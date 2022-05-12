Finance
How Can I Make Money Online For Free?
Online business is a great small business to start to earn extra income and it is possible to make money online for free. Thus, stay home mothers can create extra money for their families. People from all walks of life can start their online business. You have no excuse not to have your own business.The most frequent question people ask when it comes to start their online business is, “The most frequent question people ask when it comes to start business online is, “How can I make money online for free?”
Here are the three steps to take are:
1. Discover the needs of the people (your niche market).
You can find what people need by joining a discussion forum and looking at the ads. The most common areas people are searching for are money, health and fitness, self-improvements and relationships.
2. Find a product that fulfill what people need and pay you high commissions.
You can search the product from Google or Clickbank. Many digital products give 80% commissions. This empowers even average people to earn $20, $50, even $100 per hour working from their home computer. Some products pay you residual monthly income so you can make a one time sale and get paid repeatedly. There are products which provide you with your own website. Basically you need to find the right product to market. There are many products that offer free membership or affiliates programs.
3. Market the product on-line for free.
You can do it by answering questions in Yahoo Answers, 43 Things or other forums to your niche or writing articles in Ezine that relate to your niche.
It is sad when I heard people get scammed by joining online business. You need to search reputable products by evaluating their products, services and testimonials. There are many legitimate online businesses. Integrity is the most important value one has to hold if he wants to stay in business.
These are the three steps how to make money online for free. You do not need to have a company to start your own business online. You can get started right away.
Finance
Cannabis, Healthcare and the Law
Many states have passed laws and rules regarding the use of medical marijuana, which were written to protect eligible patients, users, and caregivers from prosecution and arrest. There is a lengthy application process individuals must go through both to use the substance, sell it, and market it.
Patients and caregivers are required to acquire a registry ID card to prove they are qualified to utilize or administer marijuana for health or medical reasons. If you or someone you know has one of these cards, and has been arrested or detained, you have the right to remain silent and seek legal assistance. It’s a good idea to look for a law firm that has considerable experience handling, trying, and winning cases pertaining to medical marijuana. Because many of these laws are so new, there is still much uncharged territory for the courts, police officers, patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers. It is illegal to arrest someone who is legitimately able to use or distribute medical marijuana. Whether you are a qualified patient (user) or distributor, it makes no difference – you deserve the best legal representation available to fight for your rights.
There are thousands of eligible businesses that have been granted licenses to sell and market medical marijuana products, yet many are still harassed, targeted, and arrested by local police. Business owners that have taken the proper steps to obtain their licenses should be properly compensated for any losses due to illegal arrests, as their reputation can be irrevocably tarnished. There are many legal experts that are well versed on the laws and can properly argue the law in court to defend such cases. There’s only so much you can do on your own, as an average citizen or business owner. In cases like these, it is prudent to consult with legal professionals. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:
1) If you are a user or distributor, make sure you have legal documentation and licenses.
2) Always keep your paperwork and licensure properly displayed and readily available to avoid confusion.
3) Research local law firms that specialize in handling medical marijuana cases if it comes to that, so you can receive the optimal representation in a court of law.
4) You have the right to remain silent and have your lawyer speak on your behalf. Don’t give out any additional information until you have consulted with a qualified attorney.
Finance
Assure Your Family’s Well Being With Income Protection Insurance
The sole motto of an individual is to make sure that his or her family is leading a comfortable lifestyle. With a view to sophisticate their lifestyle, you might be willing to work extra hours, take up tedious tasks and sacrifice your personal interests for the greater good. When you are so keen about ensuring your family’s well being, it is also important to secure their future in case you are unable to work for a short or prolonged period of time. During such worst case scenarios, income protection insurance will come to your rescue because the program is specifically designed to help individuals meet monthly expenses until they recover. As the name suggests, it will protect your income and provide benefits upto 75% of your actual salary when you are unable to attend to your daily job. It can achieved by simply paying a premium on a weekly, fortnight or monthly basis as per your convenience.
What is income protection?
A prominent question which you should ask before making an investment because majority of the working adults are still unaware of what income protection insurance is all about! Similar to life insurance and medical insurance, it is a premium service that you should avail so that a steady flow of income is ensured even when you are unable to attend to work. There are two major types of insurance namely short term and long term. Based on your age, health condition and earning capacity, the premium will vary because the purpose of this coverage is to compensate your salary so that your family won’t end up comprimising on their class of lifestyle.
Do I need one?
Even though, the obvious answer is yes, you can better understand the scenario if you know the facts surrounding it. Employers have limited resources and they may not be able to support sick employees over a specific period of time. Besides, medical or life coverage can only be availed during critical times and even if all your treatment expenses are covered, income protection plans will play an integral role in meeting your household expenses. This is mandatory until you recover and can start earning again.
