprizov immediately shifted the focus to Game 6. He had no interest in talking about his personal successes. Not during the team’s failures.
“The goal isn’t for a player to play well. The goal is for the team to play well,” Kaprizov said. “We didn’t win. Ultimately that’s what we play for. We have a chance to make some changes to get the series back home for Game 7 (on Saturday night). That’s what we have to do.”
The expectation for Kaprizov at this point, fair or unfair, is that he has to be at his best to for the Wild to have a chance.
There’s reason to believe he will rise to the occasion. He’s the only true superstar the Wild have ever had. No disrespect to Marian Gaborik, Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise or Ryan Suter before him.
“He’s unbelievable,” Evason said. “It’d be nice to have 20 of him.”
Unfortunately for the Wild, there’s only one Kirill Kaprizov in existence right now. Fortunately for the Wild, that could still be enough.
News
Farah Khan’s Epic Reply To Chunky Panday’s ‘Overacting’ Comment On Ananya Panday’s Instagram Post
The new generation Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday recently posted a fun video on her official Instagram profile featuring Farah Khan, the famous choreographer, and director.
Ananya Panday is the daughter of the veteran actor Chunky Panday, who is known for his comic roles in several Bollywood movies. The actor was seen in the ‘Houseful series of films’. Ananya on the other hand was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.
The video shared by the actress begins with Ananya’s introduction, soon she is interrupted by Farah Khan, who tricks her by saying, “Ananya, Ananya, you have won the National Award for Khaali Peeli.” When Ananya gets all excited and curious, Farah adds, “I am joking” ( just the way Chunky Panday’s character Aakhri Pasta says in the Housefull series of films).
Ananya shared this reel on Instagram in collaboration with Farah Khan’s Instagram account (All in good humour, of course) with the caption,
“50 rupay kaat overacting ke. Always the funnest time with Farah Khan.”
Here is the video:
View this post on Instagram
The post got a lot of attention as the young actress has more than 22 million followers on her Instagram account. Ananya’s dad Chunky Panday left a comment under her post addressed to Farah Khan,
“Farah you should get the award for overacting in this video.”
To which Farah Khan replied,
“Apni beti ko sambhal pehle.”
Take a look at the screenshot of Farah Khan and Chunky Panday’s comment exchange on the post:
The actress recently completed 3 years in the Bollywood industry, she made her debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the year 2’ (SOTY 2). She has a huge fan base and has managed to mark her place in the industry. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Kho Gaye Hun Kahan’ directed by Arjun Varian. The 23-year-old’s upcoming movie also includes ‘Liger’ directed by Puri Jagannadh.
Check out some of her stunning Instagram pictures:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Farah Khan was spotted on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ by Karan Johar which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
The post Farah Khan’s Epic Reply To Chunky Panday’s ‘Overacting’ Comment On Ananya Panday’s Instagram Post appeared first on MEWS.
News
What the Resurrection of Marilyn Monroe Tells Us About Parasocial Obsession From Beyond the Grave
Every icon has waves of fame, and right now we are riding a new swell of fascination and misunderstanding of Marilyn Monroe, nearly sixty years after her tragic death. People were furious when Kim Kardashian wore a Monroe dress to the Met Gala , the sequined gown Monroe is famed for wearing during her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” serenade to President John F. Kennedy (she actually wore two of Monroe’s dresses that night). Then an Andy Warhol portrait of Monroe broke a record this week when gallery owner Larry Gagosian purchased the 1964 silk screen for a bombastic $195 million, the most paid for a work by an American artist. It beat out the price paid five years ago for a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, another icon draped in the myth of a talent gone far too soon. It is not shocking that someone as powerful as Gagosian made a point of buying a Warhol, upping the overall auction value for his pieces, and it’s certainly not shocking that it was Andy’s Marilyn portrait that broke the record. There’s something about Marilyn. Even from the grave, Marilyn’s status and image catapults others to new heights.
What is it about her? Famed in her time, for both her acting (Some Like It Hot, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) and scandal, Marilyn Monroe was a walking talking symbol of the fleetingness of beauty, and youth. Coming from a Dickensesque early life, Marilyn became one of the top billed actresses of her day, and the first Playboy centerfold when Hugh Hefner bought photos she’d posed for years before without her knowledge or permission. Hefner had her to thank for his empire. Diamonds, she sang, were a girl’s best friend. Marilyn, herself a diamond, was caught in her own transformation—blunted, static in time, beautiful but cold. There is no warmth left yet people still gaze upon her, and her possessions have been officially deemed as important for the historical archive as the Liberty Bell or the Great Wall of China. Like Princess Diana, Marilyn exists beyond herself. She gave herself to fame and fame gave her everything, just as it took away.
It isn’t that Marilyn was ever unpopular, but arguably since her death she hasn’t been unpopular a single day. This summer does bring forth the energy of resurrection however, and it seems Marilyn is the target. Controversial in life, and even in her death Marilyn’s memory is used as a “sartorial symbol of American seduction” in contrast to the hypocrisy of rising puritanism by New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd. Marilyn did what she had to in life to survive, marrying at sixteen and doing nude modeling and sugaring (not unusual for actresses then or now) to survive till she made it big. There are interesting similarities between Marilyn and Kim, even if people want to deny them. Kim’s sex tape with Ray J launched not only her career but her whole family, and the fourth episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is focused on Kim’s decision to model for a Playboy centerfold. It’s clear that Kim feels a deep connection with Monroe, and her own rise to fame does mirror Monroe’s own in many ways.
