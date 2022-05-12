Finance
Discover the Secrets of How to Make Money Online Scam Free
The internet is vibrant with “make money online” products. Every site that you visit is showing ads of how to make millions online. And as someone who is genuinely trying to make money online, you don’t know what or who to trust.
The secrets to make money online scam free are to pay attention to the advertisement that is being shown. If they are claiming ridiculous numbers in a short span of time then this should send up a red flag that this might not be a legitimate make money online opportunity.
But do not become jaded that you think that everyone on the internet is out to get you and is a scam because then you will miss out on great money making opportunities.
Make a list of what you want to achieve from your online business. Once you have that list, then you go shopping. For the purpose of illustration, say you knew you wanted to make money on the internet but you wanted to make money learning how to use Google and AdWords. Then that would be the product that you are searching for.
If while online you see an ad screaming that you can make money online with this new revolutionary system that you can set and forget, go to bed and make millions, then that would not be the ad to click on.
You must remain focused. Most people don’t make it online not because of the multitude of scams that are online but mostly because they get distracted easily.
They go online to get one thing done and before you know it 2 hours has passed and they have wasted their time on something that is not going to help them make money online. This has happened to all of us.
And it is for that reason why when you go online you must go with a focused and planned mindset. Have your list and then do your research. As you research more, you will soon begin to form a pattern where you will know what you’re looking for.
Always choose products that come with an iron clad money back guarantee. And buy one product at a time; try it for a good solid 30 days. Once you buy the product, don’t just let it sit there, use it.
Most people get scammed online because they are always seeking a new shinny product, so much so that they forgot where they bought the last one. So always, always to avoid scam keep a record of the products that you bought and who you bought them from.
This will eliminate frustration and help you to make money online scam free.
Finance
Investing in Gold – Factors That Influence the Price of Gold
Understanding the factors that influence the price of gold is crutial before making an investment in the precious metal. Equally important is to be aware of the key differences in the supply and demand of gold compared to other investments such as commodities, stocks and bonds.
Another factor to keep in mind; gold is not the only precious metal to consider when making this type of investment. Silver, Platinum and Palladium are also highly sought-after as investment vehicles, offer similar fundamentals to gold, but each have their own unique characteristics as an investment.
Factors Influencing the Price of Gold Bullion
The value in a gold coin or gold bullion is found in its precious metal content. While gold is pretty to look at in just about any form, when sought after for investment purposes its aesthetic appeal is not usually a consideration. Because of this, the value of gold bullion is tied directly to the market price for gold, and will fluctuate as the market moves, just like stocks, bonds and commodities.
How to Measure the Price of Gold
When quoting the price of gold, most business reports will show the price per troy ounce in US dollars. If you are following the market from outside the US, make sure to convert this price into your home currency, and know that one troy ounce is equivalent to about 31.1 grams.
Also note that the price quoted on the market is always for pure gold. Most jewelry is much less than pure (usually between 40-75%), bullion and coins however, are usually fairly high purities (above 90%).
With an understanding of the mechanics behind the price of a physical sample of gold, you can start to look at the market forces that cause the wide daily swings in price. They are listed in order of their impact on the daily price of gold.
1. Macroeconomic Data
By far the most influential metric on the price of gold is the daily economic information coming out of the worlds markets. Gold has historically always been a “safe haven” type of investment. Like real estate and cash, it is a place to put your money if things aren’t looking good elsewhere. When money is pulled out of the stock market it generally flows towards these types of investments, but in 2008 when the stock market and the real estate market experienced simultaneous crashes, gold seemed like the only safe play and, in turn, began its dramatic gains in price.
2. Inflation Pressure
Inflation is the theory that over time, the value of money will always go down as prices go up. While the average price of a house isn’t $40,000 like it was in 1975, the number of gold bars it would take to buy the same house is pretty consistent: $40,000 worth of gold in 1975 would be worth a little over $310,000 today.
This means that no matter what the market is for gold, in the long run it’s always better than holding cash without earning any interest on it. While gold doesn’t pay interest, its price does generally track the rate of inflation or better.
3. Supply and Demand of Gold
Supply and demand is the main drive of market pricing behind most commodities. While the gold price is much more complex than this basic formula, these factors do come in to play.
The supply of gold is largely dependent on its price, as the cost to mine it has become so high. It used to be quite easy to prospect and mine for gold, with plenty of stories from the gold rush of hitting the mother lode. Nowadays, it’s much more difficult to extract gold in large quantities and requires expensive equipment and technology. Also, since gold doesn’t really get “used up” or consumed the way other commodities do, there is always a large reserve of gold regardless of supply. So unlike most other commodities, the supply of gold will likely continue to be more reactive to its price than to have a direct impact on it.
The demand side is similarly consistent. As the price of gold drops, its demand in the use of jewelry increases (as jewelry is a discretionary spending item), but the investment demand for gold will generally drop as prices move on a downward trend. The reverse is true, of course if prices rise: jewelry demand for gold drops, and investment demand increases.
Future of Gold Prices
Look to the economy and the rate of inflation as the most likely indicators of gold price in the future. Another big recession or a sudden increase in the level of inflation could cause gold to make another big run up. Similarly, if things continue to improve in the global economy and inflation remains in check, gold prices will likely remain fairly stagnant and could even drop a little more.
Finance
The Difference Between Linear Income and Leveraged Income?
Linear Income:
The best way to describe this is only having one source of income which is usually from a job. We all get told to do well at school to get good qualifications so we can get a good job! This results in linear income. Due to the current financial situation all over the world you may being to realise now that having a job is not secure and that model is broken not just within the last two years but it has been for many years before then.
If you get two jobs you then have two linear incomes, is this any better? Well you will have more money but does it really give you what you want. What do people really want? What do you really want?
If you asked people if they could live the rest of your life with the mentality that money was no object most would love to know how to achieve it. The reason most people would love that I think is they would be free!
Freedom is what I think people are looking for. People are willing to work and willing to work hard to be free. The secret is freedom isn’t available to probably 95% of the workers in this world! Even if you have your own small business you still won’t be free as you will still have linear income. The true measure to check whether you have a linear income or not is not go to work for the next 90 day straight with out being signed of sick! Would you still get paid the answer is probably no. If you get paid for your own efforts you have linear income.
Leveraged Income:
The people who are living the freedom lifestyle all have one thing in common and that is leveraged income usually multiple streams of leveraged income. This means that you get paid from your efforts and from other peoples efforts or get paid from money invested. If you have a large sum of money sitting in an account somewhere that’s paying you enough interest that you do not need to work again then you are fine. Majority of us do not have a large sum of money that we can invest. So what the second option?
Having people work with you. You working on your own you only have your own efforts you make £100 you keep £100. If you are working and someone else is working with you, now you have the ability to earn commissions. Imagine if you just had five people working with you and each of the five generated just £100 worth of sales. Total sales would be £500. Even if you only got paid 10% of that from a company you would make £50 plus your own £100.
What would happen if you decided to really expand with your five people and teach them all to go out and find five people for themselves? Now you would have 25 people and if that all just earned £100 in the month you would earn commissions on £3000 and 10% of that would be £300 for having started a team of people to market the company products to the end consumer.
This is not an exact model of how a company would pay you however they concept of this pay structure can create freedom if you put this type of compensation plan structure to work for you within three to five years you could be free!
Any income claims are not guaranteed as building a Network Marketing/MLM business is based on the independent distributors’ individual efforts. Just by you joining a company will not make you any money. The unlimited income potential only becomes available if you actively build a team of distributors in the Network Marketing/MLM Company.
Finance
International Forex Trading – How to Trade and Why You Should
The international Forex trading market has grown in volume and stature in the last few years. According to the Bank for International Settlements, the currency market generates an estimated daily turnover of over $3 trillion, with London generating the highest volume, followed by New York and Tokyo.
International Forex trading is mostly dominated by large banks and financial institutions. However, institutional investors have also started flocking into the currency market due to its relative security and high trading volumes. The foreign exchange market has been considered safer than other exchanges, particularly after the 2008 global credit crunch.
How to trade at the currency market
A trader can open an account at the foreign exchange market and simultaneously buy and sell a pair of currency. He or she can choose from a range of transaction types, which include spot, future, swap and forward. For an independent trader, the spot transaction is mostly the favored type.
A spot is a transaction that has a two-day delivery period. This involves a direct exchange between two currencies and requires cash rather than contracts. In terms of volume, spot transactions are the second largest segment of the FX market, second only to swaps.
Swaps, the largest transactions by volume in the foreign exchange market, are also the most common forward transaction methods. A currency swap involves two entities exchanging currencies for a specified period of time, with an agreement of reversing the deal at a later date. Swaps do not involve standardized contracts. In comparison, a currency future transaction has standard contracts and maturity dates. A futures contract usually covers an average period of three months.
Why you should open an account at FX
The FX market is considered relatively safe. Although profit margins are relatively low compared with other exchanges, their levels can be increased by increasing the volume of trades. Currencies traded in this market work against each other; hence, the strengthening of one will result in the weakening of another. It operates on a 24-hour period, except on weekends. This is beneficial to traders since it allows them to react quickly to global developments that may impact the status of the currency market. The foreign exchange market is also considered advantageous because of its high level of liquidity and its use of leverage.
International Forex trading continues to attract not only large financial institutions and big banks, but also commercial companies and small, individual investors. For those interested in entering the currency market, this might be as good a time as any.
