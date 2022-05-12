News
Here’s hoping Tom Brady is better broadcaster than some other GOATs | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter …
Turns out that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not only the NFL’s GOAT, he’s also the NFL’s cow — cash cow.
As reported by the New York Post earlier this week, Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends and will sign a 10-year, $375 million contract — the most lucrative contract in sports broadcasting history.
$375 million?
Are you kidding me?
Texas A&M could sign three recruiting classes with $375 million!!!
OK, maybe only two recruiting classes, but you get the idea.
Amazingly, if Brady retires after this season, he will have earned about $315 million in 23 years as a quarterback in the NFL, which means his 10-year Fox contract (if the New York Post figures are correct) will pay him $60 million more than he made in his entire NFL playing career.
I do have one question for Fox executives, though.
It’s great you’re offering Brady a 10-year deal and paying him all this money, but, um, what happens if he’s not good as a TV analyst?
What happens if he turns out like a couple of other GOATs?
Remember former quarterbacking GOAT Joe Montana, who lasted just nine games at NBC before the two entities decided to pull the plug on the experiment? Montana obviously knew the game, but his takes were more boring than waiting for your iPhone to re-charge.
And then there was running back GOAT Emmitt Smith, who gave us such mangled monologues as: “The strengths of the Patriots team got debacled!” Or: ” They do a very good job of flying around and carousing the football.”
Personally, I think Brady will be just fine as a Fox analyst, but it’s not a guarantee — and certainly not a $375 million guarantee.
Just because you’re a GOAT on the field doesn’t mean you can’t be b-a-a-a-a-d in the broadcast booth.
Short stuff: Speaking of Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, here’s your stat of the week: When the Bucs play in Munich on Nov. 13, Brady will become the first quarterback to start in four different countries and needs just 258 yards to break the NFL career passing record for yards thrown on foreign soil. The record is held by none other than — wait for it — former UCF and Oviedo High quarterback Blake Bortles. … According to the Sports Business Journal, the NCAA has lifted restrictions on title sponsors for bowl games with newly eligible categories including “sin industries such as sportsbooks, beer, spirits and adult entertainment.” Writes Gainesville Sun columnist David Whitley: “I don’t want to sound like your Sunday school teacher, but I fear there might be a special circle of hell reserved for bowl reps wearing ‘Sex-Toys-R-Us Bowl.’ blazers.” By the way, if we’re going to start including “sin industries,” then shouldn’t there be a “Cable News Bowl” or a “Pandering Politician Bowl”? Just wondering. …
Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. But teach a man to fish, and he’s going to drink a lot of beer for a day. … Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “Phil Mickelson racked up gambling losses of $40 million from 2010 to 2014, according to author Alan Shipnuck in his forthcoming biography of the PGA star. You just know some wiseacre will be screaming, ‘Get out of the hole!’ the next time he putts.” … Back in the day, the star-studded Cincinnati Reds were known as the “The Big Red Machine.” These days, the pathetic team (7-24) should be called “The little red wagon with the bottom rusted out, a broken handle and one wheel missing.” … Elon Musk says he wants to reverse the Twitter ban on Donald Trump. In related news, Pete Rose is lobbying for Musk to buy the Baseball Hall of Fame. … Headline at TheOnion.com: “Diminished James Harden not flopping with same agility.”
Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit seeking his $3.5 million salary for last season plus damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer kicking him and verbally abusing him. I’m certainly no fan of Meyer, but if football players start suing coaches for verbal abuse, then the coaching talent pool will be emptier than the bleachers at a USFL game. … From Nick Canepa of The San Diego Union-Tribune when Raiders owner Mark Davis said his team would welcome QB Colin Kaepernick “with open arms”: “Sure. Venus de Milo arms.” … When it was announced earlier this week that Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic had won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for a second consecutive year, many of national talking heads began ripping the selection and saying that Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had been robbed. Puh-leeze! Jokic had a historic season (first player ever to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season) and was a one-man band who led the Nuggets into the playoffs. Don’t get me wrong, Embiid is a great player and would have been a deserving MVP as well, but if he were the Nuggets’ centerpiece I’m not sure if they even make the playoffs. …
Did you see where two Dallas Mavericks fans were ejected from the arena this past week for giving “unwanted hugs” to members of Chris Paul’s family. Unwanted hugs? Hey, has Paul’s family been talking to my ex-girlfriend? … Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on 80-to-1 longshot Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby: “That horse winning the Kentucky Derby is a good example of why an expanded college football playoff is needed. That horse hadn’t won all the races leading up, but it got its chance and that’s what happened.” I get Leach’s point, but Rich Strike has only two wins in eight starts. Does this mean we have to let USF in the College Football Playoff?
