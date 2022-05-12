Home Base Network Marketing Business For Your Retirement

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sorry that I had to start this article in a very grouchy manner, but my friend someone just come to me last week asking me this questions.

“Jason beside the Online business that you can become rich, is there any other way ?”

“This Internet thing is still not right for me.”

Well, i really hate to say this because it sounds like a old broken record, but sometime it really need to be play for someone, who I think their right brain is still in a coma stage.

There is lots of way to become wealthy of course, the quick, easy or lazy way.

Here are just a few:

1. Inherit Wealth

No work, no sweat, no worries.

The problem? It is hard to get adopted by rich and sickly parents. There are not many of these people around, while this method works.

It only works for a few. If you were one of the blessed, well, you wouldn’t be reading this article or finding ways to get rich. You would be cruising in the Caribbean now.

2. Marry someone who is already incredibly rich.

If you are not married now, hey, there is still time for you to find a wealthy spouse. But that’s not the subject of this article, as again, this is a way to wealth that few can do. Talking about Hollywood maybe you can go there and try your luck.

3. Hit it big in the stock market.

Your shares will double and triple in price. However, there is a problem. You have to already be rich to buy lots of stock and yes, there is always a catch in the stock market.But my friend this is a rich man game, high risk, high return, are you game enough to take the risk?

4. Win the lottery

I seen lot’s of people doing that, some even put 10 to 20% of their wages on that. But the math experts already know the truth: “The lottery is a voluntary tax on people who are really bad at math.” You are about 100 times more likely to be struck by lightning than to win the lottery. To put that into perspective, the odds are that you had to be struck by lightning 100 times before winning the lottery.My goodness out of a million numbers there is only one and after struck by lightning for a hundred times do you really feel like going out and having a good time spending your lottery money?

Lottery is entertainment, a reason to watch television or news paper to check if your number won a dollar or two. Play the lottery for fun, don’t use it for your primary investment.

5. Write a hit song or sing a hit song

I can’t sing. In fact, I can barely hum. If you are one of those rare individuals with superstar musical talent….go for it! Use that talent. Go for American idol make a million or two and enjoy. However, this article is not about writing hit songs. So if you are like me and can’t hold a tune, relax. There are plenty of other ways to financial independence.

And how About writing that great romance novel ?

Well, that is also a way to financial wealth, but a very rare way. Very few people are able to take this path.

Well, if these well-known ways to wealth won’t work for most of us, then how do average people become wealthy?

How you can leverage on technology and people for your business.

Ok, listen the first way to increase your income and build your investment fund is to have your money work for you. And, as we have seen, there are several ways to accumulate the money you need to get your investment fund started.

The second way to build your investment fast is through the principle of LEVERAGE on other people’s efforts and technology to help you accumulate and build your investment fund faster.

Here’s how to use people leverage in your business.

As the only employee of your business, you are limited to how many projects you can do in one day with only two hands and 8 hours. If you want to earn more money is by increasing the numbers of projects you can do, then you have to hire worker or helper.

Maybe you decide to pay your employee $20 for every project he or she do. Since you charge your customer $30 for every project, you now make an extra of $10 whenever your employee finished a project for you.

The more people you hire, you have more project in hand and the more money you make. This is what we mean by leveraging your time and effort through other people.

Do you have to hire more employees and use this leverage principle?

This is just another method to build your investment fund. Having extra options and choices are always nice.

Whenever you start a business you can use this people leveraging principle to quickly build your investment fund. However, many people won’t use this means of leveraging because:

1. They don’t want employee headaches

2. They want to keep their business small and manageable.

3. They don’t want to be responsible for overseeing other people.

4. They don’t want the paperwork and insurance headaches, etc.

If this method of people leveraging doesn’t appeal to you, there is yet another way to leverage your efforts.

Most people do network marketing every day, but they just don’t get paid for it.

You see, network marketing is nothing more than recommending and promoting what you like. If you are like most people, you recommend and promote:

Like when you watch a nice movie, will you tell your friend? Or sports team, restaurants, funny joke and the list go on…….

Since you recommend and promote daily, why not get paid for it, right?

Or you can continue recommending and promoting for free. Free isn’t bad. Charity work makes the world a better place. But if you are tired of working for free and want to join some smart entrepreneurs who get an extra income in their mailbox every month, you will want to check out internet network marketing.

Theses companies will actually pay you for recommending and promoting their goods or services. Instead of spending money on television advertising or newspaper ads, these companies rely on word of mouth promotion.

Think about it. Which long distance services promoted on television by an actor you didn’t like it? Or the long distance service recommended by your mother or your best friend, you felt it’s no good ?

Thousands of different goods and services are promoted through network marketing. Word of mouth advertising is powerful. Traditional media doesn’t stand a chance against a trusted friend’s recommendation.

So how does the people leverage principle fit into network marketing and technology?

Think of network marketing as a family tree or genealogy. Companies that use network marketing to distribute their goods and services not only pay you telling other people, but also when the people you tell go out and tell other people, etc, etc…… In other words, you could tell A who tells B, who tells C, who tells D and so on, and you could earn a monthly bonus check on all of their usage and sales.

That’s people leveraging at work.

And if you can tell the whole world about your product or services, you will be doing business world wide. Let’s say you have a relative who stay in a different states or your brother who is now living in Canada, maybe in Asia. How can you show him or her about your great opportunity and product? You don’t have to travel to them, use your computer.

The Internet.

In every field, from health insurance to electronics, from education to stock trading to home buying, more than 50 percent of American consumers are already going into the Internet, it’s so convenient now that we can call and see each other on the computer or even sent an instant message and picture by hiting on our enter key on our keyboard. Don’t be a “dinosaur” if you read my last article:

The Home Base Business of W=P x T you will know what I’m talking about.

I know of some people who use their network marketing income to accelerate their investment fund. In some cases, their part time network marketing income exceeded the income from their regular job so they decided to make network marketing their full time profession.

Over five million people are already collecting an extra income from their part time network marketing business in the United States alone, but the internet population is bigger than the population of China and India added together.

Since you are already recommending and promoting what you like, shouldn’t you consider getting paid for too?

Internet network marketing is one of the fastest ways to a quick retirement, this is important especially if you are at 45 to 50 years old and don’t have a lot of time for your money to earn compound interest. So if you are no longer young, don’t panic. Network marketing can help you catch up your investment fund in hurry and if you are in your 30’s get ready to retire young and rich.

That’s why I like network marketing.

