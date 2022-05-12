Finance
Investing In Multi Family Properties
There are many ways to get started in real estate investing. For the beginner, a good strategy might be to purchase a multi family unit to rent out. Four families or less per building is the ideal size to look for. This will allow you to still acquire a building with a residential mortgage, taking advantage of the lower interest rates. Here are some great reasons why investing in a multi family building can be less risky than other types of housing.
First is competition. There are going to be more investors going after those single family houses. This can drive the price of those houses up to a point where they will not cash flow for you. Do not depend on appreciation to create cash flow. You need your properties to be cash flow positive right out of the gate. If you are considering being a landlord, you might as well purchase a unit that has more than one tenant option.
Then there is the fact that you have more than one unit to rent out. If you purchase a single family house and the tenant skips town, you have to cover the entire mortgage payment until you get it re-rented. With a multi family, it would be highly unlikely that all of your units would be unoccupied all at once, giving you a bit of a cushion. If you have a four unit building, having one tenant gone may not even put you in negative cash flow! This could make all the difference in the world for your yearly profit.
Multi family units bring you more money per month. Depending on your market, duplex or triplex properties can be around the same price as a single family house. However, you can get more rent from 2 units than a single unit. So, you will be getting more money per month for approximately the same mortgage payment. Which means more positive cash flow – the most important aspect of real estate investing!
Repair costs per unit average out to be less. If you have 3 single family homes and need to replace the roof on each one, that is a lot of money per unit. However, if you have a triplex that needs a new roof, you are in effect replacing 3 roofs in one, making the cost per unit decrease. Same thing goes for maintenance, it’s less travel time to go from unit to unit, maximizing labor costs.
As you grow your real estate portfolio, the increased cash flow given to you from your multi family units will allow you to be able to afford a property management company if you want. This will free up your time to find other deals, or do whatever you want!
So, don’t get stuck in the mindset that real estate investing only involves single family homes. Smart investors will have a portfolio that includes a mix of single and multi family properties. Just work the numbers and you may find multi family investing to be profitable for you!
Is the Penny Stock Rebound Too Good to Be True?
If you love penny stocks (and judging by the number of heavy hitting stocks that have slipped into the penny stock range over the last 18 months…there are a lot of you out there) then the last month has been one of either great optimism, or great pessimism.
From March 9 to April 9, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 23%, the S&P 500 was up 26% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 30%. Small-cap stocks significantly outpaced large-caps, with the Russell 2000 Index up 36% in the same period. According to S&P’s Howard Silverblatt, this has been the steepest 23-day advance since 1933.
The recent price appreciation in U.S. equities led one investment officer to say the rally is “too explosive to be sustainable.” According to Birinyi Associates, when small-cap stocks outperform large-cap stocks to this degree after bear markets, rallies fizzle.
Will history repeat itself? Or will small-cap and penny stocks continue to trend higher?
According to one article I was reading (and no doubt there are ten times as many that point to the contrary) the pessimistic viewpoints seem to rest on one major assumption–that history is a good guide for the future.
And often times it is. Except in those cases where history has little or nothing to offer up for a comparative analysis. While we have all lived to tell the tale of past bear markets – it’s been awhile since we’ve seen anything like the last year or so.
In fact, it has probably been a century since the economy has experienced a sharp decline in the velocity of money like it did last year. Not since 1907 has the U.S. economy experienced a true panic like it did in late 2008.
Larry Summers, President Obama’s chief economic advisor, said that the economy behaved like a ball falling off the edge of a table in late 2008. Almost every major piece of economic data, the article noted, resembles the front half of a “V,” starting around September.
Vehicle sales fell to a level well below the scrappage rate, while housing starts fell to just one-third of the volume necessary to keep up with fundamentals, like population growth. The combination of a rapid decline in economic activity, rising foreclosures and mortgage defaults as well as mark to market accounting led to large losses at banks and panic selling of stocks.
If you believe some financial analysts, the economy and the market are just rebounding from the historically rare events of last year.
If this is the case, and most stocks are down and trading at what appears to be bargain prices, how can we separate the penny stocks from the chafe? After all, even excellent penny stocks saw investors overreact – sending their share prices off the table. But which penny stocks are going to bounce…and which will deservedly fall flat?
During a normal bear run, the markets will correctly anticipated the value of many stocks and discount them accordingly. A 50% drop in price is certainly a markdown — but it’s not a bargain if the value of the company has been cut in half, has deteriorating business units, or was overvalued to begin with.
This past autumn investors hammered penny stocks in virtually every sector. The question is, which penny stocks went through a justifiable correction, and which ones were the result of an erroneous, emotional overreaction?
Here are a few penny stocks you may be familiar with. While their share prices fell off the table this past autumn, they’re financially robust companies that became collateral damage- weighed down by the gloomy market sentiment. And, unlike most penny stocks, their share prices are bouncing.
Accelrys Inc. (Nasdaq – ACCL) is a profitable, financially solid company with over $53 million in cash, a strong international presence, and no long-term debt. Since the beginning of March, ACCL’s share price has risen 28.57%.
In early February ACCL announced that third quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $20.6 million. Net income for the period was $1.01 million, or $0.04 per share compared to a (loss) of ($1.23 million), or $(0.05) per share in the same period last year.
California Micro Devices (Nasdaq – CAMD) is an innovative company with more than $48 million in cash, no long-term debt, and good long-term growth potential. Since the beginning of March CAMD’s share price has climbed 39.56%.
In late January CAMD announced that fiscal 2009 third quarter results (ended December 31, 2008) met revised guidance of $9.7 million. While demand for the company’s products dropped sharply due to the weakening global economy, the company’s strong balance sheet will help it weather the current economic storm. CAMD expects the current inventory correction will end by mid-2009.
Art Technology Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – ARTG) is a profitable, financially robust company with over $59 million in cash, no long-term debt, and improved operations. In early March ARTG was trading for as low as $1.95, and this week it hit an intra-day high of $2.96; for a short-term spread of 51.79%.
In March ARTG announced it entered into two strategic partnerships. In early February the company announced that fourth quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $45.4 million. Net income increased significantly to $3.5 million. Full-year revenue was up 20% at $164.6 million. The company also swung to full year profitability of $3.8 million.
If the recent upswing with small caps and penny stocks is looked at through the lens of recent history, then we could all expect the markets to retrace significantly. Since the last 18 months have been anything but typical, it’s difficult to frame some of the markets current optimism.
It’s quite possible that some penny stocks are trending back to where they were this past autumn – before emotions kicked in and they fell off the table. And that still provides astute penny stock investors with room to maneuver before the real market upswing commences.
Christmas Credit Can Lead to Bankruptcy in the New Year
Season’s greetings and all that other corporate malarkey, at least it is until the bills start rolling in during the New Year. It’s become commonplace to see most Americans overspending during the Christmas season and this year was no different. It’s hard not to when we get bombarded with television, newspaper and radio commercials for sharing the unbelievable deals that are not available at any other time of the year. Corporate America does a good job enticing Americans to buy stuff they cannot afford. If it wasn’t for credit cards, they would have no game to play. A majority of Americans these days are broke or close to it. If all their creditors had to be paid today, just about everyone would be filing bankruptcy.
Ever since the economic downturn in 2007, the US has not seen any kind of recovery that the mainstream media keeps reporting. The numbers just don’t add up. The Fed continues to print $85 billion a month with quantitative easing to hold the interest rates for corporate America down at 0%. Main St., America is not benefiting from any of these Fed policies, only the big banks and financial institutions. The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting ready to file bankruptcy. There has become a greater divide between rich and poor with the middle class almost completely evaporating into thin air. Jobs are leaving and not coming back. The real estate market has recently seen a boost, but when you look at the true numbers with first-time buyers and people financing their homes you will see most of the homes sold were to investors and cash buyers.
A recent study came out saying that every American is three weeks away from filing bankruptcy. How they came up with this statistic is looking at the average debt ratios and cost of living. The average American has $16,000 in credit card debt and only makes $35,000 a year. Just add in their living expenses and this person is three weeks away from filing bankruptcy. It’s sad, but it makes sense. What happened to the old days when it was more about the thought than the cost of a gift. People used to spend time searching for the perfect gift that is within their budget that would make their family member excited on Christmas morning. Now it’s about cubic dollars, if it doesn’t cost a lot it can’t be good, at least that’s what corporate America wants you to believe. And that’s why many Americans will once again be calling a bankruptcy attorney as their New Year’s resolution. I believe that people in this situation should not feel bad about filing bankruptcy. In today’s media driven world, it’s almost impossible to not get caught up in the buy now pay for it later lifestyle. There is culpability for these creditors also. I’m not saying that people shouldn’t pay their bills, but they are not solely responsible for the debt situation they’ve gotten themselves into. As the government continues to crack down on legislation that benefits the big banks and corporations, people need to take advantage of our bankruptcy laws before they’re no longer available to them.
How to Make Money Online For Free with This No Cost Internet Business Model
Yes that is right you can have a viable, profitable and legitimate online business set up and running for nothing – all you will need however is a computer and internet connection – so make sure that your online business income generating capability is ready for the next dotcom wave.
Whilst there are many tempting online money making programs on the internet they often don’t live up to their expectations and promises.
This could be because the quality of the particular program is not up to scratch or simply that the user has not applied all the techniques through lack of motivation or competence.
It is often a case of the user expecting the package (whilst lying on the computer’s hard drive) to miraculously generate income on auto pilot while he sleeps. Despite the fact that this is precisely what a lot of these programs offer, sadly you do actually have to do something to give the ‘secret techniques’ a remote chance of really working in the way they were intended to.
So if you are one of the many disappointed recipients of one of the ‘instant wealth’ packages do not get too despondent as you can still make a decent income online – in fact you can make anywhere between $0 and $1,000,000 online every month.
Furthermore and according to Forrester Research, online sales reached a staggering $172 billion in 2005 and they predict this will rise to $329 billion by 2010 – so make sure you are set up to get a share of this enormous online wealth.
So bearing in mind what has been said above, you should by now be convinced that starting your own legitimate online business deserves more scrutiny.
The following are the benefits that you will derive from embarking on this free online business model;
- Online Earning Potential There is no limit to the amount of money you can make online – it really only depends on how much drive you have and the amount of effort you are willing to put into it. Just remember that, contrary to the auto pilot riches programs, this is not an instant wealth strategy but will reward those with a medium to long term vision
- Financial Risk The risk is almost zero as this type of internet business can be started from home as a full time or part time venture. You can therefore test the waters before giving up your job or doing anything drastic. Startup capital will be almost nothing.
- Overheads This business can be run from home on your own so there will be no rent or salaries to pay or other fixed overhead.
- Monthly Expenses Web Hosting = $0 Domain Name = $0 Data Transfer = $0 Stock = You should not need stock to sell The only real cost will be for your internet connection and your computer.
- Hours of Work As an internet business is always online you can choose your own hours – you can work part time (after work) or treat it as a full time job. Obviously the more effective and efficient your working input is, the more successful your business will be.
Often when things sound too good to be true they generally are, but in this case this internet business model, whilst not an instant wealth creator, is a viable and legitimate online business opportunity that can be setup and run for next to nothing.
So get prepared for the next dotcom wave and ensure that you have the tools to start your own profitable & legitimate online business for free.
