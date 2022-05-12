Finance
How to Buy Flood and Home Insurance
Flood damage is not usually covered under regular home insurance policies. In fact, it is usually excluded in the coverage of these plans. Thus, if you are looking to buy flood and home insurance you really have to buy two separate policies. Most people don’t purchase flood insurance due to the fact that it rarely happens. But recently since severe weather has caused floods around the world many people have tried to purchase flood protection for their homes.
The weather of today is unpredictable due to global warming. Floods have highlighted too many people since its becoming a fact of life with more than millions of homes that at risk from coastal or inland flooding. Flood is one of the disasters where in it ravages your home and all the contents on it. If ever you live in a place where flood is prone then better purchase flood insurance aside from home insurance. Take note, that you cannot buy flood insurance if you have no home insurance policy.
Remember that home insurance does not cover damages due to flood. Usually flood insurance is required when your house is in designated high risk flood zone. If in case your house or business establishment is in low or moderate risk flood zone, then you don’t need any flood insurance at all.
The main reason why people buy insurance it’s because to protect one from catastrophic disasters and the rule of insurance is to pay for the loss or damage without a financial hardship to pay it. Expect insurance premium to increase every now and then, it’s not necessary to buy all types of insurance only in which you think it necessary that suits your needs such as life insurance wherein if you have a dependents, home insurance, car insurance if you’ve got a car. Insurance is good but not all types of insurance needed to be purchase.
Having lots of insurance is just a burden for you because it’s an additional expense in your monthly bills. One must be practical in having an insurance, unnecessary insurance should not be purchase. As a homeowner you need to know if the place where you live is in high risk flood zone, if then try to have flood insurance since it is a mandatory requirement to purchase one. Inquire about the preferred risk policy where it’s the cheapest plan you can get and learn about the National Flood Insurance Program, it’s a federal initiative for disaster mitigations.
Remember homeowners that you are not qualify for a mortgage loan without buying a flood insurance if your home is situated in flood prone area, and if you are just renting, you have to buy flood insurance for your personal belongings. You can inquire regarding flood insurance online through the net and you can even purchase flood coverage for your home online if needed. But just a reminder that there are some fraud sites also that offer insurance online, be aware of it and search carefully and safely.
Online purchases are easy and convenient in terms of time and days. But before doing any research for the flood insurance for your home, list down all the insurance companies for flood coverage that you think is good and reliable. Then go to their website and explore.
Film Directors – Direct the Money Before the Money Directs You
Most Film Directors have elected to stay away from film budgets and production costs. The heavy grinding SHOULD be left to accountants – but, let’s lay it on the table:
The Film Director is at the helm of a big money-burning machine. It is the Film Director’s job to produce his/her vision of the script – on time and on budget. At his service is a team of film production experts (the Line Producer, Unit Production Manager, the AD team, Production Accountant, etc.) all there to assist the Film Director to do just that.
Film Directors make it their business to understand the basic functions of on-set filmmaking, without being able to fully light a set, or operate a crane, or focus a steadicam. In the same spirit, the Film Director must understand the basics of Budgeting and the extremely important Weekly Cost Reporting process. Every creative decision involves money. It’s only good sense to learn to translate creative ideas into costs.
Experienced Directors know of The Weekly Cost Report. If you’re not yet familiar with it, let me introduce it to you:
The Weekly Cost Report informs all Producers, Studio Executives and Financiers of the costs you’re expending and how those costs compare to the Approved Budget. If you are unable to challenge, or defend, the conclusions made by those who read that financial ‘Report Card’ (that is, those who hold the purse strings) your ability to control your career is significantly weakened.
Find a comfort level where you can, at the very least, know what to ask during the Budgeting phase, and have a good understanding of how you can trade-off one cost overrun with a cost savings in another area. Know how to formulate general concepts of trading off costs to arrive at your vision and you’ll impress the money belts off the Studio Executives.
Picture the following scenario:
You’re the Film Director of an Independent Film Production. You’ve shot the exteriors called for in the script and you’ve seen the dailies; however, you KNOW that there’s a better shot of that exterior in Oklahoma that would give the perfect hook to the opening of your film.
You know that you can convince the producers of this on a creative plane. But, you also know that most producers will shudder at the task of dropping that bombshell on the Financiers/Bonding Company that you need to dip into the closely guarded Contingency funds. (Oh, did I tell you that we’re going to Okl…)
1. How do you pose solutions to those added costs?
2. What’s the right way to approach the game of cost trade-offs?
3. How do you defend those cost trade-offs?
It’s always going to be a challenge to present this kind of choice – but, a very doable challenge if you know how to translate your needs to cost trade-off’s by using my Walk The Talk ideas.
Usual Way:
As the Film Director you sincerely express your view that the Oklahoma shot would be a perfect opening for the movie. What kind of response do you think you’ll get? Here’s the most likely, from my experience:
Film Producer/Bonding Company Rep – This will put us over-budget by $150,000. I’ll talk to the… ‘whoever’ – (it’s a stall for sure).
Walk The Talk Way
Alternative: Film Director
– The cost of shooting 1 day of exteriors will not require a full crew in Oklahoma. I’ve called the Film Commission there (see my web site for internet links to all Film Commissions and major Unions) and they have assured me that there are plenty of local crew available to work at a very decent rate.
