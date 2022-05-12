How to Get Fit and Earn Crypto with MoveZ

Tokenomics emerged as a popular concept in the crypto space in 2017 as a way to incentivize certain behaviors on blockchains through the use of tokens. The idea is that by aligning the economic incentives of a project with its users, you can more effectively drive adoption and usage.

One area where tokenomics have been applied is in the realm of fitness and exercise. The theory goes that if you can reward people for getting in shape and staying active, you can help address the global obesity epidemic. Recent years have seen a number of “move-to-earn” apps emerge, including Sweatcoin and STEPN.

MoveZ is the latest entrant into this space, and it’s powered by BlueZilla, a platform that has launched a third of the best performing IDOs. MoveZ has set out to resolve the challenges faced by earlier options with an array of unique features – including the “burn to earn” concept where doing exercise results in the users’ favorite tokens being burnt, and them being rewarded in their favorite tokens. It’s also deflationary, which will help to balance supply with demand.

How Much Users can Earn

The amount you can earn using MoveZ will depend on your activity level and the quality of your NFTs. The higher your activity level, the more you can earn. And if you have a high-quality NFT, you’ll be able to earn more as well. In practice, this means earnings range from a few bucks to several hundred dollars per day – depending on how active you are and what kind of NFTs you have.

On MoveZ, ALL forms of exercise can be rewarded, giving the platform a massive advantage over established platforms who provide limited forms of exercise for users. That could be swimming, cycling, jogging, running, being at the gym, or more.

The Potential for Growth

With a market cap of just $55,000, MoveZ has a lot of room for potential growth. This is especially true when you consider that BlueZilla has launched one-third of the best performing IDOs of all time – indicating that MoveZ has a lot of potential.

Some May Call Them Lucky Some May Call Them Geniuses! 🤓 These Are the Best Performing #IDOs of 2021 🔥 https://t.co/2xfcNuDvuw pic.twitter.com/TrJBoyh8cg — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 7, 2021

Further, MoveZ’s Twitter and Telegram accounts have ballooned to over 100,000 combined users in just a few days. This demonstrates the strong demand for the app.

What’s more, MoveZ has a number of unique selling points that should help it gain traction with users. These include boost zones, organizational accounts, as well as NFT lending and revenue sharing.

All of this makes MoveZ an app to watch in the coming months. With its strong team, growing user base, and innovative features, MoveZ is poised to take the move-to-earn space by storm. MoveZ’s IDO will launch on BSCPad, MetaVPad, GameZone, and PolyPad.

Image: Pixabay