EIFS – Synthetic Stucco Cost – Price – A Lucrative Investment
Whether you’re planning to renovate your house to increase curb appeal for potential buyers or live in your home for the rest of your life, renovating with synthetic stucco will give you the greatest ROI (return on investment) for your money. The aesthetic value of EIFS alone causes a home to stand out as a gem among it’s neighbors to create a lasting first impression. However, it doesn’t stop at first impressions, as a new siding on your house is ranked the top home renovation in terms of “Cost vs. Value”. If that wasn’t enough, any money not initially recovered via increased home valuation is made up by significant reductions in your heating and cooling bills, putting money back in your pocket for years to come.
The most obvious benefit of synthetic stucco is it’s beauty. No siding exists which can match it’s wide range of textures, colours and design options. From your charmingly basic EIFS with flat trim, right through to the dentil’d cornices, columns, pilasters, keystones, flowers and elaborate moldings of multi-million dollar homes clad in synthetic stucco. This “aesthetic value,” although difficult to translate into actual dollars, is invaluable in it’s ability to bolster that all-important “first impression” of your house and make it stand out to potential buyers. This curb appeal is not only for potential buyers however; home owners with recently finished EIFS happily recount (with a big smile) instances of hitherto unseen neighbors stopping by their house to pay them a compliment, express their envy and seek a referral.
Many factors of EIFS (such as aesthetic value and being safe from mold) cannot be measured in dollar value, but there is a direct cost vs. value according to Remodeling Magazine’s 2007 “Cost vs. Value Report.” In this highly-regarded report detailing costs of various home remodeling projects and their return on investment at resale time, fiber-cement siding (like EIFS) come in at the (not surprising) number one position, with an astounding return of 88.1%. This means that on a $15,000.00 EIFS renovation, your home’s value increases immediately by $13,215.00 vs. $9,900.00 for a comparable $15,000.00 bathroom addition (66.0% cost recoup). In reality, a synthetic stucco renovation blows others out of the water in terms of value because…
Adding EIFS to your home results in significant energy savings. Home owners typically report a 25%-40% reduction in their energy bills due to the higher insulation value of their walls. The method by which synthetic stucco reduces heat loss/gain is 2 fold. Primarily, it’s insulation prevents heat penetration through walls, and secondarily, acts as an air barrier — preventing air flow and therefore heat transfer. This means that less heat is lost during the cold season, and less heat penetrates into your home during the warm season — a double benefit for those living in Canada and the upper states. Looking at a typical annual heating/cooling bill of around $2,500.00 and a minimum of 25% reduction, the average home owner can expect to get back $625.00 every year. Again looking at our $15,000.00 EIFS renovation and subtracting the increase in home valuation ($13,215.00), it has only cost $1,785.00. At a rate of $625.00 per year in energy savings, you are “out of the red” in only 3 years ([3 * $625.00 = $1,875.00] – $1,785.00 = $90.00.)
Whether planning to renovate with EIFS to attract home buyers or simply to intelligently invest in your greatest asset, you can rest assured you’re making the right choice. After having fully paid off your investment in 3 years, you’ll have an asset which generates approximate 4.2% ($625.00 / $15,000.00) ROI for a 25% reduction in heating/cooling costs, and 6.7% ($1,000.00 / $15,000.00) for a 40% reduction (after 2 years). This energy saving is a huge plus for home buyers, who are also increasingly becoming environmentally conscientious and will adore the freshly renovated exterior of your home.
4 Easy Ways to Get More Referrals Without Feeling Aggressive
Non-Pushy Examples on How to Use Word of Mouth Marketing to Grow Your Business
Word of mouth marketing works.
In fact, referrals are often one of the key factors influencing someone to work with you. For us, we account for about 90-95% of new business coming from referrals.
How many times do you see someone asking for recommendations on social media? When someone needs a professional, 9 times out of 10 they ask their network who they know who does what they’re looking for.
So having a referral marketing plan in place helps ensure raving fans are telling others about you.
However, while we know the importance of asking for referrals, when it comes down to it, the asking part can feel awkward or even aggressive.
But when you believe in the value of what you offer you can feel good about having others tell the world about you. When you have the right mindset and a proven process in place, getting referrals is easy.
Here’s 4 ways to get more referrals that don’t feel desperate with examples you can use right now:
1. Set an Expectation for Referrals
Before you begin working with a new client, you can condition them to think of you as someone to send business to. That can look something like this:
“I am excited to work with you. When our project is completed, I know you will be thrilled with the work we did together. If you are happy with our work would you be willing to share us with others? Your referrals are how our business grows.”
You can also mention the incentive you offer for those referrals that result in a sale. For instance we offer $100 towards any website, SEO or marketing work as our way of saying “thanks”. (See point number 4 below for more details on this.)
2. Ask for a Virtual Introduction
A really terrific way to get referrals is to ask a contact to do a virtual introduction with the prospect. Here’s how an email like that goes:
Subject: Henry and Mike – A Virtual Introduction from (your name)
Hi Mark,
I’ve been working with Mike for three months and he’s done a terrific job at getting our bookkeeping up to date. I know you’re looking for a qualified bookkeeper so I thought I’d put you two together.
Mike, meet Henry from Company A. I have known him for five years and he has really made a name for himself in the industry. He’s been a really valuable to have in my circle. He mentioned he needs a good bookkeeper and I thought you could help.
Henry, meet Mike from Company B. Mike and I go way back. He is a real rock star when it comes to accounting. He makes sure our books are balanced at all times.
Here’s both of your contact information. Now reach out and connect!
Henry: 555-555-5555 <a href=”mailto:[email protected]”>[email protected]</a> companywebsite.com
Mike: 444-444-4444 <a href=”mailto:[email protected]”>[email protected]</a> mikecompanywebsite.com
3. Ask Happy Clients
The best time to ask a client for a referral is right after you finished working with them. They are excited about the results you generated and are ready to sing your praises to the world.
Here’s an example of such an ask:
Subject Line: FIRSTNAME, Quick Question.
I’m so glad you’re happy with our PRODUCT OR SERVICE. I love helping people like you so knowing you’re excited with the results made my day. Actually, it’s because of this that I was hoping to ask you a favour…
It’s my goal to help many more people like you. So I was wondering if you knew of any other people who could use my help? I’d love it if you could send a short note to them with a few kind words and asking them to connect with me?
With Gratitude.
4. Offer a Gift for Referrals
Giving a referral takes time and energy. When you make it worth their while, people are more likely to take the time to do it.
As a sign of your appreciation for their efforts, offer to give them a gift card, a referral fee, discount, or other gift if someone they refer you to hires you.
You can make a referral page on your website. Write an email to send to your clients and connections. Ask people in your Facebook groups. Let your vendors know you give rewards for referrals. Even put a teaser on the back of your business card letting others know.
Here’s some example text to use:
Get X for Referring Friends and Family: I’d love to give you [insert your referral gift here] for every person who ends up hiring me. It’s just a small token of appreciation as referrals are how we grow our business. Thanks for thinking of us!”
I hope these quick and easy examples have inspired you. Referrals are by far the most cost-effective way to build your business.
Being intentional about asking for referrals can unlock the door to unlimited growth. Here’s wishing you endless referrals!
Types of Investment Decisions
One of the classifications is as follows,
• Expansion of existing business
• Expansion of new business
• Replacement and moderation
Expansion and Diversification
A company may add capacity to its existing product lines to expand existing operation. For example, the Company Y may increase its plant capacity to manufacture more “X”. It is an example of related diversification. A firm may expand its activities in a new business. Expansion of a new business requires investment in new products and a new kind of production activity within the firm. If a packing manufacturing company invest in a new plant and machinery to produce ball bearings, which the firm has not manufacture before, this represents expansion of new business or unrelated diversification. Sometimes a company acquires existing firms to expand its business. In either case, the firm makes investment in the expectation of additional revenue. Investment in existing or new products may also be called as revenue expansion investment.
Replacement and Modernization
The main objective of modernization and replacement is to improve operating efficiency and reduce costs. Cost savings will reflect in the increased profits, but the firms revenue may remain unchanged. Assets become outdated and obsolete with technological changes. The firm must decide to replace those assets with new assets that operate more economically. If a Garment company changes from semi automatic washing equipment to fully automatic washing equipment, it is an example of modernization and replacement. Replacement decisions help to introduce more efficient and economical assets and therefore, are also called cost reduction investments. However, replacement decisions that involve substantial modernization and technological improvements expand revenues as well as reduce costs.
Another useful way of classify investments is as follows
• Mutually exclusive investment
• Independent investment
• Contingent investment
Mutually exclusive investment
Mutually exclusive investments serve the same purpose and compete with each other. If one investment is undertaken, others will have to be excluded. A company may, for example, either use a more labor intensive, semi automatic machine, or employ a more capital intensive, highly automatic machine for production. Choosing the semi-automatic machine precludes the acceptance of the highly automatic machine.
Independent investment
Independent investments serve different purposes and do not compete with each other. For example, a heavy engineering company may be considering expansion of its plant capacity to manufacture additional excavators and addition of new production facilities to manufacture a new product light commercial vehicles. Depending on their profitability and availability of funds, the company can undertake both investments.
Contingent investment
Contingent investments are dependent projects; the choice of one investment necessitates undertaking one or more other investment. For example, if a company decides to build a factory in a remote, backward area, it may have to invest in houses, roads, hospitals, and many more. For employees to attract the work force thus, building of factory also requires investment in facilities for employees. The total expenditure will be treated as one single investment.
The Benefits of a Computerised Accounts Record Keeping Package – One Less Thing
Long gone are the days of green columned ledgers and pencils. Today’s businesses, large and small, have an easier time keeping the book thanks to the benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package or software. Rather than juggling multiple books and handwriting double entries, transactions can be entered into the program in one place and automatically credited or debited to the appropriate accounts. Computerised accounting has to be the single best time saving advancement for small business owners since the automobile took over from horse drawn carriages.
The benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package go so much farther than just making data entry easier. Many software packages allow you to easily create reports and financial statements to give you an instant, real-time view of your business’s financial health. Reports can be customised to show trends in sales to specific customers or market segments, or to compare marketing expenses to changes in sales patterns. Just about any report you might need can be generated at the press of a few keys. Those reports can then be emailed to partners or employees, with many programs providing the capabilities from within the program itself.
Banking activities such as reconciling bank statements can be handled automatically by linking the record keeping software with online banking services. Updating bank balances to include ATM or debit card transactions can be handled with the click of a mouse. Additionally, payments for expenses like utilities and suppliers can be entered into the system. Some packages even offer the ability to create a printed cheque for the payment without the need to enter any additional information. Simply click a button and the cheque is printed, the payment credited, and the capital account debited. As you can see, the benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package keep account activities more accurate while saving time.
The benefits of a computerised accounts record keeping package are numerous and vary according to each program and each business. However, with the many features and timesaving options available, these packages help business owners have one less thing to struggle with or do. Bookkeeping, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payroll transactions no longer have to cause grief and grey hairs for the small business owner. There is no need for hours of studying accounting procedures, or to hire expensive bookkeeping staff. A simple computer program can do more in five minutes than a person could do in twenty. In business, time is money, so any time saved is beneficial.