– I estimate it should cost about 1/2 of your estimate, say about $75,000 to give us a bit more than we absolutely need. I can get that back over the next 5 days here in New York. (Note: you’ll need to pick-up a copy of my eBook to see how I arrived at the $75,000 figure – see Figure 17.2, Table 3)
– You see, I’ve rehearsed the next five days with my very experienced cast and there’s no way that we can’t complete the scenes scheduled in 10 hours a day instead of the budgeted 13 hours a day. And, as you all know, that last 2 hours in New York costs about $10,000 a day (see Figure 15.1 in my book).
Alternative: Bonding Company Representative – Oh. Have the accountant make a schedule of the costs and we can check them. (That’s a Financier’s last stand – it’s up to the accountant to verify your estimates.)
You get the drift. You are simply applying a cost trade-off technique in the same technical way as you would use focal points, storyboards, crane shots, etc. You are ‘Directing The Money’; the money isn’t Directing you.
Some Directors, through the school-of-hard-knocks, have developed a ‘knack’ for conceptually streaming their creative ideas through a ‘what’s the cost?’ process. But that process is all too often tainted with blame on ‘the blue suits’ and ‘the money guys’ and ‘all they’re interested in is the money’, etc. It’s also often based on misinformation, biased toward a predetermined decision. Take my word for it; unless you, as the Film Director, can be familiar enough with the language of money in film production, you’re up the proverbial creek.
You, as the Film Director, are at the helm of a money burning machine. The best way to get the confidence of those who hold the purse strings is to know how to participate in the budget approval process, and then to trade off costs to get YOUR vision during the shoot. You could think of it as Directing, only you’re Directing The Money.
Tips to Be Followed While Creating a Resume
Resume is the most important document you will need for job search. A strong resume will highlight you from crowd. During the hiring process, the first thing the employers notices is our resume.So that they can know more about the applicants. The main purpose is to verify that whether the applicants are suitable for the company. The resume has to summarise your skills and should be easy to read and also should highlight your experience.
Mention the essentials:
Don’t list out all your work experience together in the resume. You have to mention only the required content. Your resume must be presented like a marketing document selling you as person for job.
Keep a master resume
Depending on the job offers you might keep swapping the information. So keep a master resume where you keep all your information you ever included on a resume like old positions, important projects. When you are in need of drafting a new resume you can just copy paste the needed contents.
Add the best matter
Resume is your first impression, so make sure that you add the best work experience and accomplishments and also see that they are visible on the top. The hiring manager will see first at the top section of resume, so focus in putting your best and only relevant experiences.
List out chronological way
You can organise your information in many other ways, the reverse chronological-where the recent experience are listed first will be better.
Keep it to a page
Make your information concise, and make it to one page.only if you have more credentials, training and important work experience, then you can go for more than a page.
Make it simple
The most basic principle for a good resume is keeping it simple.Use basic but modern font. Make your font size between 10 and 12. Make it simple and consistent.
Design for Skimmablility
Hiring managers don’t spend too much time in an individual resume. Make them get as much as information as possible, in little time.
Active language
Your resume must be written in an active language without extraneous words. This means power words like earned,.achieved, completed and accomplished.
Highlight important achievements
Include a separate section for achievement and skills, to specifically highlight relevant achievements in your education, career or other experience. Rather than listing you job duties under the experience sections, select your most important achievements in each role, and where possible include numbers that measure success for that particular goal.
Pick out the appropriate margins
You should use one inch margin size on all sides of your resume with single space between the lines. You can increase your margins if you find it difficult to fill your resume, but it should be below two inch.
Check for errors
Always make sure that your resume has no errors. Its better you triple check it. You can also make it check with any of your friends for more surety.
Conclusion:
Resume is the first step to meet the employer for interviewing. Make sure you include the relevant information’s and highlight the important sections. Review your errors. Once your resume is ready, it should help you get call backs and job offers.
Make Money Online (Without Spending a Dime)!
Each and everyday beginners are making money online. Finally, there are several ways for almost anyone to make money online without much. Millions of high school students around the world are earning money online with different programs. If you are financially stable or completely broken this article will guide you to resources for making money on the web for free. Genuine ways are obtainable worldwide. There are some verified success system are available that pays weekly and monthly.
All you need is a desktop or laptop computer with an Internet connection to make money online. If it is not possible for you to own a computer or laptop try to find substitute ways to connect yourself with the Internet. The school or college lab or the home of your relatives is a good place to start. The focus is entirely yours. Striving open-minded individuals trying to win are the ones in this sector. Some sites sell ideas of the probability of opening a home business opportunity. This site shows you the assurance of legit systems to make money online. The truth is that many companies save money without money online! Now you have the opportunity to discover ways to start earning real and free money now.
Most of you have come here to find some ways to make money online. Others have come to copy this article for rewriting and start earning in different ways. Many of the people are viewing this site, and you are looking for a way to make extra cash! The good news is that it is possible through online. In fact, there are numerous companies online that will allow you to register for free and win. It is a very quick process. Most web owners charge you the information you get here. You do not get a false sales pitch, because it is not a dream to be sold here, you’re one step to create multiple streams of income through various techniques. It is true that your search should continue until you find a way that fits your timetable, offering you a way to earn money from home.
