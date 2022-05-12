Finance
Falling in Honey Book Captures Life and Love on a Greek Island
“If you knew you only had a year to live, how would you live it?”
– Jennifer Barclay, Falling in Honey; Life and Love on a Greek Island
Have you ever dreamed of packing up and moving to a Greek Island? Author Jennifer Barclay did just that and shared her experience in her book, Falling in Honey, Life and Love on a Greek Island. A delight to read, Falling in Honey charts Jennifer’s journey of following her dream and moving to the tiny Greek island of Tilos.
Now for me, I find that whatever book I happen to be reading at any given time will often shape what I happen to be experiencing in my own life – usually by shifting my perspective in some way. So it was with Falling in Honey, which I was reading during my not-whatsoever-dreamy Christmas vacation in my home on not-so-tiny Vancouver Island a couple of years ago. My elderly Mom had come to visit and needed a great deal of help – and then my elderly dog collapsed and needed even more help.
So when the time came for me to collapse into bed (my couch rather) at night and read a chapter or two of Falling in Honey, I could temporarily put on the back burner the fact that my gravely ill dog was in emergency and my immobile, demanding and oddly ravenous mother was in my bed. But escaping one’s reality can only go so far.
For while reading about tzatziki and spanikopita, warm sandy beaches and refreshing swims in the sea soothed my soul during a very frazzling time, it also got me thinking about… well, about thoughts – and just how important a role they play in determining whether or not we are in a dream or a nightmare at any given time of our lives.
If I have learned nothing else in this life so far, I have learned this: happiness is a choice – a state of mind – versus a guaranteed result that comes from making a change in one’s external circumstances. And yet so many people, myself included, are notorious for fantasizing about how much happier they would be if they lived somewhere else, with someone else, doing something else.
And fair enough: maybe they would be.
But it’s also fair to say that regardless of where we live, the trials and tribulations of life still happen. They do for me, here in my little bungalow by the sea… and they certainly did for Jennifer on her rather rocky road to serenity. As such, I wouldn’t say Falling in Honey is a reader’s escape from reality. Rather, I think the book holds a deeper and more universally relevant message: home is where your heart is and if you can’t find the real treasure you seek in your own backyard, you probably won’t be able to find it elsewhere.
What may need to change first is how you live your life versus where you live it.
As it turned out, Jennifer’s heart was on the island of Tilos – without or without a special guy in her life. And because of this, Falling in Honey succeeds in providing exquisite examples of how to experience the joyful simplicities that the slower pace of island life can offer: buying local food, preparing delicious meals, taking long walks, reading in the sunshine, watching the sunset… basically slowing down enough to savour the simple pleasures of daily life versus rushing through the day at breakneck speed.
Indeed, the more I read of Falling in Honey, the more I began to salivate – both at the tantalizing descriptions of fresh tomatoes, basil and feta cheese drizzled with olive oil or the warm pita bread dipped in homemade tzatziki and at the delightful sense of serenity that Jennifer’s writing about island life evoked.
But then one night, I put the book down, sat up and looked around my living room – and gave my head a shake. Now wait a minute here, I thought to myself: I live on an island. A simpler life at a slower pace had my reason for moving here in the first place. I, too, had dreamed of being a writer by the sea – albeit the Pacific versus the Mediterranean.
But the sea is the sea and writing is writing… and since both are tremendous teachers, I obviously wasn’t a very astute student. Externally, I had all the necessary conditions in place for inner peace. Internally, my stress level indicated I may as well be an investment banker in Manhattan.
For guidance, I turned – yet again – to another author and pulled out my dog-eared copy of Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s classic, Gift from the Sea.
“Simplification of the outward life is not enough,” Anne reminded me. “It is merely the outside… a road to grace. The final answer is always inside.”
Ahhh… yes. Although my heart was in Sidney by the Sea, my mind was obviously still struggling to get with the slower-paced program. And that’s okay: awareness is an important first step. Changing – or accepting – one’s self, I’m learning, doesn’t happen overnight.
“Patience, patience, patience is what the sea teaches.”
