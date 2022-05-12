Finance
Is the Penny Stock Rebound Too Good to Be True?
If you love penny stocks (and judging by the number of heavy hitting stocks that have slipped into the penny stock range over the last 18 months…there are a lot of you out there) then the last month has been one of either great optimism, or great pessimism.
From March 9 to April 9, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 23%, the S&P 500 was up 26% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 30%. Small-cap stocks significantly outpaced large-caps, with the Russell 2000 Index up 36% in the same period. According to S&P’s Howard Silverblatt, this has been the steepest 23-day advance since 1933.
The recent price appreciation in U.S. equities led one investment officer to say the rally is “too explosive to be sustainable.” According to Birinyi Associates, when small-cap stocks outperform large-cap stocks to this degree after bear markets, rallies fizzle.
Will history repeat itself? Or will small-cap and penny stocks continue to trend higher?
According to one article I was reading (and no doubt there are ten times as many that point to the contrary) the pessimistic viewpoints seem to rest on one major assumption–that history is a good guide for the future.
And often times it is. Except in those cases where history has little or nothing to offer up for a comparative analysis. While we have all lived to tell the tale of past bear markets – it’s been awhile since we’ve seen anything like the last year or so.
In fact, it has probably been a century since the economy has experienced a sharp decline in the velocity of money like it did last year. Not since 1907 has the U.S. economy experienced a true panic like it did in late 2008.
Larry Summers, President Obama’s chief economic advisor, said that the economy behaved like a ball falling off the edge of a table in late 2008. Almost every major piece of economic data, the article noted, resembles the front half of a “V,” starting around September.
Vehicle sales fell to a level well below the scrappage rate, while housing starts fell to just one-third of the volume necessary to keep up with fundamentals, like population growth. The combination of a rapid decline in economic activity, rising foreclosures and mortgage defaults as well as mark to market accounting led to large losses at banks and panic selling of stocks.
If you believe some financial analysts, the economy and the market are just rebounding from the historically rare events of last year.
If this is the case, and most stocks are down and trading at what appears to be bargain prices, how can we separate the penny stocks from the chafe? After all, even excellent penny stocks saw investors overreact – sending their share prices off the table. But which penny stocks are going to bounce…and which will deservedly fall flat?
During a normal bear run, the markets will correctly anticipated the value of many stocks and discount them accordingly. A 50% drop in price is certainly a markdown — but it’s not a bargain if the value of the company has been cut in half, has deteriorating business units, or was overvalued to begin with.
This past autumn investors hammered penny stocks in virtually every sector. The question is, which penny stocks went through a justifiable correction, and which ones were the result of an erroneous, emotional overreaction?
Here are a few penny stocks you may be familiar with. While their share prices fell off the table this past autumn, they’re financially robust companies that became collateral damage- weighed down by the gloomy market sentiment. And, unlike most penny stocks, their share prices are bouncing.
Accelrys Inc. (Nasdaq – ACCL) is a profitable, financially solid company with over $53 million in cash, a strong international presence, and no long-term debt. Since the beginning of March, ACCL’s share price has risen 28.57%.
In early February ACCL announced that third quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $20.6 million. Net income for the period was $1.01 million, or $0.04 per share compared to a (loss) of ($1.23 million), or $(0.05) per share in the same period last year.
California Micro Devices (Nasdaq – CAMD) is an innovative company with more than $48 million in cash, no long-term debt, and good long-term growth potential. Since the beginning of March CAMD’s share price has climbed 39.56%.
In late January CAMD announced that fiscal 2009 third quarter results (ended December 31, 2008) met revised guidance of $9.7 million. While demand for the company’s products dropped sharply due to the weakening global economy, the company’s strong balance sheet will help it weather the current economic storm. CAMD expects the current inventory correction will end by mid-2009.
Art Technology Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – ARTG) is a profitable, financially robust company with over $59 million in cash, no long-term debt, and improved operations. In early March ARTG was trading for as low as $1.95, and this week it hit an intra-day high of $2.96; for a short-term spread of 51.79%.
In March ARTG announced it entered into two strategic partnerships. In early February the company announced that fourth quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $45.4 million. Net income increased significantly to $3.5 million. Full-year revenue was up 20% at $164.6 million. The company also swung to full year profitability of $3.8 million.
