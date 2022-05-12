Find Out Technical Information on HP Pavilion Elite HPE-500z

An extremely important Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategy is off-site optimization. This strategy involves several procedures geared towards building back-links which is critical to you ranking highly in the search engines. As the name suggests, off site optimization is employing procedures off of your website itself that relates to how the site is linked to external pages. A link that points back to your site is known as a back-link.

Some procedures of off-site optimization include the following:

Article Marketing

This is arguably one of the best off-site methods of building back-links and perhaps one of the oldest. It was being practiced even before the era of the internet, imagine that? Marketers were promoting their products by submitting their articles to newspapers and other forms of print media. Currently in the online world you can get high authority contextual back-links and traffic when you submit your articles to major article directories like Ezinearticles.com and Articlesbase.com.

A point of interest here though is that while you’ll get the back-links quickly, getting the traffic will take some time. It is agreed that article marketing does prove to be effective but not overnight.

More isn’t always better

Yes you want lots of back-links but, you need to be careful here. You shouldn’t just build thousands of back-links and hope that Google will rank you highly especially if they are of low quality. In the world of offsite SEO, link authority is a very important aspect. If an expert on a topic calls you an expert that’s worth a lot more than if a hundred people who know nothing about your subject area call you an expert. So, one high quality back-link from a high quality website such as CNN.com will give you a much higher SEO boost than thousands of low quality back-links from crappy websites.

Stay on top of your optimization game

Your off-site optimization strategies must be done continuously. You don’t want to just gain a high search engine ranking you want to maintain it as well. Maintenance will take effort. Though you might drop down the ranks by a few positions from time to time (that’s expected) you don’t want to drop off the first page of Google, ever. If you do you’re only making it easier for to competitors to get your customers. Now who wants that?

Get your competitors to help you

Yes, your competitors can be of great help to you in your off-site optimization efforts. You can get great information about your competitors’ websites from sites like Alexa.com and SpyFu.com, among others. With these sites you can easily find high quality links by looking at your competitors do in obtaining their back-links and follow them. These websites also offer paid subscriptions which will give you more detailed analysis about your competitor keywords and paid advertising.

Tracking and Analyzing

You need to manage your off-site SEO efforts and focus on what benefits your ranking in the search engines the most. Google Analytics is a just a wonderful tool that can show you, who visits your site, where they come from, how long they stay on the site, the age group etc. You’ll find this information in your site’s analytic report. Use this information to better manage your SEO campaigns and monitor your traffic. For example if you know your traffic source you can put more effort in that area. If that additional work makes no difference to the number of visitors you receive then move on to other areas.

Off-site SEO is extremely important and shouldn’t be underestimated. It takes constant vigilance to be successful at your optimization strategies and the results you desire won’t come overnight. But if done right you will get that high page ranking and the traffic will come, making a huge difference to your pocket.