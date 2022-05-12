How to Avoid The Obvious Mistake That Most Writers Make With Article Marketing

I’d like to look at the potential for U.S. college students to study abroad in Cyprus and discuss the relevance of students and Study Abroad Advisors exploring Cyprus as a relevant and meaningful study abroad destination.

First of all, let’s look at those perceived obstacles to study abroad in Cyprus.

1. Few Americans know much about Cyprus.

– so what? Let’s learn!

– most that do know about Cyprus, love it

– Cyprus is a modern, thriving EU (European Union) country and should be known by Americans

2. Because the first language in Cyprus is Greek, many American students and Study Abroad Advisors might incorrectly assume that unless students are fluent in Modern Greek language, they would not be able to study at a Cypriot institution of higher education.

– yes, the official language of Cyprus is Greek, but most of the population is multi-lingual and English is commonly spoken as a second language

– the University of Nicosia uses English as the official language (expect in the School of Education) of instruction and administration

– non-Greek speaking students can easily navigate the university, the community and travel throughout Cyprus in English only

3. There are very few colleges and universities in Cyprus

– until 2008, there was only one (1) university in Cyprus

– in 2008, four private colleges where awarded university-level status by the Ministry of Education

– The University of Nicosia was established over 25 years ago on the U.S. higher education structure and functions academically and administratively parallel to most U.S. universities.

4. Cypriot institutions have not promoted themselves to the American study abroad market.

– until 2004 when the University of Nicosia (formerly Intercollege) developed Global Learning Semesters as an organization to serve as the international marketing and U.S. student support for Intercollege, there was very little promotion of Cypriot higher education to the U.S. college student market

– Global Learning Semesters now supports hundreds of U.S. college students studying at the University of Nicosia annually.

5. Because Cyprus is a bi-communal society divided by a United Nations demilitarized zone, some people may think Cyprus is a dangerous location.

– Cyprus is a democratically stable nation, thriving member of the European Union, and has not experienced any violence related to the bi-communal status since 1974.

– An ideal learning laboratory for students, the bi-communal status of Cyprus is great place for students to learn about international relations, active UN negotiations, and ethnic/national divisions in a stable, non-violent society.

6. Because Cyprus is so close to the “Middle East” some people may think that it is an Arab nation and/or may have security issues related to “Middle Eastern” countries.

– situated in the Mediterranean, Cyprus is a close ally, neighbor and friend of Greece

– Cyprus is considered a “Christian” nation with the majority of Cypriots observing Orthodox Christianity

– in geographic proximity, Cyprus is closer to Israel, Egypt and Turkey than it is to it’s Western European counterparts

– politically, economically, and internationally… Cyprus is a member of the European Union and thus functions as a thriving European society

– culturally, Cyprus has a long and diverse history of living in the cross-roads of European, Middle Eastern, and North African civilizations, and thus benefits from a culturally diverse perspective and exposes the average U.S. student to a Mediterranean cross-roads not seen in much of the common destinations Americans gather

Next, let’s look at some of the important factors any student should consider when choosing a relevant study abroad program.

1. What are the academic options available?

2. Can I earn academic credit that will add to my degree plan?

3. Do I meet the eligibility requirements of the program?

4. Will the cultural experience be relevant to my academic, personal and career goals?

5. Do the student support services meet my needs?

6. Can I afford it?

Academic Options in Cyprus

About UNic: The University of Nicosia is an independent, co-educational, equal opportunity tertiary education institution, combining the best elements in western education, quality standards and an international philosophy.

Located in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, an island which lies at the cross-roads of three continents, the University has quickly become a global education centre. International in philosophy, the University hosts students from all over the world, in a multicultural learning environment, promoting friendship, cooperation and understanding.

The University pursues excellence in education through high teaching standards, in a continually improving academic environment. Besides classroom instruction, the University offers students opportunities to become involved in a whole range of activities including student clubs, sports, public lectures and seminars.

The University is actively involved in European and local research projects as a partner and as a coordinating institution. Additionally, the University of Nicosia received approval for an Erasmus University Charter and is an official participant in the European Credit Transfer System (ECTS). The University of Nicosia is also actively involved in the community with campaigns for various causes, including environmental protection. In recognition of this work the institution received the prestigious “Global 500” award from the United Nations. Other examples of community service include campaigns for fighting world hunger and raising funds for worthy causes. In an ongoing project, professors help prison inmates acquire knowledge and skills in Computing, Art and Psychology.

Academic tradition encourages the majority of the world’s universities to adopt the name of the city which hosts them. Indeed, this occurs almost as a rule when the city in question happens to be the capital city. The University of Nicosia is proud of the ties and status which its name conveys. To this end, the University is committed to maintaining its position at the forefront of education, research and social service; in line with the enduring motto of the institution: “Excellence in Education”.

U.S. Study Abroad students can take courses in almost every academic department (except Education, as it is taught in Greek).

* School of Business

Accounting

Business Administration

Finance

Management

Marketing

Hospitality Management

Hotel and Tourism Management

Sports Management

* School of Humanities, Social Sciences & Law

Applied Multimedia

Architecture

Communications

Language and Literature

Graphic Communications

Interior Design

International Relations

Law

Psychology

Public Relations & Advertising

* School of Sciences

Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Electronic Engineering

Nursing

Academic credit

Study Abroad programs at the University of Nicosia are for-credit programs that are consistent with United States standards of university-level academic work.

Study Abroad is a large investment of time and money for most of you. Make sure that you take the right steps to earn academic credit at your home institution for your study abroad experience.

All of our instructional work is conducted by qualified faculty and the University of Nicosia is fully-accredited. Upon successful completion of your study abroad program, you will receive an official transcript directly from the University of Nicosia.

Though our programs distinguish themselves through their combination of travel and academics, we do not grant credit for academic or co-curricular travel. You will still be enrolled as a full-time student at the University of Nicosia.

It is important that you understand Transfer Credit Process at your home college/university to ensure that you can take the right steps to earn transfer credit.

Courses at the University of Nicosia function on semesters, contact hours, academic rigor, grading, and evaluation methods standard in most U.S. colleges and universities. The transcript is issued in English, thus there are no translation issues for the students’ home school.

Eligibility requirements

Because the University of Nicosia conducts all business and classroom instruction (expect in School of Education) in English, students do not need foreign language proficiency to study abroad in Cyprus. Likewise, because much of the population of Cyprus is fluent in English, it is easy to navigate Cyprus in English only.

Will the cultural experience be relevant to my academic, personal and career goals?

Nicosia (sounds like nik-oh-see ya), the capital of Cyprus is a modern European city. Those who have traveled to Europe previously will find Nicosia and most of Cyprus very familiar. Those who have not traveled to Europe will get a “scaled down” perspective of Europe as a very historical region of the world and also a modern and dynamically growing society.

U.S. students participating in a study abroad program at the University of Nicosia through Global Learning Semesters will attend classes with approximately 4,000 local Cypriot students and 1,000 international students. Students will live in apartments among the residential neighborhood surrounding the University campus in Nicosia.

Again, Cyprus is a small nation, not too overwhelming from U.S. students even from non-metropolitan communities, thus students do not need to be travel savvy to make the most of immersing themselves in the community.

Cyprus is a fascinatingly historical country and provides meaningful hands-on experiences for those interested in international relations, international business, history, management, economics, and other humanities and social sciences.

Student support services

U.S. students participating in a study abroad program at the University of Nicosia will experience premium student support services, designed for the characteristics of U.S. study abroad students and strategically provides the level of support necessary to make even the first time international traveler and the multi-country travel savvy student comfortable, yet challenged to develop intercultural competencies.

Global Learning Semesters provides comprehensive student support services, including pre-departure and on-site orientation, 24/7 local staff support, emergency response, strategic co-curricular field trips and activities, housing, academic and personal support. A member of NAFSA and the Forum on Education Abroad, Global Learning Semesters has become one of the premier study abroad program providers to U.S. college students.

Yes, Cyprus is an academically and culturally relevant location for U.S. college students to study abroad for the summer, semester or full-year