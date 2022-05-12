Finance
Index Trading
Stock markets around the world maintain a variety of “Indices” for the stocks that make up each market. Each Index represents a particular industry segment, or the broad market itself. In many cases, these indices are tradable instruments themselves, and this feature is referred to as “Index Trading”. An Index represents an aggregate picture of the companies (also known as “components” of the Index) that make up the Index.
For example, the S&P 500 Index is a broad market Index in the United States. The components of this Index are the 500 largest companies in the U.S. by Market Capitalization (also referred to as “Large Cap”). The S&P 500 Index is also a tradable instrument in the Futures & Options markets, and it trades under the symbols SPX in the Options market, and under the symbol /ES in the Futures markets. Institutional investors as well as individual investors and traders have the ability to trade the SPX and the /ES. The SPX is only tradable during regular market trading hours, but the /ES is tradable almost 24 hours a day in the Futures markets.
There are several reasons why Index trading is very popular. Since the SPX or the /ES represents a microcosm of the entire S&P 500 index of companies, an investor instantly gets exposure to the entire basket of stocks that represent the Index when they buy 1 Option or Future contract of the SPX and the /ES contracts respectively. This means instant diversification to the largest companies in the U.S. built into the convenience of one security. Investors constantly seek portfolio diversification to avoid the volatility associated with holding just a few company stocks. Buying an Index contract provides an easy way to achieve this diversification.
The second reason for the popularity of Index trading is due to the way the Index is itself designed. Every company in the Index has a certain relationship with the Index when it comes to price movement. For example, we can often notice that when the Index rises or falls, a majority of the component stocks also rise or fall very similarly. Certain stocks may rise more than the Index and certain stocks may fall more than the Index for similar moves in the Index. This relationship between a stock and its parent Index is the “Beta” of the stock. By looking at past price relationships between a Stock and Index, the Beta for every stock is calculated and is available on all trading platforms. This then allows an investor to hedge a portfolio of stocks against losses by buying or selling a certain number of contracts in the SPX or the /ES instruments. Trading platforms have become sophisticated enough to instantly “Beta Weigh” your portfolio to the SPX and /ES. This is a major advantage when a broad market crash is imminent or is underway already.
The third advantage of Index trading is that it allows investors to take a “macro view” of the markets in their trading and investment approaches. They no longer have to worry about how individual companies in the S&P 500 Index perform. Even if a very large company were to face adversity in their businesses, the impact this company would have on the broad market Index is dampened by the fact that other companies could be doing well. This is precisely the effect that diversification is supposed to produce. Investors can tailor their approaches based on broad market factors rather than individual company nuances, which can become very cumbersome to follow.
The negatives of Index trading is that returns from the broad markets usually average in the mid to upper single digits (around 6 to 8% on average), whereas investors have the ability to achieve much larger returns from individual stocks if they are willing to face the volatility that goes along with owning individual stocks.
Finance
Junk Silver – 3 Reasons Why It Is the Best Metal to Buy When Preparing for an Economic Crisis
Despite its name, junk silver is not junk. The term junk silver refers to coins minted in the United States prior to 1965. These are coins that contain 90% silver and 10% copper. The US government stopped minting 90% silver coins in 1964 but it continued minting 40% silver half dollars from 1965 to 1970.
The first reason that this is the best precious metal to buy is its affordability.
You don’t have to have a lot of money to be able to buy it. In fact, you can buy it in as small of a quantity as a single dime on eBay. As with anything, the premium you pay will be higher when you buy it in smaller quantities. It is bought and sold in increments of $1.00 of face value. 10 dimes sell for the same as 4 quarters or 1 half-dollar and 5 dimes. Any combination of coins that total $1.00 face value weighs the same when they were minted and have the same silver content.
The second reason is because it’s easily recognizable.
The majority of people around the world have seen a US quarter, dime or half-dollar. This is very useful when it comes time for authenticating on the go. This is what makes it so valuable in times of economic crisis. You can use it to make every day transactions without the fear of having the coins being rejected because the seller does know if it is authentic or not.
The third reason is because it comes in quantities small enough to use for every day purchases when bartering.
The last thing you want in an economic crisis is to have bullion that is worth $1000+ per coin when you need to buy a loaf of bread. Today, 90% silver dimes are worth $2.95 if you buy one and $1.50 if you buy 10. Similarly, you can buy a single quarter for $5.75 and $3.75 if you buy 10. For this reason alone, you should buy junk silver first and only when you have a stockpile that will last you 1 year (at a minimum) should you start to buy less recognizable gold and silver bullion.
In summary, junk silver is the best precious metal to buy because it’s affordable, easily recognizable and comes in small enough quantities to be able to be used for every day transactions.
Finance
Build Wealth – Free Secrets to Making Money Online
Building wealth and finding the secrets to making money online can help you to be successful in business. You need to find out what other people have done before you so that you too can build your fortune. You’ve all heard the stories about how people started their websites and later sold them for millions and millions of dollars. It is important to remember that the Internet itself is still very young and there are many opportunities available for you. You can still build a website and be very successful making money with it. Once it reaches a certain point where you have a lot of traffic coming to your website you will have the opportunity to sell it for millions of dollars.
It does not matter whether the economy is doing good or in a recession because when you have a business that is a good one you can always sell it for a lot of money. The goal for you to build wealth is to make money along the way in your life and invested in things that will make you more. Some people look for the next best thing and building their website but in reality you can find a niche market that works well for you.
Remember that building wealth and making money online is not hard to do. You need to find a niche market to start your website and start making money now. Once you have built your website to the point where you have a large number of visitors you can sell it for a large profit. It is important that before you begin you check and see which types of websites people are searching for the most.
Finance
Cash Flow 101 Game Free Download – Invest In Your Financial Education
Want to get the Cash Flow 101 game free download? In this article I will first tell you a little bit about Robert Kiyosaki’s financial educational board game title Cash Flow 101 and then at the end of this article I will tell you where you play it for free.
Robert Kiyosaki is best known for his book and brand titled Rich Dad Poor Dad series of investment, finance and business books. One of the other products produced by Robert is the Cash-Flow 101 board game that is aimed to teach people, the importance of different asset classes and different types of income that one can obtain in order to achieve financial freedom and escape from the “rat race”.
The cash flow 101 game also aims to teach you the importance of developing your skills to see great opportunities when they arrive. Robert said himself that once you constantly educate yourself financially you will then be able to realise that great opportunities for building your wealth and fortune are limitless and they are everywhere and presents itself in every situation that you may encounter.
The cash flow 101 game free download is featured on Robert’s website known as richdadpoordad.com which you can then follow the banners to start playing this wonderful game with other people online. To play the game, all you need to do is register at the main website and then you can start playing immediately.
If you would like to discover great opportunities and new ways to improve your financial IQ then you should definitely get the Cash Flow 101 game free download at richdadpoordad.com and start investing in your financial education today.
One of the core principles of Rich Dad Poor Dad is that in order for you to become financially free, you need to shift from the E and S side to the B and I side of the cash-flow quadrant. And when you finally get to the B quadrant you are using the biggest leverage of all, the leverage of building a business that serves millions of people.
Index Trading
Minnesota House poised to vote on loosening some controls on craft breweries, distilleries
Junk Silver – 3 Reasons Why It Is the Best Metal to Buy When Preparing for an Economic Crisis
Build Wealth – Free Secrets to Making Money Online
Seiya Suzuki and Yu Darvish share a special moment before the Chicago Cubs-San Diego Padres game
Cash Flow 101 Game Free Download – Invest In Your Financial Education
Bitcoin Remains Fragile, What’s The Next Major Support Area?
Top 3 Ways to Earn Passive Income
Minnesota Senate approves Republican plan to cut taxes, tapping budget surplus
Boost Your Stock Market Returns With a CFD Dividend Trading Strategy
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry