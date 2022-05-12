News
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders Thursday came out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.
The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.
On the ground, meanwhile, Russian forces pounded areas in Ukraine’s east, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, as part its offensive to take the vital industrial Donbas region, while Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the country’s northeast.
Finland’s president and prime minister announced that the Nordic country should apply right away for membership in NATO, the military defense pact founded in part to counter the Soviet Union.
“You (Russia) caused this. Look in the mirror,” Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said this week.
While its Parliament still has to weigh in, the announcement means Finland is all but certain to apply — and gain admission — though the process could take months to complete. Sweden, likewise, is considering applying.
That would represent a major change in Europe’s security landscape: Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II.
Public opinion in both nations shifted dramatically in favor of NATO membership after the invasion, which stirred fears in countries along Russia’s flank that they could be next.
Such an expansion of the alliance would leave Russia surrounded by NATO countries in the Baltic Sea and the Arctic and would amount to a stinging setback for Putin, who had hoped to divide and roll back NATO in Europe but is instead seeing the exact opposite happen.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance would welcome Finland and Sweden with open arms.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow “will be forced to take retaliatory steps of military-technical and other characteristics in order to counter the emerging threats to its national security.”
NATO’s funneling of weapons and other military support to Ukraine already has been critical to Kyiv’s surprising success in stymieing the invasion, and the Kremlin warned anew in ominous terms Thursday that the aid could lead to direct conflict between NATO and Russia.
“There is always a risk of such conflict turning into a full-scale nuclear war, a scenario that will be catastrophic for all,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council.
While Russia’s advance in the Donbas has been slow, Ukraine’s military noted that Moscow has achieved “partial success.” Western officials said Russia has gained ground and taken some villages.
Explosions were heard Thursday near the town of Bakhmut, an area of the Donbas that has seen heavy fighting. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces were storming two villages there.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia’s focus on the Donbas has left its remaining troops around the northeastern city of Kharkiv vulnerable to counterattack from Ukrainian forces, which recaptured several towns and villages around the city.
Still, Russian rocket strikes Thursday killed one person and wounded three in a suburb of Kharkiv, the regional governor said. Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Fighting across the east has driven thousands of Ukrainians from their homes. Evacuees wiped away tears as they carried their children and belongings onto buses and vans to flee.
“It is terrible there now. We were leaving under missiles,” said Tatiana Kravstova, who left the town of Siversk with her 8-year-old son Artiom on a bus headed for the central city of Dnipro. “I don’t know where they were aiming at, but they were pointing at civilians.”
Ukraine also said Russian forces had fired artillery and grenade launchers at Ukrainian troops in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, which has been a refuge for civilians fleeing Mariupol, and attacked in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the north.
Overnight airstrikes in Chernihiv killed three people, according to local media. The regional governor said the strikes on the town of Novhorod-Siverskyi damaged a boarding school, dormitory and administrative building.
In the southern port of Mariupol, which has largely been reduced to smoking rubble with little food, water or medicine for its inhabitants, Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of badly wounded fighters trapped inside the Azovstal steel mill, the last redoubt of Ukrainian forces in the ruined city. Russia appeared unlikely to agree to any such swap.
“The occupiers turned Mariupol into a medieval ghetto,” Mayor Vadym Boychenko said.
Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Jari Tanner in Helsinki, and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
News
Chicago Bears will play a handful of prime-time games in 2022, including a Week 2 meeting with the Green Bay Packers
The Chicago Bears will announce their 2022 schedule Thursday night as the NFL releases its full slate of games for the upcoming season.
NFL Network will air a schedule-release show at 7 p.m., with multiple players, coaches and analysts as guests.
The Bears already had their home and road opponents set.
Along with playing NFC North games against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions at Soldier Field and away, the Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. They will travel to face the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Dates and times for those games — including how many the Bears will play in prime time under new coach Matt Eberflus — will be revealed. And details started to leak early Thursday morning.
Here are some of the contests that either have been confirmed by the Tribune or reported by other outlets, including WSCR-AM 670 host Danny Parkins.
Week 2: Bears at Packers, Sun., Sept. 18
Week 6: Commanders at Bears, Thurs., Oct. 13
Week 7: Bears at Patriots, Mon., Oct. 17
Week 8: Bears at Cowboys, Sun., Oct. 30
Week 14: Bye
After the announcement, single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go on sale at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at chicagobears.com/tickets.
Along with the NFL’s show, teams typically take to social media to announce their schedules in creative ways, often in coordination with sponsors. The Bears partnered with Benjamin Moore in 2021 to create a paint-themed release.
As the games are leaked on social media throughout the day, check back for updates.
()
News
3 people die in western Wisconsin house fire, including children
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Three people, including two children, died in a house fire in Barron County early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.
Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron.
Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house. A woman was able to get out of the house and was treated at the scene for injuries.
Barron police and fire departments, Barron County sheriff’s deputies and Cameron firefighters were among the agencies responding to the scene.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will assist local agencies investigating the fire.
News
After damaging storms, another chance for severe weather today
Mother nature might not be done with us yet.
Widespread thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities have between a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather, and there is a moderate risk in western Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes, and wind damage. While the storms are expected to move quickly, localized flooding is possible, especially in places that saw flooding Wednesday night, the weather service says.
Xcel Energy reported 200,000 Twin Cities-area customers were impacted by power outages during the storm Wednesday night.
By 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the numbers of customers without power had been whittled down to 35,000, with a heavy concentration in the western suburbs.
On Thursday morning Xcel Energy reported some 3,000 customers still without power in Ramsey County, half of them in St. Paul, and more than 25,000 outages in Hennepin County, including 4,000 in Minneapolis.
The high in the Twin Cities should hit near 89 on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Friday has slight chance for thunderstorms in the morning and then should see mostly sunny skies and a high near 79. Saturday is also expected to hit near 79 with sunny skies, and Sunday should be near 72 with mostly sunny skies and then a chance for showers.



