Delayed Flight – Only Insurance Can Cover You
If you are an airline traveler, chances are, you have experienced a delay.
Of course, a delay in airplane travel can mean different things to different people. For some, it is a bothersome inconvenience. Still others incur more than this. Business people can lose deals and related money; holiday travelers can lose days of their adventure, students, miss classes and the individual list of damages goes on according to the person.
If you think you have one iota of a chance of a lawsuit, think again.
Airlines do not legally owe you one cent of compensation for any suffering or loss if your scheduled flight is delayed. This is due to the fact that the airlines do not guarantee flight schedules. Of course, doing this would get them in deep trouble because like all of us, they are not capable of changing wind or hail patterns or averting snow storms, hurricanes or any form of bad weather that can interrupt air travel, departure times, as well as arrival hour. Moreover, mechanical troubles can appear, seemingly out of nowhere.
Liability for the above events is out of the picture when it comes to scheduled flights.
“It’s simply out of our control,” says everyone in the airline industry, from the executives to the pilots and flight attendants, to the maintenance men and booking agents.
While an airline may go out of its way to provide food and drinks during a flight delay – or even coupons for a discount at the local hotel or motel, it’s a rare event that sees them compensating a passenger for a postponed airplane ride, regardless of the passengers’ important meeting or lost vacation time.
So, how does a traveler protect him or herself from the losses incurred by a delayed flight?
The answer, my fellow air traveler, is travel insurance that includes travel delay coverage.
Designed to compensate the delayed air passenger for food and shelter costs during a covered layover, this type of insurance protects when the delay is due to:
• Bad weather that prevents accurate departure and arrival time
• Missing important documents of a passenger, like a passport of visa
• A sick passenger that needs to be quarantined
• Skyjacking or hijacking or terrorism
• Sudden airline employee strikes
• Natural disasters or catastrophes
• Civil unrest
• Travel shutdowns imposed by government officials as a result of a state of emergency or weather conditions.
Travel time is never a guaranteed surety. Nonetheless, acquiring the right type of insurance coverage can protect you from the related losses.
Speak to an experienced independent agency about travel insurance that includes coverage for airline delays.
Why People Love Freebies
It has been observed that things labeled as “free” have always captured people’s interest and it acts as a catalyst in attracting many people. Free samples of products or services attract more attention of customer or consumers than the product or services with a specific price. It would be interesting to figure out why people love freebies so much.
Free Stuff and Human Mind
When people find out that there is something they will get for free then their mind and psychology make them believe that they are special and they have earned the thing to get it for free. The free things make them feel they have achieved something with no or less effort for getting it. People feel there is less risk in trying out free stuff and they feel that they have nothing to lose if they try the free stuff. So they reach out to try free stuff with no risk and loss. A similar human psychology works when we get attracted to discounted rates or prices of products and services.
Loads of Non-avoidable Expenses
In our daily lives, everyone knows earning money is not easy and it takes a lot of efforts to make a living. Most of the hard earned money goes away in the necessary non-avoidable expenses like groceries, fuel, and oil, paying bills and other expenses. When we find out we can get something for free, we tend to get attracted to it because we feel that we have saved some amount of money with the best bargain of free stuff for a product or service.
Some People Hesitate Spending Money on what they think is not necessary
There are many people who hesitate to spend money on what they think is not necessary even though they earn a lot of money to save money. When they find out that the product or service is for free then they are more likely to reach out and try the product or services. Such people would possibly try out free stuff than paying for it and experience how the product or service is.
Some People have Low Monthly Income
Some people don’t earn huge amount of money and they have low monthly income. They can’t spend too much money due to lack of funds so they find free stuff more likable and they look out for free stuff because they can’t spend too much.
Rescission – A Demon Or a Challenge?
Originally entitled FTC Rule 429, rescission was not intended to be a “Federal Satisfaction” guarantee or “buyers remorse” insurance program. The rule had the limited purpose of correcting the specific problem of sales being obtained through high pressure or deceptive sales tactics. In surveys taken as to why customers rescind, the majority of customer responses included phrases such as: “The price is too high”, “We don’t see the value” or “It was not competitive with other prices we received”. Within many responses were phrases such as: “We didn’t believe the discount(s)” or “The salesperson was ‘high pressure'”. Then there were those who felt uncomfortable with the need to buy immediately.