If the recent upswing with small caps and penny stocks is looked at through the lens of recent history, then we could all expect the markets to retrace significantly. Since the last 18 months have been anything but typical, it’s difficult to frame some of the markets current optimism.
It’s quite possible that some penny stocks are trending back to where they were this past autumn – before emotions kicked in and they fell off the table. And that still provides astute penny stock investors with room to maneuver before the real market upswing commences.
Christmas Credit Can Lead to Bankruptcy in the New Year
Season’s greetings and all that other corporate malarkey, at least it is until the bills start rolling in during the New Year. It’s become commonplace to see most Americans overspending during the Christmas season and this year was no different. It’s hard not to when we get bombarded with television, newspaper and radio commercials for sharing the unbelievable deals that are not available at any other time of the year. Corporate America does a good job enticing Americans to buy stuff they cannot afford. If it wasn’t for credit cards, they would have no game to play. A majority of Americans these days are broke or close to it. If all their creditors had to be paid today, just about everyone would be filing bankruptcy.
Ever since the economic downturn in 2007, the US has not seen any kind of recovery that the mainstream media keeps reporting. The numbers just don’t add up. The Fed continues to print $85 billion a month with quantitative easing to hold the interest rates for corporate America down at 0%. Main St., America is not benefiting from any of these Fed policies, only the big banks and financial institutions. The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting ready to file bankruptcy. There has become a greater divide between rich and poor with the middle class almost completely evaporating into thin air. Jobs are leaving and not coming back. The real estate market has recently seen a boost, but when you look at the true numbers with first-time buyers and people financing their homes you will see most of the homes sold were to investors and cash buyers.
A recent study came out saying that every American is three weeks away from filing bankruptcy. How they came up with this statistic is looking at the average debt ratios and cost of living. The average American has $16,000 in credit card debt and only makes $35,000 a year. Just add in their living expenses and this person is three weeks away from filing bankruptcy. It’s sad, but it makes sense. What happened to the old days when it was more about the thought than the cost of a gift. People used to spend time searching for the perfect gift that is within their budget that would make their family member excited on Christmas morning. Now it’s about cubic dollars, if it doesn’t cost a lot it can’t be good, at least that’s what corporate America wants you to believe. And that’s why many Americans will once again be calling a bankruptcy attorney as their New Year’s resolution. I believe that people in this situation should not feel bad about filing bankruptcy. In today’s media driven world, it’s almost impossible to not get caught up in the buy now pay for it later lifestyle. There is culpability for these creditors also. I’m not saying that people shouldn’t pay their bills, but they are not solely responsible for the debt situation they’ve gotten themselves into. As the government continues to crack down on legislation that benefits the big banks and corporations, people need to take advantage of our bankruptcy laws before they’re no longer available to them.
How to Make Money Online For Free with This No Cost Internet Business Model
Yes that is right you can have a viable, profitable and legitimate online business set up and running for nothing – all you will need however is a computer and internet connection – so make sure that your online business income generating capability is ready for the next dotcom wave.
Whilst there are many tempting online money making programs on the internet they often don’t live up to their expectations and promises.
This could be because the quality of the particular program is not up to scratch or simply that the user has not applied all the techniques through lack of motivation or competence.
It is often a case of the user expecting the package (whilst lying on the computer’s hard drive) to miraculously generate income on auto pilot while he sleeps. Despite the fact that this is precisely what a lot of these programs offer, sadly you do actually have to do something to give the ‘secret techniques’ a remote chance of really working in the way they were intended to.
So if you are one of the many disappointed recipients of one of the ‘instant wealth’ packages do not get too despondent as you can still make a decent income online – in fact you can make anywhere between $0 and $1,000,000 online every month.
Furthermore and according to Forrester Research, online sales reached a staggering $172 billion in 2005 and they predict this will rise to $329 billion by 2010 – so make sure you are set up to get a share of this enormous online wealth.
So bearing in mind what has been said above, you should by now be convinced that starting your own legitimate online business deserves more scrutiny.
The following are the benefits that you will derive from embarking on this free online business model;
- Online Earning Potential There is no limit to the amount of money you can make online – it really only depends on how much drive you have and the amount of effort you are willing to put into it. Just remember that, contrary to the auto pilot riches programs, this is not an instant wealth strategy but will reward those with a medium to long term vision
- Financial Risk The risk is almost zero as this type of internet business can be started from home as a full time or part time venture. You can therefore test the waters before giving up your job or doing anything drastic. Startup capital will be almost nothing.
- Overheads This business can be run from home on your own so there will be no rent or salaries to pay or other fixed overhead.
- Monthly Expenses Web Hosting = $0 Domain Name = $0 Data Transfer = $0 Stock = You should not need stock to sell The only real cost will be for your internet connection and your computer.
- Hours of Work As an internet business is always online you can choose your own hours – you can work part time (after work) or treat it as a full time job. Obviously the more effective and efficient your working input is, the more successful your business will be.
Often when things sound too good to be true they generally are, but in this case this internet business model, whilst not an instant wealth creator, is a viable and legitimate online business opportunity that can be setup and run for next to nothing.
So get prepared for the next dotcom wave and ensure that you have the tools to start your own profitable & legitimate online business for free.
US Travel Restrictions Costs $700 Billion Loss to World Economy
Ever since March 2020, the US government has banned international travel to contain the spread of coronavirus. The unprecedented loss in the travel and tourism sector negatively impacted other sectors closely linked to it such as food, beverages, retail trade, communications, and transport, contributing to drastic business loss and decline in employment rates.
The tourism industry faced a major blow by the pandemic due to the ban on airline firms, hospitality firms, travel firms, and other small-scale businesses dependent on international tourists. According to a United Nations report, the crash in international tourism could cost around USD4 trillion to the global GDP for the years 2020 and 2021. International travel bans and limited travel activity induced by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in economic and human tolls. Every two out of five jobs lost in the US due to the pandemic were lost in the travel, tourism, and aircraft manufacturing sectors. The current estimates suggest that the employment rate in the tourism sector is not expected to return to the pre-COVID level before 2024 or 2025.
The world’s leading hotel chains including Wyndham Worldwide, Choice Hotels, Marriott International, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings lost USD14 billion in revenue due to the travel restrictions. The US welcomed around 80 million international visitors in 2019 and the number could have been bigger in 2021 if the travel restrictions were not in place for visitors from the European Union, UK, China, and India.
Europe’s Economy Downturned Due to US Travel Ban
The unprecedented phenomenon of non-arrivals from the US is hitting the European tourism industry badly. Europe is the world’s leading tourist destination where one in ten businesses belong to the tourism industry. The hospitality sector accounts for 80% of the EU tourism workforce and 2 million enterprises. According to the European Commission, the US is Europe’s main long-haul inbound market in terms of the number of tourist arrivals and spending. North America is the most important origin market for EU countries, contributing to around USD70 billion to the EU countries annually.
Of 89 million foreign tourists in France each year, Americans represent around 8% while 6 million of 37 million foreign tourists in Germany are Americans. In Spain, the tourism sector constitutes around 12% of the country’s GDP. In the three months from May to June in 2021, the forbidden tourism led to USD9.79 billion losses to Switzerland where US visitors contributed the biggest uptick. The European Tour Operators Association (ETOA) is finding a solution for welcoming back non-essential travelers from the US to prevent the loss of billions again in 2021.
The US pandemic restrictions continue to hinder business travel to the European Union countries, especially Germany. Germany is one of the biggest providers of Foreign Direct Investment in the US. However, the US administration’s decision to reinstate and stringent the pandemic travel restrictions has frustrated Germany’s business leaders. From experts being unable to travel to assist with technical issues to new businesses being lost due to the difficulties of meeting potential clients, the travel restrictions are hindering the businesses in various ways. While remote working solutions have been able to ease the difficulties, routine business visits are very much required to personally oversee US investments and kickstart economies.