-
Anne Morrow Lindbergh,
Gift from the Sea
To me, the most beautiful thing about Falling in Honey was how Jennifer made the change in her life that she knew she needed to make – and by finding the courage to do so, she fell in love with life again. And that’s what I did, too, by moving to Sidney.
But falling in love with life is rather like falling in honey: sweet as it can be, sometimes you get so stuck in the details you lose sight of the bigger picture.
Reading Falling in Honey – and writing about it – helped pull my perspective away from focusing solely on the present, rather sticky, situation by reminding me to see it for it really was: a small but stressful bump on the longer road of the life that I have chosen to take.
Perhaps it won’t come as a surprise that Jennifer and I have an interesting history together. She was my first editor on my book, A Widow’s Awakening. Jennifer patiently taught me how to write creative non-fiction. Though we never met in person in all the years we worked together, she painstakingly helped me transform my manuscript from the shattered ramblings of a heartbroken widow into a compelling story.
So I return now to Jennifer’s poignant question in the beginning quote of this article: If you knew you only had one year to live, how would you live it?
Well, since I finally figured out that how we spend our days is how we spend our lives, my answer is simple – but not easy: with tremendous gratitude for all that I already have.
Finance
The Intricacies of Stock Market Trading
Not all investors who are engaged in real time trading in the stock market BSE or NSE are equipped with complete knowledge of the market. Many an investor just invests blindly and if profits shower itself, it can be considered the investor’s luck. And if regular losses are a feature, the investor exits from the stock market scene. To buy stock, the investor should follow the simplest trading ways, strategize trading plans, consider the pros and cons of a particular share, consider changing market trends, and so on. Only then can profits be reaped continuously with very little or negligible losses. As an investor, you cannot confirm that losses have not struck you. It is a part of the stock market dynamics.
You need not have the big money to start trading in the NSE stock market or buy BSE stocks. A little investment will do the wonders. It is said that tiny drops of water have made the ocean. Likewise with the little money in your pocket and with the right trading strategies, you can make your mark in the stock market. Most traders have learnt via the trial and error method, but this proves risky. By the time you learn the nuances of trading, you will end up losing a great amount of your hard earned money. The concept is no doubt true to follow, but there should be a certain limit to it. And this limit can be met only if you are equipped with the knowledge of the basics of trading. As a novice investor, you can register yourself at an online stock trading platform. Besides opening a trading account, you will have access to all stock related information including stock technical analysis. You will get all necessary information that will help you take the right trading decisions. You can get tips on how to buy stock, get stock technical analysis, and related regalia.
Investors today comprise of all classes and gentries of both the sexes, encompassing homemakers, teachers, students, office executives, entrepreneurs, amongst others. A computer or laptop and access to high speed Internet connection are the tools that facilitate online trading of BSE stocks and NSE shares in India. There are also trading softwares available; investors who engage in stock trading seriously and invest in bulk use the software. And you need a trading account, i.e. a demat account as well to be involved in trading in the stock market. You will have to deposit enough money in your trading account; all transaction will be handled by your broker who charges a minimal fee either annually or on every trading. Once you buy stock, the amount gets transferred automatically and in case of profit, the said amount gets credited into your account.
Finance
Top 5 Value QB’s in 2017
The first thing I need to do in this post is define what I mean by a value quarterback. By value I am referring to return on investment, that is the team received a higher performance on the field than what they had paid for. These may not necessarily be the names you are thinking of, but the teams that have them got more than their money’s worth out of them.
Additionally, I need to go over the criteria I used to rank the QB’s. First, I took the top QB from each team in 2017, used their cap hit for 2017 from Spotrac, used their passing yards, wins, and TD: INT ratio from nfl.com, and their total QBR from ESPN. I adjusted wins, TD:INT ratio and QBR to be on a similar scale as passing yards. That is I found the average variance of all QB’s between them and multiplied to scale. From this I divided the total cap hit by the average of passing yards, adjusted wins, adjusted TD:INT ratio, and adjusted QBR. This gave me a quarterback’s ‘value’. Just an FYI, using this scale, the lower the ‘value’ is the better, as it is the amount of money the team spent for each adjusted stat.
Let’s get started, shall we?