Most of these responses don’t meet the requirements or purpose of the law, however, the contract is usually rescinded.
Buyers remorse is a natural psychological condition, however, the previous statements bear out the fact that a high percentage of rescission is due to a malfunction in the sales process. If you are selling a big ticket item (i.e. $20,000 to $30,000 or higher) versus transactions of $5,000 or less, chances are you will experience a high percentage of rescission. If a customer perceives a price difference instead of a value difference, this frequently leads to rescission. Issues such as the source and style of the lead, perceived needs by the prospect, the size of the contract and cash versus finance also will affect the rate of rescission.
However, if your company is using outdated sales methods, utilizing multiple “drops or discounts” or if value is not established before a price is quoted or an incentive is offered, the chances are that your rate of rescission is higher than it should be.
If your average contract is $4,000 or less, a rescission rate above 2 or 3% is unacceptable. On contracts of $5,000 to $10,000 – rescission can range from 4 to 10%. Contracts from $15,000 to $25,000 vary, although it is not uncommon for rescission rates to exceed 20%. High need products like roof replacement and HVAC systems experience much lower rescission rates than sunrooms, conservatories and decks. Low end, low price products and/or those purchased after much shopping have a much lower rescission rate. Those who use rescission as a means to close are unwise to do so and may ultimately destroy their sales methodology.
Tips From Honest Income Program to Boost Your Internet Marketing Profits
In Honest Income program, Steven Wagenheim tackles three top internet business opportunities that one must take full advantage of in order to increase online income. The second of those three opportunities, and one that makes up a large section of the entire guide, is affiliate marketing.
Thus, it is important to take a closer look into what benefits one can enjoy with this online earning method and how you can improve your earnings.
The Profitability of Internet Marketing
Those who are new to internet marketing are baffled at the idea of why it is sought after by many hoping to make income online. First off, you can simply enter into an affiliate program, then promote and sell a product from your affiliate partner. You also have the ability to choose which products to promote, thus making it easier for you to focus on a given niche.
This format is indeed appealing to many since you no longer have to come up with a profitable business idea and then fund that business idea to get it into operation. All you have to think of as an affiliate marketer is to promote the product and direct web users to your affiliate merchant’s sales page. No need to worry about updating your inventory, shipping items, and dealing with customer service. There is no need to worry about producing a break-even income since whatever you earn from affiliate marketing is a profit in itself.
Honest Income Program’s Internet Marketing Methods
In Steven Wagenheim’s discussion on internet marketing, he tackles some of the basic do’s and don’ts that you must keep in mind to increase chances of success. But more importantly, he focuses on the affiliate marketer as the key factor in this formula. It therefore begins by adapting the specific skills that a good internet marketer possesses.
Wagenheim identifies three basic and most important skills that one must have: organization, work ethics, and patience.
Organizational Skills
The most important skill that any internet marketer must possess is that of proper organization. As an affiliate marketer, you cannot rely on earning your desired income by focusing on simply one product or service. In most cases, you would have to promote several products or services from your affiliates at one time to boost commissions that you can get from these products.
It is difficult to manage affiliate promotion for more than one product, though. Hence, proper organizational skills will enable you to enjoy bigger earnings through affiliate marketing.
Solid Work Ethic
Next is a good work ethic. A lot of people come into these online business opportunities thinking it is just a hobby or an additional source of income. In fact, there are a lot of people who do not take it seriously. Even if you are only engaged with affiliate marketing as a part-time job, you need to dedicate yourself into it.
Patience
The final skill that Steven Wagenheim has taught in his Honest Income program when it comes to internet marketing is the value of patience. Most people come online thinking that they can get huge amount of income overnight. There is this false misconception that you do not have to work and money will be sent to your account right away. This is indeed false. You need to work hard and be patient since it will take a while before you can build a sustainable income.