Of course, parallel experiences doesn’t justify wearing a long-dead woman’s clothes. Outside of the risk to the historical archive, there is simply something unnerving about the very nature of wearing a dead person’s clothes when you’ve never actually known them. That’s the sick element of celebrity: everyone knows you, yet does that give them power over you? Over your image, even long past your body going cold? It is not just Marilyn who receives such parasocial immemorial treatment; beloved figures will often have their items found at auction (such as when Sylvia Plath’s wedding ring was auctioned, despite the well known toxicity of her relationship with husband Ted Hughes), have people go on long pilgrimages to their homes (Elvis’s Graceland is visited by 500,000 fans and fanatics a year), and have their utmost personal secrets out in the open for public consumption posthumously if they were meticulous in keeping a diary.
Today at Vulture, reporter Bilge Ebiri interviewed filmmaker Andrew Dominik on his latest Nick Cave film and took the time to ask about Dominik’s upcoming Marilyn Monroe project Blonde, another attempt at a resurrection. Unfortunately, Dominik’s response left one feeling less than hopeful to his understanding of Marilyn Monroe as a person. “Well, you know, Marilyn’s whole vibe was ‘rescue me.’ Some great feminist writers have said this: Everything that’s been written about Marilyn Monroe, whether it’s by Norman Mailer or Gloria Steinem, is a rescue fantasy.” Sure, the projections onto Monroe — both throughout her lifetime, and after her death — love to envision her as someone in need of saving. She didn’t, though. Monroe was her own woman who carved her own path. Even with her death, which crystallized her eternal fame, one would be foolish to imply that Marilyn desired to curate a vibe of needing help. Marilyn Monroe survived everything, from the orphanage to a teen marriage and the Hollywood System. If feminism is embracing the idea that Marilyn wasn’t the creator of her own life, identity, and what we would now call a “brand” and it is instead dependent on the great public desire to save her, well they’ve certainly got Marilyn wrong.
News
Kyle Lowry again out for Game 6, with Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo creating Heat comfort zone
The Kyle Lowry Watch has entered a different stage for the Miami Heat, no longer measured by the hourly injury reports issued by the NBA.
Instead, after an aborted return following a pair of uneven games, it may well be more a case of week-to-week, again listed as out for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Initially straining his left hamstring April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Lowry returned two weeks later in a pair of road losses to the 76ers in these Eastern Conference semifinals.
Then, Sunday, the hamstring acted up again. Now the earliest return would be Sunday, if there either is a Game 7 against the 76ers or a possible start to the Eastern Conference finals. There also is a chance with a Heat victory Thursday at Wells Fargo Center that the Heat would not play again until Tuesday.
For now, there is the confidence of the 5-0 run with Gabe Vincent as fill-in playoff starter, and the emergence of Victor Oladipo as a reliable option at backup point guard.
“I feel like we’ve been practicing that all year long with guys in and out of the rotation, in and out of the lineup,” forward Jimmy Butler said, with the Heat 17-7 in Lowry’s absence this season. “It’s always that next-man-up mentality.”
In his first season under a standard contract, after two with the Heat on two-way contracts, Vincent, 25, continues to thrive as a universal donor.
“Gabe’s probably the most selfless dude,” power forward P.J. Tucker said. “I mean that dude like goes from starting, playing 30 minutes, to not subbing in. Like he’s been through it all. Like he literally has been placed in every position on this team, throughout the year, to get ready and has the same attitude every day, gives the same effort every day. Like he’s unreal, one of my favorite teammates.
“So to see him be able to go from not playing and Kyle being hurt again and being out, to starting and giving us everything he does, it’s amazing.”
Vincent closed with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in Tuesday’s 120-85 Game 5 victory that put the Heat up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series that continues with Thursday’s Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center.
“He’s just solid through everything,” guard Max Strus said. “That’s the only way I can put it.”
With the move of Vincent into the starting lineup, it also has cleared a runway for Oladipo to play as backup point guard.
“For our team,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “his versatility just really fits. His ability to guard multiple positions but also be able to organize a little bit, have that kind of experience and talent when Kyle is out, that could be devastating to some teams.
“We have a lot of other guys that have been able to step up and Vic is one of them.”
Oladipo is coming off a 13-point performance in Game 5.
With Oladipo as the playmaker with the second unit, it also has proven liberating for Tyler Herro, who again gets to focus more on his scoring skill set.
“Vic, in this role without Kyle, allows Tyler to still be Tyler,” Spoelstra said. “That’s very important to our team.”
The Heat again have listed several players as questionable, with all expected to play Thursday: Herro (ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Strus (hamstring), Tucker (calf strain) and Vincent (knee irritation).
()
Dane Mizutani: Kirill Kaprizov is the best player in this series. And that’s why Wild still have a chance.
Affiliate Marketing – Yahoo You’ve Got Money
United Kingdom All-set to Introduce Crypto Framework For Safer Adoption
A Brief Introduction To Blockchain – For Normal People
Farah Khan’s Epic Reply To Chunky Panday’s ‘Overacting’ Comment On Ananya Panday’s Instagram Post
What the Resurrection of Marilyn Monroe Tells Us About Parasocial Obsession From Beyond the Grave
How Will You Start SEO Article Marketing Services at Your Own?
Is It Time To Buy Bitcoin?
Find Out Technical Information on HP Pavilion Elite HPE-500z
Kyle Lowry again out for Game 6, with Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo creating Heat comfort zone
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry