How To Create Your Own Mobile Marketing Plan
Learning about mobile marketing can be very overwhelming, but just like anything else, it can also be very easily researched, learned, and applied. Now that you have found this list of tips, hopefully, you can come out a little more informed, so that you can refine your plan and become a great marketer.
Enhance your text messages with other forms of communication. Make use of multi-channel marketing. One form communication isn’t enough for today’s audience. Each style of communication has its own set of pros and cons. This is why it is best to use more than one. Try sending direct mail, e-mail and a text right before something important happens.
Only add telephone numbers from customers choosing to receive messages to build your database carefully. If you add telephone numbers of customers who have not elected to receive marketing messages, you are likely to see a high volume of complaints and requests to be removed from your list.
Understand that mobile marketing is necessary for your business. You need to have a direct method of communication with your customers, and this is an immediate way to do it. This is also a great way to truly understand what your customers are interested in, and how to cater to that.
Shop around for different companies. Mobile marketing companies all differ in their styles and methods. Finding the one that is best for your business and your customers can be as simple as visiting their websites. Never settle for the first one you find without checking out what the other companies may have to offer.
Be sure that you understand that a mobile site is not just a scaled-down version of your business, but it’s actually a summarized version. Many mobile marketers make the mistake of attempting to scale down their entire business and ultimately end up losing customers. You do not need to create two separate businesses here.
There’s no reason in the world why older media cannot make its way into your new marketing campaign. You’ll just have to rethink how this material is being presented to your customers. You’ll definitely have to think about streamlining it and making it shorter and a lot more poignant.
Because users will be viewing them on small screens, mobile advertising messages need to be brief, clear and express urgency. Every ad should focus on a call to action that tells the market to do something. Forgetting to include a call to action in your mobile advertising messages is a common mistake that beginners often make.
Make sure that any mobile apps your company releases deliver a service your customers want. If your app is something dumb or just duplicate information that could be found on your website, it’s just going to languish on the app store, unloved.
Like any other subject, the world of mobile marketing is vast and has a wealth of information available on it. Sometimes, you just need a little hint as to where to begin, so that you can get started. Hopefully, you have received that from the above tips.
Top 5 Money Mistakes Millennials Are Making and How to Avoid Them
It is no doubt that millennials are the most informed generation. The internet provides them with information they need on just about anything including on personal finance and how to create wealth. However, besides being a wealth of information, the internet can also be quite confusing and conflicting. The information available on the web comes from different people with differing opinions.
It holds true therefore that besides having so much information, there are still many millennials out there that are making money mistakes and digging themselves into holes that will take years to get out of.
Here are 5 of the most common money mistakes millennials are making and how to avoid them.
Student Loans
Education is important in life and many millennials want to pursue expensive degree courses or attend prestigious universities. But, what many are not considering is whether the course they are pursuing will bring in enough income to justify the expense.
Before you take a student loan, you need to have the following in mind:
• How much are you expected to make monthly?
• How much will you have to pay monthly?
• How long will it take you to clear the debt?
Luxurious lifestyle
We are living in the social media age where people show off their “luxurious” lifestyles on Instagram and other social channels. Many millennials feel the pressure to show off on social media and therefore end up spending money they don’t have to impress people they don’t know and people that don’t care.
Do you really need a $2,000 smartphone, an expensive wedding, a lavish lifestyle, to spend $$$ on drinks with friends just to take pictures and show off on social media? Use social media sparingly to socialize with friends and family and more for business and your life will never be the same again.
Waiting for too long to start saving
There are some millennials that start saving early but there are also those ones that wait too long to do so. If you are waiting to become “stable” to start saving money, then you will realize when it is too late that you should have started early. If you work more than one job or you get money unexpectedly from other sources, increase your savings or invest the extra income in long term investment options.
Too Many Credit Cards
People are wired for instant gratification and especially the millennials. You want what you want and you want it now. This has led to many millennials applying for too many credit cards. This leads to perpetual debt that you never seem to get out of.Try using cash as much as possible and avoid getting more than one or two good credit cards to build your credit score. Also, avoid always having your credit card with you as this will lead to impulse purchases.
Buying luxurious rides
A car is not an investment. It is a depreciating asset.Only buy a car that you need and you can afford. It is actually recommended that you buy a car you can afford to pay cash for or most of the money upfront. Do not test drive the luxurious models as this will tempt you to get a loan so you can “treat” yourself.
Also, as you invest money, also remember to save for retirement and consider having an emergency fund.
Prevent Car Theft With Glass Etching
Phoenix, Arizona, achieves #4 in the list of top 10 cities with the highest vehicle theft! (2004 National Insurance Crime Bureau [NICB])
In 2002, Arizona had the highest car theft rate in the United States, with the vast majority occurring in Maricopa and Pima Counties. According to the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority (AATA), “a vehicle theft occurs every nine minutes and 16 seconds.” This causes an estimated economic loss of $3.7M to residents of Arizona in 2002 alone!
Don’t be another statistic!
Help to deter theft by etching your auto glass with traceable numbers. This procedure is highly recommended by the NICB, police departments and insurance companies for effectiveness. Although vehicle manufacturers mark some parts, it’s not enough. By permanently installing visible VIN and serial numbers into your vehicle’s glass, you can greatly reduce auto theft and aid in recovery.
You can visit your local auto dealership or window tinting/glass repair facility; or you can do it yourself with an etching kit found on many different websites. In addition to glass etching, the NICB also recommends other popular visible or audible devices such as audible alarms, steering-column collars and locks, wheel locks, theft-deterrent decals and ID markers on the car.
Auto glass etching entails chemically marking the automobile with its own unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on all windows, including sunroofs and T¬-Tops. The chemical process of etching involves using a mild acid that reacts only to the glass. Etching all the glass windows makes the vehicles less wanted by car thieves. The actual etching is small and does not mark or deface the window, but is one of the first details most car thieves see before attempting to steal a vehicle.
The recommended areas to be etched include the following:
- Front Windshield – drivers side in lower corner by factory VIN number.
- Side Windows – lower corner, near door lock or handle.
- Rear Window – driver’s side in lower corner or towards the middle, lower edge.
These are the following steps for the glass etching kit for those handy, do-it-yourself types:
- Clean area to be etched with glass cleaner – Remove the blue stencils from the white backing paper and apply to the outside of window glass in the desired locations. With fingertips, gently “pat” the stencil to ensure that it is in full contact with glass, paying specific attention to the area where the VIN number has been cut into the stencil.
- Apply a film of etch cream – brush both left and right completely covering all characters.
- After etching cream has been on for 5 to 7 minutes: Carefully remove and discard all stencils into a plastic bag or container. Spray etched area with plain water or glass cleaner and wipe dry with paper towel. Repeat process for all windows.
- Warning decals – Apply to inside of windows in conspicuous locations. Suggested location: near handles on front doors.
- Complete the Insurance “Proof of Etch” certificate.
However, it is recommended to have this done by a licensed professional as this process requires a very steady hand and must be done under optimum conditions.For example; do not etch glass in direct sunlight on very hot days, when the temperature is below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, or in very windy or wet conditions.
Stock Markets Of The World
“Stock Market” is a term that is used to refer both to the physical location for buying and selling stocks, and to the overall activity of the market within a certain country. When you hear “The stock market was down today,” it refers to the combined activity of many stock exchanges.
The major exchanges in the US are the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the American Stock Exchange (Amex), and NASDAQ.
The correct term for the physical location for trading stocks is the “Stock Exchange.” A country may have many different stock exchanges. Usually a particular company’s stocks are traded on only 1 exchange, although large corporations may be listed in several.
Investing Around The World
There are stock exchanges located throughout the world, and it is possible to buy or sell stocks on any of them. The only restriction is the oparating hours of each exchange. Both the NYSE and NASDAQ, for example, operate from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.
Other exchanges have similar opening hours based on their local time. When you trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, your order will be executed sometime between 9:30 pm and 4:00 am New York time.
The locations of the major stock exchanges of the world are:
Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange)
India (Bombay Stock Exchange)
Europe (London Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, SWX Swiss Exchange)
the People’s Republic of China (Shanghai Stock Exchange)
United States.
Stock Market Fluctuations
The economic health of a country will strongly influence its stock market. When the economy is doing well the market is bullish. Bull markets occur during times of high economic production, low unemployment and low inflation. Bear markets, on the other hand, follow downturns in the economy. When inflation and unemployment are rising, stock prices are usually falling.
Stock price fluctuations are also driven by supply and demand, which in turn are dependent to a great degree on investor psychology. Seeing a stock price rise rapidly can cause investors to jump on the bandwagon, and this rush to buy drives the price up even faster. A falling price can have a similar effect in the other direction. These are short-term fluctuations. Stock prices tend to normalize after such runs.
The stock exchange is only 1 of many opportunities for people to invest. Other popular markets include the Foreign Exchange Market (FOREX), the Futures Market, and the Options Market.
FOREX: World’s Largest Market
The FOREX is the biggest (in terms of value) investment market in the world. FOREX traders buy 1 currency against another and can profit from small changes in currency value. Most FOREX trades are entered and exited in 1 24-hour span, and traders have to keep a close watch on the market in order to make profitable trades.
The Futures Market
The Futures Market is a market of contracts to buy and sell certain goods at specified prices and times. It exists because buyers and sellers of goods wish to lock in prices for future delivery, but market conditions can make the actual futures contract fluctuate considerably in value.
Most investors in the futures market are not interested in the actual goods — only in the profit that can be realized from trading the contracts.
The Options Market
The Options Market is similar to the Futures Market in that an option is a contract that gives you the right (but not the obligation) to trade a stock at a certain price before a specified date. These options can be traded on their own or purchased as a form of insurance against price fluctuations within a certain time frame.
Stocks: Low Risk, Long-Term
All 3 of these markets are considered quite risky without considerable knowledge and experience. They also require close monitoring of market movements. Stocks, on the other hand, are less risky because movements of the market are usually more gradual. Although short-term investment strategies are possible, most people view stocks as long-term investments.