Compare the best
Before you opt to buy one, compare the coverage policies offered by the best vendors in the industry. Make use of the comparison websites that are solely dedicated to help you out in this regard. You can select through various plans, premium and exclusive features by visiting a single website without leaving the comfort of your home. You can get insurance quotes, policy details, submission forms, huge discounts and more benefits by opting for a comparison website which will ideally simplify your task.
Explore the best income protection insurance policies available and choose the one that best suits your needs. Once you create a secured environment for your family to live in, you can enjoy hassle free lifestyle and go to work everyday with confidence. Let the service provider find the most suitable product and all you have to do is sign up to secure your most important asset, your income.
Finance
How To Unlock Your B2B Client Needs – The GAIM Plan!
The GAIM Plan came about as I watched so many sales people and account managers struggle with the different ways they tried to break into new accounts, and to find ways to talk to senior executives.
Most sales and marketing people, and even senior account managers, start talking about what they did for their last account, and the account before that, ad nauseam. It’s like saying, “I’ll tell you what I can do, stop me when you hear something that might interest you.”
If you are like most sales people and account managers, you struggle about how to sell your products, once you get in front of your prospect. There are so many so called sales trainers, many whom have never sold anything, trying to teach people how to sell. They have cheesy techniques for talking to people, how to open a cold call, how to close. They are all ridiculous, and they never worked anyway.
And of course there is the old BANT technique. BANT is an acronym for Budget, Authority, Need, Timeframe. Although this information is needed, BANT is a very awkward way of asking. And too many sales people try and ask it right up-front. And of course, no executives will respond very kindly to you asking in this manner.
So, after my many years of selling and managing sales people, I came up with a better, and a more fluid, less salesy method – The GAIM Plan.
The only way, to really close, is to let the buyer decide. Sales people don’t really sell – buyers buy. In any sales situation, however, you can lead the buyer to buy from you versus your competitor. That is what the GAIM Plan will allow you to do.
The GAIM Plan will give you the process you need to execute a flawless game plan, and to derive complete understanding of the goals and issues your prospects and clients are facing, and also the impact your solution will have on him and his company.
The GAIM Plan will also teach you how to stop talking, and to ask the key questions you need to ask, in order to understand how you can help your prospect or client further.
It will also teach you how to better qualify your prospects, so you don’t spend a lot of time chasing someone who has no desire to buy. Most sales people spend far too much time spinning their wheels and dialing their phones, trying to get at people who cannot say yes to your proposal. I want to teach you how to get away from that useless activity.
As a B2B marketer, and all B2B people are B2B marketers, you probably have a sales cycle that can stretch into several months, or even years. But if you really want to succeed in sales, you need to find a way to qualify people very early in your sales cycle.
The real key in moving any sales situation forward is qualifying. Closing the sale becomes second nature, when you qualify properly. You don’t need stupid closing techniques when you qualify well. Why? Because the prospect will close himself.
You will guide him along a path that will either lead him to close, or realize that your product is not the right one for him. In fact, you will know this long before the prospect does, and you will then stop wasting your time trying to “sell” him anymore.
And the most important thing you need to know and understand in sales is this – Get to NO as fast as you can.
Why do you want to get to NO first and fast?
You want to eliminate people that are going to waste your time, and are not going to buy from you, either because they are just tire kicking, or you do not have the product or service they need. As an account manager or relationship manager, you want to work only with prospects you believe you can help, and you can build a good business relationship with.
So, let’s exam The GAIM Plan and see how it can make your company a winner.
The GAIM Plan is an acronym for:
- G-oals
- A-fflictions
- I-mpact
- M-eaning
It is important to understand each of these very important words and the impact and meaning they will have on your own sales performance.
Goals
The first thing you should be asking people, in any B2B sales situation, is what their goals are. Now you don’t have to ask it in those exact words. There are easier ways to ask this question. However, sometimes, just asking what their goals are will give some astonishing insight into their business plans.
The idea behind The GAIM Plan is to get your prospect/client talking and telling you what he wants to do, and what is holding him back. Many people feel that just asking about his problems and issues is the way to start.
Of course getting to the issues – or Afflictions – is very important and mandatory. But people like talking about their goals and dreams. And by understanding what a person’s goals and dreams are, you get a better perspective of that person, his company, and whether there will be a fit for your products or not.
You could ask, “Why are you doing this now?” If you know the marketplace you are in, and generally why people buy your products and services, you probably already know the answer. But this will give you an insight into why this particular prospect wants to buy.