Hospitality Industry Faces the Worst Hit
The hotel industry is one of the hardest-hit sectors from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is not expected to make a full recovery until 2024. Many of the USA hotels are closed, especially the luxury ones due to low traffic while others have an occupancy rate as low as 15%. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s State of the Hotel Industry 2021 report, more than 600,000 hotel industry operation jobs and nearly 4 million hospitality jobs have been lost due to the pandemic. While business travel has drastically declined, the hotel occupancy rate in 2021 is expected to be down 85% compared to 2019. Post-pandemic, economy hotels are expected to have the fastest return as they would be able to tap segments of demand that remain relatively healthy despite travel restrictions. As international tourists tend to stay longer in hotels and spend more money on the offered services than domestic visitors, the international travel ban is putting severe impact on the hospitality businesses that cater to various international tourists.
Aviation Sector Hoping for Upliftment of International Travel Bans
Aviation is the most important international industry, which has been negatively impacted by the repeated travel bans and lockdown restrictions, suffering billions of dollars in losses. While reductions in passenger traffic have occurred due to past incidents such as 9/11. SARS, etc., the prolonged shut down of air traffic has devastated the airline industry, bringing airports to a virtual halt. Even though countries have moved away from lockdowns, many countries have opted for partial or total restrictive regulations throughout the first half of 2021. Major airlines are pressing the Biden government to relax its COVID-19 restrictions that block travelers from making entry into the US as other countries have started to ease down their prohibitions. Since March 2020, the US has barred nearly all non-US citizens from countries like United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India, and Iran.
The United Kingdom is America’s seventh-largest trading partner, but the blocked air services between the two nations have been eliminated since March 2020. The heads of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, along with the CEO of London Heathrow Airport are pleading American President Joe Biden to act swiftly for removing the ban to save the lucrative summer air travel season between the two countries. Not only the airline industry, but the hotels and other travel and tourism interests are also at stake.
MICE Sector at Huge Loss
MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) is a general term used for the event industry, which positively impacts the economy of a whole city, country, or region. Major international congresses increase footfall in hotels and amplify consumption of local services. Through the last decades, the MICE industry has boosted the economy of many destinations until the COVID-19 outbreak, which puts a halt on events and business travels. While 53% of tourists travel for pleasure or holidays, 14% travel for professional reasons but bring important economic benefits to the region.
In the US, the MICE industry generates around one million jobs in big cities as well as small towns and makes up for 15% of all travel throughout the country. However, Barcelona and Madrid remain the most preferred destinations regarding business tourism. Since only a few countries are re-opening the MICE sector, most countries are focusing on domestic conferences and exhibitions. For instance, the city of Tokyo is expected to welcome 25 million foreign visitors for the large-scale Olympics event, for which an aggressive tourism development strategy was put in place in the city. However, a ban on spectators could reduce the economic gains from the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
How Can Vaccines Impact Future Travel Plans?
As of July 2021, more than 49.6% of the US population and 13.7% of the world population has been administered at least a single vaccine dosage. While interest in taking vaccines might vary from person to person, the desire to travel does not. According to a recent survey by Hilton, around 95% of Americans miss traveling. However, the choice of whether to vaccinate or not might affect future travel plans.
While no country has made vaccine a mandatory requirement, but countries with tight border restrictions and low COVID-19 rates such as New Zealand might require travelers to be vaccinated before visiting. Singapore has also hinted that the unvaccinated travelers might have to undergo quarantine and additional testing. However, a blanket vaccination requirement would discriminate against those below the age of 18 years and others who are not yet provided with the vaccines. Moreover, many major airlines are awaiting governmental guidance to make vaccination a requirement before international travel. While some believe that putting a vaccine mandate could bring flyers back more quickly, others call the notion a “real logistical nightmare”, given the slow vaccine rollout rates.
The hotel sector might consider requiring guests to be vaccinated once the international travel bans are uplifted. Any major hotel brand taking this stance could attract the “Covid-safe” and affluent market. Moreover, hotel conferences might require entrants to be inoculated as a large number of people would share indoor space and meals. However, there have been no directions from the government for making such a mandate yet.
Conclusion
Connectivity between the US and the UK is one of the great engines of the global economy and the ban on trans-Atlantic travel and trade are putting jobs, livelihoods, and economic chances across the countries at risk. Vaccinated business and leisure customers are eager to travel internationally, which could provide a major boost to the economies of the US and other countries. Now that the health conditions seem to be improving in the US owing to major vaccine inoculation drives, the re-start of air services can be anticipated sooner.
