Finance
How To Maximize Your Stock Portfolio With ETF Trading
Many people enjoy trading ETFs as they present a simple and diversified method of trading an index or commodity. Although investors may have a preference for certain ETFs, most investors do not have a system in place for trading ETFs. In this article we’ll look at what specifically an ETF is, the benefits of ETFs, and a way of trading ETFs that can be both lucrative yet safe at the same time.
To begin with the basics, ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund. As the name suggests, it is a fund that is traded, like a stock, on a stock exchange. The fund tracks an index, commodity, or a basket of assets. For example, there are funds that track various exchanges (such as SPY which tracks the S&P 500 and is comprised of over 500 selected stocks over 24 industry groups); there are funds that track a commodity (such as SLV which roughly tracks the price of silver); and there are funds that track other assets such as bonds, real estate (REITs), currency, etc. ETFs cover everything from broad-based indexes to international and country-specific indexes to industry sector-specific indexes.
The benefits to ETF trading are numerous. They include:
- Diversification over a number of assets and the relative stability of an index fund.
- Ability to buy as much or as little as you want, just as you would a stock.
- Ability to buy long or short, and with hedging strategies, just as you could with a stock.
- Expense ratios of ETFs are usually lower than most mutual funds due to lower marketing and distribution expenses and the fact that ETFs are usually not actively managed.
- Ease of investing in commodities which otherwise would be difficult to acquire (oil for example – very messy to own physically; or silver as another example – a $50,000 purchase of the physical metal is extremely heavy to carry home!)
- Transparency in terms of both the portfolio as well as pricing which is updated constantly throughout the day.
With this background, let’s look at one possible strategy of maximizing an investment portfolio through the addition of ETFs.
First, always consider risk management. We would suggest investing roughly 10% of your overall portfolio into ETFs, with each ETF representing only 1% of your overall.
Next, focus on the “Hot Hands” concept. Basically you are buying the top performing funds of the recent past and holding onto them for the upcoming period. We suggest using a period of one month. ETFs that perform well during one month can be expected to continue doing well the next. Start off by purchasing the top 10 performing funds of the last month. Of course not all will do well, and each month you will remove those that drop from the top 10 list and add the new ones that enter the list. By following this technique, you will always have the best performing ETFs in your portfolio! All you require is a listing of the top performing ETFs and you simply select the top 10 – the work is already done for you!
A final thought on maximizing the profits in your ETF portfolio is to take advantage of seasonality trends. Not all stocks (and therefore ETFs) act the same in bearish and bullish seasons. Although summer is considered ‘bearish’, the Dow Utility stocks tend to act bullish during this time. At the beginning of April, you may want to start looking at “IDU” (an iShares ETF that mimics the Dow Utilities). IDU is generally bearish from May to September.
By playing an ETF such as IDU, you are trading the whole index, not an individual stock, and this is important. When we are looking at deep seasonal undercurrent patterns, the effects of these are more visible in the whole market itself rather than any one individual stock.
As winter rolls around, IDU tends to turn bearish, and our focus is better drawn to the Dow Industrials, which are usually bullish from October to April. Again, we want to look at trading the whole index here, and a great way to do this is through the “DIA” iShares ETF which mimics the Dow Industrials.
In summary, ETFs are a great way to play a market sector and have many advantages over both regular stocks as well as mutual funds. By utilizing some of the strategies we’ve discussed here you now have an advantage over other traders, benefiting both your portfolio as well as your pocketbook!
Finance
Passive Income And The ‘Cashflow’ Game
Passive income is money that comes into your bank account with you not having to ‘work’ for it. It is the dream way out for of a lot of people tied to a job, who have to make a living, giving up their time for money.
Sales of your book, CD or film is passive income. You put in a lot of work to create something at first, then you sell it over and over again without any further input. A basic but powerful concept.
This simple idea is used in Robert Kiyosaki’s game ‘Cashflow’. To increase your passive income until it is more than what you earn by working for someone else. Then you can leave your job and still pay the bills!
Most of us have had a go at ‘Monopoly’ and you either love it or hate it.
Based on buying, selling and renting properties, it is a bit basic compared to ‘Cashflow’, which has three main financial stands. These are also buying, selling and renting property, but include buying and selling shares and buying and selling businesses.
Like all games, it seems daunting at first, but if you treat it like Monopoly on steroids, you will get the idea.
You move around the ‘Rat Race’ circle collecting your regular salary plus any cashflow received from buying properties or businesses. Each property or business you buy generates cashflow which is added to your salary.
Sometimes the cashflow on a property can be negative, meaning it actually costs you money to keep it, but you may get a chance to sell it or any property at a profit on the open market. This gives you money to invest in bigger properties or businesses to increase your passive income.
Just to add a bit of spice, there are ‘Doodads‘. These are what we all fall for. They are playthings that lose value over time and just deplete your money resources such as TV’s, boats, cars etc. You will not be able to avoid these during the game.
Shares are bought on the turn of a card by you and the share price is different on similar cards that other players draw. You hold your shares until you or another player draws a card where your share has gone up in price. You then sell – simple!
If your passive income exceeds your salary less expenses, you get out onto the ‘Fast Track’. Here, you have little money worries and can buy up lots of businesses to further increase your cashflow to win the game. There is very little to stop you getting richer in the Fast Track and the game becomes a lot simpler, especially if no one else is there to join you.
There is an advanced version of the Cashflow game called ‘Cashflow 202’ which involves financial options, shorting shares and much more vicious real life dramas where you can lose all your property in one hit. Only for the keen investors this one.
Enjoy!
Finance
Picture Poetry by Daveda Gruber
Wow what an amazing talent on display. I have just finished reading Daveda Gruber’s new book “Picture Poetry”. This is truly a great collection of poetry from the heart of a great writer, publisher, and graphics author. Her talents truly shine forth in this unique collection of poetry.
Page after page you read emotional, heartfelt poems of her life, romance, pain and loss. In her poetry she shares ” Footprints” of “Lies” as she moves forward from day to day. Yet haunted by incidents that happened in her “Past”, she “Doubts” and wonders is it “An Impossible Dream” that she can’t find the answers too? She is on a quest and you can feel the desperation in many of these beautiful pieces that the writer shares with her readers. The heart of a mother, wife, and poet is felt poem after poem.
We also read “Even Angels Cry” as she continues upon her quest for “The Truth”. She “In Hopes” one day wants to see the ray of hope too. Years after years of searching and venting her pains through her writing, this author finds it in her heart to share her story with others.
We also see her tears expressed as she deals with the loss of her mother and daughter. The emotional outcries are felt as the writer releases her pain through her penmanship. Her “Bittersweet Moments” are expressed from cover to cover.
Although the poems by themselves could stand alone, but the writer graces her readers with graphics and photos to enhance the production of this collection. They truly bring her story to life. So “Picture Poetry” lives up to it’s name.
In this lovely collection you will also find some pieces that she co-authors with another great poet, Stefan Borenstein. I call them the “Dynamic Duel”. Together they share with their readers, “Delirious Delight”, “Roaring Tides” and “Enchanted Spaces”. Now how awesome is that. You will find that the words of these poems truly captivates the reader’s thoughts. It is so encouraging to see how others can share in the spotlight. Although these two have never met face to yet they have bonded through the world of poetry. When reading there pieces it is hard to distinguish who wrote what.
I encourage you to journey with this “Wounded Warrior”, my friends, and you will also see some of her “Friends”, in this terrific “Picture Poetry” collection. You will find this book to be a great enhancement to your poetic and family library.
Finance
The Development of Gaming Communities
Is there really a risk for those people who are being so engrossed in online gaming that they become totally devoid of human feeling and social skills? Fortunately, with the online games that have been developed and are being played today, virtual games are able to create a newer and bigger form of communities that are almost completely based on human interaction.
An old and common belief about online games is that they have a very anti-social nature. Many of those who were not fans of the Internet regarded online gaming as the enemy of the community, as it could cause people to prefer solitude in playing online games instead of the traditional social activities which required face-to-face interaction like playing sports games or participating in various social events.
However, along with the growth and development of online gaming, this outdated claim has been proven to be wrong. With broadband Internet connections present in the online scene for a full decade, online gaming has naturally become a social activity. Whatever the game is, may it be the classic card, puzzle, sports and board games to the immense multi-player online games such as World of Warcraft, Second Life and many others, online games are everything but anti-social or solitary activities.
Today, online gaming does not end in the games themselves. Players are now looking for other people to trade tricks and techniques with, reviews and other opinions and suggestions with. There are millions of chat rooms, forum discussions and other interactive portals that are now available online for gamers of all kinds of online games. These paved the way to gaming communities.