5. Trevor Siemian; Value: 313.95
This one was a bit of a surprise. Trevor Siemian did not have a good year, but he was helped out by a very low cap hit (as is the case for most of the top 5). In looking at the stats, Trevor Siemian had the lowest QBR, and a TD:INT ratio of 0.85:1; neither jump out. He did, however, have 2,285 passing yards, which tremendously helped his case. Believe it or not, the Broncos actually got more than they paid for.
4. Jimmy Garoppolo; Value: 231.67
I think quite a few people expected Jimmy Garoppolo on here. As the bright spot for the 49ers in 2017, he led them to 5 wins to close out the year, and he put up pretty good stats. Although he had low passing yardage due to lack of games, his QBR was 80.5. Couple that in with a backup’s cap hit and he was a great pickup for San Francisco. The future is looking pretty bright for them.
3. Josh McCown; Value: 217.25
Another somewhat surprise on here. The old veteran put up decent stats last year for the Jets with almost 3,000 passing yards and a TD:INT ratio of 2:1. Leading the Jets, who arguably had the least talented roster in 2017 makes up him a player who easily exceeded his payscale.
2. Jacoby Brissett; Value: 212.40
The second former Patriots backup on that list is somewhat of a surprise as well. He did start most of the year for the lowly Colts, and he put up semi-respectable numbers for them. The thing really propelling him is the fact that he had the absolute lowest cap hit of any quarterback on this list; in fact, he was the only one below $600,000. Unfortunately for Brissett, he most likely won’t have the chance to play much next year with Andrew Luck returning.
1. Dak Prescott; Value: 170.05
Dak easily crushed the competition in this one. Ranking in the top half of the league in most categories except for salary made him an easy number one choice. Couple that with the fact that he is still on his rookie contract and has a cap hit of just over $635K, and he was far and away the best value quarterback. I think the most interesting part of this is looking into the crystal ball and trying to determine how much money he will demand in the future.
Takeaways
I think the biggest takeaway I got from this is that a team can survive with a value QB. However, it is difficult for a team to succeed most times with simply a value at quarterback. Dallas was the only team represented that had a winning record (the highest value playoff QB was Case Keenum at 6; Value: 313.95). Many quarterbacks that we would consider ‘elite’ were at the bottom half of this list. The one thing I wish I could revamp would be added revenue. Tom Brady adds a ton of revenue to the Patriots, for example, taking more away from his salary. That is difficult to quantify, but something to consider for the future. I would love to see what everyone thought of this in the comments, so comment some quarterbacks you thought should be on here, other things you want to see, anything!
Finance
Grants For Writers – There Are Free Government Grants to Help You Start Your Own Writing Business
Just as a grant can get a person financial aid for buying a house or getting out of debt, the government also has grants for writers. You may think that to be strange, but there are a lot of people who make a living as writers.
It doesn’t matter if you are already a published author, unpublished author or just someone who aspires to be a writer, all can apply and receive grants.
This type of grant is one of those that many people just don’t know about. Of course you have the grants that are very familiar such as low income grants, grants for minorities, grants for first time home buyers and others, but grants for writers are just as good as the above. After all, any kind of free money that can help you achieve your goals is good!
These grants come in a wide variety of dollar values, but the good news is that they are all usually over a few thousand dollars. Another thing that a lot of people don’t know is that just because you get one grant doesn’t mean that you can’t apply and receive another.
On the other hand, just because you apply for a grant for writers, it doesn’t mean you are going to get it. This is why it is important to apply for as many different grants as you can. If you get accepted for more than one, than it’s a bonus.
The best part is that since it’s a grant, you don’t ever have to pay it back. You get to keep the money and use it to further yourself or your career.
Falling in Honey Book Captures Life and Love on a Greek Island
Jennifer Carnahan says man threatened her while campaigning in Faribault
The Intricacies of Stock Market Trading
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Wild need their biggest comeback yet: ‘You’ll see our best’
Top 5 Value QB’s in 2017
Grants For Writers – There Are Free Government Grants to Help You Start Your Own Writing Business
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
Aroldis Chapman passes Goose Gossage on Yankees’ all-time saves list
How You Can Prepare for Your Estate Planning Meeting
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry