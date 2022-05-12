News
Dolphins’ continuity on defense has allowed unit to be further ahead in offseason
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Wednesday said that one thing he has come to learn and expect in the NFL is that, every year, there will be change.
Then, the 2022 offseason for his Dolphins defense happened, and he found out it’s possible to actually have a year where there isn’t all that much personnel transition.
Sure, while Boyer remains in his coordinator post, former coach Brian Flores, who possesses his own defensive background and brought Boyer up going back to when they were together with the New England Patriots, and former defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander are no longer alongside him to lead this defense.
But all 11 starters, along with numerous rotational pieces, return from last year’s defense that anchored the team’s run for eight wins in its last nine games of 2021. From that standpoint, the Dolphins defense can pick up where it left off last season, not having new players learn how to play next to each other.
“It puts you at a different starting point that there’s some familiarity,” said Boyer on Wednesday as Dolphins assistant coaches spoke to reporters at team facilities. “I guess there’s some things that, with our guys having familiarity of certain checks that we get in and out of, that obviously helps us that you’re not spending time on something that’s a brand-new concept. Some of it, there’s recall.
“That gives you the ability to do some very similar things but tweak it a little bit here or there to improve it. I think it gives you some advantages. Probably the biggest advantage is just the communication between the players and — not only do they know the guys that’s next to them — they know how they play.”
While making the head coaching change from Flores to Mike McDaniel, who has an offensive background coming over from San Francisco, and completely revamping the offense, it was a clear priority for Miami to have that continuity on defense heading into 2022.
Things fell in place for the Dolphins to keep the unit intact when they reached an agreement with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah minutes before free-agent negotiations could take place with outside teams in March. Ogbah returns his team-leading 18 sacks over the past two seasons, along with last year’s 24 quarterback hits and 12 passes defensed, which were most by any NFL defensive lineman since 2016.
“He gives us some versatility because he can do multiple things,” said Boyer. “We’re obviously excited to have him back. He’s a good worker. … He understands the system and the process, so all positive with him being back.”
Ogbah and the defensive front are complemented by the back end. Cornerback Xavien Howard’s contract concerns were appeased with a new extension. He and Byron Jones remain a top cornerback combination in the league, and the rising young safety duo of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones provides exceptional versatility with their ability to blitz more than any other safety tandem.
“That’s definitely a huge value,” said safeties coach Steve Gregory, who was promoted from defensive assistant with Alexander no longer with the Dolphins. “We value that as a system. Guys that are multiple, guys that are versatile, guys that aren’t just pigeonholed into doing one thing.”
Watching Holland grow as a rookie last season, Gregory likes what he sees from him heading into Year 2.
“The one thing that happens naturally, he was a rookie last year, and with any rookie, there’s that level of you don’t know what to expect,” Gregory said of Holland. “Everything’s new to you, the length of the season. Everything that you’re going through, you’re going through for the first time. When you get into your second year as a player, there’s a comfort level of understanding, ‘I know what this looks like now. I know what an entire season feels like to go through. I know what an offseason feels like to go through.’ From that perspective, it allows him to have a lot more confidence, anticipation of what he’s really stepping into.”
There were offseason questions of the linebacker corps returning as Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett were all impending free agents. But that group is also back around Jerome Baker and outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel after all re-signed with Miami.
“I was probably the happiest guy in the building, to be honest with you, to have the same group of guys back,” said linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. “I love working with the guys we have in that room. I know their capability, and I think they’re going to continue to develop and get better, hopefully excel in this system. … It’s a group of talented, hard-working guys.”
With the constants on Miami’s defense, the team now looks to build in the final phases of the offseason workout program, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.
“We feel like we are further ahead,” Boyer said. “Now, the most important thing is that it translates to wins on Sundays when we start in September. Obviously, we have a long process to go through before we get there.”
St. Paul man accused of calling in fake bomb threat to mayor’s office
A 45-year-old St. Paul man has admitted to making a fake bomb threat against the mayor’s office last month and said he did so because he was mad about internet service at a public housing building where he lives, according to a criminal complaint.
Joel Edward Fox was charged Tuesday with one count of felony threats of violence for allegedly calling in the bomb threat to Mayor Melvin Carter’s office on April 26.
Fox was arrested Monday after making a similar bomb threat against the St. Paul Public Housing Agency earlier in the day, the complaint alleges.
On April 26, just before 11 a.m., St. Paul police officers and Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Carter’s office at City Hall on a report of a bomb threat. Staff reported receiving a call on the office’s general line from an identified number, which was given to police.
A staff member told an officer the caller repeatedly swore at him and said, “I put a bomb in the building,” the complaint states. No explosive device was found.
Officers were able to trace the number through dispatch records back to Fox, who is a resident of a St. Paul public housing building on Iowa Avenue. Officers went there and spoke with Fox, who “admitted to making the call because he was mad about the internet service for residents,” the complaint read.
Fox had an initial hearing in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday. He remained at the Ramsey County jail on Wednesday in lieu of $5,000 bail.
In 2007, Fox was convicted of misdemeanor terroristic threats-explosives/incendiary device. Fox, who was living in Ham Lake at the time, was sentenced in Anoka County District Court to 90 days in jail, which were stayed.
Stefan Bondy: Sean Marks picked the right subject when addressing Nets’ goals for next season
Sean Marks previously lost this battle. He conceded defeat to Kyrie Irving’s immense basketball talent and fickle personality, abandoned all those edicts of “culture” and “accountability,” when Marks backtracked on never allowing a part-time player.
For reference, this is what Marks said Oct. 12, the day he announced Irving won’t play or practice with the Nets until he’s vaccinated:
“We will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction.”
And on Wednesday, with Irving’s free agency looming after three seasons in Brooklyn that only reinforced the point guard’s undependable reputation, Marks said this:
“We need people here that want to be here. That are selfless and want to be part of something bigger than themselves. And there’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here. And in order to do that, we’re gonna need availability from everybody.”
Sound familiar?
The optimistic view of Marks’ latest stand is that he and neophyte owner Joe Tsai finally learned their lessons. Catering to Irving has got them one playoff series victory in three years, a wronged head coach (Kenny Atkinson), a silly choice of DeAndre Jordan over Jarrett Allen, a disgruntled All-Star (James Harden), a damaged former All-Star (Ben Simmons) and an enormous payroll.
It’s time for a change in commitment and philosophy.
In Year 1 with the Nets, Irving disappeared and, according to a source, kept the team in the dark about his shoulder injury as he sought second opinions. He then led a player coalition to boycott the NBA bubble and didn’t travel to Orlando.
In Year 2 with the Nets, Irving went AWOL early in the season and resurfaced in a party video while violating the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.
In Year 3, Irving refused the vaccine and was ineligible for home games until April.
He played 103 games total in three seasons.
So Marks had the right message Wednesday in his postseason presser. It was necessary and important to address the disappointment, rather than ignore the questions like Knicks president Leon Rose.
But until further notice, the skeptical view is easier to adopt. Irving is still in full control. He’ll return on his terms. The Nets are tied to the 30-year-old, for better or worse. They have no cap space to spend elsewhere. They can’t retrieve equal value in a sign-and-trade. Barring a complete abandonment of the plan — which wouldn’t be wise with Kevin Durant’s window still open — the Nets can’t afford to allow Irving to just walk away in free agency. They knew his reputation and gladly accepted the risks in the summer of 2019. Now they can only hope, without evidence of likelihood, that Irving becomes more reliable.
Sure, Marks and Tsai can set hard lines in negotiations. They can demand an incentive-laden contract based on games played. They can hope Irving picks up his player option. But this is the same point guard who sacrificed nearly half his salary last season to remain unvaccinated. He was docked nearly $1 million in game paychecks the previous season after his hiatus.
Irving is nothing if not undeterred by criticism and punishment.
In the last three weeks, Irving called himself a “martyr” and said he’ll be “managing the franchise” with the owner and front office. That’s not a sign of humility or regret or introspective changes.
At least Marks picked the right subject Wednesday, rather than blame a mandate or something unrelated to the ongoing issue. We’ll see if it makes any difference. It didn’t in October.
()
Here’s hoping Tom Brady is better broadcaster than some other GOATs | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter …
Turns out that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not only the NFL’s GOAT, he’s also the NFL’s cow — cash cow.
As reported by the New York Post earlier this week, Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends and will sign a 10-year, $375 million contract — the most lucrative contract in sports broadcasting history.
$375 million?
Are you kidding me?
Texas A&M could sign three recruiting classes with $375 million!!!
OK, maybe only two recruiting classes, but you get the idea.
Amazingly, if Brady retires after this season, he will have earned about $315 million in 23 years as a quarterback in the NFL, which means his 10-year Fox contract (if the New York Post figures are correct) will pay him $60 million more than he made in his entire NFL playing career.
I do have one question for Fox executives, though.
It’s great you’re offering Brady a 10-year deal and paying him all this money, but, um, what happens if he’s not good as a TV analyst?
What happens if he turns out like a couple of other GOATs?
Remember former quarterbacking GOAT Joe Montana, who lasted just nine games at NBC before the two entities decided to pull the plug on the experiment? Montana obviously knew the game, but his takes were more boring than waiting for your iPhone to re-charge.
And then there was running back GOAT Emmitt Smith, who gave us such mangled monologues as: “The strengths of the Patriots team got debacled!” Or: ” They do a very good job of flying around and carousing the football.”
Personally, I think Brady will be just fine as a Fox analyst, but it’s not a guarantee — and certainly not a $375 million guarantee.
Just because you’re a GOAT on the field doesn’t mean you can’t be b-a-a-a-a-d in the broadcast booth.
Short stuff: Speaking of Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, here’s your stat of the week: When the Bucs play in Munich on Nov. 13, Brady will become the first quarterback to start in four different countries and needs just 258 yards to break the NFL career passing record for yards thrown on foreign soil. The record is held by none other than — wait for it — former UCF and Oviedo High quarterback Blake Bortles. … According to the Sports Business Journal, the NCAA has lifted restrictions on title sponsors for bowl games with newly eligible categories including “sin industries such as sportsbooks, beer, spirits and adult entertainment.” Writes Gainesville Sun columnist David Whitley: “I don’t want to sound like your Sunday school teacher, but I fear there might be a special circle of hell reserved for bowl reps wearing ‘Sex-Toys-R-Us Bowl.’ blazers.” By the way, if we’re going to start including “sin industries,” then shouldn’t there be a “Cable News Bowl” or a “Pandering Politician Bowl”? Just wondering. …
Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. But teach a man to fish, and he’s going to drink a lot of beer for a day. … Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “Phil Mickelson racked up gambling losses of $40 million from 2010 to 2014, according to author Alan Shipnuck in his forthcoming biography of the PGA star. You just know some wiseacre will be screaming, ‘Get out of the hole!’ the next time he putts.” … Back in the day, the star-studded Cincinnati Reds were known as the “The Big Red Machine.” These days, the pathetic team (7-24) should be called “The little red wagon with the bottom rusted out, a broken handle and one wheel missing.” … Elon Musk says he wants to reverse the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. In related news, Pete Rose is lobbying for Musk to buy the Baseball Hall of Fame. … Headline at TheOnion.com: “Diminished James Harden not flopping with same agility.”
Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit seeking his $3.5 million salary for last season plus damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer kicking him and verbally abusing him. I’m certainly no fan of Meyer, but if football players start suing coaches for verbal abuse, then the coaching talent pool will be emptier than the bleachers at a USFL game. … From Nick Canepa of The San Diego Union-Tribune when Raiders owner Mark Davis said his team would welcome QB Colin Kaepernick “with open arms”: “Sure. Venus de Milo arms.” … When it was announced earlier this week that Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic had won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for a second consecutive year, many of national talking heads began ripping the selection and saying that Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had been robbed. Puh-leeze! Jokic had a historic season (first player ever to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season) and was a one-man band who led the Nuggets into the playoffs. Don’t get me wrong, Embiid is a great player and would have been a deserving MVP as well, but if he were the Nuggets’ centerpiece I’m not sure if they even make the playoffs. …
Did you see where two Dallas Mavericks fans were ejected from the arena this past week for giving “unwanted hugs” to members of Chris Paul’s family. Unwanted hugs? Hey, has Paul’s family been talking to my ex-girlfriend? … Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on 80-to-1 longshot Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby: “That horse winning the Kentucky Derby is a good example of why an expanded college football playoff is needed. That horse hadn’t won all the races leading up, but it got its chance and that’s what happened.” I get Leach’s point, but Rich Strike has only two wins in eight starts. Does this mean we have to let USF in the College Football Playoff?
Last word: With Thursday being National Limerick Day, we give you this old Scottish gem:
“While a man was golfing in Fife,
A funeral cortege was arife,
His head bowed in prayer,
At this somber affair,
To pay last respects to his wife!”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
