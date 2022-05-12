Finance
Home Base Network Marketing Business For Your Retirement
Sorry that I had to start this article in a very grouchy manner, but my friend someone just come to me last week asking me this questions.
“Jason beside the Online business that you can become rich, is there any other way ?”
“This Internet thing is still not right for me.”
Well, i really hate to say this because it sounds like a old broken record, but sometime it really need to be play for someone, who I think their right brain is still in a coma stage.
There is lots of way to become wealthy of course, the quick, easy or lazy way.
Here are just a few:
1. Inherit Wealth
No work, no sweat, no worries.
The problem? It is hard to get adopted by rich and sickly parents. There are not many of these people around, while this method works.
It only works for a few. If you were one of the blessed, well, you wouldn’t be reading this article or finding ways to get rich. You would be cruising in the Caribbean now.
2. Marry someone who is already incredibly rich.
If you are not married now, hey, there is still time for you to find a wealthy spouse. But that’s not the subject of this article, as again, this is a way to wealth that few can do. Talking about Hollywood maybe you can go there and try your luck.
3. Hit it big in the stock market.
Your shares will double and triple in price. However, there is a problem. You have to already be rich to buy lots of stock and yes, there is always a catch in the stock market.But my friend this is a rich man game, high risk, high return, are you game enough to take the risk?
4. Win the lottery
I seen lot’s of people doing that, some even put 10 to 20% of their wages on that. But the math experts already know the truth: “The lottery is a voluntary tax on people who are really bad at math.” You are about 100 times more likely to be struck by lightning than to win the lottery. To put that into perspective, the odds are that you had to be struck by lightning 100 times before winning the lottery.My goodness out of a million numbers there is only one and after struck by lightning for a hundred times do you really feel like going out and having a good time spending your lottery money?
Lottery is entertainment, a reason to watch television or news paper to check if your number won a dollar or two. Play the lottery for fun, don’t use it for your primary investment.
5. Write a hit song or sing a hit song
I can’t sing. In fact, I can barely hum. If you are one of those rare individuals with superstar musical talent….go for it! Use that talent. Go for American idol make a million or two and enjoy. However, this article is not about writing hit songs. So if you are like me and can’t hold a tune, relax. There are plenty of other ways to financial independence.
And how About writing that great romance novel ?
Well, that is also a way to financial wealth, but a very rare way. Very few people are able to take this path.
Well, if these well-known ways to wealth won’t work for most of us, then how do average people become wealthy?
How you can leverage on technology and people for your business.
Ok, listen the first way to increase your income and build your investment fund is to have your money work for you. And, as we have seen, there are several ways to accumulate the money you need to get your investment fund started.
The second way to build your investment fast is through the principle of LEVERAGE on other people’s efforts and technology to help you accumulate and build your investment fund faster.
Here’s how to use people leverage in your business.
As the only employee of your business, you are limited to how many projects you can do in one day with only two hands and 8 hours. If you want to earn more money is by increasing the numbers of projects you can do, then you have to hire worker or helper.
Maybe you decide to pay your employee $20 for every project he or she do. Since you charge your customer $30 for every project, you now make an extra of $10 whenever your employee finished a project for you.
The more people you hire, you have more project in hand and the more money you make. This is what we mean by leveraging your time and effort through other people.
Do you have to hire more employees and use this leverage principle?
This is just another method to build your investment fund. Having extra options and choices are always nice.
Whenever you start a business you can use this people leveraging principle to quickly build your investment fund. However, many people won’t use this means of leveraging because:
1. They don’t want employee headaches
2. They want to keep their business small and manageable.
3. They don’t want to be responsible for overseeing other people.
4. They don’t want the paperwork and insurance headaches, etc.
If this method of people leveraging doesn’t appeal to you, there is yet another way to leverage your efforts.
Most people do network marketing every day, but they just don’t get paid for it.
You see, network marketing is nothing more than recommending and promoting what you like. If you are like most people, you recommend and promote:
Like when you watch a nice movie, will you tell your friend? Or sports team, restaurants, funny joke and the list go on…….
Since you recommend and promote daily, why not get paid for it, right?
Or you can continue recommending and promoting for free. Free isn’t bad. Charity work makes the world a better place. But if you are tired of working for free and want to join some smart entrepreneurs who get an extra income in their mailbox every month, you will want to check out internet network marketing.
Theses companies will actually pay you for recommending and promoting their goods or services. Instead of spending money on television advertising or newspaper ads, these companies rely on word of mouth promotion.
Think about it. Which long distance services promoted on television by an actor you didn’t like it? Or the long distance service recommended by your mother or your best friend, you felt it’s no good ?
Thousands of different goods and services are promoted through network marketing. Word of mouth advertising is powerful. Traditional media doesn’t stand a chance against a trusted friend’s recommendation.
So how does the people leverage principle fit into network marketing and technology?
Think of network marketing as a family tree or genealogy. Companies that use network marketing to distribute their goods and services not only pay you telling other people, but also when the people you tell go out and tell other people, etc, etc…… In other words, you could tell A who tells B, who tells C, who tells D and so on, and you could earn a monthly bonus check on all of their usage and sales.
That’s people leveraging at work.
And if you can tell the whole world about your product or services, you will be doing business world wide. Let’s say you have a relative who stay in a different states or your brother who is now living in Canada, maybe in Asia. How can you show him or her about your great opportunity and product? You don’t have to travel to them, use your computer.
The Internet.
In every field, from health insurance to electronics, from education to stock trading to home buying, more than 50 percent of American consumers are already going into the Internet, it’s so convenient now that we can call and see each other on the computer or even sent an instant message and picture by hiting on our enter key on our keyboard. Don’t be a “dinosaur” if you read my last article:
The Home Base Business of W=P x T you will know what I’m talking about.
I know of some people who use their network marketing income to accelerate their investment fund. In some cases, their part time network marketing income exceeded the income from their regular job so they decided to make network marketing their full time profession.
Over five million people are already collecting an extra income from their part time network marketing business in the United States alone, but the internet population is bigger than the population of China and India added together.
Since you are already recommending and promoting what you like, shouldn’t you consider getting paid for too?
Internet network marketing is one of the fastest ways to a quick retirement, this is important especially if you are at 45 to 50 years old and don’t have a lot of time for your money to earn compound interest. So if you are no longer young, don’t panic. Network marketing can help you catch up your investment fund in hurry and if you are in your 30’s get ready to retire young and rich.
That’s why I like network marketing.
To the top.
Finance
Many Americans Still Lack High-Speed Internet Access
A surprising study recently released by the U.S. commerce department claims that almost 40 percent of Americans do not have broadband internet access. There are many reasons for this, but the current administration wants to improve the broadband coverage offered by cable and DSL providers. As everything takes time to be approved in Washington, those left without cable or DSL access can still acquire broadband internet in the most rural corners. Satellite internet is the latest technology and is not confined to access through cable or telephone networks.
The ability to access the internet is essential for staying up to date about both the news and the weather. The major news networks and large newspapers have their own websites which are updated quite frequently. In addition to these national news providers nearly all the local affiliates of the major networks also have their own websites. The network websites provide the latest breaking news to the users, and the local websites also provide the latest breaking regional and local news to the users.
The news is essential to keeping the population well informed about important events that happen domestically and internationally. Broadband internet provides users without cable or satellite television with access to all the latest and breaking news from the major news networks such as CNN and MSNBC. It also provides basically free access to newspapers and magazines from around the world. Instead of going out and buying a New York Times for 2 a copy, a person with broadband internet can access it free of charge via their internet connection.
Paper mail is increasingly becoming obsolete. Most people connect with each other via email and other web based programs. In addition to that it is possible to stop receiving your bills in the mail. Nearly all major companies have websites that allow the subscriber to manage their accounts on the internet. The websites are secure and password protected so the user can be sure in knowing that only they will see their statements and activity.
In addition to a decrease in standard mail, there is also a decrease in the use of personal checks as a form of payment. With the creation of the debit card, most people with a checking account from a bank are given a card that works the same as a credit card. This allows people to shop online, pay their bills, and even manage their bank accounts using the internet.
Instead of receiving your electric or telephone bills in the mail and switching to electronic payments people can save themselves a lot of time and trouble. The customer just sets up an account on the company website and they will receive notification vie email when a bill is posted or payment is received. There is no longer the need to waste gas to drive to the post office; the same thing can be accomplished in a few minutes on the personal computer.
Broadband internet access is needed to take advantage of the conveniences such as these that the internet offers. Broadband internet service is available from satellite internet services, so it is not necessary to wait until congress passes a bill. After the bill is passed it could be another couple of years before all the upgrades take effect. Satellite internet can provide the same service now.
Finance
Is Affiliate Marketing School Necessary to Succeed As an Affiliate Marketer
Each day the affiliate marketing industry becomes more and more competitive, and if you have been exploring the idea of becoming an affiliate marketer, or have already been trying to make money online, you may be asking yourself if affiliate marketing schooling is necessary to succeed as an affiliate marketer. Is it necessary to join an affiliate marketing school or affiliate marketing university, when there are so many books, videos and websites teaching on the subject?
Affiliate marketing educational products abound. There are tons of programs and eBooks online, promising to teach you the “secrets” to success. The problem is, there just too much to learn on ones own. Affiliate marketing is a competitive and complicated industry and someone starting off without the proper training, professional help, and solid plan, will get hopelessly lost and confused. If you try to learn affiliate marketing on your own, your chances of success are close to nil. First of all, the training products you purchase will probably be outdated because the affiliate marketing industry is changing constantly. Something that worked well only a month ago could now be obsolete.
Another problem with self teaching is that you will end up spending a lot more money than is necessary. Most of the educational products online have not been written for the sole purpose of teaching you all you need to know to succeed in this industry, but have embedded within their pages, recommendations to other products that you should buy. And buy, and buy. The price tag can get pretty high. For instance, some of the products you may find yourself buying include: web builiding software and hosting, auto responder, article submission software, keyword research tools, article writers or PLR articles, advertising, graphics tools, SEO software, link cloaking & analytics tools, coaching or mentoring, directory submission services, more and more educational guides, ebooks and tutorials, and dozens of other products that are able to convince the unsuspecting newbie of the necessity of purchase.
Affiliate Marketing school is necessary to succeed as an affiliate marketer, because it will teach you in the proper sequence of learning. Like anything, you will need to learn the basics first, and build upon each foundational principle that you master. A good affiliate marketing school provides a systematized learning structure, preventing you from becoming overwhelmed or lost. You will be given updated tutorials and courses to study, homework to complete, and tasks to accomplish. The tools of the trade are made available to you for no extra cost, and you will never be alone as ongoing support and mentoring is the central, integral part of the system. The community of affiliate professionals who are there for each other is invaluable, and learning and friendship flourish in this environment. This is far from the isolated, frustrated and confusing struggle that the lone affiliate experiences, as she frantically tries this and that, earning little of value, and spending far too much money.
Yes, as with any profession, formal training is necessary if you wish to be successful. Affiliate marketing school is necessary to succeed as an affiliate marketer. And in this crumbling economy, where the affiliate marketing industry becomes more competitive each day, the affiliate must do everything within his power to get the edge. Good affiliate marketing schooling, support, and access to the proper tools of the trade, is that edge.
Finance
Save Money, Save the Earth
It does not matter what side of the global warming debate you are on, this article will help anyone who wants to save money. By making simple changes in our lives and thinking about particular habits and routines that we have, all of us can take simple actions to improve the quality of our lives, live a more eco friendly life, and save money by going green.
Most blogs that discuss saving money and the environment will include tips such as walk or bike rather than drive, try public transportation and carpool, and think about using an alternative fuel vehicle. Unfortunately these are not an option for everybody. However, there are many different things we can do to become a part of the national movement of “going green.”
Simple Actions to Save You Money and Save the Planet:
- Replace regular light bulbs with compact fluorescent light bulbs. If every household in the United States changed only 1 frequently used light bulb to a fluorescent light, we would save enough energy to light more than 3 million homes for one year. This is one of the easiest changes to make in order to save money and help save the earth.
- Expand your batteries life span. It is best to buy rechargeable batteries but if that is not an option here are some tricks to increase the life of a battery. 1. Do not replace all 4 batteries. When your device stops working, it may be because only one battery is dead. Try buying the self-testing batteries and check each one, only replace the dead batteries. 2. Keep your batteries in the refrigerator to make them last longer. 3. Believe it or not, your laptop computer does not belong on your lap. Laying a notebook on a soft surface restricts air flow and heats up the battery. To prolong the life of the battery, invest $5 to $20 in a “cooling pad.”
- Get a home energy audit: Check to see if your utility company offers a free home utility audit to help you find air leaks, poor insulation and determine your homes energy efficiency.
- From the home energy audit, you will likely be told to seal and insulate your home. You can hire a contractor or for the more adventurous try a “Do-It-Yourself-Guide.” This may cost some money up front but will definitely save money in the long run.
- Keep your water heater warm by wrapping it in an insulation blanket. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, adding insulation to your water heater can reduce heat loss by 25-45%, thereby saving you 4% to 9% in water heating costs. You can buy these at any home improvement store for about $20.
- Insulate your car’s battery. Check to see if your car’s battery is insulated properly, if not buy a plastic insulated battery blanket for $10 to $30.
- Charge your batteries with solar power. Pay a onetime fee of $80 to $200 and then charge your batteries for free for years and save money.
- Unplug unused electrical devices and save money on your electricity bill. This is easier said then done. Start by unplugging your cell phone and iPod chargers. In addition buy a power strip that allows you to turn it on and off easily.
