Is Affiliate Marketing School Necessary to Succeed As an Affiliate Marketer

Each day the affiliate marketing industry becomes more and more competitive, and if you have been exploring the idea of becoming an affiliate marketer, or have already been trying to make money online, you may be asking yourself if affiliate marketing schooling is necessary to succeed as an affiliate marketer. Is it necessary to join an affiliate marketing school or affiliate marketing university, when there are so many books, videos and websites teaching on the subject?

Affiliate marketing educational products abound. There are tons of programs and eBooks online, promising to teach you the “secrets” to success. The problem is, there just too much to learn on ones own. Affiliate marketing is a competitive and complicated industry and someone starting off without the proper training, professional help, and solid plan, will get hopelessly lost and confused. If you try to learn affiliate marketing on your own, your chances of success are close to nil. First of all, the training products you purchase will probably be outdated because the affiliate marketing industry is changing constantly. Something that worked well only a month ago could now be obsolete.

Another problem with self teaching is that you will end up spending a lot more money than is necessary. Most of the educational products online have not been written for the sole purpose of teaching you all you need to know to succeed in this industry, but have embedded within their pages, recommendations to other products that you should buy. And buy, and buy. The price tag can get pretty high. For instance, some of the products you may find yourself buying include: web builiding software and hosting, auto responder, article submission software, keyword research tools, article writers or PLR articles, advertising, graphics tools, SEO software, link cloaking & analytics tools, coaching or mentoring, directory submission services, more and more educational guides, ebooks and tutorials, and dozens of other products that are able to convince the unsuspecting newbie of the necessity of purchase.

Affiliate Marketing school is necessary to succeed as an affiliate marketer, because it will teach you in the proper sequence of learning. Like anything, you will need to learn the basics first, and build upon each foundational principle that you master. A good affiliate marketing school provides a systematized learning structure, preventing you from becoming overwhelmed or lost. You will be given updated tutorials and courses to study, homework to complete, and tasks to accomplish. The tools of the trade are made available to you for no extra cost, and you will never be alone as ongoing support and mentoring is the central, integral part of the system. The community of affiliate professionals who are there for each other is invaluable, and learning and friendship flourish in this environment. This is far from the isolated, frustrated and confusing struggle that the lone affiliate experiences, as she frantically tries this and that, earning little of value, and spending far too much money.

Yes, as with any profession, formal training is necessary if you wish to be successful. Affiliate marketing school is necessary to succeed as an affiliate marketer. And in this crumbling economy, where the affiliate marketing industry becomes more competitive each day, the affiliate must do everything within his power to get the edge. Good affiliate marketing schooling, support, and access to the proper tools of the trade, is that edge.