Last word: With Thursday being National Limerick Day, we give you this old Scottish gem:
“While a man was golfing in Fife,
A funeral cortege was arife,
His head bowed in prayer,
At this somber affair,
To pay last respects to his wife!”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
()
News
Jennifer Carnahan says man threatened her while campaigning in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. — Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault.
Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement that detectives have identified the man, contacted him at his Faribault area home and continue to investigate. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.
Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota’s Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary. She is hoping to win the 1st District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59.
Carnahan said the man who threatened her, including shouting vulgarities at her, is about 18 to 20 years old and swerved his blue Ford Focus at her as she walked away.
That there was some sort of a verbal exchange is not in doubt, Sherwin said in an interview with the Pioneer Press, and while the man corroborated some elements of Carnahan’s account, he appears to have denied that he intentionally swerved toward Carnahan on a street with no sidewalks.
“It is a fact that an incident occurred,” he said. “Obviously, each person has a version of the story. The driving contact as described (by Carnahan) is where the inconsistency occurs.”
News
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
By ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said her office charged Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin, 21, in the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian who was gunned down while riding a bicycle in February, four days into the war.
Shyshimarin, who served with a tank unit, was accused of firing through a car window on the man in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. Venediktova said the soldier could get up to 15 years in prison. She did not say when the trial would start.
Venediktova’s office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects.
Many of the alleged atrocities came to light last month after Moscow’s forces aborted their bid to capture Kyiv and withdrew from around the capital, exposing mass graves and streets and yards strewn with bodies in towns such as Bucha. Residents told of killings, burnings, rape, torture and dismemberment.
Volodymyr Yavorskyy of the Center for Civil Liberties said the Ukrainian human rights group will be closely following Shyshimarin’s trial to see if it is fair. “It’s very difficult to observe all the rules, norms and neutrality of the court proceedings in wartime,” he said.
On the economic front, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to homes and industries in Western Europe, marking the first time since the start of the war that Kyiv disrupted the flow westward of one of Moscow’s most lucrative exports.
But the immediate effect is likely to be limited, in part because Russia can divert the gas to another pipeline and because Europe relies on a variety of suppliers.
Meanwhile, a Kremlin-installed politician in the southern Kherson region, site of the first major Ukrainian city to fall in the war, said officials there want Russian President Vladimir Putin to make Kherson a “proper region” of Russia — that is, annex it.
“The city of Kherson is Russia,” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration appointed by Moscow, told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.
That raised the possibility that the Kremlin would seek to break off another piece of Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion gone awry. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, which borders the Kherson region, after a disputed referendum in 2014, a move denounced as illegal and rejected by most of the international community.
Kherson, a Black Sea port of roughly 300,000, provides Crimea with access to fresh water and is seen as gateway to wider Russian control over southern Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be “up to the residents of the Kherson region after all to decide whether such an appeal should be made or not.” He said any move to annex territory would have to be closely evaluated by legal experts to make sure it is “absolutely legitimate, as it was with Crimea.”
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak mocked the notion of Kherson’s annexation, tweeting: “The invaders may ask to join even Mars or Jupiter. The Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson, no matter what games with words they play.”
Inside Kherson, people have taken to the streets to decry the Russian occupation. But a teacher who gave only her first name, Olga, for fear of Russian retaliation said such protests are impossible now because Moscow’s troops “kidnapped activists and citizens simply for wearing Ukrainian colors or ribbons.” She said “people are scared of talking openly outside their homes” and “everyone walks on the street quickly.”
“All people in Kherson are waiting for our troops to come as soon as possible,” she added. “Nobody wants to live in Russia or join Russia.”
On the battlefield, Ukrainian officials said a Russian rocket attack targeted an area around Zaporizhzhia, destroying unspecified infrastructure. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The southeastern city has been a refuge for civilians fleeing the Russian siege in the devastated port city of Mariupol.
Russian forces continued to pound the steel plant that is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, its defenders said. The Azov Regiment said on social media that Russian forces carried out 38 airstrikes in the previous 24 hours on the grounds of the Azovstal steelworks.
The plant, with its network of tunnels and bunkers, has sheltered hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians during a months-long siege. Scores of civilians were evacuated in recent days, but Ukrainian officials said some may still be trapped there.
In his nightly address Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Ukraine’s military is gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a key to Russia’s offensive in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region whose capture the Kremlin says is its main objective.
Ukraine is also targeting Russian air defenses and resupply vessels on Snake Island in the Black Sea in an effort to disrupt Moscow’s efforts to expand its control over the coastline, according to the British Ministry of Defense.