- Turn off the lights and go green! This may seem like a no-brainer but it is amazing how many people keep their lights on, television running, and computers going. Turning these off will not only save money on your electricity bill but will add in our efforts to save the earth.
- Keep your thermostat between 68 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Use blankets, open windows and take off layers of clothes. For most of us, this is easier said than done. Remember to turn off your thermostat when you go to work and when you go to bed. If you forget, get a programmable thermostat. This can save a considerable amount of money on your heating bill. Important facts to keep in mind: First it does not require more energy to reheat your home than it does to keep it at the same temperature. Second, turning the temperature up higher does not make the house warm up faster, it only makes the heater stay on longer after turning it off.
- Stop using store catalogs and shop online. Most of the time you save money online anyway.
- Stop receiving junk mail. Millions of trees are lost each year on junk mail alone. You can try to get your name deleted from the junk mail sources or spend a little time and write on each junk mail received, “Return to Sender.” You do not have to pay for the postage and eventually you will stop receiving mail from them.
- Print less often. Write down directions on small note pads, do not print emails. If you need to print there are free software programs out there that allow you to edit web pages to only print the content that you need.
- Ways to Save Water: 1. Take shorter showers 2.Turn the water off while shaving or brushing your teeth 3. Repair all toilet and faucet leaks immediately. A leaky toiled can waste up to 200 gallons of water per day, a leaky faucet a little less. 4. Be smart when irrigating your lawn and landscape. Only water when needed, early morning is best. 5. A water saving-energy efficient dish washer used with the right dishwashing soap can save water, energy and save money.
- Eat out less. Restaurants use more energy to produce your meals.
- When staying at a hotel, practice what you do at home. Turn off the lights and television when you leave, don’t waste water, turn off the A/C when you leave the room. Reuse your towels and use your own toiletries. The hotel’s toiletries are cheap and are always over-packaged.
- Conserve and use less and transition to “living green.” Use less shampoo, cleaning detergent, soap, toothpaste and paper products. It is amazing how much conserving saves you money and how beneficial it is in our fight to save the planet.
- Buy used: Search online classifieds and newspapers. You can find gently used furniture, appliances, cars, and many other things.
- These next two items are the easiest, quickest way to start “going green” and living more eco friendly. Invest a little money in reusable shopping bags ($1 to $5). My favorite is the Chico Bag that clips onto your purse or keys and are therefore hard to forget. Use them at the grocery store, the mall, or any other place where you need to pick up a few items. This not only saves plastic but it brings public awareness towards the living green movement.
- Avoid using plastic water bottles. Instead buy reusable aluminum or stainless steel bottles at any Target or Sports shop. This truly helps in the effort to save our planet but it is also beneficial for our health.
- If you have to use the one time use plastic water bottles, fill some bottles up (not completely full) and put them in the freezer. This increases the energy efficiency of your freezer by allowing it to run less and you can use the frozen water bottles when you need an ice pack. When they melt, it makes for a wonderfully cold drink.
- Save your left over’s. You can save bread bags, butter containers, and other packages that you can use to store your left over food. Buy cheap labels at the dollar store and label everything.
- When possible avoid using disposable plates, cups and utensils. These cost a lot of money and take up a lot of space in our landfills.
- Use cloth diapers not disposable. It is not as difficult or inconvenient as most parents think it is. There are many great articles on the cloth versus disposable debate.
More difficult steps towards “going green.” Spend a little time and money in the short term, save money and/or save the planet in the long run.
- Composting your food and yard trimmings lessens the amount of garbage that is sent to landfills and also reduces the amount of pollution to the atmosphere.
- Efficient Landscaping: This can save money, save energy and save the earth.
- Install solar panels. Solar is quickly becoming more affordable and efficient and many states have tax incentives now.
- To help get you motivated towards “going green” and eco friendly living, research incentives and tax rebates for home improvements at the U.S. Department of Energy
- Last but not least, PLANT A TREE. One tree, over its life will absorb over one ton of carbon dioxide and put healthy oxygen into the air.
Unfortunately there are a lot of people who believe that the problem is much too big for one person to make a difference. But that is simply not true. Every time you choose to recycle instead of throwing it in the trash, or walk to the store instead of drive, or spend a little extra money on organic and eco friendly products, you alone are making a difference. And if 100,000 people just made simple changes in their daily routine, our efforts will significantly improve our chance to save the earth and save the planet. For more detailed information, links and resources to start living a more eco friendly life, visit GreenGardenEcology [http://www.GreenGardenEcology.com](Article: Save Money).
