Ethereum Whales Mark the Highest One Day Activity Since January

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on May 12, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on May 12, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Perpetual Descending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending triangle pattern is created by drawing one trendline that connects a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trendline that connects a series of lows. A descending triangle is the counterpart of an ascending triangle, which is another trend line-based chart pattern used by technical analysts. The descending triangle has a horizontal lower trend line and a descending upper trendline.

Currently, the price of ETH is $2392.99. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $4775 and the buy level of ETH is $3576. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1723 and sell level of ETH is 2330.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.

ETH Perpetual Future MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH’s lies below 50 MA (short-term).Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