Separately, Ukraine said it shot down a cruise missile targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
Elsewhere, the governor of a Russian region near Ukraine said at least one civilian was killed and six wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Solokhi, which is near the border. Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov’s account couldn’t be independently verified, but he said the village will be evacuated.
Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator said it moved to stop the flow of Russian gas through a compressor station in part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists because enemy forces were interfering with the station’s operation and siphoning off gas.
The hub handles about one-third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. But analysts said much of the gas can be redirected through another pipeline from Russia that crosses Ukraine, and there were indications that was happening. In any case, Europe also gets natural gas from other pipelines and other countries.
“We’re losing a few percent in overall European gas supply, when you consider imports and domestic production as well,” said Tom Marzec-Manser, an analyst at market intelligence firm ICIS. “So this is not a huge cutoff to gas supplies” for Europe.
Nor was it clear whether Russia would take any immediate hit, since it has long-term contracts and other ways of transporting gas.
Still, the cutoff underscored the broader risk to gas supplies from the war.
“Yesterday’s decision is a small preview of what might happen if gas installations are hit by live fire and face the risk of extended downtimes,” said gas analyst Zongqiang Luo at Rystad Energy.
In other developments, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged the global community to toughen sanctions on Russia, saying Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain and trying to sell some of it on global markets. The ministry estimates Russia may have already stolen up to 500,000 metric tons of grain valued at more than $100 million. The ministry said the theft amounts to looting, and any countries that purchase the grain may be accomplices.
___
Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Kelvin Chan in London and AP’s worldwide staff contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
News
Wild need their biggest comeback yet: ‘You’ll see our best’
All season long, this version of the Wild has been defined by their resilience.
Whether it was a 2-1 comeback win over the Anaheim Ducks in the Oct. 15 season opener, a 6-5 comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets in the home opener a few days later, or any of the comeback wins after that, the Wild have shown time and time again that even when they’re down, they’re never, ever out.
In total, the Wild pulled off 25 comeback victories during the regular season. Now they need their biggest comeback yet.
Trailing 3-2 in their opening-round, best-of-7 playoff series, the Wild need to beat the Blues in St. Louis in Game 6 on Thursday night to stave off elimination. Luckily for them, they’ve been down this road before, which has helped them stay positive ahead of a must-win game.
“Everyone’s in the right mindset,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “We’re a team that’s beat them twice. We know we can beat them. Just rely on that positive attitude and get to our game early. Then, come Game 6, I think we’ll be fine. We’re a desperate hockey team now. You’ll see our best.”
The most encouraging sign for coach Dean Evason came immediately after the Wild’s 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5 on Tuesday night. While the frustration was palpable in the locker room postgame, it was reassuring for Evason that everyone was saying the right things.
How did he know exactly? He heard it with his own ears.
After chatting as a coaching staff following the game, Evason approached the threshold of the locker room ready to deliver some words of encouragement. The door was closed.
“It’s not airtight, so we can hear what’s going on,” the coach said. “We stood there for a bit, listened, heard exactly what they said, and we could’ve easily went in there and kept talking. But they said exactly what we would’ve said.”
Ultimately, the coaching staff decided not to address the group on Tuesday night. Not unlike many other times this season when Evason has left it to his players to figure things out for themselves.
“Our group has done that,” Evason said. “There’s a lot of times we don’t even go in between periods because we believe and trust that they’ve got it.”
More often than not they did. It’s a big reason the Wild finished with a franchise-record 113 points and earned home-ice advantage in their series with the Blues.
Asked about the vibe in the locker room after Game 5, Wild captain Jared Spurgeon made it clear that the group turned the page quickly. There was no time to sulk heading into Game 6.
“We have a positive group in there,” Spurgeon said. “There’s going to be a lot of energy and excitement for that game. It’s the playoffs. We’re always going to have energy. Just staying positive on the bench from the first shift on.”
To be clear, Evason planned to chat with group on Wednesday night when they arrive in St. Louis, and the Wild will go through their usual pregame routine on Thursday morning. But the message ahead of Game 6 has already been delivered by the players.
“We’re not a group that has pouted or whined about different things or complained about crap,” Evason said. “We move forward. That’s what our group’s going to do.”
That’s clearly the belief of everyone in the locker room. Especially star winger Kirill Kaprizov.
“It’s the time to stay confident,” Kaprizov said. “We’re going to be given a shot to bring the series back home (for Game 7 on Saturday night). I know we will do this. We just have to go out there, play our game, stay positive.”
With the amount of comeback wins the Wild have under the belt so far, it seems a little foolish to doubt them, right?