Remember, in any sales call, or in fact in any communication, learn to understand before being understood. Therefore, it is mandatory for you to get into the reasons why someone is buying.
You will find by asking simple questions like these that your prospect will want to share his goals and even his dreams with you. Don’t be shy about asking him these questions.
Once you have unearthed his goals, then you move on to the issues that may be stopping him from attaining his goals.
Afflictions
An affliction is a term that covers all of the issues, problems, concerns, etc. that your prospect is facing in moving forward with his new initiative. What you want to do, for all of your sales, is uncover the issues, problems, obstacles, etc. that your prospect is encountering, or will face, as he moves toward his goal.
The simplest way to uncover these afflictions is simply to ask your prospect. Ask him, “What issues or obstacles do you see that you need to overcome in order for you to reach your goals?”
You will probably get a myriad of issues. And many times, your prospect won’t even know what the issues are. Here is where you can help him to discover some of these roadblocks. So, you have to lead them down that path.
Because you know your products well, and the issues that your clients faced before they could use your products and services, you can help lead your prospect down the right path. However, most of the time he will know what his obstacles are, and will elaborate them well to you.
It is imperative that you unearth as many issues as you can here. Remember, you are qualifying the prospect here, to ensure that he is a fit for your products.
Then you must prioritize his goals and issues. Only work on the top three, of his major goals and issues, in your first meeting, as you will get too bogged down if you try and work on any more. And you must ask him what his top three are, do not make any assumptions here.
Once you believe you have uncovered the most important of these issues, then you move onto finding the impact these issues will have on his goals.
Impact
This is an area that most people omit when they are qualifying a prospect. They omit it because it can touch on some very sensitive issues for the prospect. But if you do omit this factor, then you are going to find that you will end up wasting a lot of your time chasing prospects who are not going to buy from you.
Here is a good example of a sales rep who didn’t ask this question.
It is the story of a sales rep who sold software for tracking trucks, ensuring they went to the right destinations. As the sales rep was questioning the prospect, who owned a bunch of “Dollar Stores”, the owner acknowledged that many times his trucks didn’t end up at the right store.
So instead of asking the impact this had on the prospect’s business, the sales rep thanked the business owner, and hustled back to his office to write a lengthy proposal about how his company’s software could solve this problem for the business owner.
Once the business owner received the proposal, he contacted the sales rep, to tell him that he didn’t need his software. The sales rep was totally perplexed, and then finally asked why not. The owner told him that although the trucks went to the wrong stores numerous times, it had no impact on his business. Why, because the store managers simply emptied the trucks and sold the merchandise anyway.
You have to ask what the impact will be, if that particular problem is not resolved. And you need to ask this about all of the issues your prospect brings up.
There is another benefit you will probably get by asking this question about each of the issues you are discussing with your prospect. You will probably discover some of the personal wins your prospect will get by resolving these issues.
And don’t forget, that these issues are much more important to your prospect than the business problems. The business problems are important, but the personal issues are much more important.
As you can see, you need to uncover the impact your solution will have, not only on your prospect’s company, but more importantly, what impact it will have on him personally.
Meaning
Here is where you can give your presentation on your products, because now you know your prospects goals, his afflictions, and the impact all of these things will have on him and his company, whether he commits to his goals, and solves his issues or not. And you also know what order everything will occur.
So how do you do this?
You have to pick the features of your products and services that relate to each of his top three goals and issues. But, do not dwell on the features of your product or services, ensure you show how these features relate to his goals and issues. Relate the features by talking about the benefits he will receive from these features.
And I cannot emphasize this enough. Only talk about the features and benefits that relate to his goals and issues, and how he will get to his goals and resolve his issues, with your products and services.
Show him the VALUE your products and services will bring him.
There is an old saying that I like. Keep your product (and service) behind your back. Remember that your prospect really doesn’t care how many awards you have won, he only cares about how you can help him realize his goals, and solve his problems.
So, always, always keep this in mind when you are presenting your products.
How Can I Make Money Online For Free?
Cannabis, Healthcare and the Law
LUNA Causes a Catastrophe in the Terra Ecosystem
Assure Your Family’s Well Being With Income Protection Insurance
7th Pay Commission DA Calculation: Dearness allowance of central employees will increase by ₹ 15,144! will get in August, know details
Victor Oladipo fulfilling Heat mandate as ‘a star in your role’
How To Unlock Your B2B Client Needs – The GAIM Plan!
Take Your Seat At The NFT Moon Metaverse Table On May 15
Augmented Reality: Introducing to the Gaming World
Take Me Into the Metaverse, Take Me Out to the Cloud
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Mastercard Applies 15 Trademarks, All Towards Metaverse and NFT!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special